Security Innovation enhances cybersecurity training solutions

New CMD+CTRL Courses and Cyber Range releases empower teams to protect the modern and software-driven enterprise

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation , a leader in software security assessments and training, announced today a major upgrade of its CMD+CTRL Courses and Cyber Range training platform . The new releases provide coverage for expanding cybersecurity work roles, emerging technologies and deployment platforms, and foreign languages. Enhancements to the program also include our real-time cyber range assessment mapped to specific courses based on skill gaps.



“Software Security is no longer just about writing secure code,” said Lisa Parcella, VP of Product Management at Security Innovation. “Everyone who provisions, operates or defends software systems needs job specific guidance. Our role-based approach, mapped to resources like the NICE Framework, makes it easy to deliver the right training for your teams.”

New and updated courses include:

IoT – updates to help IT teams secure interfaces, communications, network services, firmware, and authentication/authorization schemes

Cloud – new courses focused on microservices, containers, and orchestration

Security Testing – topics cover vulnerability scanning as well as advanced techniques that help teams hunt down vulnerabilities in software, wireless networks, and IT infrastructure.

NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF) – courses help teams learn about and adopt NIST SP 800-37 Rev. 2

Secure SDLC – expanded coverage for DevOps, Microsoft SDL, and PCI Secure SLC Standard

Secure coding – coverage for newer technology versions, improved interactivity, and additional languages

Foreign language support – 25 courses available in Chinese, Spanish, and French

After finishing 2019 with 3M+ licensed users, the company will continue its quarterly release schedule throughout 2020 with a focus on the secure operations of software-based systems and infrastructure:

OWASP Mobile & IoT

DevSecOps in the Cloud

Infrastructure pen testing

Protecting Blockchain assets and securing its network

Supply chain security

Hardening Linux/Unix systems

Secure DevOps practices

Privacy principles

OWASP Application Security Verification Standard (ASVS)

Cloud Computing

Securing browser based Javascript/Typescript applications

To learn more about our courses and Web Application cyber range, please visit https://www.securityinnovation.com/training/blended-learning-application-security/

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range , is the industry’s only authentic environment to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the software layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact

Maureen Robinson

Marketing Director, Security Innovation

pr@securityinnovation.com

+1.978.746.6199



