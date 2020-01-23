There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,116 in the last 365 days.

National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:

                                           
    For the quarter   For the year   For the year - adjusted (1)
    4Q19   3Q19   4Q18   2019
   2018
   2019
   2018
Net income ($000's)   $  19,519     $ 21,642     $ 17,235     $  80,365     $ 61,451     $  80,365     $ 67,772  
Earnings per share - diluted   $  0.62     $ 0.69     $ 0.55     $  2.55     $ 1.95     $  2.55     $ 2.16  
Return on average tangible assets(2)     1.35 %     1.51 %     1.26 %     1.42 %     1.15 %     1.42 %     1.26 %
Return on average tangible common equity(2)     12.07 %     13.68 %     12.29 %     13.07 %     11.60 %     13.07 %     12.76 %

                                                      

(1)  See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
(2)  Quarterly ratios are annualized.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

  • Record full year earnings of $2.55 per diluted share, 18.1% growth over 2018.
  • Fourth quarter 2019 average earning assets increased 5.5% over the fourth quarter 2018.
  • Grew loan balances 8.5% driven by $1.2 billion in new loan originations.
  • Grew fourth quarter average non-interest bearing deposits 6.7% compared to the prior year.
  • Increased non-interest income $12.0 million, or 16.9%, over last year.

In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We are proud to finish 2019 with record full-year earnings of $2.55 per share. Our teams delivered record-breaking fee income and full year loan growth of 8.5%, fueled by a second consecutive year of $1.2 billion of new loan originations. We built upon our relationship-based banking model with fourth quarter average non-interest bearing deposit growth of 6.7% compared to the prior year. We remain very focused on strong credit quality and expense management.”

Mr. Laney added, “Completing 2019 marks the 10th year in our Company’s exciting history. During our first decade, we completed six acquisitions and built a bank with a balance sheet and capital position that we believe will withstand any economic environment. We are proud of our industry-leading credit quality metrics and our high-quality client relationships. We have positioned ourselves in strong markets and created meaningful value for our clients, associates, communities and shareholders. We begin the next decade with a solid foundation, strong capital and momentum for future growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2019, except as noted)

Net income totaled $19.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $21.6 million during the last quarter, or $0.69 per diluted share. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily driven by $6.5 million of OREO gains recorded during the third quarter of 2019. The return on average tangible assets was 1.35% compared to 1.51% last quarter and the return on average tangible common equity was 12.07% compared to 13.68% last quarter.

Net Interest Income
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $51.7 million and decreased $1.4 million, or 10.3% annualized, driven by lower earning asset yields. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin narrowed 14 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.77%, entirely driven by the two 25 basis point fed funds rate cuts in September and October. The yield on earnings assets decreased 17 basis points and was partially offset by a five basis point decrease in the cost of funds.

Loans
Originated loans and acquired loans not accounted for under 310-30 (“acquired loans”) ended the quarter at $4.4 billion, increasing $16.6 million, or 1.5% annualized, led by originated and acquired commercial loan growth of $44.8 million, or 6.1% annualized. Total fourth quarter loan originations were $269.5 million, led by commercial loan originations of $182.5 million.

Acquired loans accounted for under 310-30 totaled $54.1 million at December 31, 2019 and decreased $3.1 million from the third quarter of 2019.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses
Provision for loan losses of $1.2 million was recorded during the quarter to support originated loan growth and net charge-offs. Annualized net charge-offs on originated and acquired loans totaled 0.08%, decreasing 58 basis points from the prior quarter. Non-performing originated and acquired loans (comprised of non-accrual loans and non-accrual TDRs) improved to 0.50% of total originated and acquired loans, compared to 0.58% at September 30, 2019. The originated and acquired allowance for loan losses remained consistent with the prior quarter at 0.89%.

Deposits
Average non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased $15.4 million, or 5.1% annualized. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) decreased $24.4 million, or 2.7% annualized, and average total deposits decreased $35.0 million to $4.7 billion, or 3.0% annualized. Spot transaction deposits increased $12.4 million to $3.7 billion at December 31, 2019, improving the mix of transaction deposits to total deposits to 77.7% compared to 77.5% at September 30, 2019.

The cost of transaction deposits decreased five basis points from the prior quarter to 0.34%. The cost of total deposits decreased three basis points from the prior quarter to 0.64%.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $20.3 million and decreased $4.5 million primarily due to seasonally lower mortgage banking income of $4.4 million. Service charges and bank card fees decreased a combined $0.3 million, and OREO-related income increased $0.1 million.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $46.1 million and increased $2.3 million from the prior quarter due to gains on the sale of OREO properties totaling $6.5 million during the prior quarter. Salaries and benefits decreased $2.9 million primarily due to lower mortgage banking commissions. Other non-interest expense decreased $1.5 million due to positive swap fair value adjustments of $1.1 million and a $0.9 million fair value impairment charge recorded in the third quarter of 2019, related to the consolidation of four banking centers in our Colorado and Kansas City markets.

