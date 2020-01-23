First Western Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter 2019 Summary



Net income available to common shareholders of $2.6 million in Q4 2019, compared to $2.4 million in Q3 2019 and $1.7 million in Q4 2018





Diluted EPS of $0.32 in Q4 2019, compared to $0.30 in Q3 2019 and $0.22 in Q4 2018





Net income for Q4 2019 increased 49.2% and Diluted EPS increased 45.5%





Average total loans increased $125.0 million from Q4 2018, or 14.0%, to $1.02 billion





G ross loans of $998.0 million, an annualized increase of 30.8% from Q3 2019 and an increase of 11.6% from December 31, 2018





Average deposits increased $50.2 million, an annualized increase of 19.3% from Q3 2019 and an increase of 24.2% from Q4 2018





Total assets under management were $6.19 billion at December 31, 2019, an annualized increase of 4.7% from Q3 2019 and an increase of 18.2% from December 31, 2018





43,116 shares of MYFW common stock repurchased in Q4 2019

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc., (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Net income available to common shareholders was $2.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to $2.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, and $1.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

“We delivered another strong quarter highlighted by a record level of loan production,” said Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western. “During the fourth quarter, we originated $146.1 million in loans with significant contributions across all of our major lending areas. Economic conditions in our markets remain very healthy, presenting good opportunities to continue building our roster of high net worth clientele, growing our assets under management, and adding high-quality loans to our portfolio. We anticipate another year of solid organic balance sheet growth in 2020 we believe that will result in further revenue growth and improved operating leverage.”

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 8,190 $ 7,940 $ 7,899 Less: provision for credit losses 447 100 349 Total non-interest income 8,228 8,788 6,351 Total non-interest expense 13,082 13,442 11,649 Income before income taxes 2,889 3,186 2,252 Income tax expense 317 780 528 Net income available to common shareholders 2,572 2,406 1,724 Basic earnings per common share 0.33 0.30 0.22 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 0.22 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.82 % 0.80 % 0.66 % Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 8.06 7.74 5.98 Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 9.85 9.39 7.52 Net interest margin 2.91 2.95 3.29 Efficiency ratio(1) 80.54 % 80.62 % 80.60 %

______________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter 2019

Revenue

Gross revenue (total income before non-interest expense, less net gains on sales of securities and assets, plus provision for credit losses) was $16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to a lower net gain on mortgage loans sold resulting from seasonally slower fourth quarter mortgage activity.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, gross revenue increased $2.0 million from $14.3 million. The increase was primarily due to growth in net interest income and net gain on mortgage loans sold resulting from increased mortgage activity and improvement in operational efficiencies within the Mortgage segment.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $8.2 million, an increase of 3.1% from $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a reduction in interest expense resulting from a 19 basis point decline in the cost of funds.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income increased 3.7% from $7.9 million. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due primarily to growth in average loans, offset by a decline in net interest margin.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to 2.91% from 2.95% in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by a 23 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets, partially offset by a 19 basis point decline in the cost of funds.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, the net interest margin decreased from 3.29%, primarily due to a 28 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets, combined with a 7 basis point increase in the cost of funds.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $8.2 million, a decrease of 6.4% from $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a lower net gain on mortgage loans sold resulting from seasonally slower fourth quarter mortgage activity.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, non-interest income increased 29.6% from $6.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net gains on mortgage loans sold as a result of a higher volume of mortgages sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $13.1 million, a decrease of 2.7% from $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in equity compensation expenses correlating with the decline in mortgage earnings.

Non-interest expense increased 12.3% from $11.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense reflecting the growth of the organization over the past year and improved performance.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 80.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is relativity unchanged from the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018. The efficiency ratio remained reasonably flat during the third and fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of various acquisition and disposition related expenses.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an effective tax rate of 11.0%, compared to 24.5% for the third quarter of 2019. The decline in the effective tax rate was primarily attributable to tax-planning strategies driven by the impact of research and development tax credits.

Loan Portfolio

Total gross loans including mortgage loans held for sale were $1.05 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $50.5 million from the end of the prior quarter, and an increase of $137.5 million from December 31, 2018.

Gross loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, totaled $998.0 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 30.8% annualized from $926.6 million at September 30, 2019, and an increase of 11.6% from $894.0 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in gross loans from September 30, 2019 was primarily due to growth in the 1-4 family residential, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate portfolios.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.09 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.11 billion at September 30, 2019, and $937.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in total deposits from September 30, 2019 was due to the intentional run-off of higher-cost time deposits following strong growth in core deposits experienced earlier in 2019.

