National MI Donates to MBA Opens Doors Foundation to Help Families in Need

As a supporter of the MBA Opens Doors Foundation, National MI is donating a portion of premium for every loan it insures so families with critically ill or injured children can stay in their homes

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), announced it is a 2020 supporter of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Opens Doors Foundation , which provides housing payment assistance to parents and guardians caring for a critically ill or injured child. Throughout 2020, National MI is donating a portion of premium received for every loan it insures to Opens Doors to help families in crisis stay in their homes. The sponsorship began on January 1, 2020 and will last the entire year.



“National MI is delighted to give to the MBA Opens Doors Foundation,” said National MI CEO Claudia Merkle. “The lenders we work with can feel good knowing that for every loan we insure, money is being donated so that families facing large medical bills don’t have to worry about losing their homes.”

“Supporting the communities in which we live and work is ingrained in our corporate culture,” said Mary Lee Sharp, National MI’s chief human resources officer. “The MBA Opens Doors Foundation is a very worthwhile cause that supports one of National MI’s most important charitable objectives: helping families in need remain in their homes.”

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

Press Contact for National MI

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203)260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510)788-8417



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0f28cc3-1101-48d2-ad14-64074b072614

Claudia Merkle 2020 National MI CEO Claudia Merkle



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.