Veritas Farms Expands its Topical Product Line With the Zen Roller

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 23, 2020 -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) ("Veritas Farms" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its topical line of products with the addition of its new Full Spectrum Hemp Oil infused Roll On: the Zen Roller.



The Veritas Farms Zen Roller comes in two unique scents; one for Mood and one for the Mind. The Mood Zen Roller contains a revitalizing and uplifting blend of organic bergamot essential oil, organic lavender essential oil, full spectrum hemp oil and organic sunflower oil. The Mind Zen Roller contains a soothing blend of organic peppermint essential oil, organic rosemary essential oil, full spectrum hemp oil and organic sunflower oil. The Zen Rollers come in a convenient .33oz travel-sized bottle for travelers on the go. Each Zen Roller contains 100mg of the Company’s Farm-To-Home™ Full Spectrum Hemp Oil.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “The Zen Roller, which will be offered at a very competitive price, is a terrific addition to our topical product line. We are diligently working to expand each one of our divisions and we are very happy to diversify our product base with this new addition.”

The Zen Rollers are available for purchase via the Company’s website at www.theveritasfarms.com/product/cbd-roll-on/

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