Average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $50.2 million, or 19.3% annualized, from the third quarter of 2019 and increased $212.7 million, or 24.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management increased by $71.2 million during the fourth quarter to $6.19 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $6.12 billion at September 30, 2019, and $5.24 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to market gains, additionally $79.8 million in new assets and $87.3 million in contributions were added in Q4 2019.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $12.9 million, or 1.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, a decline from $14.6 million, or 1.15% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 due primarily to paydowns on non-performing loans.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting the strong growth in the loan portfolio.

Capital

At December 31, 2019, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. At December 31, 2019, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

December 31, 2019 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.33 % Common Equity Tier 1(1) (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 11.33 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.89 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.58 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.69 Common Equity Tier 1(1) (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 10.69 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.55 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.09 %

______________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Tangible book value per common share increased 2.5% to $13.15 at December 31, 2019, from $12.83 at September 30, 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 43,116 shares of its common stock at an average price of $16.61 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 300,000 shares of its common stock. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had up to 256,302 shares remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” and “Gross Revenue”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 21, 2019 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Tony Rossi

310-622-8221

MYFW@finprofiles.com

IR@myfw.com

First Western Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) Three Months Ending December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 10,554 $ 10,672 $ 9,866 Investment securities 321 312 273 Federal funds sold and other 478 489 206 Total interest and dividend income 11,353 11,473 10,345 Interest expense: Deposits 2,995 3,363 2,179 Other borrowed funds 168 170 267 Total interest expense 3,163 3,533 2,446 Net interest income 8,190 7,940 7,899 Less: provision for credit losses 447 100 349 Net interest income, after provision for credit losses 7,743 7,840 7,550 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,748 4,824 4,752 Net gain on mortgage loans sold 2,577 3,291 791 Bank fees 261 283 333 Risk management and insurance fees 367 176 380 Net gain on sale of securities — 119 — Net gain on sale of assets 183 — — Income on company-owned life insurance 92 95 95 Total non-interest income 8,228 8,788 6,351 Total income before non-interest expense 15,971 16,628 13,901 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,990 8,504 6,710 Occupancy and equipment 1,369 1,388 1,414 Professional services 962 745 814 Technology and information systems 928 961 954 Data processing 783 854 659 Marketing 300 272 378 Amortization of other intangible assets 7 52 163 Other 743 666 557 Total non-interest expense 13,082 13,442 11,649 Income before income taxes 2,889 3,186 2,252 Income tax expense 317 780 528 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,572 $ 2,406 $ 1,724 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 0.22









First Western Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 4,180 $ 3,828 $ 1,574 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 74,458 142,348 71,783 Total cash and cash equivalents 78,638 146,176 73,357 Available-for-sale securities 58,903 61,491 44,901 Correspondent bank stock, at cost 585 582 2,488 Mortgage loans held for sale 48,312 69,231 14,832 Loans, net of allowance of $7,875, $7,675 and $7,451 990,132 918,911 886,515 Premises and equipment, net 5,218 5,483 6,100 Accrued interest receivable 3,048 2,968 2,844 Accounts receivable 5,238 4,978 4,492 Other receivables 1,006 865 1,391 Other real estate owned, net 658 658 658 Goodwill 19,686 19,686 24,811 Other intangible assets, net 28 36 402 Deferred tax assets, net 5,047 4,765 4,306 Company-owned life insurance 15,086 14,993 14,709 Other assets 16,544 17,549 2,518 Assets held for sale 3,553 3,553 — Total assets $ 1,251,682 $ 1,271,925 $ 1,084,324 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 240,068 $ 231,535 $ 202,856 Interest-bearing 846,716 877,369 734,902 Total deposits 1,086,784 1,108,904 937,758 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings 10,000 10,000 15,000 Subordinated notes 6,560 6,560 6,560 Accrued interest payable 299 356 231 Other liabilities 20,244 20,262 7,900 Liabilities held for sale 117 111 — Total liabilities 1,124,004 1,146,193 967,449 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total shareholders’ equity 127,678 125,732 116,875 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,251,682 $ 1,271,925 $ 1,084,324







First Western Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) As of December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 Loan Portfolio Cash, Securities and Other $ 146,701 $ 146,622 $ 114,165 Construction and Development 28,120 42,059 31,897 1 - 4 Family Residential 400,134 366,238 350,852 Non-Owner Occupied CRE 165,179 138,753 173,741 Owner Occupied CRE 127,968 119,497 108,480 Commercial and Industrial 128,457 111,187 113,660 Total loans held for investment 996,559 924,356 892,795 Deferred costs, net 1,448 2,230 1,171 Gross loans $ 998,007 $ 926,586 $ 893,966 Total mortgage loans held for sale $ 48,312 $ 69,231 $ 14,832 Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 615,575 $ 620,434 $ 489,506 Time deposits 134,913 170,457 178,743 Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts 91,921 83,022 64,853 Savings accounts 4,307 3,456 1,800 Total interest-bearing deposits 846,716 877,369 734,902 Noninterest-bearing accounts 240,068 231,535 202,856 Total deposits $ 1,086,784 $ 1,108,904 $ 937,758







