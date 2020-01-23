There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,121 in the last 365 days.

PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $2.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $2.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was $5.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes certain nonrecurring items, the Company recorded adjusted net income of $2.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to adjusted net income of $2.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $2.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted net income for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was $4.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.

The Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on or about February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2020.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter unchanged from the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income of $11.7 million, an increase of $953,000, or 8.9%, compared to the same quarter last year. Fiscal year-to-date net interest income of $23.7 million, an 11.7% increase from the prior year.
  • The net interest margin was 2.93% for the quarter, a decrease from 2.99% for the same quarter last year.
  • The efficiency ratio was 71.82% for the quarter, compared to 73.56% for the same quarter last year.
  • Total loans receivable of $1.18 billion, representing year-to-date growth of $90.6 million, or 8.3%, and year-over-year growth of $279.4 million, or 30.9%.
  • Nonperforming loans decreased $1.8 million, or 52.6%, during the quarter to $1.6 million equating to 0.14% of gross loans receivable.
  • Loan to deposit ratio was 94.58%, an increase from 73.81% as of the same quarter last year.
  • The Company repurchased 251,931 shares of common stock during the quarter at a total cost of $5.1 million, or an average cost of $20.12 per share.

President’s Comments

Commenting on the Company’s results, Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation, said, “I am pleased with the solid growth in our core business through the first six months of our third year as a public company.  Loan volume remains strong, as evidenced by the $90.6 million, or 8.3%, increase in net loans over the six-month period. This growth resulted in a loan to deposit ratio of 94.58%, increasing from 89.17% at June 30, 2019.  Asset quality continues to remain strong as non-performing assets as a percent of total assets was 0.12% as compared to 0.27% a year ago.  Our net interest margin of 2.93% is down 6 basis points from 2.99% in the year ago period as a result of the continued low interest rate environment along with competitive loan and deposit pricing. However, we are pleased that our linked quarters’ cost of deposits has leveled off and we will look to take advantage of opportunities to reduce this cost.  As we move forward, we remain focused on enhancing shareholder value through continued growth in our core business together with capital management techniques such as share repurchases and dividends."   

Income Statement Summary

Net interest income was $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $301,000, or 2.5%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and an increase of $953,000, or 8.9%, compared to quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year is primarily the result of an increase in average net interest earning assets, as the Company has accomplished significant growth in average loans receivable compared to the same quarter last year, however the effect of the growth was partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin. Net interest income declined compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as a result of margin compression, largely resulting from higher prepayment income earned in the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 2.93% for the current quarter, decreases of 10 basis points compared to 3.03% in the prior quarter and 6 basis points compared to 2.99% in the prior year quarter. Excluding non-recurring prepayment income earned in these periods, net interest margin for the current quarter would have been 2.90%, unchanged from the prior quarter and a decrease from 2.97% in the prior year quarter. Despite continued asset growth and a shift in the asset mix, rising funding costs due to higher short-term interest rates along with competitive loan and deposit pricing has resulted in net interest margin compression.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.94%, a 10 basis point decrease from the prior quarter, however this represents a 26 basis point increase from the prior year quarter. Excluding the effects of prepayment income, the yield on interest-earning assets was 3.91% for the current quarter, a decrease of one basis point from the prior quarter as a higher yielding asset mix was more than offset by downward pressures on market interest rates.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.20% for the current quarter, unchanged from the prior quarter and an increase of 29 basis points from 0.91% for the prior year quarter. The Company has experienced a shift in the deposit mix over the past several quarters as customers in generally lower costing savings products moved to generally higher rate money market and time deposits, however the pace of this shift has slowed in recent quarters. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.31% for the current quarter, a decrease of 1 basis point from 1.32% for the prior quarter and an increase of 38 basis points from 0.93% for the prior year quarter.

The provision for loan losses was $412,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $335,000 in the prior quarter and $6,000 for the same quarter in 2018. Charge-offs, net of recoveries, were $189,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $6,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $22,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  Current quarter charge-offs related primarily to one commercial loan relationship. Loans classified as substandard or doubtful decreased $6.3 million, or 56.2%, to $4.9 million at December 31, 2019 from $11.3 million at September 30, 2019 and decreased $5.3 million, or 51.5%, from $10.2 million at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable was 0.14% as of December 31, 2019, a decrease from 0.29% as of September 30, 2019 and 0.39% as of December 31, 2018.

Noninterest income of $547,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $218,000 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to a $170,000 decrease in swap income and a $47,000 decrease in gains on sale of foreclosed real estate. Noninterest income decreased $373,000 compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to decreases of $155,000 in gains on sale of bank premises, $75,000 in swap income, $56,000 in deposit-related fees, $55,000 in gains on sales of securities and $24,000 in gains on sale of foreclosed real estate.

Noninterest expense of $8.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was largely unchanged compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 and increased $214,000 compared to the same period in 2018. The $214,000 increase from the prior year period was caused primarily by a $583,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a $124,000 decrease in FDIC assessment costs, a $90,000 loss on a receivable recorded in the prior quarter and net decreases in all other operating expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was caused primarily by increases of $347,000 in stock-based compensation and $251,000 in other compensation. During the current quarter, the Bank applied small bank assessment credits of $108,000 which fully offset the Bank’s FDIC assessment for the current quarter. The remaining credits available are approximately $131,000.

