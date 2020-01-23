Paint Protection Film Market Forecasts, 2019-2025, by Application & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paint Protection Film Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Paint Protection Film Market size is expected to reach $428.3 million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market.



The material protects the vehicle from dust, oil, tar, bugs, etc. caused that cause stain on the surface. It also allows the surface of the vehicle to be preserved flawlessly for a long time. Rising demand for lightweight vehicles and electric cars will, in effect, improve the protection film market in the coming years.



Paint protection films used by the military have continued to the present day, and 3M is now making a wide range of aerospace and military films. With time, however, the automotive industry began to take note of the protective benefits of PPF and, despite the difficulty of working with the original films, soon became employed by racing car drivers. The first films were thicker and less compliant since their purpose was to help keep the helicopter blades from eroding in the harsh, sandy environments they were exposed to. Because the blades are flatter and less complex than the automotive surfaces, they did not require a highly flexible, conformable film.



Today's vehicle PPF is highly conformable and optically transparent and is available in a variety of thicknesses and colors. New products are multi-layer and deliver a self-healing topcoat that can be repaired after being scuffed or scratched, preserving consistency for more than 10 years. Products from certain manufacturers often provide hydrophobic properties, similar to those offered by ceramic paint coatings. Contemporary applications require a slip solution or gel as a barrier to prevent the film from adhering to the painted surface. Custom and advanced applicators use steam, heat guns and torches to aid the application of film to complex surfaces. Pre-stretch and pre-form films are also used for complex wraps and curves. Paint protection film has different manufacturers/distributors that exist in the North American market.



Present day's automotive PPF has developed into a high-quality polyurethane film applied to new or used vehicles' clear coat of painted surfaces. It is available in various appearances like matt finish and optically clear (which is the most popular choice) version. These films are completely resistant to the day-to-day contaminants that the vehicle will face. Paint protection film has a strong resistance to abrasion and impact.



The films provide protection from rock chips, bug splatter, acid rain, and more. The biggest selling point of PPF is rock chips on high impact areas. The material is also incredibly flexible and, after stretching or disfiguring, will return to its natural shape. Many paint protection films also give the properties of self-healing. The concept behind it is that the PPF's top layer is made of an elastomeric polymer that, when extended or applied, helps the material retain its natural shape. This feature allows the film to heal itself when there are light scratches. Usually, the marks will be healed by a heat gun or direct sunlight and dispersed before the customer.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics and Other Application. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, BASF SE, 3M Company, and Covestro AG are some of the forerunners in the Paint Protection Film Market. Companies such as Avery Dennison Corporation, XPEL, Inc., Scorpion Window Film, Ziebart International Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Hexis S.A., and Saint-Gobain Group are some of the key innovators in Paint Protection Film Market.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Paint Protection Film Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Nov-2019: Hexis came into partnership with Racing Optics in which Hexis will use the multi-layer protective films of Racing Optics for sports, racing, and luxury cars. The partnership also complements the development of BODYFENCE protection products which is expected to protect the car bodies against external damage and dirt.

Sep-2019: 3M came into partnership with The Ferrari Club of America in which the personal automotive products of the company (i.e. window tint, paint protection film, and car wrap films) will become the exclusive brand of Ferrari Club.

Jun-2019: 3M India announced its partnership with Castrol in order to develop vehicle care products for automotive after-market.

Product Launches

Nov-2019: Avery Dennison unveiled new Paint Protection Film Cutting Software. The software has additional benefits such as manual, hand-nested files that serve to save more materials than automated nesting, wrapped and unwrapped edge kits, etc. The software is available through subscription.

Jun-2019: 3M Philippines introduced new line of automotive tints which provides ultraviolet protection or equivalent of wearing SPF 1000 sunblock.

Mar-2019: XPEL announced the launch of FUSION PLUS ceramic coating. The coating can be applied to glass, paint, vinyl, and paint protection films.

Jan-2019: Solar Gard launched its state-of-art ceramic vortex automotive film in order to deliver heat rejection, increased glare control and outstanding UV rejection.

Geographical Expansions

Aug-2019: Eastman expanded its reach to Henry County by opening a new facility. The new facility majorly focuses on the development of window and paint protection films.

Companies Profiled

3M Company

Scorpion Window Film

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ziebart International Corporation

XPEL, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Group (Saint-Gobain Solar Gard, LLC)



Hexis S.A.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Paint Protection Film Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Paint Protection Film Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.1.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.1.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.1.4 Geographical Expansions

3.1.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2 Top Winning Strategies

3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2019-Nov - 2016-Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Paint Protection Film Market by Application

4.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Market by Region

4.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Market by Region

4.3 Global Electrical & Electronics Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Paint Protection Film Market by Region

5.1 North America Paint Protection Film Market

5.2 Europe Paint Protection Film Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific Paint Protection Film Market

5.4 LAMEA Paint Protection Film Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