Income tax expense totaled $3.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.4 million during the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 16.5%, compared to 20.0% during the third quarter of 2019.

Capital
Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The leverage ratio at December 31, 2019 for the consolidated company and NBH Bank was 11.04% and 9.12%, respectively. Shareholders’ equity totaled $766.9 million at December 31, 2019 and increased $13.6 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher retained earnings.

Common book value per share increased $0.43 to $24.60 at December 31, 2019. The tangible common book value per share was $20.89 at December 31, 2019 and increased $0.44 due to higher retained earnings. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, the tangible book value was $20.83.

Year-Over-Year Review
(All comparisons refer to the full year 2018, except as noted)

Net income totaled a record $80.4 million during 2019, or $2.55 per diluted share, compared to $61.5 million during 2018, or $1.95 per diluted share. Adjusting for the Peoples acquisition, net income totaled $67.8 million, or $2.16 per diluted share during 2018. The return on average tangible assets was 1.42% compared to 1.15% last year, and the return on average tangible common equity was 13.07% compared to 11.60% last year. Adjusting for the Peoples acquisition, the return on average tangible assets was 1.26% and the return on average tangible common equity was 12.76% last year.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $210.9 million and increased $9.0 million, or 4.4%. Average earning assets increased $236.4 million, or 4.6%, primarily driven by average originated and acquired loan growth of $492.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in average investment securities of $221.1 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin remained consistent at 3.93% as the increase in average earning assets and earning asset yields were offset by an increase in the cost of funds. The yield on earning assets increased 21 basis points, led by a 28 basis point increase in the originated loan portfolio yields due to higher new loan yields. The cost of funds increased 33 basis points to 0.96% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Originated and acquired loans outstanding totaled $4.4 billion and increased $339.9 million, or 8.5%, led by originated and acquired commercial loan growth of $352.8 million, or 13.4%. New loan originations for the year totaled $1.2 billion, led by commercial loan originations of $781.7 million. The 310-30 loan portfolio declined $16.8 million, or 23.7%, to $54.1 million at December 31, 2019.

Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $76.9 million, or 7.1%. Average transaction deposits increased $85.6 million, or 2.4%, and average total deposits increased $27.3 million, or 0.6%, to $4.7 billion. Spot transaction deposits increased $223.9 million to $3.7 billion at December 31, 2019, improving the mix of transaction deposits to total deposits to 77.7% from 76.2% at December 31, 2018. The mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits improved to 25.0% from 23.6% at December 31, 2018.

Provision for loan loss expense was $11.6 million, compared to $5.2 million during 2018. Provision for loan loss expense during 2019 included $6.6 million related to the charge-off of one previously acquired commercial loan. Net charge-offs on originated and acquired loans totaled 0.20%, compared to 0.02% during 2018, increasing primarily due to the one acquired commercial loan charge-off. Non-performing originated and acquired loans decreased to 0.50% from 0.61% at December 31, 2018. The originated and acquired allowance for loan losses totaled 0.89% of originated and acquired loans compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2018.

Non-interest income totaled $82.8 million during 2019, representing an increase of $12.0 million, or 16.9%, from last year. Mortgage banking income increased $12.2 million, or 40.7%, other non-interest income increased $0.4 million, and service charges and bank card fees remained consistent with last year. Income on OREO properties decreased $0.6 million during the year.

Non-interest expense totaled $180.7 million during 2019, representing a decrease of $8.6 million, or 4.5%, driven by a $6.7 million increase in net gains on the sale of OREO properties and efficiencies gained from the integration of the Peoples acquisition. Salaries and benefits increased $7.8 million primarily due to higher mortgage banking commissions. Other non-interest expense included banking center consolidation expenses of $0.9 million recorded during 2019. Additionally, included in the prior year were $8.0 million of non-recurring acquisition costs.

Income tax expense totaled $15.8 million during 2019, compared to $12.2 million last year, an increase of $3.6 million. Included in income tax expense was $2.2 million and $1.3 million of tax benefit from stock compensation activity during 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjusting for the stock compensation activity, the effective tax rate for 2019 was 18.7%, compared to 18.3% in the prior year. The lower rate compared to the statutory rate reflects the continued success of our tax strategies and tax exempt income.

Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 24, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 272-6762 / (615) 800-6832 (International) using the Conference ID of 6668206 and asking for the NBHC Fourth Quarter Earnings conference call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call’s completion through February 6, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (United States) / (404) 537-3406 (International) using the Conference ID of 6668206. The earnings release and an on-line replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible assets,” “return on average tangible assets,” “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “tangible common book value per share,” “tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” “adjusted efficiency ratio,” “adjusted non-interest expense,” “adjusted non-interest expense to average assets,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per share - diluted,” “adjusted return on average tangible assets,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and “fully taxable equivalent” metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 101 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. The bank’s core geographic footprint consists of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri and Hillcrest Bank in New Mexico, Texas and Utah. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com or nbhbank.com. Or, follow us on any of our social media sites:
Community Banks of Colorado: facebook.com/cobnks, twitter.com/cobnks, instagram.com/cobnks;
Bank Midwest: facebook.com/bankmw, twitter.com/bank_mw, instagram.com/bankmw;
Hillcrest Bank: facebook.com/hillcrestbank, twitter.com/hillcrest_bank;
NBH Bank: twitter.com/nbhbank;
or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “seek,” “potential,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” or similar expressions that relate to the Company’s strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: ability to execute our business strategy; business and economic conditions; effects of a prolonged government shutdown; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; the Company’s ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions, consolidations and other expansion opportunities; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company's control environment; the Company's dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security; the Company’s ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company’s stock; the Company's ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services; the Company’s continued ability to attract, hire and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from the Company's bank subsidiary; changes in estimates of future loan reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:
Analysts/Institutional Investors: Aldis Birkans, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, (720) 529-3314, ir@nationalbankholdings.com
Media: Whitney Bartelli, Chief Marketing Officer, (816) 298-2203, media@nbhbank.com

 
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                             
  For the three months ended   For the years ended
  December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,
  2019   2019   2018   2019
   2018
Total interest and dividend income $  59,616   $ 61,372     $ 57,780     $  242,601     $ 221,391  
Total interest expense    9,228     9,587       7,148        36,771       23,954  
Net interest income    50,388     51,785       50,632        205,830       197,437  
Taxable equivalent adjustment    1,290     1,264       1,195        5,065       4,482  
Net interest income FTE(1)    51,678     53,049       51,827        210,895       201,919  
Provision for loan losses    1,180     5,690       2,476        11,643       5,197  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses FTE(1)    50,498     47,359       49,351        199,252       196,722  
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges    4,416     4,617       4,619        17,895       18,092  
Bank card fees    3,649     3,752       3,769        14,595       14,489  
Mortgage banking income    10,309     14,702       5,406        42,346       30,107  
Other non-interest income    1,740     1,661       1,519        7,601       7,170  
OREO-related income    168     27       4        315       917  
Total non-interest income    20,282     24,759       15,317        82,752       70,775  
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and benefits    30,653     33,522       27,029        122,732       114,939  
Occupancy and equipment    6,908     6,825       6,423        27,336       28,493  
Professional fees    658     743       1,373        3,256       6,059  
Other non-interest expense    6,849     8,320       7,453        30,245       35,612  
Problem asset workout    736     602       328        3,186       2,549  
Loss (gain) on sale of OREO, net    7     (6,514 )     (102 )      (7,193 )     (488 )
Core deposit intangible asset amortization    296     295       353        1,183       2,170  
Total non-interest expense    46,107     43,793       42,857        180,745       189,334  
                             
Income before income taxes FTE(1)    24,673     28,325       21,811        101,259       78,163  
Taxable equivalent adjustment    1,290     1,264       1,195        5,065       4,482  
Income before income taxes    23,383     27,061       20,616        96,194       73,681  
Income tax expense    3,864     5,419       3,381        15,829       12,230  
Net income $  19,519   $ 21,642     $ 17,235     $  80,365     $ 61,451  
Earnings per share - basic $  0.62   $ 0.69     $ 0.56     $  2.57     $ 2.00  
Earnings per share - diluted $  0.62   $ 0.69     $ 0.55     $  2.55     $ 1.95  

                                                      

(1)  Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

 
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents $  110,190     $ 116,919     $ 109,556  
Investment securities available-for-sale    638,249       661,129       791,102  
Investment securities held-to-maturity    182,884       189,982       235,398  
Non-marketable securities    29,751       27,277       27,555  
Loans    4,415,406       4,401,917       4,092,308  
Allowance for loan losses    (39,064 )     (38,710 )     (35,692 )
Loans, net    4,376,342       4,363,207       4,056,616  
Loans held for sale    117,444       204,602       48,120  
Other real estate owned    7,300       7,904       10,596  
Premises and equipment, net    112,151       110,692       109,986  
Goodwill    115,027       115,027       115,027  
Intangible assets, net    11,361       11,578       13,470  
Other assets    194,813       181,733       159,240  
Total assets $  5,895,512     $ 5,990,050     $ 5,676,666  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Liabilities:                
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $  1,184,945     $ 1,237,189     $ 1,072,029  
Interest bearing demand deposits    738,496       681,113       688,255  
Savings and money market    1,755,538       1,748,257       1,694,808  
Total transaction deposits    3,678,979       3,666,559       3,455,092  
Time deposits    1,058,153       1,067,301       1,080,529  
Total deposits    4,737,132       4,733,860       4,535,621  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase    56,935       62,735       66,047  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances    207,675       303,897       301,660  
Other liabilities    126,850       136,232       78,332  
Total liabilities    5,128,592       5,236,724       4,981,660  
Shareholders' equity:                
Common stock    515       515       515  
Additional paid in capital    1,009,223       1,007,628       1,014,399  
Retained earnings    164,082       150,866       106,990  
Treasury stock    (408,962 )     (408,770 )     (415,623 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax    2,062       3,087       (11,275 )
Total shareholders' equity    766,920       753,326       695,006  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $  5,895,512     $ 5,990,050     $ 5,676,666  
SHARE DATA                
Average basic shares outstanding    31,299,989       31,281,970       30,888,238  
Average diluted shares outstanding    31,525,911       31,508,999       31,492,342  
Ending shares outstanding    31,176,627       31,169,086       30,769,063  
Common book value per share $  24.60     $ 24.17     $ 22.59  
Tangible common book value per share(1) (non-GAAP) $  20.89     $ 20.45     $ 18.77  
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(1) (non-GAAP) $  20.83     $ 20.35     $ 19.13  
CAPITAL RATIOS                
Average equity to average assets   12.91 %     12.79 %     12.15 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)   11.27 %     10.85 %     10.39 %
Leverage ratio   11.04 %     10.89 %     10.51 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   13.21 %     12.93 %     12.91 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.08 %     13.79 %     13.79 %

