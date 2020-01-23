Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights



Net income of $12.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share





Adjusted earnings of $16.1 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, primarily reflects the exclusion of $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt





Total loans increased $72.6 million from the end of the prior quarter, or 6.7% annualized





Total deposits increased $99.1 million from the end of the prior quarter, or 8.8% annualized





Efficiency ratio improved to 59.5% from 60.6% in the prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $12.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt. This compares to net income of $12.7 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, which included $5.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, and net income of $16.3 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We completed 2019 with a strong quarter of business development highlighted by growth in both loans and deposits. Our focus on developing new depository products for commercial customers is having a positive impact on our core deposit gathering, resulting in steady improvement in our deposit mix. We believe we are well positioned to create additional value for shareholders in 2020. Through a combination of modest balance sheet growth, realizing the full synergies from our acquisition of HomeStar Financial Group, driving additional efficiencies throughout our organization, and expanding our net interest margin through a reduction in our funding costs, we believe we can deliver solid earnings growth and an improvement in our return on assets and equity.”

Adjustment in Staffing Levels

In January 2020, the Company reduced its staffing by approximately 50 full-time employee positions, representing approximately 5% of the Company’s workforce. The Company expects to record $0.7 - $0.8 million in one-time charges related to the staffing level adjustments in the first quarter of 2020. The staffing level adjustments are expected to result in approximately $3.9 million in annualized cost savings, beginning in the second quarter of 2020.

Approximately 30% of the staffing adjustments are within the Company’s retail branches, with the remaining adjustments primarily occurring within back office support and non-revenue generating positions.

Factors Affecting Comparability

The Company acquired HomeStar Financial Group, Inc. (“HomeStar”) in July 2019, with the core system conversion completed in October 2019. The financial position and results of operations of HomeStar prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company’s financial results.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.6 million gain on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these amounts and certain other expenses and income, adjusted earnings were $16.1 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial results for the third quarter of 2019 included $5.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these amounts and certain other expenses and income, adjusted earnings were $16.4 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.56%, compared to 3.70% for the third quarter of 2019. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 23 and 20 basis points to net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 17 basis points from the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of new subordinated debt issued in September 2019 and a decline in the yield on earning assets.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased from 3.85%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 31 basis points to net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 21 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to the impact of new subordinated debt issued in September 2019, a decline in the yield on earning assets and an increase in the costs of interest-bearing deposits.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $48.7 million, a decrease of 1.5% from $49.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding accretion income, net interest income decreased $1.3 million from the prior quarter. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income increased $0.2 million, or 0.3%. Accretion income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $4.3 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to the contribution of HomeStar.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $19.0 million, a decrease of 3.0% from $19.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to declines in most major noninterest income items, partially offset by a $0.6 million gain on sale of investment securities.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest income decreased 10.2% from $21.2 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower commercial FHA, wealth management and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.4 million, a decrease of 10.4% from $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decline in estate fees. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, wealth management revenue decreased 4.8%.

Commercial FHA revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.1 million, compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Commercial FHA revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 included a $1.6 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) impairment, compared to a $1.1 million MSR impairment recorded in the third quarter of 2019. The Company originated $84.9 million in rate lock commitments during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $112.8 million in the prior quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, commercial FHA revenue decreased $2.1 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $46.3 million, which included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.1 million loss on MSR held for sale, compared with $48.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, which included $5.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $0.1 million gain on MSR held for sale. Excluding integration and acquisition expenses, the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and gain/loss on MSR held for sale, the $1.7 million decrease in noninterest expense primarily reflects additional cost savings realized after the core system conversion of HomeStar in October 2019.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest expense increased 2.1% from $45.4 million, which included $0.6 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding integration and acquisition expenses, the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and loss on MSR held for sale, noninterest expense decreased 8.3% from $44.8 million, primarily due to cost reduction initiatives implemented across the organization.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.40 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $4.33 billion at September 30, 2019 and $4.14 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase in total loans from September 30, 2019 was attributable to growth in the commercial loans and leases and consumer loan portfolios, partially offset by a decline in the commercial real estate loan portfolio. Equipment finance balances increased $66.8 million from September 30, 2019, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business. The increase in total loans from December 31, 2018 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s loan portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.54 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $4.45 billion at September 30, 2019, and $4.07 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase in total deposits from September 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to growth in the Company’s lower-cost deposit categories, while the increase from December 31, 2018 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $42.1 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared with $45.2 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, and $42.9 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at December 31, 2018.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $2.2 million, or 0.20% of average loans on an annualized basis.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included a $1.4 million specific reserve established for an existing nonperforming loan. The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.64% of total loans and 66.6% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019, compared with 0.58% of total loans and 55.3% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019. Fair market value discounts recorded in connection with acquired loan portfolios represented 0.39% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared with 0.51% of total loans at September 30, 2019.

