ClearOne UNITE® Video Conferencing Cameras Now Zoom Certified

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its market innovation with the highest-value collaboration solutions for channel partners and end users, ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, received Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (“Zoom”) Certification for its highly popular UNITE professional video conferencing cameras.



USB plug-and-play ready with a 120-degree field-of-view, digital zoom, and easy pairing with any microphone/speaker combination, the Zoom Certified UNITE 50 4K camera enables an exceptional and economical collaboration experience at an unbeatable $549 MSRP.

The Zoom Certified UNITE 50 4K camera’s ultra-wide-angle field-of-view is ideally suited for visual communication and collaboration in huddle spaces and small conferencing rooms. It is designed for PC-based video conferencing, web conferencing, unified communications, and other collaboration activities. The camera is also USB Video Class (UVC) 1.1 compliant making it compatible with many solutions available in the market.

Also Zoom Certified is the ClearOne UNITE 150 PTZ camera with full-HD 1080p video resolution, compatible with both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0. It delivers amazingly sharp images with super-high SNR and advanced 2D & 3D noise reduction. The 12x optical zoom provides close-ups of objects with incredible clarity and the 73° wide-angle view allows the UNITE 150 camera to capture all participants in the meeting room at a very competitive $1,199 MSRP.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 +1 212 481 3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com

