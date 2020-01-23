Buffini & Company Founder, CEO Honored as RISMedia 2020 Newsmakers

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISMedia, the leading news provider for the residential real estate industry, has recognized Buffini & Company founder and chairman, Brian Buffini, and CEO, Dermot Buffini, as RISMedia 2020 Newsmakers. Brian Buffini was inducted into its third annual Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame, an honor shared with nine other real estate professionals. Dermot Buffini was recognized in the Trailblazers: The Agents of Change category for cultivating a top-notch leadership team.

For decades, Brian and Dermot Buffini have worked together to impact and improve the lives of real estate agents. Buffini & Company’s cutting-edge content, spearheaded by Brian, coupled with Dermot’s forward-thinking leadership has positioned Buffini & Company as the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. The company’s business coaching, training programs and content have helped more than 3 million professionals across the globe improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life, establishing both Brian and Dermot as innovative and influential leaders in the industry.

“For more than 20 years, Buffini & Company has improved and impacted the lives of millions of people,” said Brian Buffini. “Dermot and I are grateful to devote our life’s work to helping these agents find success in this business and to be honored in this year’s class of RISMedia’s Newsmakers.”

RISMedia's 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers included nine Hall of Fame inductees and 300 industry leaders in the following categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters. All recipients were nominated by the outlet’s readers and editors and chosen based on their community impact, passion for real estate and commitment to inspiring and leading others to success.

The 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers will be celebrated and recognized at RISMedia's Annual Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, held May 13, 2020 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The Newsmakers are showcased in the January 2020 issue of RISMedia's Real Estate magazine and in an online directory on RISMedia.com.

###

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at buffiniandcompany.com.

Attachment

Courtney Klepsch Buffini & Company (800)-945-3485 media@buffiniandcompany.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.