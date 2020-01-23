Cannabis Market Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2026 | Top Players – O.penVAPE Shop, The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legalization of Medical and Recreational Use of Cannabis is Driving the growth of Global Cannabis Market in the forecast by 2026
Global Cannabis Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 34.7% forecast by 2026.
Market Definition: Global Cannabis Market
Cannabis is a type of drug that is obtained from plants such as cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. The active chemical present in the plant is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabis plant has several medical as well as recreational usages. In medical, cannabis is reported to treat nausea, vomiting, chronic pains, asthma and many more diseases. The plant also has psychoactive and physiological effects when taken into the body.
Global Cannabis Market By Product Type (Buds, Oil, Tinctures, Others), Usage (Medical, Recreational), Crop Variety (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others), Distribution Channel (Physical, Digital, Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Top Key Players:
- O.penVAPE Shop.,
- Cronos Group,
- Tilray,
- Marley Natural,
- Aurora Cannabis,
- Cara Therapeutics,
- ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED,
- Medcan Australia,
- Sundial Growers Inc.,
- Canopy Growth Corporation,
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc,
- The Scotts Company LLC,
- Aphria Inc.,
- VIVO Cannabis Inc.,
- Cannatrek,
- others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2019, SLANG Worldwide Inc. announced the launch of its new product line, RESERVE, in California market that is an extension of O.penVAPE brand. The company became best-selling cannabis brand in the United States due to the launch of this product.
- In February 2018, MedReleaf Corp. launched its product San Rafael '71, the first adult-use recreational brand. This product is designed for the people who are aware of the cannabis products and their effects.
- In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis launched new cannabis product line, Aurora Frost. The new product line belongs to the category of dried cannabis that has 35% THC content.
Market Segmentations:
Global Cannabis Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Form
- End-User
- Distribution Channel
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product Type
- Buds,
- Oil,
- Tinctures,
- Others
By Form
- Medical
- Recreational
By End-Use
- Indica,
- Cannabis sativa,
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Physical,
- Digital,
- Others
By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