                                                      

(1)  Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

 
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)
 
Period End Loan Balances by Type
                         
          December 31, 2019       December 31, 2019
          vs. September 30, 2019       vs. December 31, 2018
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   % Change   December 31, 2018   % Change
Originated:                        
Commercial:                        
Commercial and industrial $  2,171,436   $ 2,167,076   0.2 %   $ 1,877,221   15.7 %
Owner-occupied commercial real estate    414,477     378,956   9.4 %     337,258   22.9 %
Food and agriculture    245,320     230,869   6.3 %     217,294   12.9 %
Energy    42,519     46,302   (8.2 )%     49,204   (13.6 )%
Total commercial    2,873,752     2,823,203   1.8 %     2,480,977   15.8 %
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied    505,479     501,771   0.7 %     407,431   24.1 %
Residential real estate    651,656     659,246   (1.2 )%     657,633   (0.9 )%
Consumer    21,030     21,378   (1.6 )%     22,895   (8.1 )%
Total originated    4,051,917     4,005,598   1.2 %     3,568,936   13.5 %
                         
Acquired:                        
Commercial:                        
Commercial and industrial    34,561     37,613   (8.1 )%     53,926   (35.9 )%
Owner-occupied commercial real estate    65,429     67,673   (3.3 )%     84,408   (22.5 )%
Food and agriculture    3,265     3,716   (12.1 )%     4,862   (32.8 )%
Total commercial    103,255     109,002   (5.3 )%     143,196   (27.9 )%
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied    92,639     104,949   (11.7 )%     144,388   (35.8 )%
Residential real estate    112,755     124,354   (9.3 )%     163,187   (30.9 )%
Consumer    746     815   (8.5 )%     1,722   (56.7 )%
Total acquired    309,395     339,120   (8.8 )%     452,493   (31.6 )%
                         
ASC 310-30 loans    54,094     57,199   (5.4 )%     70,879   (23.7 )%
Total loans $  4,415,406   $ 4,401,917   0.3 %   $ 4,092,308   7.9 %
                             


 
Originated and Acquired Loan Balances by Loan Segment
                         
          December 31, 2019         December 31, 2019
          vs. September 30, 2019         vs. December 31, 2018
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   % Change   December 31, 2018   % Change
Commercial $  2,977,007   $ 2,932,205   1.5 %   $ 2,624,173   13.4 %
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied    598,118     606,720   (1.4 )%     551,819   8.4 %
Residential real estate    764,411     783,600   (2.4 )%     820,820   (6.9 )%
Consumer    21,776     22,193   (1.9 )%     24,617   (11.5 )%
Total originated and acquired loans $  4,361,312   $ 4,344,718   0.4 %   $ 4,021,429   8.5 %
                             


 
Originations(1)
                                 
  Fourth quarter   Third quarter   Second quarter   First quarter   Fourth quarter
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018
Commercial:                                
Commercial and industrial $  118,969     $ 172,969     $ 163,138     $ 153,547     $ 213,335  
Owner occupied commercial real estate    46,965       16,149       41,380       26,405       34,727  
Food and agriculture    20,348       (4,894 )     18,217       15,213       14,046  
Energy    (3,807 )     3,067       (12,098 )     6,138       7,640  
Total commercial    182,475       187,291       210,637       201,303       269,748  
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied    41,256       79,929       36,632       69,125       41,031  
Residential real estate    43,493       49,022       40,012       38,627       51,017  
Consumer    2,315       2,986       3,264       1,958       2,592  
Total $  269,539     $ 319,228     $ 290,545     $ 311,013     $ 364,388  
                                       

                                                      

(1)  Originations are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net funding under revolving lines of credit were $1,756, $37,062, $48,955, $105,235 and $6,263 as of the fourth quarter 2019, third quarter 2019, second quarter 2019, first quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2018, respectively.

