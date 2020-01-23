$31.5 Billion Flexible Display Market - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Display Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Flexible Displays Market size is expected to reach $31.5 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 25.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth is driven by increased demand for display-based consumer electronics coupled with consumer inclination towards energy-efficient, flexible gadgets. Technological advances in display technology have resulted in the introduction of advanced flexible displays, creating opportunities for growth for the market's key players.



In terms of portability, non-fragility and weight, the superior features offered by flexible displays make them an attractive option for consumer electronics manufacturers. In addition, the adoption of flexible displays based on Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) is experiencing exponential growth in high-definition content and high-performance applications. In addition, market demand is propelled by high growth in the smart wearable market.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Smartphone, Smart Wearbles, TV, E-reader, Automotive & Transportation and Others. The segment of smartphones and tablets was the largest market share in 2018.



Smartphones have LED-LCD and OLED-based display panels, tablets are extended shape of smartphone and are mainly equipped with LED-LCD display panels. Due to the high demand on the consumer market, various smartphone and laptop manufacturers and suppliers have reached the tablet market. These are made more durable by using flexible displays in smartphones and tablets, as they provide sleek designs and better ergonomics to operate these devices.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The presence of a large number of consumer electronics manufacturers and massive customer base is boosting the regional demand for flexible displays. Countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and India are the leaders in flexible display growth. China is the world's largest producer of flexible OLED displays.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group) and LG Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Flexible Display Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include LG Display Co., Ltd. (LG Corporation), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), AU Optronics Corporation, Corning, Inc., Sharp Corporation, Kateeva, Inc., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Royole Corporation, E Ink Holdings, Inc. and Visionox Technology, Inc.



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Nov-2019: Sharp introduced a 30-inch 4K flexible organic LED (OLED) display in cooperation with Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK). This display has world's largest color-filter-less (RGB light emission method), high-definition 4K flexible OLED display, and flexibility of film substrate that allows the display to be stored as a compact roll.

Oct-2019: Visionox Technology announced that it has collaborated with Peratech. In this, both the companies have started working on different integrations of Visionox's AMOLED displays and Visionox's AMOLED displays for fulfilling the needs of users for display-based interactive interfaces.

Aug-2019: Samsung Italy, a Samsung Company came into partnership with K-array. Through this partnership, they will develop luxury LEDs for Home Project. These LEDs focus on delivering unique entertainment experience to the consumers.

Aug-2019: E Ink partnered with AU Optronics for developing thin, impact-resistant, and feather-light e-paper solutions. These solutions support OTFT backplane (Organic Thin Film Transistor) as the display driver. The OTFT backplane technology is suitable for the development and introduction of soft display products including smart clothing and wearable devices.

May-2019: BOE Technology announced its collaboration with Himax Technologies in which Himax launched flexible OLED automotive display driver and timing controller for BOE Technology Group. This technology of Himax has been adopted by BOE in its 12.3-inch three-unit curved flexible OLED automotive displays for cockpit areas with only 0.99 mm bezels.

Acquisition & Mergers



Apr-2019: LG Display acquired DuPont's OLED business as well as its R&D and production facilities. The OLED technology uses an inkjet printing method for adding a soluble material to a panel, thus producing the high-performing displays in an economical manner and reducing the material waste.

Product Launches & Product Expansions



Nov-2019: Visionox Technology announced the launch of a foldable clamshell smartphone and a rollable OLED panel hinting, two foldable clamshell prototype. The 6.47" big AMOLED display has been used for this prototype with on-cell technology.

Aug-2019: AU Optronics introduced most advanced 8K Ultra-HD display, which delivers full-area local dimming (FALD) backlighting solution and peak brightness.

May-2019: Corning announced the launch of Corning Astra(TM) Glass, a new glass substrate optimized for mid-to-large size; immersive displays in notebooks, high-performance tablets, and 8K TVs. This glass has been engineered to enable the higher-pixel density of high-performance displays, which are required by panel makers in order to meet the customer demand for faster, brighter, and more lifelike images.

Apr-2019: Sharp unveiled organic light-emitting diode panels for foldable smartphones. This display has foldable 6.18-inch OLED screen, which can be folded 3, 00,000 times without any damage. The new OLED panels will be produced at Company's display factory in Sakai.

Mar-2019: Samsung launched QLED 8K, an extension in its Q900 QLED 8K television range. This TV will be offered in 75-inch, 82-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes, and provides most advanced picture quality in its portfolio.

Feb-2019: Sharp introduced four new models of its 4K Ultra-HD resolution commercial LCD display line. These displays will be ideal for business, retail, and hospitality sectors. This helps the customers to see subtler textures and finer details in photos and videos.

Jan-2019: Samsung Display introduced its first 15.6-inch OLED panel for the notebook market. This panel delivers brighter colors and deeper blacks over 4K LCD-based screens.

Geographical Expansions



Aug-2019: LG Display expanded its reach to China by developing a new production line. This factory is established in Guangzhou for producing 60,000 OLED sheets in 55 inches and above and focuses on the transformation of TV landscape.

Companies Profiled

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LG Corporation)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

AU Optronics Corporation

Corning, Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Kateeva, Inc.

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Royole Corporation

E Ink Holdings, Inc.

Visionox Technology, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Market Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Flexible Displays Market by Type

Chapter 5. Global Flexible Displays Market by Application

Chapter 6. Global Flexible Displays Market by Material Type

Chapter 7. Global Flexible Displays Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles



