DARPA and Dynetics Announce Successful Flight of X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, reported that on January 17, 2020 the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Dynetics, (the Prime Contractor for the Gremlins program), announced the successful first flight of the X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle (GAV) was completed on November 23, 2019. Kratos’ Unmanned Systems Division (KUSD) is a key subcontractor to Dynetics on the Gremlins Program.



The Gremlins flight test took place at Dugway Proving Ground near Salt Lake City, Utah. Testing operations involved one captive-carry mission aboard a TBM, Inc. C-130A and an airborne launch and free flight of the X-61A that lasted one hour and 41 minutes. The test objectives included:

Demonstrating a successful launch of the GAV from the C-130

Demonstrating a rate capture, wing deployment, cold engine start, and transition to stable, powered flight

Collecting data on GAV subsystem operation and performance

Verifying air and ground-based command and control systems, including data link performance and handovers between air and ground control

Deploying the GAV docking arm

Demonstrating the flight termination and ground (parachute) recovery of the GAV (demonstration system only – not part of the operational system)

Managed out of DARPA's Tactical Technology Office (TTO), the overarching goal of Gremlins is to accelerate the ability to perform aerial launch and recovery of volley quantities of low-cost, reusable unmanned aerial systems (UASs). This test is the next step toward the completion of the program’s Phase 3 demonstration objectives, which include a final flight test to demonstrate the ability to recover 4 GAVs in under 30 minutes.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “We are proud to be a primary member of the Dynetics Gremlins team as the key contributor to GAV design and as the airframe production lead. The capability that the Gremlins System offers is game changing and we look forward to continuing the progression with Dynetics and DARPA as the program moves forward and ‘transitions’.”

The Gremlins team celebrated a number of milestones in 2019. The first was a successful flight test of the docking system in February. In March, we executed the first flight of the GAV avionics system, installed onboard the Calspan Variable Stability System (VSS) Lear Jet as a dress rehearsal for this November 2019 test. Dynetics also hosted a stakeholder’s day highlighting a live engine test in July and received a U.S. Air Force-assigned X-61A designation in August.

https://dynetics.com/newsroom/news/2020/dynetics-x-61a-gremlins-air-vehicle-performs-its-maiden-flight

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 30, 2018, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