 
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
                                                     
  For the three months ended   For the three months ended   For the three months ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Average           Average   Average           Average   Average           Average
  balance   Interest   rate   balance   Interest   rate   balance   Interest   rate
Interest earning assets:                                                    
Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $  4,002,813     $  46,466     4.61 %   $ 3,886,503     $ 46,736     4.77 %   $ 3,409,996     $ 40,347     4.69 %
Acquired loans    321,561        4,716     5.82 %     366,522       5,656     6.12 %     482,774       7,102     5.84 %
ASC 310-30 loans    55,769        2,809     20.15 %     58,557       3,251     22.21 %     72,634       4,146     22.83 %
Loans held for sale    181,550        1,657     3.62 %     139,281       1,328     3.78 %     56,714       730     5.11 %
Investment securities available-for-sale    642,297        3,413     2.13 %     687,989       3,696     2.15 %     826,462       4,396     2.13 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity    187,274        1,257     2.68 %     199,519       1,384     2.77 %     243,421       1,724     2.83 %
Other securities    29,681        471     6.35 %     27,227       418     6.14 %     21,457       335     6.25 %
Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell    17,096        117     2.72 %     19,809       167     3.34 %     39,476       195     1.96 %
Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $  5,438,041     $  60,906     4.44 %   $ 5,385,407     $ 62,636     4.61 %   $ 5,152,934     $ 58,975     4.54 %
Cash and due from banks $  76,568                 $ 76,866                 $ 79,747              
Other assets    448,596                   443,724                   422,136              
Allowance for loan losses    (38,746 )                 (40,212 )                 (34,366 )            
Total assets $  5,924,459                 $ 5,865,785                 $ 5,620,451              
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                    
Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $  2,429,417     $  3,101     0.51 %   $ 2,438,399     $ 3,609     0.59 %   $ 2,415,627     $ 2,716     0.45 %
Time deposits    1,062,511        4,464     1.67 %     1,073,140       4,365     1.61 %     1,099,205       3,375     1.22 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase    57,870        149     1.02 %     65,722       204     1.23 %     63,837       158     0.98 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances    301,433        1,514     1.99 %     231,926       1,409     2.41 %     160,575       899     2.22 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $  3,851,231     $  9,228     0.95 %   $ 3,809,187     $ 9,587     1.00 %   $ 3,739,244     $ 7,148     0.76 %
Demand deposits $  1,177,958                 $ 1,193,357                 $ 1,104,411              
Other liabilities    130,576                   112,927                   94,070              
Total liabilities    5,159,765                   5,115,471                   4,937,725              
Shareholders' equity    764,694                   750,314                   682,726              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $  5,924,459                 $ 5,865,785                 $ 5,620,451              
Net interest income FTE(2)       $  51,678               $ 53,049               $ 51,827      
Interest rate spread FTE(2)               3.49 %                 3.61 %                 3.78 %
Net interest earning assets $  1,586,810                 $ 1,576,220                 $ 1,413,690              
Net interest margin FTE(2)               3.77 %                 3.91 %                 3.99 %
Average transaction deposits $  3,607,375                 $ 3,631,756                 $ 3,520,038              
Average total deposits $  4,669,886                 $ 4,704,896                 $ 4,619,243              
Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   141.20 %                 141.38 %                 137.81 %            

                                                      

(1)  Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
(2)  Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,290, $1,264 and $1,195 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

 
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2019   For the year ended December 31, 2018
  Average           Average   Average           Average
  balance   Interest   rate   balance   Interest   rate
Interest earning assets:                                  
Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $  3,838,229     $  183,502     4.78 %   $ 3,166,374     $ 142,461     4.50 %
Acquired loans    382,806        22,951     6.00 %     562,443       32,610     5.80 %
ASC 310-30 loans    60,219        13,041     21.66 %     90,786       19,155     21.10 %
Loans held for sale    113,183        4,407     3.89 %     73,644       3,380     4.59 %
Investment securities available-for-sale    713,686        15,472     2.17 %     883,737       18,493     2.09 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity    207,784        5,825     2.80 %     258,809       7,252     2.80 %
Other securities    28,060        1,770     6.31 %     18,093       1,096     6.06 %
Interest earning deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell    24,106        698     2.90 %     77,808       1,426     1.83 %
Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $  5,368,073     $  247,666     4.61 %   $ 5,131,694     $ 225,873     4.40 %
Cash and due from banks $  76,788                 $ 88,847              
Other assets    430,402                   419,607              
Allowance for loan losses    (38,142 )                 (32,616 )            
Total assets $  5,837,121                 $ 5,607,532              
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $  2,426,963     $  13,277     0.55 %   $ 2,418,326     $ 8,758     0.36 %
Time deposits    1,074,506        16,526     1.54 %     1,132,748       12,283     1.08 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase    60,445        668     1.11 %     87,691       295     0.34 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances    269,207        6,300     2.34 %     133,932       2,618     1.95 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $  3,831,121     $  36,771     0.96 %   $ 3,772,697     $ 23,954     0.63 %
Demand deposits $  1,159,080                 $ 1,082,158              
Other liabilities    108,997                   90,257              
Total liabilities    5,099,198                   4,945,112              
Shareholders' equity    737,923                   662,420              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $  5,837,121                 $ 5,607,532              
Net interest income FTE(2)       $  210,895               $ 201,919      
Interest rate spread FTE(2)               3.65 %                 3.77 %
Net interest earning assets $  1,536,952                 $ 1,358,997              
Net interest margin FTE(2)               3.93 %                 3.93 %
Average transaction deposits $  3,586,043                 $ 3,500,484              
Average total deposits $  4,660,549                 $ 4,633,232              
Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   140.12 %                 136.02 %            

