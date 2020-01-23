Global Hair Serum Market Outlook 2019-2025 - Market Set to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Serum Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hair Serum Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.86% CAGR during the forecast period.



The variation in hairstyle trends, a massive increase in disposable income, population increase, combined with rising global air pollution, are among the major factors boosting the hair serum growth market. It is also expected that increased use of professional haircare products in developed regions and increased adoption of organic ingredients in cosmetic products will create significant opportunities for growth for hair coloring products. Nonetheless, it is expected that the high cost of such premium and qualified products and the involvement of hazardous chemicals to soften hair is expected to hamper global hair serum market growth.



Hair serum companies have been strategizing to expand their product offerings to meet the needs of customers. On the other hand, natural ingredients in these items will improve outcomes and minimize the risk of problems associated with scalps such as inflammation and itching. Organic hair serum products can produce vibrant results like enhanced hair shine, enhanced hair power, and reduced hair loss, expected to deliver significant value sales growth during hair serum market forecast.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Hair Serum Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Nov-2019: John Paul Mitchell announced partnership with FitSkin AI beauty platform, for debuting a new technology for future professionals and stylists worldwide. The partnership is aimed at developing a hair analysis solution that has been set to launch in 2021.

Jul-2019: P&G's My Black is Beautiful (MBIB) came into partnership with Sally Beauty in order to launch a new hair care line in US. The new hair care line includes fortifying conditioner, hydrating-sulphate free shampoo, intense recovery treatment products, and 2 tangle slayer conditioning creams for type 3 and type 4 hair treatment products. The company is aimed at developing products that suites diverse hair types.

Product Launches and Product Expansions



Mar-2019: P&G released Waterless hair care collection, a new hair care brand. The collection includes ultra-lightweight Foam Dry Shampoo, residue-free Dry Shampoo spray, range of Dry Conditioners, and range of alcohol-free Hair Refreshers. The alcohol-free hair refreshers provide instant odour-detox, anti-freez benefits, and static control.

Acquisition and Mergers



Nov-2019: Henkel signed an agreement to acquire Deva Parent Holdings, owner of DevaCurl brand from Ares Management Corporation, a private equity owner. The acquisition helps in expanding its range of products including free-from formulas and vegan products. DevaCurl is a fastest growing Premium Professional hair care brand in US.

Companies Profiled

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

HerStyler Oy

Kao Corporation

L'Oreal Group

The Procter and Gamble Company

Unilever PLC

Natura & Co. (Avon Products, Inc.)

Giovanni Cosmetics, Inc.

John Paul Mitchell Systems

Revlon, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Hair Serum Market, by Nature

1.4.2 Global Hair Serum Market, by Product Type

1.4.3 Global Hair Serum Market, by Form

1.4.4 Global Hair Serum Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers: 2019-Nov - 2015-Apr) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Hair Serum Market by Nature

4.1 Global Conventional Market by Region

4.2 Global Organic Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Hair Serum Market by Product Type

5.1 Global Hair Treatment Serum Market by Region

5.2 Global Hair Styling Serum Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Hair Serum Market by Form

6.1 Global Online Market by Region

6.2 Global Offline Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Hair Serum Market by Region

7.1 North America Hair Serum Market

7.2 Europe Hair Serum Market

7.3 Asia-Pacific Hair Serum Market

7.4 LAMEA Hair Serum Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



