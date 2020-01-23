There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,110 in the last 365 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $20.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $21.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $18.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.59 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $0.61 for in the third quarter of 2019 and $0.58 for in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Full-year 2019 net income was $73.4 million, compared with $60.4 million for the full-year 2018.  Diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2019 was $2.07, compared with $1.86 for the full-year 2018. 

Adjusted net income amounted to $21.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019; $21.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019; and $19.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Adjusted net income excludes $0.6 million, $0.1 million, and $0.7 million in after-tax merger-related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.  In addition, adjusted net income excludes $0.9 million in after-tax FDIC small bank assessment credits for the third quarter 2019.  See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to adjusted earnings.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This past year was one of strategic growth and outstanding execution for ConnectOne. We delivered record earnings and achieved strong deposit and loan growth. Credit quality remains solid while we also continue to be one of the most efficient banks in the country. We’re also pleased with the groundwork we're laying for our continued long-term success and recently crossed over the $7 billion mark in total assets. On January 2, 2020, we completed the acquisition of the approximately $1.0 billion Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc.  A financially savvy acquisition, this in-market transaction enhances our desirable franchise and provides attractive in-market growth opportunities. We’re on track to meet, or exceed, all financial metrics disclosed when the transaction was announced and expect to achieve cost savings in excess of the previously announced 60%.”

Mr. Sorrentino added, “We’re very pleased with our fourth quarter results, which reflected continued strong core performance and excellent execution across the organization. We continue to operate with a return on tangible common equity in excess of 15% and a return on assets of approximately 1.40%. New loan originations were $243 million for the quarter, reflecting strong activity in our C&I segment.  The strong originations, however, were largely offset by elevated loan payoffs, especially in our construction portfolio, which served to reduce sequential growth in total loans to only 2.1% annualized, which is well below our historical trend. Our pipeline remains strong and we continue to target a future growth rate in the 7.5%-10.0% range.  On the funding side, we were particularly pleased with a very much improved deposit mix -- average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by more than 16% annualized and time deposits fell by a similar percentage -- and our loan to deposit ratio declined to 107%. Our efficiency ratio was 41.8% and tangible book value per share increased by $0.46 during the quarter to $16.06. Tangible book value per share has increased by 11.3% over the past year. Looking ahead, we remain diligently focused on our strategic priorities, which include solid organic growth in loans and deposits, improvements in operating efficiency through use of technology and superior returns on investor capital.  On the M&A front, we are focused on flawless execution on completed transactions and remain opportunistic regarding potential future deals.”
  
Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $47.9 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 2.0%, from the third quarter of 2019, resulting primarily from an 8 basis-point contraction of the net interest margin to 3.36% from 3.44%.  Included in net interest income were purchase accounting adjustments of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2019.  Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, the adjusted net interest margin was 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 7 basis points lower than the adjusted net interest margin of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2019.  The adjusted net interest margin contracted primarily due to lower prepayment and other fees on loans, while the decline in adjusted asset yields was largely offset by a lower cost of deposits and an improved funding mix.

Noninterest income was essentially unchanged at $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 versus $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and higher than the $1.6 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increases from 2018 were due to the acquisitions of Greater Hudson and BoeFly, higher deposit fees, additional BOLI income and increases in gains on the sale of loans.

Noninterest expenses totaled $22.2 million for fourth quarter of 2019, $20.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Included in noninterest expenses were merger-related expenses of $0.9 million and $0.2 million, during the fourth quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2019, respectively.  The third quarter of 2019 included an FDIC assessment credit of $1.3 million.  Excluding merger-related expenses and the effect of the FDIC credit, noninterest expenses decreased $0.2 million when compared to the third quarter of 2019.  The decrease versus the third quarter 2019 was primarily attributable to decreases in marketing and advertising, occupancy and equipment and FDIC insurance expense, offset by increases in compensation expenses related to a larger staff and higher cash and equity-based compensation accruals. The increase versus the year-ago fourth quarter of 2018 was largely due to the aforementioned acquisitions.

Income tax expense was $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The effective tax rates for the fourth quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018 were 23.0%, 22.9% and 16.3%, respectively.  The effective tax rate for the full-year 2019 was 21.9%, compared with 15.2% for the full-year 2018.  The increase in 2019 effective tax rates were primarily due an increase in taxable income and the negative impact of recent tax legislation in New Jersey.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses was $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, while the provision for loan losses was $1.1 million for both the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in the provision for loan losses was primarily attributable to a decrease in net loan growth. 