                                                      

(1)  Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
(2)  Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $5,065 and $4,482 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

 
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Allowance for Loan Losses and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
 
Allowance for Loan Losses Analysis
                                                     
  As of and for the three months ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
  Originated   ASC       Originated   ASC       Originated   ASC    
  and acquired   310-30       and acquired   310-30       and acquired   310-30    
  loans   loans   Total   loans   loans   Total   loans   loans   Total
Beginning allowance for loan losses $  38,530     $  180     $  38,710     $ 39,891     $ 191     $ 40,082     $ 33,606     $ 207     $ 33,813  
Charge-offs    (937 )      —        (937 )     (7,101 )           (7,101 )     (652 )           (652 )
Recoveries    111        —        111       39             39       55             55  
Provision (recoupment)    1,180        —        1,180       5,701       (11 )     5,690       2,452       24       2,476  
Ending ALL $  38,884     $  180     $  39,064     $ 38,530     $ 180     $ 38,710     $ 35,461     $ 231     $ 35,692  
Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period, respectively   0.08 %     0.00 %     0.07 %     0.66 %     0.00 %     0.65 %     0.06 %     0.00 %     0.06 %
Ratio of ALL to total loans outstanding at period end, respectively   0.89 %     0.33 %     0.88 %     0.89 %     0.31 %     0.88 %     0.88 %     0.33 %     0.87 %
Ratio of ALL to total non-performing loans at period end, respectively(1)   178.79 %     0.00 %     179.62 %     151.70 %     0.00 %     152.41 %     145.00 %     0.00 %     145.94 %
Total loans $  4,361,312     $  54,094     $  4,415,406     $ 4,344,718     $ 57,199     $ 4,401,917     $ 4,021,429     $ 70,879     $ 4,092,308  
Average total loans during the period $  4,346,034     $  55,769     $  4,401,803     $ 4,271,033     $ 58,557     $ 4,329,590     $ 3,892,770     $ 72,634     $ 3,965,404  
Total non-performing loans(1) $  21,748     $  —     $  21,748     $ 25,398     $     $ 25,398     $ 24,456     $     $ 24,456  

                                                     

(1)  Loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 may be considered performing, regardless of past due status, if the timing and expected cash flows on these loans can be reasonably estimated and if collection of the new carrying value is expected.

 
Originated and Acquired Loans
                 
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $  5,772     $ 6,723     $ 4,610  
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest    958       1,968       895  
Non-accrual loans    21,748       25,398       24,456  
Total past due and non-accrual loans $  28,478     $ 34,089     $ 29,961  
Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total originated and acquired loans   0.52 %     0.63 %     0.63 %
Total non-accrual loans to total originated and acquired loans   0.50 %     0.58 %     0.61 %
                       


 
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
 
Asset Quality Data
                 
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
Non-performing loans $  21,748     $ 25,398     $ 24,456  
OREO:                
Originated and acquired    3,367       3,656       4,992  
Transferred from 310-30 loans    3,933       4,248       5,604  
Total OREO    7,300       7,904       10,596  
Total non-performing assets $  29,048     $ 33,302     $ 35,052  
Accruing restructured loans $  6,885     $ 7,384     $ 5,944  
Total non-performing loans to total loans   0.49 %     0.58 %     0.60 %
Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO   0.66 %     0.76 %     0.85 %
Total non-performing assets (excluding OREO transferred from 310-30 loans) to total loans and OREO (excluding OREO transferred from 310-30)   0.57 %     0.66 %     0.72 %
                       


 
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Key Ratios
                   
  As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
  December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,
  2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Key Ratios(1)                  
Return on average assets 1.31 %   1.46 %   1.22 %   1.38 %   1.10 %
Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.35 %   1.51 %   1.26 %   1.42 %   1.15 %
Return on average tangible assets, adjusted(2) 1.35 %   1.51 %   1.26 %   1.42 %   1.26 %
Return on average equity 10.13 %   11.44 %   10.02 %   10.89 %   9.28 %
Return on average tangible common equity(2) 12.07 %   13.68 %   12.29 %   13.07 %   11.60 %
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(2) 12.07 %   13.68 %   12.29 %   13.07 %   12.76 %
Loan to deposit ratio (end of period) 93.21 %   92.99 %   90.23 %   93.21 %   90.23 %
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period) 25.01 %   26.13 %   23.64 %   25.01 %   23.64 %
Net interest margin(4) 3.68 %   3.81 %   3.90 %   3.83 %   3.85 %
Net interest margin FTE(2)(4) 3.77 %   3.91 %   3.99 %   3.93 %   3.93 %
Interest rate spread FTE(2)(5) 3.49 %   3.61 %   3.78 %   3.65 %   3.77 %
Yield on earning assets(3) 4.35 %   4.52 %   4.45 %   4.52 %   4.31 %
Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(3) 4.44 %   4.61 %   4.54 %   4.61 %   4.40 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities(3) 0.95 %   1.00 %   0.76 %   0.96 %   0.63 %
Cost of deposits 0.64 %   0.67 %   0.52 %   0.64 %   0.45 %
Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(2) 28.19 %   31.82 %   22.81 %   28.18 %   25.95 %
Non-interest expense to average assets 3.09 %   2.96 %   3.03 %   3.10 %   3.38 %
Non-interest expense to average assets, adjusted(2) 3.09 %   2.96 %   3.03 %   3.10 %   3.23 %
Efficiency ratio 64.82 %   56.83 %   64.45 %   62.22 %   69.78 %
Efficiency ratio FTE(2) 63.66 %   55.90 %   63.30 %   61.15 %   68.64 %
Efficiency ratio FTE, adjusted for acquisition-related costs(2) 63.66 %   55.90 %   63.30 %   61.15 %   65.72 %
                   
