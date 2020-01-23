RADA to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Aerospace, Defense & Industrials Conference

/EIN News/ -- NETANYA, Israel, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) today announced that it will present at the Cowen ‎41st Annual Aerospace, Defense & Industrials Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York.



RADA’s CEO, Mr. Dov Sella is scheduled to present on February 13, 2020 at 10:45am. The Company’s Chairman Mr. Yossi Ben Shalom and Mr. Dov Sella will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To register for the conference and for one-on-one meetings, please contact the conference organizers at Cowen or the investor relations team at RADA.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Company Contact:

Avi Israel, CFO

Tel: +972-9-892-1111

mrkt@rada.com

www.rada.com Investor Relations Contact:

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein

Tel: 1 646 688 3559

rada@gkir.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.