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $49.2 million at December 31, 2019, $52.2 million at September 30, 2019 and $51.9 million at December 31, 2018. Included in nonperforming assets were taxi medallion loans totaling $23.4 million at December 31, 2019, $25.8 million at September 30, 2019 and $28.0 million at December 31, 2018.  Nonperforming assets (including taxi medallion loans) as a percentage of total assets were 0.80% at December 31, 2019, 0.85% at September 30, 2019 and 0.95% at December 31, 2018.  Excluding the taxi medallion loans, nonaccrual loans were $25.8 million at December 31, 2019, $25.5 million at September 30, 2019 and $23.8 million at December 31, 2018, representing a ratio of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) to loans receivable of 0.51%, 0.50% and 0.53%, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-off ratio was 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 0.07% for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.75%, 0.76%, and 0.77% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding taxi medallion loans, was 147.0% as of December 31, 2019, 151.9% as of September 30, 2019 and 146.8% as of December 31, 2018.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

At December 31, 2019, the balance sheet reflected the acquisition of Greater Hudson Bank.  The Company’s total assets were $6.2 billion, an increase of $712 million from December 31, 2018.  Total loans were $5.1 billion, an increase of $606 million from December 31, 2018.  Included in total loans were loans held-for-sale of $33.2 million.  The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $731 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $117 million from December 31, 2018. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Greater Hudson Bank, which increased capital by $56 million, as well as an additional $60 million in retained earnings.  As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.37% and $16.06, respectively.  As of December 31, 2018, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.77% and $14.42, respectively. Tangible book value per share increased $0.45, or 2.9%, from the third quarter of 2019.  Total goodwill and other intangible assets were approximately $168 million as of December 31, 2019 and $148 million and December 31, 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures including an adjusted net income available to common shareholders. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends.  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.  Reconciliations of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its 37 banking offices located in New York and New Jersey. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area and accounting principles and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands)  
       
  December 31,   December 31,
    2019       2018  
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 65,717     $ 39,161  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   135,766       133,205  
Cash and cash equivalents   201,483       172,366  
       
Securities available-for-sale   404,701       412,034  
Equity securities   11,185       11,460  
       
Loans held-for-sale   33,250       -  
       
Loans receivable   5,113,527       4,541,092  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   38,293       34,954  
Net loans receivable   5,075,234       4,506,138  
       
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   27,397       31,136  
Bank premises and equipment, net   19,236       19,062  
Accrued interest receivable   20,949       18,214  
Bank owned life insurance   137,961       113,820  
Right of use operating lease assets   15,137       -  
Goodwill   162,574       145,909  
Core deposit intangibles   5,460       1,737  
Other assets   59,465       30,216  
Total assets $ 6,174,032     $ 5,462,092  
       
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 861,728     $ 768,584  
Interest-bearing   3,905,814       3,323,508  
Total deposits   4,767,542       4,092,092  
Borrowings   500,293       600,001  
Operating lease liabilities   16,449       -  
Subordinated debentures   128,885       128,556  
Other liabilities   29,673       27,516  
Total liabilities   5,442,842       4,848,165  
       
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock   468,571       412,546  
Additional paid-in capital   21,344       15,542  
Retained earnings   271,782       211,345  
Treasury stock   (29,360 )     (16,717 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,147 )     (8,789 )
Total stockholders' equity   731,190       613,927  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,174,032     $ 5,462,092  
       


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME              
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)              
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  12/31/19   12/31/18   12/31/19   12/31/18
Interest income              
Interest and fees on loans $ 64,833     $ 53,306   $ 255,479     $ 201,524  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:              
Taxable   1,700       2,291     9,131       8,482  
Tax-exempt   824       899     3,929       3,276  
Dividends   409       495     1,778       2,012  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   242       232     1,167       839  
Total interest income   68,008       57,223     271,484       216,133  
Interest expense              
Deposits   16,272       12,398     65,570       39,936  
Borrowings   4,305       4,664     19,595       18,982  
Total interest expense   20,577       17,062     85,165       58,918  
               
Net interest income   47,431       40,161     186,319       157,215  
Provision for loan losses   500       1,100     8,100       21,100  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   46,931       39,061     178,219       136,115  
               
Noninterest income              
Income on bank owned life insurance   914       794     3,484       3,094  
Net gains on sales of loans held-for-sale   169       30     512       61  
Deposit, loan and other income   1,209       691     4,025       2,584  
Net gains (losses) on equity securities   (46 )     58     294       (266 )
Net losses on sales of securities available-for-sale   -       -     (280 )     -  
Total noninterest income   2,246       1,573     8,035       5,473  
               
