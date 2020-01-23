Global Calcite Market Outlook Report, 2020-2024: Increasing Demand for Paper & Plastics, Coupled With Easy Availability & Cost-Effectiveness, Drive the Calcite Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcite Market by Type (GCC, PCC), Application (Paper, Paints & Coatings, Construction, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the calcite market based on type, application, and region. This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the calcite market across various segmentations. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



The globally leading calcite manufacturers profiled in this report are Imerys S.A. (France), Omya AG (Switzerland), Minerals Technologies Inc. (US), Huber Engineered Materials (US), Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India), Nordkalk Corporation (Finland), Wolkem India Ltd. (India), Sibelco (Belgium), and others.

In terms of value, the global calcite market size is estimated to be USD 10.1 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2024.

Increasing demand for paper and plastics, coupled with easy availability and cost-effectiveness, are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, growth of the paper industry in the Asia Pacific region especially in China, Japan, and India is expected to fuel the market.

Ground calcium carbonate is the dominant type projected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the calcite market has been classified into ground calcium carbonate and precipitated calcium carbonate. Among these, the ground calcium carbonate segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market in terms of value & volume during the forecast period. The ground calcium carbonate segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for ground calcium carbonate is driven by its wide usage as a filler in the paper application.



Paper application is the major consumer of the calcite market and is expected to grow further.



Based on application, the market has been classified into paper, paints & coatings, construction, plastics, adhesives & sealants, and others. In terms of volume and value, the paper application accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its ability to enhance the printability, whiteness, and brightness & opacity of the paper. The plastics application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a major share of the market in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on geography, the calcite market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South Africa. In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the calcite market in 2018 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market size is attributed to the expansion in the manufacture of calcite and high demand from the plastics and paper industries in China, Japan, and India, among others. Moreover, cheap labor, easy availability of raw material, and other factors fuel the growth of the market in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Calcite Market

4.2 Calcite Market, By Type

4.3 Calcite Market, By Application

4.4 Calcite Market, By Region

4.5 Asia Pacific Calcite Market, By Type and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Cost-Efficiency of Calcite

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand From the Paper and Plastics Industries in the Asia Pacific

5.2.1.3 Calcite as a Replacement for Talc and Kaolin

5.2.1.4 Chemical Properties of Calcite are Driving Market Growth

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Transportation Cost

5.2.2.2 Slow Neutralization Action and Increasing Hardness of Water

5.2.2.3 Cyclical Nature of the Mining Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Declining Paper Industry Due to Increasing Digitization

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Calcite Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Insight:

5.4.2 Trend Analysis and Graphical Representation

5.4.3 Top Assignees (Global)

5.4.4 Top Assignees (US)



6 Calcite Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

6.2.1 From Paper and Plastics to Rubber and Paints & Coatings, Gcc has Wide Usage in Various Industries

6.3 Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

6.3.1 PCC has A Major Use in the Paints & Coatings Industry



7 Calcite Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Paper

7.2.1 Both Gcc and Pcc are Widely Used in the Paper Industry

7.3 Paints & Coatings

7.3.1 The Use of Calcite is Crucial in the Paints & Coatings Application

7.4 Construction

7.4.1 Calcite is an Essential Element to Enhance Strength of Construction

7.5 Plastics

7.5.1 Calcite Improves the Physical Properties of Plastics

7.6 Adhesives & Sealants

7.6.1 Pcc is Majorly Used in the Adhesives & Sealants Industry as A Modifier

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Properties of Calcite Such as Acid Neutralization, High Solubility, and Other Factors Lead to High Demand



8 Calcite Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Rising Exports to Europe and North America are Expected to Drive the Market

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Booming Industrial Sector is A Major Driver for the Market in the Country

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Calcite-Reinforced Polypropylene is Propelling the Market

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Increase in Paper Production Capacity is Expected to Boost the Market

8.2.5 Indonesia

8.2.5.1 Increase in Demand From Various End-Use Industries is Driving the Market

8.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.2.6.1 Government Investments in Various Industries are Expected to Drive Market Growth

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Construction Industry is A Major Driver for the Calcite Market in the US

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Growing Plastics Industry in Canada is Boosting the Calcite Market

8.3.3 Mexico

8.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Paper in the Packaging Industry is Contributing to Market Growth

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.1.1 There is A High Demand for Calcite From the Paper and Plastics Industries in Germany

8.4.2 Russia

8.4.2.1 Government Support for the Growth of the Paper and Plastics Industries is Contributing to Market Growth

8.4.3 France

8.4.3.1 Increasing Production of Paper is Driving the Demand for Calcite

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.4.1 The Italian Calcite Market is Influenced By the Paper and Plastics Industries

8.4.5 Sweden

8.4.5.1 as A Major Exporter of Pulp, Paper, and Sawn Wood Products, Sweden is A Key Calcite Market

8.4.6 Spain

8.4.6.1 Plastics Industry is Expected to Spur the Market in Spain

8.4.7 Finland

8.4.7.1 Paper Industry Generates A Very High Demand for Calcite in the Country

8.4.7.2 Finland Paper & Paperboard Production, By Grade (2017)

8.4.8 UK

8.4.8.1 Presence of an Established Plastics Industry is Helping the Growth of the Calcite Market

8.4.9 Rest of Europe

8.4.9.1 Growth in Various Industries Including Paper and Plastics is Helping the Calcite Market

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.1.1 Growing Economy and Increasing Exports are Expected to Drive the Calcite Market in the Country

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.2.1 Plastics Industry is Driving the Market for Calcite in Argentina

8.5.3 Rest of South America

8.5.3.1 Growth in Various Industries Such as Construction, Paints & Coatings, and Others is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Market in Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.1.1 Economic Growth of the Country is the Main Driver for the Growth of Calcite Market

8.6.2 Iran

8.6.2.1 Increasing Usage of Plastics in the Automotive Industry is Expected to Boost the Market

8.6.3 UAE

8.6.3.1 Increasing Use in Various Industries Such as Paper & Plastics is Driving the Calcite Market

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6.4.1 Growing Industrialization is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Calcite Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Visionaries

9.1.2 Innovators

9.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.1.4 Emerging Companies

9.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.3 Business Strategy Excellence

9.4 Market Share of Key Players in the Calcite Market, 2018



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Imerys S.A.

10.2 Omya AG

10.3 Minerals Technologies Inc.

10.4 Huber Engineered Materials

10.5 Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

10.6 Nordkalk Corporation

10.7 Wolkem India Ltd.

10.8 Sibelco

10.9 Esen Mikronize Maden

10.10 Mississippi Lime Company

10.11 Carmeuse

10.12 JAY Minerals

10.13 US Aggregates

10.14 Columbia River Carbonates

10.15 Golden Lime Public Company Limited

10.16 Shandong Citic Calcium Industry Co., Ltd

10.17 Longcliffe Quarries Ltd.

10.18 Nitto Funka Kogyo K.K.

10.19 Silver Microns Pvt. Ltd.

10.20 Northern Minerals Co. LLC

10.21 Krishna Minerals

10.22 Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

10.23 Okutama Kogyo Co., Ltd.

10.24 Maruo Calcium Co., Ltd.

10.25 United Mining Investments Co.



