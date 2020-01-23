mCig and BRRx Clinical Inc. Announce First of Several CBD Enhanced Medical Foods for Treatment of Shingles, Herpes, and Liver Disease

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, FL, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – mCig, Inc. (OTCQB:MCIG), vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of OTC, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics targeting the endocannabinoid system today announced that the nutraceutical joint venture of the Company and BRRx Clinical Inc. is set to move forward with an LOI to supply a national independent compounding pharmacy network. BRRX Clinical will begin releasing the CBD enhanced medical foods/topical applications that are in FDA trials. The products are registered with the International Review Board. The first of these offerings will be for the treatment of shingles. The salve will be valuable not only for protocols established but for addressing the pain that accompanies this diagnosis as well. The Researcher, developer, and advisors have hit the mark in this delivery for relief and a trajectory for reversal of this diagnosis.

Dale Hipes, CEO of BRRx Clinical, states, “We are following a very strategic and well-crafted plan by our senior management team. We are looking forward to many great opportunities to affect change, be the standard for the new Healthcare modalities that Hemp-Derived treatments and capabilities bring to the marketplace.”

Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCig, Inc., added, “Dale completely changed my view on the whole cannabis industry and the steps the Company should take in order to stay ahead of its competitors. In a few weeks, we are going to introduce our revolutionary BRRx Clinical web portal, which will allow the Company to offer some unique products that will change the lives of millions of people.”

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com.

Visit us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/mCigInc/

Follow us on Twitter @mcigInc

About BareRoots Rx Inc.

The company focused on the development and commercialization of OTC, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics, that target the endocannabinoid system. BareRoots Rx Inc. also delivers high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and well being as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.mciggroup.com.

Contact: mCig, Inc. Paul Rosenberg paul@mciggroup.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.