Noninterest expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   12,881       9,988     49,135       39,584  
Occupancy and equipment   2,380       2,001     9,712       8,312  
FDIC insurance   795       765     2,011       3,115  
Professional and consulting   1,428       1,129     5,506       3,568  
Marketing and advertising   273       244     1,353       980  
Data processing   1,151       1,080     4,503       4,421  
Merger expenses   871       936     8,955       1,335  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -     1,047       -  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   340       144     1,408       627  
Other expenses   2,078       2,037     8,598       8,512  
Total noninterest expenses   22,197       18,324     92,228       70,454  
               
Income before income tax expense   26,980       22,310     94,026       71,134  
Income tax expense   6,197       3,638     20,631       10,782  
Net income $ 20,783     $ 18,672   $ 73,395     $ 60,352  
               
Earnings per common share:              
Basic $ 0.59     $ 0.58   $ 2.08     $ 1.87  
Diluted   0.59       0.58     2.07       1.86  
               


ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
 
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
                             
  As of
  Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018
   
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)
Total assets $ 6,174,032     $ 6,161,269     $ 6,109,066     $ 6,048,976     $ 5,462,092  
Loans receivable:                            
Commercial $ 1,096,224     $ 1,079,071     $ 1,018,951     $ 1,012,930     $ 925,229  
Commercial real estate 1,559,354     1,551,182     1,555,542     1,483,852     1,279,502  
Multifamily 1,518,400     1,513,216     1,589,340     1,608,613     1,562,195  
Commercial construction 620,969     647,261     602,213     548,039     465,389  
Residential 320,019     322,307     326,661     319,214     309,991  
Consumer 3,328     2,436     2,041     4,157     2,593  
Gross loans 5,118,294     5,115,473     5,094,748     4,976,805     4,544,899  
Unearned net origination fees (4,767 )   (5,002 )   (4,256 )   (4,154 )   (3,807 )
Loans receivable 5,113,527     5,110,471     5,090,492     4,972,651     4,541,092  
Loans held-for-sale 33,250     33,245     -     368     -  
Total loans $ 5,146,777     $ 5,143,716     $ 5,090,492     $ 4,973,019     $ 4,541,092  
                             
Investment securities $ 415,886     $ 437,080     $ 453,063     $ 528,103     $ 423,494  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 168,034     168,374     168,714     162,747     147,646  
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 861,728     $ 828,190     $ 813,635     $ 833,090     $ 768,584  
Time deposits 1,553,721     1,573,736     1,623,948     1,544,247     1,366,054  
Other interest-bearing deposits 2,352,093     2,349,308     2,203,560     2,216,661     1,957,454  
Total deposits $ 4,767,542     $ 4,751,234     $ 4,641,143     $ 4,593,998     $ 4,092,092  
                             
Borrowings $ 500,293     $ 512,456     $ 597,317     $ 603,412     $ 600,001  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 128,885     128,802     128,720     128,638     128,556  
Total stockholders' equity 731,190     720,160     699,224     682,395     613,927  
                             
Quarterly Average Balances                            
Total assets $ 6,084,607     $ 6,059,413     $ 6,001,669     $ 5,909,061     $ 5,261,493  
Loans receivable:                            
Commercial $ 1,085,640     $ 1,040,355     $ 1,024,617     $ 1,035,874     $ 896,032  
Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 3,074,889     3,144,978     3,088,231     3,011,692     2,771,239  
Commercial construction 642,476     617,106     571,130     524,952     464,556  
Residential 318,413     325,188     322,517     335,574     304,954  
Consumer 4,165     3,525     3,252     3,397     4,292  
Gross loans 5,125,583     5,131,152     5,009,747     4,911,489     4,441,073  
Unearned net origination fees (5,031 )   (4,778 )   (4,463 )   (3,930 )   (3,340 )
Loans receivable 5,120,552     5,126,374     5,005,284     4,907,559     4,437,733  
Loans held-for-sale 33,163     991     225     124     211  
Total loans $ 5,153,715     $ 5,127,365     $ 5,005,509     $ 4,907,683     $ 4,437,944  
                             
Investment securities $ 427,973     $ 448,618     $ 513,814     $ 524,394     $ 421,316  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 168,257     168,598     164,709     162,814     147,741  
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 844,332     $ 810,248     $ 800,856     $ 824,115     $ 775,824  
Time deposits 1,533,425     1,598,378     1,551,014     1,515,249     1,329,743  
Other interest-bearing deposits 2,348,752     2,300,886     2,183,384     2,236,630     1,915,353  
Total deposits $ 4,726,509     $ 4,709,512     $ 4,535,254     $ 4,575,994     $ 4,020,920  
                             
