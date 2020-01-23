PowerReviews Appoints Perry Marchant as Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerReviews , a software and data company powering the authentic voice of the customer for brands and retailers, today announced the appointment of Perry Marchant as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Marchant, who previously served as CTO of Sphera and VP of Engineering for Relativity, will oversee the continued growth of PowerReviews’ engineering, product operations and data teams, helping to define and create innovative solutions for customers.



Marchant brings more than 25 years of software development experience, including 10 years of managing engineering teams in building consumer and enterprise products to his new role at PowerReviews. He also will join the company’s senior leadership team, reporting directly to Matt Moog , CEO of PowerReviews.

“During the course of our search, we talked to some of the best CTOs in Chicago and across the nation,” said Moog. “In the end, we found Perry to be an excellent leader and someone who will help build a strong engineering and product culture focused on innovation. Perry will play an important role in the overall operations and strategy of PowerReviews. He brings a proven track record as a technology leader and innovator, and he embodies our values of transparency, accountability, learning, collaboration and celebration.”

In addition to his role at Sphera, a global provider of integrated risk management software, Marchant served as vice president of engineering for Relativity, an eDiscovery software solution, where he was focused on the company’s transformation to a SaaS-based platform and led the growth of the engineering team from 20 to 400 engineers.

"I'm excited to join a Chicago-based company that is creating innovative products that improve the product and customer experience across the customer journey,” said Marchant. “PowerReviews’ solutions are well-positioned to help customers address today’s trends and drive sales.”

Marchant will be based in PowerReviews’ Chicago office headquarters, and also enjoys making bread from scratch and sailing, which he aspires to do on Lake Michigan.

About PowerReviews

