Foret Contracting Group, LLC Wins Contract with USCG

The small business will provide landscaping maintenance to the USCG base in New Orleans

/EIN News/ -- THIBODAUX, La., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foret Contracting Group, L.L.C. signed their first federal contract with the U.S. Coast Guard on Nov. 6, 2019. The contract, valued at $11,813.52, is for providing routine landscape maintenance services at the U.S. Coast Guard Base New Orleans.

The small business specializes in construction, landscape design and maintenance, and facility maintenance. Initially, they wanted to enter the federal marketplace in order to broaden their opportunities and expand their services throughout the Gulf Coast Region. After establishing a foothold in the federal marketplace, they plan on expanding their business across the United States.

Although the business has a proven track record in the commercial sector and working with local governments, they enlisted the help of US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) for getting started in the federal marketplace. To do so, Foret Contracting Group, L.C.C. enrolled in USFCR’s Simplified Acquisition Program.

USFCR’s Simplified Acquisition Program primarily consists of a System for Award Management (SAM) registration service and online capabilities statement. Federal agencies working with Foret Contracting Group, L.C.C. can rest assured that their SAM registration will remain in compliance. With the online capabilities statement, agencies and prime contractors have easy access to Foret Contracting Group, L.C.C. 's core competencies, past performance record, and contact information.

“They [USFCR] helped facilitate the registration process which can be complicated if you are unfamiliar with the federal procurement system,” said Business Development Representative, Mandi Foret.

About four months after enrolling in the Simplified Acquisition Program, Foret Contracting Group, L.L.C. won the contract with the U.S. Coast Guard. The contract is expected to be completed at the end of September 2020.

“Be open to expanding your offerings and perhaps getting out of your comfort zone,” said Mandi about bidding on federal contracts. Sometimes a business will have to grow their capabilities in order to find their niche in the federal marketplace. By implementing this strategy, Foret Contracting Group, L.L.C. was able to come out on top of the four other offers the USCG received.



Foret Contracting Group, L.L.C. is actively seeking out more federal contracts. For more information in regard to this contract or the company, please contact Mandi Foret at 985-492-3327 or mforet@foretgroup.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.