Borrowings $ 452,837     $ 467,230     $ 603,260     $ 486,687     $ 477,800  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 128,830     128,747     128,666     128,585     128,502  
Total stockholders' equity 732,173     714,002     694,978     680,168     606,378  
                             
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018
                   
  (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Net interest income $ 47,431     $ 48,406     $ 45,530     $ 44,952     $ 40,161  
Provision for loan losses 500     2,000     1,100     4,500     1,100  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 46,931     46,406     44,430     40,452     39,061  
Noninterest income                            
Income on bank owned life insurance 914     915     833     822     794  
Net gains on sales of loans held-for-sale 169     278     46     19     30  
Deposit, loan and other income 1,209     1,116     914     786     691  
Net gains (losses) on equity securities (46 )   79     158     103     58  
Net (losses) gains on sales of securities available-for-sale -     (279 )   (9 )   8     -  
Total noninterest income 2,246     2,109     1,942     1,738     1,573  
Noninterest expenses                            
Salaries and employee benefits 12,881     12,449     11,822     11,983     9,988  
Occupancy and equipment 2,380     2,480     2,357     2,495     2,001  
FDIC insurance 795     (364 )   825     755     765  
Professional and consulting 1,428     1,499     1,370     1,209     1,129  
Marketing and advertising 273     473     397     210     244  
Data processing 1,151     1,058     1,139     1,155     1,080  
Merger expenses 871     191     331     7,562     936  
Loss on extinguishment of debt -     -     1,047     -     -  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 340     340     364     364     144  
Other expenses 2,078     2,253     1,938     2,329     2,037  
Total noninterest expenses 22,197     20,379     21,590     28,062     18,324  
                             
Income before income tax expense 26,980     28,136     24,782     14,128     22,310  
Income tax expense 6,197     6,440     5,501     2,493     3,638  
Net income $ 20,783     $ 21,696     $ 19,281     $ 11,635     $ 18,672  
                             
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Earnings Excluding the Following Items:                            
Net income $ 20,783     $ 21,696     $ 19,281     $ 11,635     $ 18,672  
Merger expenses (after taxes) 631     134     274     5,597     739  
Loss on extinguishment of debt (after taxes) -     -     732     -     -  
FDIC small bank assessment credit (after taxes) -     (916 )   -     -     -  
Net losses (gains) on sales of securities available-for-sale (after taxes) -     195     2     (6 )   -  
Net (gains) losses on equity securities (after taxes) 32     (53 )   (110 )   (74 )   (40 )
Tax benefit on employee share-based awards (ASU 2016-09) -     -     -     (20 )   (223 )
Net income-adjusted $ 21,446     $ 21,056     $ 20,179     $ 17,132     $ 19,148  
                             
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 35,245,285     35,262,565     35,397,362     35,309,503     32,378,739  
                             
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.59     $ 0.61     $ 0.54     $ 0.33     $ 0.58  
Diluted EPS-adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 0.61     0.60     0.57     0.49     0.59  
                             
Return on Assets Measures                            
Net income-adjusted $ 21,446     $ 21,056     $ 20,179     $ 17,132     $ 19,148  
                             
Average assets $ 6,084,607     $ 6,059,413     $ 6,001,669     $ 5,909,061     $ 5,261,493  
Less: average intangible assets (168,257 )   (168,598 )   (164,709 )   (162,814 )   (147,741 )
Average tangible assets $ 5,916,350     $ 5,890,815     $ 5,836,960     $ 5,746,247     $ 5,113,752  
Return on avg. assets (GAAP) 1.36  %   1.42  %   1.29  %   0.80  %   1.41  %
Return on avg. assets-adjusted (non-GAAP) (2) 1.40     1.38     1.35     1.18     1.44  
                             
(1) Represents adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
(2) Adjusted net income divided by average assets.
                             
