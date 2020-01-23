Nuance Named 2020 “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Receives Top Score on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc . (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been named one of 2020’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. This is the second year in a row that the company has received a score of 100% on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking tool that evaluates corporate policies and practices pertaining to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, and queer (LGBTQ) employees. The CEI is conducted annually by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation to assess the equal and fair treatment of LGBTQ individuals in the workplace. Nuance joins more than 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.



“We believe creating an inclusive environment where everyone can be their true and authentic selves drives better business results. We are committed to fostering a culture that embraces diversity and supports our employees,” said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. “We are incredibly proud to receive this distinction from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.”

The results of this year’s CEI highlight how more than 1,050 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and helping to advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria including non-discrimination policies; employment benefits; demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion; public commitment to LGBTQ equality; and responsible citizenship.

Nuance is deeply committed to supporting all of its employees both professionally and personally, and to creating a workplace that is diverse, inclusive, and equitable. In addition to global policies that prohibit discrimination of any kind, the company offers inclusive benefits for employees and their families, promotes internal LGBTQ awareness, education, and inclusion programs, and has made a public commitment to transgender equality by signing the Human Rights Campaign's Business Statement for Transgender Equality and the signed an amicus brief in support of LGBTQ workers .

To learn more about Nuance, visit: www.nuance.com .

About Nuance Communications, Inc.



Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to empower a smarter, more connected world. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press contact:

Nancy Scott

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tel: 781-565-5000

Email: Nancy.Scott@nuance.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.