GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Date for Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- Piraeus, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. ("GasLog") (NYSE: GLOG) and GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: GLOP), today announced that their financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, February 6, 2020.



GasLog and GasLog Partners will host a conference call to discuss their results for the fourth quarter of 2019 at 8.30 a.m. EST (1.30 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Senior management of GasLog and GasLog Partners will review the operational and financial performance of both companies. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

+1 855 253 8928 (USA)

+44 20 3107 0289 (United Kingdom)

+33 1 70 80 71 53 (France)

+852 5819 4851 (Hong Kong)

+47 2396 4173 (Oslo)

Conference ID: 2692918

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of both the GasLog ( http://www.gaslogltd.com/investors ) and GasLog Partners ( http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investors ) websites.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations pages of the companies websites as referenced above.

Contacts:

Philip Corbett

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +44-203-388-3116

Joseph Nelson

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: ir@gaslogltd.com

About GasLog

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 19 (12 on the water and seven on order) are owned by GasLog, one has been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui Co. Ltd. and leased back by GasLog under a long-term bareboat charter and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners LP. GasLog's principal executive offices are at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog’s website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.