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018
   
Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands)
Net income-adjusted $ 21,446     $ 21,056     $ 20,179     $ 17,132     $ 19,148  
                             
Average common equity $ 732,173     $ 714,002     $ 694,978     $ 680,168     $ 606,378  
Less: average intangible assets (168,257 )   (168,598 )   (164,709 )   (162,814 )   (147,741 )
Average tangible common equity $ 563,916     $ 545,404     $ 530,269     $ 517,354     $ 458,637  
                             
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 11.26  %   12.06  %   11.13  %   6.94  %   12.22  %
Return on avg. common equity-adjusted (non-GAAP) (3) 11.62     11.70     11.65     10.22     12.53  
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (4) 14.79     15.96     14.78     9.33     16.24  
Return on avg. tangible common equity-adjusted (non-GAAP) (5) 15.26     15.49     15.46     13.63     16.65  
                             
Efficiency Measures                            
Total noninterest expenses $ 22,197     $ 20,379     $ 21,590     $ 28,062     $ 18,324  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (340 )   (340 )   (364 )   (364 )   (144 )
Merger expenses (871 )   (191 )   (331 )   (7,562 )   (936 )
FDIC small bank assessment credit -     1,310     -     -     -  
Loss on extinguishment of debt -     -     (1,047 )   -     -  
Foreclosed property expense 8     (90 )   -     1     (8 )
Operating noninterest expense $ 20,994     $ 21,068     $ 19,848     $ 20,137     $ 17,236  
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 47,929     $ 48,918     $ 46,092     $ 45,523     $ 40,678  
Noninterest income 2,246     2,109     1,942     1,738     1,573  
Net (gains) losses on equity securities 46     (79 )   (158 )   (103 )   (58 )
Net losses (gains) on sales of securities available-for-sale -     279     9     (8 )   -  
Operating revenue $ 50,221     $ 51,227     $ 47,885     $ 47,150     $ 42,193  
                             
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (6) 41.8  %   41.1  %   41.4  %   42.7  %   40.9  %
                             
Net Interest Margin                            
Average interest-earning assets $ 5,663,538     $ 5,649,058     $ 5,607,086     $ 5,522,934     $ 4,941,425  
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 47,929     $ 48,918     $ 46,092     $ 45,523     $ 40,678  
Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks (1,455 )   (1,566 )   (1,742 )   (1,233 )   (148 )
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 46,474     $ 47,352     $ 44,350     $ 44,290     $ 40,530  
                             
Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.36  %   3.44  %   3.30  %   3.34  %   3.27  %
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (7) 3.26     3.33     3.17     3.25     3.25  
                             
(3) Adjusted net income divided by average common equity.
(4) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.
(5) Adjusted net income excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.
(6) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.
(7) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks.
                             
  As of
  Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,   Mar. 31,   Dec. 31,
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Common equity $ 731,190     $ 720,160     $ 699,224     $ 682,395     $ 613,927  
Less: intangible assets (168,034 )   (168,374 )   (168,714 )   (162,747 )   (147,646 )
Tangible common equity $ 563,156     $ 551,786     $ 530,510     $ 519,648     $ 466,281  
                             
Total assets $ 6,174,032     $ 6,161,269     $ 6,109,066     $ 6,048,976     $ 5,462,092  
Less: intangible assets (168,034 )   (168,374 )   (168,714 )   (162,747 )   (147,646 )
Tangible assets $ 6,005,998     $ 5,992,895     $ 5,940,352     $ 5,886,229     $ 5,314,446  
                             
Common shares outstanding 35,072,066     35,364,845     35,352,806     35,432,468     32,328,542  
                             
Common equity ratio (GAAP) 11.84  %   11.69  %   11.45  %   11.28  %   11.24  %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (8) 9.38     9.21     8.93     8.83     8.77  
                             
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):                            
Leverage ratio 9.54  %   9.39  %   9.14  %   9.12  %   9.34  %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 9.95     9.78     9.65     9.68     9.75  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 10.04     9.87     9.74     9.78     9.86  
Risk-based total capital ratio 12.95     12.80     12.72     12.80     13.15  
                             
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):                            
Leverage ratio 10.80  %   10.56  %   10.42  %   10.43  %   10.78  %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.37     10.68     11.12     11.18     11.37  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.37     11.23     11.12     11.18     11.37  
Risk-based total capital ratio 12.63     11.23     12.40     12.47     12.75  
                             
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 20.85     $ 20.36     $ 19.78     $ 19.26     $ 18.99  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 16.06     15.60     15.01     14.67     14.42  
                             
Net Loan Charge-Off (Recoveries) Detail                            
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) :                            
Charge-offs $ 1,029     $ 964     $ 406     $ 2,676     $ 920  
Recoveries (22 )   (37 )   (146 )   (80 )   (25 )
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,007     $ 927     $ 260     $ 2,596     $ 895  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.08  %   0.07  %   0.02  %   0.21  %   0.08  %
                             
