St. Louis Class-A Acquisition Commences Sealy & Company’s 2020 Transaction Activity

2019 Year-End Portfolio Sale Catalyst for Capital Deployment

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX | St. Louis, MO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a 540,000 square-foot, cross-docked distribution warehouse in St. Louis, Illinois. The transaction was made on behalf of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP) for an undisclosed amount. Located at 3965 Lakeview Corporate Drive in the Metro East submarket, this Class A facility lies within 500 miles of 33 percent of the U.S. population and within 1,500 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. population, thus allowing trucking companies to easily reach key destinations. The business park in which the property is positioned is located adjacent to the I-255/I-270 interchange, which provides uncongested interstate travel and convenient access to the surrounding labor pool. Built in 2006 and recently enhanced, the state-of-the-art industrial asset features modern design specifications and functional characteristics including high clear height, impressive dock ratio, and abundant parking and trailer storage. The combination of warehouse, office, and lab space serves the credit-worthy tenant and leading technology services provider to fulfill mission-critical work both nationally and globally. “This property has been institutionally owned and managed for years, and we look forward to continuing to uphold the highest standards as owners. Sealy continues to actively pursue acquisition opportunities that align with our proven investment strategy,” says Sealy & Company’s Chief Investment Officer, Scott Sealy, Jr. The deal to purchase the property from Duke Realty was brokered Michael Hanrahan of Cushman & Wakefield and Sealy’s Investment Services team, led by Scott Sealy, Jr., Jason Gandy, and Tom Herter. For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the company’s website at www.Sealynet.com. About Sealy & Company Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment, and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, ¬LA. and is the sponsor of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP).

Attachments

Kayte Hollowell Sealy & Company 3186983112 KayteH@Sealynet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.