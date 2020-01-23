There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,118 in the last 365 days.

Europe's Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Market, 2018-2019 & 2023 - Features Market Size and Five Year Growth Rates for 81 Analytical Technologies

With its large and diverse economy, Europe remains a key market for analytical instrument manufacturers.

This report features data on market size and five-year (2018-2023) growth rates for 81 analytical technologies in the European market. These market sizes are consolidated into 10 categories of laboratory instrumentation and segmented by the European region and end market.

The report also presents the results of a survey directed to 232 life scientists working in the pharma/bio, academia, and clinical space. The results presented have a particular focus on laboratory suppliers for top technologies, including HPLC, GC, mass spectrometry, atomic spectroscopy, molecular spectroscopy, and a variety of life science instrumentation.

Other areas of focus include the trajectory of laboratory spending, and a look at the implications of Brexit, Horizon 2020, Horizon Europe, and other challenges and opportunities that laboratories will be facing in the near future.

Objectives of a Market Analysis & Perspective Publication

1. Provide basic background information about key end markets in Europe
2. Provide detailed market data and commentary for 10 categories of lab instrumentation, including segmentation and growth by technique, end market, and European region.
3. Explores topics such as lab instrument distribution, supplier distribution for key technologies, laboratory budget and spending patterns, outsourcing, perspectives on external economic and political issues, and more.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

  • Report Background
  • Executive Summary
  • Scope & Definitions
  • Methodology

Background on the European Market

Market Demand

  • Overall Demand
  • Chromatography
  • Mass Spectrometry
  • Atomic Spectroscopy
  • Molecular Spectroscopy
  • Life Science Instrumentation
  • Surface Science
  • Materials Characterization
  • General Analytical Techniques
  • Lab Automation & Software
  • Lab Equipment

End-user Perspectives

  • Survey Demographics
  • Laboratory Suppliers
  • Chromatography Usage
  • Mass Spectrometry Usage
  • Spectroscopy Usage
  • Life Science Instrumentation Usage
  • Usage of Other Laboratory Technologies
  • Lab Budget & Spending Plans
  • Future Perspectives

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/939h1a

