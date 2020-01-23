American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) to Launch 20mg Flavored CBD Water at Super Bowl LIV Festivities in Miami

/EIN News/ --



Company will be making third straight appearance at Super Bowl festivities in Miami; new flavored water expected to be available for sale in March

PLAYA VISTA, CA, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) announces that it will be launching its new flavored CBD infused water during Super Bowl LIV week festivities supporting LALPINA brand ambassador and former NFL player Jack Brewer’s Super Bowl of Service. Berry and Lemon flavored beverages infused with 20mg of CBD will be debut during the festivities

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated, “I am happy to announce that the Company will be returning to the Super Bowl for the third straight year. Just like we did two years ago when we originally launched LALPINA Hydro CBD during Super Bowl LII week in Minneapolis, we are launching our next generation product at this year’s event. The Company has become synonymous with the event; I’ve seen first-hand how it can be a great platform to launch products. As I wrote in my year end letter to shareholders, the Company will be launching new products; I expect our new flavored CBD water to be a big hit, as multiple distributors requested this product from us. We listened to their feedback and created prototype samples which the Company shipped out last month. The response was really positive and we expect to begin deliveries to distributors and retailers in March. As we get closer the Company will reveal more plans on the retail launch.

“With the NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) having recently held a forum for CBD companies to present evidence and information on the potential benefits of CBD for players, I am hopeful that this is a prelude to the parties allowing for the unlimited use of CBD products; as studies have shown, CBD products can be a viable alternative to opioids, whose negative side-effects have been well documented. The World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) removed CBD from its banned substances list in 2017. More recently, Major League Baseball (MLB) removed all natural cannabinoids from its list of drugs of abuse. As more research is completed on the benefits of CBD, I look forward to the NFL and other professional leagues being more open to embrace its benefits for its players. The Company has a diverse product offering that can offer topical (plant + body) and ingestible (LALPINA CBD) solutions for players.”

The Company’s brand ambassador, Jack Brewer, Serving Ministries, and the Jack Brewer Foundation will be hosting “Super Bowl of Service”, a series of events focusing on community service in the Miami metro area during the celebrations in the lead up to Super Bowl LIV. The events will be addressing the fatherless crises that has devastated Americans which impacted communities and their culture nationwide. For more information about the initiatives or to make a donation, visit ( https://www.thejackbrewerfoundation.org/ ) and ( https://servingministries.org/ ).

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands ( www.lalpinahydrocbd.com ), Gents ( www.gentsco.com ), Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ) and plant + body essentials ( www.plantbodyessentials.com ).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation.

Investor Relations

888-983-0054

info@americanpremiumwater.com



