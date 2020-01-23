Global Automotive Motor Market Analysis (2019-2025) by Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Motor Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Motor Market size is expected to reach $49.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Increased passenger and commercial vehicle demand is expected to boost the automotive motor market over the forecast period. Strict rules and regulations laid down by governments across the world to incorporate various active safety systems such as lane keep assist, electronic stability control (ESC) and anti-lock braking system (ABS) in vehicles are also likely to drive the motor vehicle market over the coming years. The growing need for more fuel-efficient vehicles is raising the need for higher efficiency and better quality automotive motors. In the coming years, this is expected to propel the automotive motor market.



The adoption of electric motors in automobiles has seen a steady rise over the forecast period. It is anticipated that increased emphasis on improving design and manufacturing processes to deliver better products with improved efficiency is expected to bode well for product demand. The market is experiencing tremendous growth due to the increase in the production of automobiles and the number of motors used in a particular vehicle.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Aftermarket and OEM. Depending on the sales channel, the market has been classified as OEMs and aftermarket. The OEM segment had a significant market share in 2018. Nevertheless, the aftermarket emerged as a dominant segment in 2018 and is expected to be seeing the fastest growth in the forecast years. The motors must be replaced after a certain period of time due to their extended use and to the improved performance of the vehicle that drives the segment.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Comfort, Safety and Others. The safety motor segment is expected to see significant growth by 2025 due to the increasing strictness of government rules and regulations concerning the incorporation of safety systems in vehicles. The comfort application segment is expected to see the fastest growth over the forecast period as the comfort motor has improved driving capability.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG are some of the forerunners in the Automotive Motor Market.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Automotive Motor Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Dec-2019: Mitsubishi signed an alliance with Nissan Motor and Renault SA in which they will form a new joint venture company. This joint venture will be focused on research and development of advanced automotive technologies.

Oct-2019: Valeo teamed up with Dana, Inc. for developing and supplying 48-volt electric-vehicle systems for new mobility applications including hybrid e-AWD vehicles and low speed-electric vehicles. Together the companies provide complete electromechanical systems to customers. These systems will be equipped with Dana-designed Spicer Electrified e-Gearbox and Valeo-developed electric motor and inverter.

Aug-2019: Nidec has signed an agreement with Guangzhou Automobile Group in order to establish a joint venture company named after Guangzhou Nidec Auto Drive System Co., Ltd. This JV will exploit the Nidec's drive and electronics technologies and Guangzhou Automobile Group's collective know-how on finished vehicles mechanism for developing, manufacturing, and selling low-cost and high efficiency traction motors.

Jun-2019: Denso collaborated with Honeywell for propelling the future of urban air mobility and other aerospace market segments. This can be done through combining the expertise of both the companies to produce fully-electric and hybrid electric powertrains. Urban air mobility includes air vehicles such as air taxies and UAM is aimed at offering more efficient movement for people to decrease the ground traffic and improving safety. The major advancements in motor, materials, and generators are making electric-powered flight affordable, possible, and practical.

May-2019: Siemens came into partnership with Dunkermotoren. In this partnership, Dunkermotoren BG series motors will be available in specific versions that are compatible with Siemens SIMATIC MICRO-DRIVE servo drive system. BG series includes BG 75, BG 45, BG 95, and BG 65(S) are 24 to 48 V brushless DC motors with power ranges from 20 to 1,000 W. SIMATIC MICRO-DRIVE servo drive system has been integrated with SIMATIC world significantly shortens engineering time.

Jan-2019: Denso established a joint venture Company, J-QuAD Dynamics together with JTEKT. This JV Company is engaged in developing integrated control software for use in vehicle motion control, automated driving, and other related functions.

Acquisition and Mergers



Apr-2019: Nidec signed a definitive agreement to acquire Omron Automotive Electronics. The acquisition helps Nidec in developing electric brake motors, electric power steering (EPS) motors, and electronic control units (ECU).