Capital

At December 31, 2019, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

December 31,

2019 Fully Phased-In Regulatory

Guidelines Minimum (2) Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.72% 10.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.52% 8.50% Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.74% 4.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 9.20% 7.00% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.74% NA

A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. As of January 1, 2019, the capital conservation buffer was fully phased in at 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 85,146 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $25.69 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $25 million of its common stock. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $21.0 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation



About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.08 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.41 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 48,687 $ 49,450 $ 46,077 $ 45,601 $ 48,535 Provision for loan losses 5,305 4,361 4,076 3,243 3,467 Noninterest income 19,014 19,606 19,587 17,075 21,170 Noninterest expense 46,325 48,025 40,194 41,097 45,375 Income before income taxes 16,071 16,670 21,394 18,336 20,863 Income taxes 3,279 4,015 5,039 4,354 4,527 Net income 12,792 12,655 16,355 13,982 16,336 Preferred stock dividends, net - (22) 34 34 34 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,792 $ 12,677 $ 16,321 $ 13,948 $ 16,302 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 0.67 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,761,960 24,684,529 24,303,211 24,204,661 24,200,346 Return on average assets 0.83 % 0.84 % 1.17 % 1.01 % 1.14 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.71 % 7.71 % 10.43 % 9.23 % 10.81 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 11.24 % 11.19 % 15.34 % 13.79 % 16.40 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.70 % 3.76 % 3.73 % 3.85 % Efficiency ratio (1) 59.46 % 60.63 % 61.58 % 64.73 % 65.50 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary Adjusted earnings (1) $ 16,110 $ 16,422 $ 16,196 $ 14,098 $ 16,397 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.67 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.16 % 1.02 % 1.14 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1) 9.71 % 10.01 % 10.33 % 9.31 % 10.85 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.15 % 14.52 % 15.19 % 13.90 % 16.46 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.









MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net interest income: Interest income $ 64,444 $ 65,006 $ 60,636 $ 59,432 $ 61,592 Interest expense 15,757 15,556 14,559 13,831 13,057 Net interest income 48,687 49,450 46,077 45,601 48,535 Provision for loan losses 5,305 4,361 4,076 3,243 3,467 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 43,382 45,089 42,001 42,358 45,068 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 5,377 5,998 5,504 4,953 5,651 Commercial FHA revenue 2,089 2,894 4,917 3,270 4,194 Residential mortgage banking revenue 763 720 611 834 1,041 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,860 3,008 2,639 2,520 2,976 Interchange revenue 3,053 3,249 3,010 2,680 2,941 Gain on sales of investment securities, net 635 25 14 - 469 Other income 4,237 3,712 2,892 2,818 3,898 Total noninterest income 19,014 19,606 19,587 17,075 21,170 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,650 25,083 21,134 22,039 23,020 Occupancy and equipment 4,637 4,793 4,500 4,832 4,914 Data processing 6,261 5,443 4,987 4,891 5,660 Professional 1,952 2,348 2,410 2,073 2,752 Amortization of intangible assets 1,804 1,803 1,673 1,810 1,852 Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 95 (70 ) (515 ) - - Other expense 7,926 8,625 6,005 5,452 7,177 Total noninterest expense 46,325 48,025 40,194 41,097 45,375 Income before income taxes 16,071 16,670 21,394 18,336 20,863 Income taxes 3,279 4,015 5,039 4,354 4,527 Net income 12,792 12,655 16,355 13,982 16,336 Preferred stock dividends, net - (22 ) 34 34 34 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,792 $ 12,677 $ 16,321 $ 13,948 $ 16,302 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.68 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 0.67





