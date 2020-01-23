Becknell Industrial Welcomes siffron

New Warehouse Completed in Loves Park

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becknell Industrial announced today that it has completed the construction of a 319,600 square-foot distribution facility for siffron, a manufacturer of point of purchase and display products, specializing in the visual presentation of merchandise. siffron serves most of the top 100 retailers in the world, as well as many recognizable brand names, including Walmart, Target, Dollar General, CVS, Kroger, Proctor & Gamble, Lowe’s, Red Bull and Whole Foods.

Located in The Business Park at Spring Creek Lakes in Loves Park, Illinois, the building is situated on 27.5 acres and features 32' clear height, 30 dock doors (expandable to 62), two drive-in doors and abundant car and trailer parking. The building can be expanded by 180,950 square feet, to meet siffron’s potential growth needs. In addition, the property includes 50' x 50' column spacing with 60' loading bays, ESFR sprinkler system and LED lighting with motion sensors. Construction commenced in June this year and was completed last week.

“Becknell is pleased to partner with siffron as they expand their footprint in Illinois. This location provides them with excellent interstate access in space designed to accommodate their growth,” said Dan Fogarty, Becknell’s Executive Vice President - Development. “This location complements siffron’s existing manufacturing location in Rockford and we look forward to being a long-term partner.”

Spring Creek Business Park is conveniently situated at a full-interchange along I-39, the major north-south thoroughfare of Northern Illinois within the Rockford MSA. The location is 75 miles west of downtown Chicago and 60 miles west of O'Hare International Airport.

The new building will be an integral component to siffron's operations in the Rockford area. The new facility provides a modern, highly efficient storage and distribution platform for product that is manufactured and assembled at the company’s local manufacturing facility located nearby at 1400 Eddy Avenue in Rockford.

About siffron

For more than 60 years, siffron has been a leader in the retail display and merchandising industry, providing solutions designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include custom product displays; merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. siffron offers start-to-finish custom solutions, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. Learn more at siffron.com.

About Becknell Industrial

Becknell Industrial specializes in the development, investment and management of industrial properties across the United States. The company currently owns interests in 173 properties totaling more than 25.4 million square feet. Vertically integrated, Becknell is responsible for every aspect of the project providing the decision-making authority and expertise to meet client expectations for a high-performance facility delivered on time and on budget. More information about Becknell is available at becknellindustrial.com.

Contact Information:

Shona L. Bedwell

317.669.6005

sbedwell@becknellindustrial.com



