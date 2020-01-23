Bioanalytical Labs Market Dynamics and Service Provider Performance, 2020 Report
Staying on top of an entire marketplace is a tall order. Sponsors' needs change, market trends come and go, providers merge, capabilities evolve. The bioanalytical lab space is no different. This report will help both sponsors and providers stay current with market dynamics and anticipate changes that may be coming down the pike.
Using this research, sponsor organizations and labs get smarter.
For sponsors: Evaluate your lab selection process. Explore new providers and understand how they have performed for industry peers. Compare your company's bioanalytical lab outsourcing philosophy to that of the broader industry.
For bioanalytical labs: Learn how your company performs against competitors. Discover where performance exceeds expectations so you can market your strengths. Understand potential shortcomings so plans for improvements can be made.
Study Sponsors & CROs
- Preferred provider outsourcing rates for both preclinical and clinical-stage bioanalytical lab work
- Which providers have the strongest presence in the bioanalytical lab space in terms of awareness, perceived leadership expected proposal volume, and usage
- Which bioanalytical labs are being most utilized by your peers
- Allow readers to narrow down which bioanalytical lab might best fit their needs, enabling readers to make a more informed decision when selecting bioanalytical lab services
Bioanalytical Lab Service Providers
- 250+ Bioanalytical lab encounters with 31 bioanalytical labs
- Bioanalytical services predicted to increase in demand over the next three years based on outsourced expenditure
- How your company's performance on bioanalytical lab attributes and services is perceived relative to consumer expectations
- Understand your company's and the competition's position in the marketplace in terms of awareness, perceived leadership, expected proposal volume, and usage
Key Topics Covered
1. Outsourcing Environment
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Preferred Provider Use
- Provider Types
- Lab Spend Distribution - Preclinical
- Lab Spend Distribution - Clinical
- Use of a Single Bioanalytical Lab
- Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Service
2. Bioanalytical Lab Selection and Perceptions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
- Bioanalytical Lab Awareness
- Bioanalytical Lab Leaders
- Bioanalytical Lab Proposal Volume
- Bioanalytical Lab Use
3. Bioanalytical Lab Performance
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Performance Calculations
- Performance Across Bioanalytical Labs
- Figure 1 - Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Capabilities
- Figure 2 - Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Delivery
- Figure 3 - Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Pricing
4. Bioanalytical Lab Service Quality Profiles
5. Study Data
- Organization Need for Bioanalytical Lab Services
- Percent of Bioanalytical Lab Budget Outsourced vs. In-house
- Number of Preclinical Preferred Providers - Current vs. In Three Years
- Percent of Preclinical Work Done Through Preferred Providers - Current vs. In Three Years
- Number of Clinical Preferred Providers - Current vs. In Three Years
- Percent of Clinical Work Done Through Preferred Providers - Current vs. In Three Years
- Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Preclinical Compound/Target
- Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Clinical Compound
- Frequency of Using the Same Central and Bioanalytical Lab
- Frequency of Using the Same Bioanalytical Lab for Preclinical and Clinical Work
- Preclinical Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Provider Type - Current vs. In Three Years
- Clinical Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Provider Type - Current vs. In Three Years
- Interest in Using a Single Bioanalytical Lab
- Estimated Ability of a Single Bioanalytical Lab to Meet Majority of Company Needs
- Industry Uptake for Using a Single Bioanalytical Lab
- Locations of Bioanalytical Lab Test - Historical vs. In Three Years
- Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Service
- Importance of Bioanalytical Lab Metrics
- Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
- Bioanalytical Lab Awareness
- Bioanalytical Lab Leaders
- Bioanalytical Lab Proposal Volume
- Bioanalytical Lab Use
- Bioanalytical Lab Drill-Downs
- Absorption Systems
- AltaSciences (formerly Algorithme)
- BASi
- BioAgilytix
- BioPharma Services Inc.
- Cambridge Biomedical
- Celerion
- Charles River Labs (includes MPI Research)
- Covance/LabCorp/Tandem
- Eurofins Bioanalytical Services
- Frontage
- ICON
- Immunologix
- Intertek
- KCAS
- Lambda
- Medpace
- MicroConstants
- Nuvisan
- Pacific Biomarker
- Pharma Medica
- Pharmaron (includes Quotient Bioresearch)
- PPD
- PRA
- Q2/IQVIA
- QPS
- Sannova Analytical
- SGS
- Syneos
- Worldwide Clinical Trials
- WuXi Apptec
6. Demographics
- Company Size
- Departmental Expertise
- Bioanalytical Lab Responsibilities
- Phase Responsibility
- Job Title
- Office and Headquarters Location