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 394,505 $ 409,346 $ 245,415 $ 276,480 $ 213,700 Investment securities 655,054 668,630 613,026 656,152 660,785 Loans 4,401,410 4,328,835 4,073,527 4,092,106 4,137,551 Allowance for loan losses (28,028 ) (24,917 ) (25,925 ) (23,091 ) (20,903 ) Total loans, net 4,373,382 4,303,918 4,047,602 4,069,015 4,116,648 Loans held for sale 16,431 88,322 22,143 16,851 30,401 Premises and equipment, net 91,055 93,896 94,824 94,514 94,840 Other real estate owned 6,745 4,890 3,797 2,020 3,483 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 53,824 54,124 54,191 52,957 53,447 Mortgage servicing rights held for sale 1,972 1,860 159 257 3,545 Goodwill 171,758 171,074 164,673 164,673 164,673 Other intangible assets, net 34,886 36,690 33,893 35,566 37,376 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 142,423 141,510 140,593 139,686 138,783 Other assets 144,982 139,644 125,739 133,609 119,992 Total assets $ 6,087,017 $ 6,113,904 $ 5,546,055 $ 5,641,780 $ 5,637,673 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,019,472 $ 1,015,081 $ 902,286 $ 941,344 $ 972,164 Interest-bearing deposits 3,524,782 3,430,090 3,108,921 3,094,944 3,102,006 Total deposits 4,544,254 4,445,171 4,011,207 4,036,288 4,074,170 Short-term borrowings 82,029 122,294 113,844 115,832 124,235 FHLB advances and other borrowings 493,311 559,932 582,387 669,009 640,631 Subordinated debt 176,653 192,689 94,215 94,174 94,134 Trust preferred debentures 48,288 48,165 48,041 47,918 47,794 Other liabilities 80,571 90,131 56,473 54,391 48,184 Total liabilities 5,425,106 5,458,382 4,906,167 5,017,612 5,029,148 Total shareholders’ equity 661,911 655,522 639,888 624,168 608,525 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,087,017 $ 6,113,904 $ 5,546,055 $ 5,641,780 $ 5,637,673





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Loan Portfolio Commercial loans and leases $ 1,387,766 $ 1,292,511 $ 1,149,370 $ 1,122,621 $ 1,074,935 Commercial real estate 1,526,504 1,622,363 1,524,369 1,560,427 1,639,155 Construction and land development 208,733 215,978 250,414 239,376 232,229 Residential real estate 568,291 587,984 552,406 569,051 578,048 Consumer 710,116 609,999 596,968 600,631 613,184 Total loans $ 4,401,410 $ 4,328,835 $ 4,073,527 $ 4,092,106 $ 4,137,551 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,019,472 $ 1,015,081 $ 902,286 $ 941,344 $ 972,164 Interest-bearing: Checking 1,342,788 1,222,599 1,009,023 968,844 1,002,275 Money market 787,662 753,869 732,573 802,036 862,171 Savings 522,456 526,938 442,017 457,176 442,132 Time 822,160 833,038 785,337 685,700 633,787 Brokered time 49,716 93,646 139,971 181,188 161,641 Total deposits $ 4,544,254 $ 4,445,171 $ 4,011,207 $ 4,036,288 $ 4,074,170





