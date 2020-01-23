ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Also Announces Partial Redemption of Outstanding 7.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

/EIN News/ -- VERO BEACH, Florida, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR‑PB) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today announced it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of its new Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per share. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares in connection with the offering solely to cover overallotments, if any.



The Company plans to use the net proceeds of this offering to redeem a portion of its outstanding 7.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: ARR-PB, CUSIP 042315408), as described below.

B. Riley FBR, Janney Montgomery Scott, Ladenburg Thalmann and William Blair & Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Incapital, Boenning & Scattergood, National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings Corporation (NasdaqCM: NHLD), Wedbush Securities and BUCKLER Securities LLC, a member of FINRA that is controlled by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, the Company’s external manager, and the executive officers of ARMOUR, are acting as co‑managers.

The shares will be offered under the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering of these shares will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, which will be filed with the SEC. Before investing in the offering, prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus and other documents ARMOUR has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov , or from the offices of B. Riley FBR at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1400, Arlington, VA 22209 or by calling (703) 312-9580 or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfbr.com.

Partial Redemption of Series B Preferred Stock

The Company also announced today that it intends to redeem approximately 30%, or 2,514,900 shares, of its outstanding shares of Series B Preferred Stock at a price of $25.00 per share, on February 27, 2020. Pursuant to the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, Series B Preferred Stock holders of record on February 15, 2020 will be entitled to receive the full monthly dividend for February, which will be the final dividend and will be paid in the regular course of business on February 27, 2020. Because less than all of the outstanding shares of Series B Preferred Stock will be redeemed, the Series B Preferred Stock will be redeemed on a pro rata basis and fractional shares, if any, will be redeemed for cash. Written notice of the partial redemption will be mailed on or about January 23, 2020, to holders of record as of January 13, 2020. The notice of partial redemption will also be filed with the SEC and be available for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website, www.sec.gov , or by visiting the Company’s website, www.armourreit.com . The office of the registrar, transfer agent, redemption agent and disbursing agent for the Series B Preferred Stock is as follows: Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, One State Street, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10004, Attn: Reorg. Department. For questions regarding the redemption notice, please contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company by telephone at 800-509-5586.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company’s shares, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would not be permitted.

Certain Tax Matters

ARMOUR has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. In order to maintain this tax status, ARMOUR is required to timely distribute substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

ARMOUR invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”), or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. In addition, ARMOUR invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to: statements about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding the Company’s offering of shares of Series C Preferred Stock, the expected terms of such offering, the ability to complete such offering and the expected use of proceeds of such offering, and other statements containing the words “estimates,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “potential,” “opportunities” and similar expressions. ARMOUR’s actual results, performance or achievements or industry results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2019, the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC, as required under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other filings that ARMOUR makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. ARMOUR is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

James R. Mountain

Chief Financial Officer

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

(772) 617-4340



