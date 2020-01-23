Global Soy Sauce Market Report 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soy Sauce Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Soy Sauce Market size is expected to reach $55,896.2 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing demand from food retail chains, food manufacturers, and restaurants as a flavor enhancer and seasoning ingredient drive this market's growth. It is also a key ingredient in many traditional and emerging world cuisines, including Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Malaysian cuisine. The understanding of health along with the increasing popularity of the above-mentioned cuisines around the globe is expected to fuel demand for the product. Soy sauce is used to prepare foods like beef, bacon/cured meats, bread & rolls, dry mixes, cookies & cakes, snacks, dressings, and many others.



The food industry is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period accounting for a dominant market share. This growth has been associated with the widespread use of soy sauce in food preparation like beef, bacon/cured meats, bread & rolls, cookies & cakes, dry mixes, and snacks. In addition, there is an estimated increase in the number of restaurants and food chains around the globe to fuel consumer demand in this market.



Manufacturers are undergoing enormous growth opportunities owing to the increasing customer demand for soy sauce products. Such manufacturers are well placed to meet the growing demands of consumers across the markets as they broaden their manufacturing capabilities to meet this increasing demand. Soy sauce producers have innovative and distributive strategies. Due to various successful new product launches, the market is expected to see exponential growth. A successful launch of a new product extends the vendors' customer base and helps them boost their revenue flow.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Brewed and Blended. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food Industry and Household. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market.



Companies Profiled

Foshan Haitian Flavoring & Food Co. Ltd. (Guangdong Haitian Group Co. Ltd.)

Kikkoman Corporation

Masan Group Corporation

Bourbon Barrel Foods LLC

Lee Kum Kee Company Limited

Otafuku Sauce Co. Ltd.

Nestle S.A. (Maggi)

Yamasa Corporation

Aloha Shoyu Company

Guangdong Meiweixian Flavoring Foods Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Soy Sauce Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Soy Sauce Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Soy Sauce Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Soy Sauce Market by Type

3.1 Global Brewed Market by Region

3.2 Global Blended Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Soy Sauce Market by Application

4.1 Global Food Industry Market by Region

4.2 Global Household Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Soy Sauce Market by Region

5.1 North America Soy Sauce Market

5.2 Europe Soy Sauce Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific Soy Sauce Market

5.4 LAMEA Soy Sauce Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8e4s2q

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