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Average Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 406,526 $ 259,427 $ 162,110 $ 152,078 $ 155,280 Investment securities 631,294 666,157 636,946 654,764 676,483 Loans 4,359,144 4,352,635 4,086,720 4,128,893 4,139,831 Loans held for sale 36,974 31,664 40,177 30,793 51,981 Nonmarketable equity securities 43,745 44,010 44,217 44,279 42,708 Total interest-earning assets 5,477,683 5,353,893 4,970,170 5,010,807 5,066,283 Non-earning assets 649,169 636,028 618,023 618,996 624,378 Total assets $ 6,126,852 $ 5,989,921 $ 5,588,193 $ 5,629,803 $ 5,690,661 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,490,165 $ 3,429,063 $ 3,107,660 $ 3,093,979 $ 3,123,134 Short-term borrowings 104,598 124,183 120,859 135,337 143,869 FHLB advances and other borrowings 531,419 591,516 607,288 673,250 645,642 Subordinated debt 182,149 106,090 94,196 94,156 94,115 Trust preferred debentures 48,229 48,105 47,982 47,848 47,737 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,356,560 4,298,957 3,977,985 4,044,570 4,054,497 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,028,670 967,192 921,115 919,185 989,954 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 83,125 72,610 60,363 51,838 46,487 Shareholders' equity 658,497 651,162 628,730 614,210 599,723 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,126,852 $ 5,989,921 $ 5,588,193 $ 5,629,803 $ 5,690,661 Yields Earning Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1.62 % 2.14 % 2.43 % 2.42 % 2.24 % Investment securities 3.10 % 3.00 % 3.11 % 3.07 % 3.04 % Loans 5.22 % 5.31 % 5.32 % 5.22 % 5.28 % Loans held for sale 4.12 % 3.02 % 4.50 % 3.94 % 3.92 % Nonmarketable equity securities 5.31 % 5.33 % 5.42 % 5.69 % 5.20 % Total interest-earning assets 4.70 % 4.85 % 4.94 % 4.85 % 4.87 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 1.03 % 1.08 % 1.09 % 0.97 % 0.86 % Short-term borrowings 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.71 % 0.67 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 2.26 % 2.36 % 2.34 % 2.32 % 2.26 % Subordinated debt 5.94 % 6.30 % 6.43 % 6.43 % 6.43 % Trust preferred debentures 6.41 % 6.83 % 7.17 % 7.38 % 6.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.43 % 1.44 % 1.47 % 1.39 % 1.28 % Cost of Deposits 0.80 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.74 % 0.65 % Net Interest Margin 3.56 % 3.70 % 3.76 % 3.73 % 3.85 %