Feb-2019: Continental acquired Kathrein Automotive GmbH, automotive division of Kathrein. The acquisition helps Continental in offering the broad portfolio ranging from rod antennas to the Intelligent Antenna Module.

Feb-2019: BorgWarner took over two Oregon-based EV powertrain businesses, Rinehart Motion Systems LLC and AM Racing Inc. in order to form Cascadia Motion LLC. Cascadia Motion will use the expertise of both companies in developing and manufacturing of technologies used in full electric and hybrid propulsion systems for low volume and niche manufacturing applications.

Jan-2019: Bosch took complete control of the joint venture, EM-motive, established in 2011 between Bosch and Daimler. The joint venture is focused towards the development and manufacturing of electric motors.

Jan-2019: Mahle announced the acquisition of ZG-Zahnrder und Getriebe GmbH, a transmission specialist. The acquisition helps Mahle in expanding its expertise in powertrain and broadening of its product portfolio.

Product Launches and Product Expansions



Dec-2019: BorgWarner launched new High Voltage Hairpin (HVH) 146 motor in order to extend its HVH Series motors. It is a permanent magnet electric motor, which is best-suited for hybrid-electric vehicle applications.

Aug-2019: Mahle developed Mahle Modular Hybrid Powertrain (MMHP), a new, fully-integrated and modular hybrid drive, which can be tailored to suite wide range of applications. The powertrain incorporates highly efficient 2 or 3 cylinder and turbocharged gasoline engine that includes the latest technologies from Mahle.

Jul-2019: Johnson Electric launched new E11 brushless DC motor which has the features of power density, high torque and efficiency for use in Cordless Impact Wrenches.

Geographical Expansions



Oct-2019: Valeo expanded its tech center in the Central China of Wuhan in order to strengthen the development capability of components and parts for intelligent vehicles. The expansion is focused towards the development of hardware and software for cameras, lidars, sensors, intelligent cockpits, and electronic control units used in vehicles.

May-2019: Siemens expanded its reach to United States by opening a new 272,000-square-foot facility in Wendell, N.C. Through this expansion, the company is focused towards manufacturing eMobility RAVE charger and short-cycle tiastar motor control center (MCC) product lines. The MCCs controls and monitors the motor and other key process variables.

Apr-2019: Denso integrated its consolidated subsidiary ASMO in the U.S. into its North American operations. Through integrating ASMO's small motor strength with Denso's expertise in large, high-power motors, Denso enhances the development of its motor technologies and innovations in North American customers.

Apr-2019: Valeo opened a new facility in Vallam, Chennai. This facility is engaged in manufacturing rear wiper motors for OEMs and the aftermarket segment in the country. This facility helps the company in expanding its footprints to Asia-Pacific.

Mar-2019: Mitsubishi Electric opened a new Plant in Czech Republic to produce motors and inverters for electric motor vehicles.

Companies Profiled

Siemens AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Valeo S.A.

Mahle Group

Nidec Corporation

BorgWarner Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Automotive Motor Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.2 Global Automotive Motor Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Automotive Motor Market, by Vehicle Type

1.4.4 Global Automotive Motor Market, by Type

1.4.5 Global Automotive Motor Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers: 2019-Apr - 2015-Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Automotive Motor Market by Sales Channel

4.1 Global Aftermarket Automotive Motor Market by Region

4.2 Global OEM Automotive Motor Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Automotive Motor Market by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Motor Comfort Market by Region

5.2 Global Automotive Motor Safety Market by Region

5.3 Global Automotive Motor Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Automotive Motor Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Global Non-Electric Vehicle Automotive Motor Market by Region

6.2 Global Electric Vehicle Automotive Motor Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Automotive Motor Market by Type

7.1 Global Brushed DC Motor Automotive Motor Market by Region

7.2 Global Brushless DC Motor Automotive Motor Market by Region

7.3 Global Traction Motor Automotive Motor Market by Region

7.4 Global Others Automotive Motor Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Automotive Motor Market by Region

8.1 North America Automotive Motor Market

8.2 Europe Automotive Motor Market

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Motor Market

8.4 LAMEA Automotive Motor Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



