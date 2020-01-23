Lightspeed Systems Enhances Student Safety Features of its Relay Platform

New Functionality of Relay’s Safety Check Extends Platform’s Market Leading Position as Most Powerful Student Safety Monitoring and Alerting System

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At BETT Show 2020 this week, Lightspeed Systems (“Lightspeed” or “the Company"), a leading ed-tech solutions provider, announced key enhancements to Safety Check, which is a next generation feature of the Company’s Relay platform, furthering the Company’s mission to better protect K-12 students.

Originally released in August 2019, Safety Check uses advanced AI to identify students whose web activity, including web searches, email, content within online documents and other activities, indicates they are at risk of self-harm or other dangers. Concerning activity triggers a real-time alert to a school’s designated contacts so they can quickly intervene, all reported and captured within Relay for investigation, resolution and trend reporting. For schools increasingly concerned about student violence and self-harm, Lightspeed has expanded the Safety Check feature to also monitor for new categories of activity such as violence, cyberbullying and advanced attempts to bypass content filtering. In addition, Safety Check now provides support for multiple operating systems across Mac and Windows devices as well as Chromebooks.

“Since our founding, it has been our mission to enhance student safety and maximize the benefits of education technology,” shares Brian Thomas, President and CEO of Lightspeed Systems. “As the importance of protecting, managing and analyzing student health and safety increases, we are committed to continuously innovating and improving our sophisticated, K-12-specific solutions. With the updates we have made to further differentiate Safety Check and expand the capabilities of our offering across even more devices, we can help our customers enhance student safety and use technology to safeguard learning environments and protect and save lives.”

A survey of customers with early access to Safety Check revealed that more than 80% of included schools identified at-risk students through the feature. Today, schools using Relay with Safety Check continue to see benefits of the feature and have been able to identify concerns and intervene to proactively address issues.

Nicole Allien, Instructional Technologist at Caddo Parish Schools in [Shreveport, Louisiana], commented, “Safety Check has been an asset to our district. It has alerted us to issues we didn’t know our students had and has made a difference in those students’ lives.”

The Relay platform is a complete solution to filter, manage, monitor, protect, and analyze online activity in schools. Safety Check is included at no additional cost with the Relay Filter. For access to the latest Safety Check features, Relay customers can contact pm-Relay@lightspeedsystems.com.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com