First Western Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 Average Balance Sheets Average Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 108,245 $ 88,782 $ 36,563 Available-for-sale securities 58,745 51,368 46,219 Loans 958,497 937,260 878,145 Interest-earning assets 1,125,487 1,077,410 960,927 Mortgage loans held for sale 59,813 52,546 15,148 Total interest earning-assets, plus loans held for sale 1,185,300 1,129,956 976,075 Allowance for loan losses (7,756 ) (7,584 ) (7,240 ) Noninterest-earning assets 78,934 81,171 68,962 Total assets $ 1,256,478 $ 1,203,543 $ 1,037,797 Average Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 865,489 $ 826,490 $ 674,691 Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings 10,000 10,567 26,959 Subordinated notes 6,560 6,560 6,560 Total interest-bearing liabilities 882,049 843,617 708,210 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 226,948 215,721 205,059 Other liabilities 19,912 19,881 9,214 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 246,860 235,602 214,273 Shareholders’ equity 127,569 124,324 115,314 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,256,478 $ 1,203,543 $ 1,037,797 Yields (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1.77 % 2.20 % 2.25 % Available-for-sale securities 2.19 2.43 2.36 Loans 4.40 4.55 4.49 Interest-earning assets 4.03 4.26 4.31 Mortgage loans held for sale 3.63 3.46 4.33 Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 4.01 4.22 4.31 Interest-bearing deposits 1.38 1.63 1.29 Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka borrowings 1.96 1.93 2.20 Subordinated notes 7.26 7.26 7.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.43 1.68 1.38 Net interest margin 2.91 2.95 3.29 Interest rate spread 2.60 % 2.58 % 2.93 %







First Western Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 12,270 $ 13,980 $ 19,052 Nonperforming assets 12,928 14,638 19,710 Net charge-offs 248 — 16 Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.23 % 1.51 % 2.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.03 1.15 1.82 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 64.18 54.90 39.11 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.79 0.83 0.83 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.03 % — % — % Assets under management $ 6,187,707 $ 6,116,510 $ 5,235,177 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 16.08 $ 15.75 $ 14.67 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 13.15 $ 12.83 $ 11.50 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 7,906,516 7,890,794 7,873,718 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 7,950,279 7,914,794 7,887,512 Shares outstanding at period end 7,940,168 7,983,284 7,968,420 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.33 % 11.73 % 11.35 % Common Equity Tier 1(1) (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 11.33 11.73 11.35 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.89 13.36 13.06 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.58 8.76 9.28 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.69 10.98 10.55 Common Equity Tier 1(1) (CET1) to risk-weighted assets 10.69 10.98 10.55 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.55 11.87 11.47 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.09 % 8.19 % 8.63 %

______________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

First Western Financial, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued) Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures As of and for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2019 2018 Tangible common Total shareholders' equity $ 127,678 $ 125,732 $ 116,875 Less: Goodwill 19,686 19,686 24,811 Assets held for sale 3,553 3,553 — Other intangibles, net 28 36 402 Tangible common equity $ 104,411 $ 102,457 $ 91,662 Common shares outstanding, end of period 7,940,168 7,983,284 7,968,420 Tangible common book value per share $ 13.15 $ 12.83 $ 11.50 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,572 $ 2,406 $ 1,724 Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 9.85 % 9.39 % 7.52 % Efficiency Non-interest expense $ 13,082 $ 13,442 $ 11,649 Less: Amortization 7 52 163 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 13,075 $ 13,390 $ 11,486 Net interest income $ 8,190 $ 7,940 $ 7,899 Non-interest income 8,228 8,788 6,351 Less: Net gain on sale of securities — 119 — Less: Net gain on sale of assets 183 — — Total income $ 16,235 $ 16,609 $ 14,250 Efficiency ratio 80.54 % 80.62 % 80.60 % Total income before non-interest expense $ 15,971 $ 16,628 $ 13,901 Less: Net gain on sale of securities — 119 — Less: Net gain on sale of assets 183 — — Plus: Provision for credit losses 447 100 349 Gross revenue $ 16,235 $ 16,609 $ 14,250