Asset Quality                            
Nonaccrual taxi medallion loans $ 23,431     $ 25,802     $ 26,498     $ 27,287     $ 28,043  
Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) 26,050     25,519     23,419     20,393     23,812  
Other real estate owned -     907     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 49,481     $ 52,228     $ 49,917     $ 47,680     $ 51,855  
                             
Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 21,410     $ 19,681     $ 16,332     $ 8,191     $ 11,165  
                             
Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 38,293     $ 38,771     $ 37,698     $ 36,858     $ 34,954  
                             
Loans receivable $ 5,113,527     $ 5,110,471     $ 5,090,492     $ 4,972,651     $ 4,541,092  
Less: taxi medallion loans 24,977     27,353     28,054     28,911     28,043  
Loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) $ 5,088,550     $ 5,083,118     $ 5,062,438     $ 4,943,740     $ 4,513,049  
                             
Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) as a % of loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) 0.51  %   0.50  %   0.46  %   0.41  %   0.53  %
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.97     1.00     0.98     0.96     1.14  
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.80     0.85     0.82     0.79     0.95  
ALLL as a % of loans receivable 0.75     0.76     0.74     0.74     0.77  
ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) 147.0     151.9     161.0     180.7     146.8  
ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans 77.4     75.5     75.5     77.3     67.4  
                             
(8) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(9) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.
                             


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019
 		September 30, 2019
 		December 31, 2018
  Average                   Average                   Average                
Interest-earning assets: Balance     Interest     Rate (8)       Balance     Interest     Rate (8)       Balance     Interest     Rate (8)    
Investment securities (1) (2) $ 423,857     $ 2,737     2.56 %     $ 445,492     $ 3,053     2.72 %     $ 433,686     $ 3,429     3.14 %  
Total loans (2) (3) (4) 5,153,715     65,118     5.01       5,127,365     67,068     5.19       4,437,944     53,584     4.79    
Federal funds sold and interest-                                                          
bearing deposits with banks 60,705     242     1.58       50,289     278     2.19       44,163     232     2.08    
Restricted investment in bank stock 25,261     409     6.42       25,912     502     7.69       25,632     495     7.66    
Total interest-earning assets 5,663,538     68,506     4.80       5,649,058     70,901     4.98       4,941,425     57,740     4.64    
Allowance for loan losses (39,094 )                 (37,704 )                 (35,036 )              
Noninterest-earning assets 460,163                   448,059                   355,104                
Total assets $ 6,084,607                   $ 6,059,413                   $ 5,261,493                
                                                           
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                          
Time deposits $ 1,533,425     9,573     2.48       $ 1,598,378     9,934     2.47       $ 1,329,743     7,062     2.11    
Other interest-bearing deposits 2,348,752     6,699     1.13       2,300,886     7,416     1.28       1,915,353     5,336     1.11    
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,882,177     16,272     1.66       3,899,264     17,350     1.77       3,245,096     12,398     1.52    
                                                           
Borrowings 452,837     2,431     2.13       467,230     2,754     2.34       477,800     2,783     2.31    
Subordinated debentures (5) 128,830     1,839     5.66       128,747     1,843     5.68       128,502     1,843     5.69    
Capital lease obligation 2,348     35     5.91       2,393     36     5.97       2,520     38     5.98    
Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,466,192     20,577     1.83       4,497,634     21,983     1.94       3,853,918     17,062     1.76    
                                                           
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 844,332                   810,247                   775,824                
Other liabilities 41,910                   37,530                   25,373                
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 886,242                   847,777                   801,197                
Stockholders' equity 732,173                   714,002                   606,378                
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,084,607                   $ 6,059,413                   $ 5,261,493                
                                                           
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)       47,929                   48,918                   40,678          
Net interest spread (6)             2.97 %                 3.04 %                 2.88 %  
                                                           
Net interest margin (7)             3.36 %                 3.44 %                 3.27 %  
                                                           
Tax equivalent adjustment       (498 )                 (512 )                 (517 )        
Net interest income       $ 47,431                   $ 48,406                   $ 40,161          
                                                           
 
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost and includes equity securities.
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Includes loan fee income.
(4) Loans include loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans.
(5) Average balances are net of debt issuance costs of $1,325, $1,407, and $1,652 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 abd December 31, 2018, respectively.
Amortization expense related to debt issuance costs included in interest expense was $82, $82 and $82 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31 2018, respectively. 
(6) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(7) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(8) Rates are annualized.
                                                           