Originated and Acquired Loans Asset Quality Data(6)(7)(8)                  
Non-performing loans to total originated and acquired loans 0.50 %   0.58 %   0.61 %   0.50 %   0.61 %
Allowance for loan losses to total originated and acquired loans 0.89 %   0.89 %   0.88 %   0.89 %   0.88 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 178.79 %   151.70 %   145.00 %   178.79 %   145.00 %
Net charge-offs to average loans(1) 0.08 %   0.66 %   0.06 %   0.20 %   0.02 %
                   
Total Loans Asset Quality Data(6)(7)(8)                  
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.49 %   0.58 %   0.60 %   0.49 %   0.60 %
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.66 %   0.76 %   0.85 %   0.66 %   0.85 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.88 %   0.88 %   0.87 %   0.88 %   0.87 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 179.62 %   152.41 %   145.94 %   179.62 %   145.94 %
Net charge-offs to average loans(1) 0.07 %   0.65 %   0.06 %   0.19 %   0.02 %

                                                      

(1)  Quarter-to-date ratios are annualized.
(2)  Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
(3)  Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets.
(4)  Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
(5)  Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities.
(6)  Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and restructured loans on non-accrual, but exclude any loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 in which the pool is still performing. These ratios may, therefore, not be comparable to similar ratios of our peers.
(7)  Non-performing assets include non-performing loans and other real estate owned.
(8)  Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.

 
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
Tangible Common Book Value Ratios
                 
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
Total shareholders' equity $  766,920     $ 753,326     $ 695,006  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net    (123,758 )     (124,054 )     (124,941 )
Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill    8,241       8,012       7,327  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $  651,403     $ 637,284     $ 577,392  
                 
Total assets $  5,895,512     $ 5,990,050     $ 5,676,666  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net    (123,758 )     (124,054 )     (124,941 )
Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill    8,241       8,012       7,327  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $  5,779,995     $ 5,874,008     $ 5,559,052  
                 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations:                
Total shareholders' equity to total assets   13.01 %     12.58 %     12.24 %
Less: impact of goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net   (1.74 )%     (1.73 )%     (1.85 )%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   11.27 %     10.85 %     10.39 %
                 
Tangible common book value per share calculations:                
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $  651,403     $ 637,284     $ 577,392  
Divided by: ending shares outstanding    31,176,627       31,169,086       30,769,063  
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) $  20.89     $ 20.45     $ 18.77  
                 
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss calculations:                
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $  651,403     $ 637,284     $ 577,392  
Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss, net of tax    (2,062 )     (3,087 )     11,275  
Tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss, net of tax (non-GAAP)    649,341       634,197       588,667  
Divided by: ending shares outstanding    31,176,627       31,169,086       30,769,063  
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss, net of tax (non-GAAP) $  20.83     $ 20.35     $ 19.13  
                       


 
NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity
                             
  As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
  December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,
  2019
   2019   2018   2019
   2018
Net income $  19,519     $ 21,642     $ 17,235     $  80,365     $ 61,451  
Add: impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax    225       224       268        899       1,649  
Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax $  19,744     $ 21,866     $ 17,503     $  81,264     $ 63,100  
                             
Average assets $  5,924,459     $ 5,865,785     $ 5,620,451     $  5,837,121     $ 5,607,532  
Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill    (115,665 )     (116,188 )     (117,760 )      (116,104 )     (118,546 )
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $  5,808,794     $ 5,749,597     $ 5,502,691     $  5,721,017     $ 5,488,986  
                             
Average shareholders' equity $  764,694     $ 750,314     $ 682,726     $  737,923     $ 662,420  
Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill    (115,665 )     (116,188 )     (117,760 )      (116,104 )     (118,546 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $  649,029     $ 634,126     $ 564,966     $  621,819     $ 543,874  
                             