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 29,876 $ 23,118 $ 21,554 $ 23,999 $ 25,213 Nonperforming loans 42,082 45,168 50,676 49,262 42,899 Nonperforming assets 50,027 50,058 54,473 51,282 45,899 Net charge-offs 2,194 5,369 1,242 1,055 2,195 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.68 % 0.53 % 0.53 % 0.59 % 0.61 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.24 % 1.20 % 1.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.98 % 0.91 % 0.81 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.64 % 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.56 % 0.51 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 66.60 % 55.29 % 51.16 % 46.87 % 48.73 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.20 % 0.49 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.21 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 3,409,959 $ 3,281,260 $ 3,125,869 $ 3,097,091 $ 2,945,084 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 27.10 $ 26.93 $ 26.66 $ 26.08 $ 25.50 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 18.64 $ 18.40 $ 18.36 $ 17.68 $ 17.00 Market price at period end $ 28.96 $ 26.05 $ 26.72 $ 24.06 $ 22.34 Shares outstanding at period end 24,420,345 24,338,748 23,897,038 23,827,438 23,751,798 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.72 % 14.82 % 13.49 % 13.25 % 12.79 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.52 % 10.35 % 10.85 % 10.65 % 10.25 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.74 % 8.77 % 9.27 % 8.92 % 8.53 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 9.20 % 9.02 % 9.38 % 9.16 % 8.76 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.74 % 7.58 % 8.20 % 7.74 % 7.43 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 16,071 $ 16,670 $ 21,394 $ 18,336 $ 20,863 Adjustments to noninterest income: Gain on sales of investment securities, net 635 25 14 - 469 Other (6 ) - (23 ) - (1 ) Total adjustments to noninterest income 629 25 (9 ) - 468 Adjustments to noninterest expense: Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 95 (70 ) (515 ) - - Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt 1,778 - - - - Integration and acquisition expenses 3,332 5,292 286 160 553 Total adjustments to noninterest expense 5,205 5,222 (229 ) 160 553 Adjusted earnings pre tax 20,647 21,867 21,174 18,496 20,948 Adjusted earnings tax 4,537 5,445 4,978 4,398 4,551 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP 16,110 16,422 16,196 14,098 16,397 Preferred stock dividends, net - (22 ) 34 34 34 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $ 16,110 $ 16,444 $ 16,162 $ 14,064 $ 16,363 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.67 Adjusted return on average assets 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.16 % 1.02 % 1.14 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 9.71 % 10.01 % 10.33 % 9.31 % 10.85 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 14.15 % 14.52 % 15.19 % 13.90 % 16.46 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 46,325 $ 48,025 $ 40,194 $ 41,097 $ 45,375 (Loss) gain on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (95 ) 70 515 - - Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt (1,778 ) - - - - Integration and acquisition expenses (3,332 ) (5,292 ) (286 ) (160 ) (553 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 41,120 $ 42,803 $ 40,423 $ 40,937 $ 44,822 Net interest income - GAAP $ 48,687 $ 49,450 $ 46,077 $ 45,601 $ 48,535 Effect of tax-exempt income 474 502 526 543 574 Adjusted net interest income 49,161 49,952 46,603 46,144 49,109 Noninterest income - GAAP $ 19,014 $ 19,606 $ 19,587 $ 17,075 $ 21,170 Loan servicing rights impairment (recapture) 1,613 1,060 (559 ) 25 (1,380 ) Gain on sales of investment securities, net (635 ) (25 ) (14 ) - (469 ) Other 6 - 23 - 1 Adjusted noninterest income 19,998 20,641 19,037 17,100 19,322 Adjusted total revenue $ 69,159 $ 70,593 $ 65,640 $ 63,244 $ 68,431 Efficiency ratio 59.46 % 60.63 % 61.58 % 64.73 % 65.50 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 661,911 $ 655,522 $ 639,888 $ 624,168 $ 608,525 Adjustments: Preferred stock - - (2,684 ) (2,733 ) (2,781 ) Goodwill (171,758 ) (171,074 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) Other intangibles, net (34,886 ) (36,690 ) (33,893 ) (35,566 ) (37,376 ) Tangible common equity $ 455,267 $ 447,758 $ 438,638 $ 421,196 $ 403,695 Total Assets to Tangible Assets: Total assets—GAAP $ 6,087,017 $ 6,113,904 $ 5,546,055 $ 5,641,780 $ 5,637,673 Adjustments: Goodwill (171,758 ) (171,074 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) Other intangibles, net (34,886 ) (36,690 ) (33,893 ) (35,566 ) (37,376 ) Tangible assets $ 5,880,373 $ 5,906,140 $ 5,347,489 $ 5,441,541 $ 5,435,624 Common Shares Outstanding 24,420,345 24,338,748 23,897,038 23,827,438 23,751,798 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7.74 % 7.58 % 8.20 % 7.74 % 7.43 % Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 18.64 $ 18.40 $ 18.36 $ 17.68 $ 17.00 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,792 $ 12,677 $ 16,321 $ 13,948 $ 16,302 Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 658,497 $ 651,162 $ 628,730 $ 614,210 $ 599,723 Adjustments: Preferred stock - (814 ) (2,708 ) (2,759 ) (2,812 ) Goodwill (171,082 ) (166,389 ) (164,673 ) (164,673 ) (164,051 ) Other intangibles, net (35,745 ) (34,519 ) (34,689 ) (36,438 ) (38,394 ) Average tangible common equity $ 451,670 $ 449,440 $ 426,660 $ 410,340 $ 394,466 ROATCE 11.24 % 11.19 % 15.34 % 13.79 % 16.40 %