Return on average assets   1.31 %     1.46 %     1.22 %     1.38 %     1.10 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.35 %     1.51 %     1.26 %     1.42 %     1.15 %
Return on average equity   10.13 %     11.44 %     10.02 %     10.89 %     9.28 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   12.07 %     13.68 %     12.29 %     13.07 %     11.60 %
                                       


 
Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin
                             
  As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
  December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,
  2019
   2019   2018   2019
   2018
Interest income $  59,616     $ 61,372     $ 57,780     $  242,601     $ 221,391  
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment    1,290       1,264       1,195        5,065       4,482  
Interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $  60,906     $ 62,636     $ 58,975     $  247,666     $ 225,873  
                             
Net interest income $  50,388     $ 51,785     $ 50,632     $  205,830     $ 197,437  
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment    1,290       1,264       1,195        5,065       4,482  
Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $  51,678     $ 53,049     $ 51,827     $  210,895     $ 201,919  
                             
Average earning assets $  5,438,041     $ 5,385,407     $ 5,152,934     $  5,368,073     $ 5,131,694  
Yield on earning assets   4.35 %     4.52 %     4.45 %     4.52 %     4.31 %
Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP)   4.44 %     4.61 %     4.54 %     4.61 %     4.40 %
Net interest margin   3.68 %     3.81 %     3.90 %     3.83 %     3.85 %
Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP)   3.77 %     3.91 %     3.99 %     3.93 %     3.93 %
                                       


 
Efficiency Ratio
                             
  As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
  December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,
  2019
   2019   2018   2019
   2018
Net interest income $  50,388     $ 51,785     $ 50,632     $  205,830     $ 197,437  
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment    1,290       1,264       1,195        5,065       4,482  
Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP) $  51,678     $ 53,049     $ 51,827     $  210,895     $ 201,919  
                             
Non-interest income $  20,282     $ 24,759     $ 15,317     $  82,752     $ 70,775  
                             
Non-interest expense $  46,107     $ 43,793     $ 42,857     $  180,745     $ 189,334  
Less: core deposit intangible asset amortization    (296 )     (295 )     (353 )      (1,183 )     (2,170 )
Non-interest expense, adjusted for core deposit intangible asset amortization $  45,811     $ 43,498     $ 42,504     $  179,562     $ 187,164  
                             
Non-interest expense, adjusted for core deposit intangible asset amortization $  45,811     $ 43,498     $ 42,504     $  179,562     $ 187,164  
Non-recurring Peoples acquisition-related expenses    —                    —       (7,957 )
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $  45,811     $ 43,498     $ 42,504     $  179,562     $ 179,207  
                             
Efficiency ratio   64.82 %     56.83 %     64.45 %     62.22 %     69.78 %
Efficiency ratio FTE (non-GAAP)   63.66 %     55.90 %     63.30 %     61.15 %     68.64 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio FTE (non-GAAP)   63.66 %     55.90 %     63.30 %     61.15 %     65.72 %
                                       


 
Adjusted Financial Results
                             
  As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
  December 31,    September 30,   December 31,   December 31,    December 31,
  2019
   2019
   2018
   2019
   2018
Adjustments to net income:                            
Net income $  19,519     $ 21,642     $ 17,235     $  80,365     $ 61,451  
Adjustments(1)    —                    —       6,321  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $  19,519     $ 21,642     $ 17,235     $  80,365     $ 67,772  
                             
Adjustments to earnings per share:                            
Earnings per share - diluted $  0.62     $ 0.69     $ 0.55     $  2.55     $ 1.95  
Adjustments(1)    —                         0.21  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $  0.62     $ 0.69     $ 0.55     $  2.55     $ 2.16  
                             
Adjustments to return on average tangible assets:                            
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $  19,519     $ 21,642     $ 17,235     $  80,365     $ 67,772  
Add: impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax    225       224       268        899       1,649  
Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax    19,744       21,866       17,503        81,264       69,421  
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)    5,808,794       5,749,597       5,502,691        5,721,017       5,488,986  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   1.35 %     1.51 %     1.26 %     1.42 %     1.26 %
                             
Adjustments to return on average tangible common equity:                            
Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax $  19,744     $ 21,866     $ 17,503     $  81,264     $ 69,421  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)    649,029       634,126       564,966        621,819       543,874  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   12.07 %     13.68 %     12.29 %     13.07 %     12.76 %
                             
Adjustments to non-interest expense:                            
Non-interest expense $  46,107     $ 43,793     $ 42,857     $  180,745     $ 189,334  
Adjustments(1)    —                         7,957  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)    46,107       43,793       42,857        180,745       181,377  
Non-interest expense to average assets, adjusted (non-GAAP)   3.09 %     2.96 %     3.03 %     3.10 %     3.23 %
                             
(1) Adjustments:                            
Non-interest expense adjustments:                            
Non-recurring Peoples acquisition-related expenses $  —     $     $     $  —     $ 7,957  
Total pre-tax adjustments (non-GAAP)    —                    —       7,957  
Collective tax expense impact    —                    —       (1,636 )
Adjustments (non-GAAP) $  —     $     $     $  —     $ 6,321  
                                       

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.