The effective income tax rate was 22.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 22.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 24.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $11.6 million to $1.65 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.64 billion at June 30, 2019.  This increase was primarily due to increases of $90.6 million, or 8.3%, in net loans receivable and $11.6 million in premises and equipment, partially offset by a decrease of $89.9 million in total investment securities. The $90.6 million increase in loans was the result of $111.6 million of originations and $44.1 million of loan purchases, partially offset by $65.1 million of net amortization and repayments. Commercial mortgages increased $89.8 million, or 13.8%, and construction loans increased $9.6 million, or 72.2%, while commercial loans, residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit all had immaterial decreases.

Total liabilities increased $13.1 million to $1.37 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.36 billion at June 30, 2019.  This increase was primarily due to a $26.5 million, or 2.1%, increase in deposits and escrow accounts and an $11.6 million increase in other liabilities, as a result of recording a $12.0 million lease liability (a related lease asset was also recorded as part of bank premises and equipment) associated with the adoption of new lease accounting standards, partially offset by a $25.1 million decrease in FHLB advances.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $1.5 million to $279.8 million at December 31, 2019 from $281.3 million at June 30, 2019.  This decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of $8.6 million (431,731 shares) of common stock and $1.3 million of cash dividends declared and paid, partially offset by net income of $5.2 million, as well as $2.6 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period. As of December 31, 2019, there were 474,171 shares available to be repurchased under the current stock repurchase plan.

At December 31, 2019, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $16.11 and $15.74, respectively, compared to $15.80 and $15.44, respectively, at June 30, 2019.  Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At December 31, 2019, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Joseph D. Roberto
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
(914) 248-7272



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  December 31,     June 30,  
  2019     2019  
               
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $ 61,603     $ 58,756  
Federal funds sold   1,232       1,273  
Cash and cash equivalents   62,835       60,029  
Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost
  (fair value of $274,850 and $346,243, respectively)		   273,381       345,545  
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value   54,454       72,228  
Total investment securities   327,835       417,773  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,216 and $5,664, respectively   1,183,740       1,093,121  
Accrued interest receivable   4,932       4,797  
FHLB stock   5,127       6,255  
Premises and equipment, net   23,438       11,802  
Deferred tax asset, net   1,956       2,478  
Foreclosed real estate   279       1,158  
Bank-owned life insurance   24,562       24,291  
Goodwill   6,106       6,106  
Other intangible assets   274       323  
Other assets   8,083       9,446  
Total assets $ 1,649,167     $ 1,637,579  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Interest bearing deposits $ 1,111,396     $ 1,084,442  
Non-interest bearing deposits   140,218       141,379  
Total deposits   1,251,614       1,225,821  
Mortgage escrow funds   10,049       9,355  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   86,153       111,216  
Other liabilities   21,512       9,880  
Total liabilities   1,369,328       1,356,272  
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively)   -       -  
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,712,295 shares issued as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, and 17,372,308 and 17,804,039 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively)   187       187  
Additional paid in capital   184,276       182,129  
Retained earnings   138,373       134,500  
Unearned compensation - ESOP   (11,626 )     (12,114 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes   (4,474 )     (5,090 )
Treasury stock, at cost (1,339,987 and 908,256 shares as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively)   (26,897 )     (18,305 )
Total shareholders' equity   279,839       281,307  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,649,167     $ 1,637,579  
               

 

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
  December 31,     December 31,  
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
Interest and dividend income                              
Loans receivable $ 13,149     $ 10,321     $ 26,185     $ 20,219  
Investment securities   2,279       2,428       4,971       4,794  
Federal funds and other   301       491       599       836  
Total interest and dividend income   15,729       13,240       31,755       25,849  
Interest expense                              
Deposits and escrow interest   3,358       2,375       6,659       4,431  
FHLB advances   674       121       1,401       210  
Total interest expense   4,032       2,496       8,060       4,641  
Net interest income   11,697       10,744       23,695       21,208  
Provision for loan losses   412       6       747       64  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   11,285       10,738       22,948       21,144  
Noninterest income                              
Fees and service charges   402       457       804       875  
Bank-owned life insurance   134       139       271       279  
Swap income   -       75       170       146  
Gains on sales of securities, net   -       55       -       55  
Other   11       194       67       206  
Total noninterest income   547       920       1,312       1,561  
Noninterest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   5,889       5,306       11,653       10,328  
Occupancy and equipment   1,333       1,284       2,648       2,525  
Communications and data processing   507       482       1,038       954  
Professional fees   379       417       783       786  
Postage, printing, stationary and supplies   159       178       299       316  
FDIC assessment   -       124       -       217  
Advertising   100       131       200       218  
Amortization of intangible assets   25       28       49       56  
Other operating expenses   402       630       911       1,188  
Total noninterest expense   8,794       8,580       17,581       16,588  
Net income before income tax expense   3,038       3,078       6,679       6,117  
Income tax expense   685       754       1,497       1,464  
Net income $ 2,353     $ 2,324     $ 5,182     $ 4,653  
Earnings per common share:                              
Basic $ 0.15     $ 0.14     $ 0.33     $ 0.28  
Diluted $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.32     $ 0.28  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                              
Basic   15,837,762       16,852,718       15,908,761       16,860,942  
Diluted   15,909,855       16,868,464       15,996,251       16,868,815  
                               


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

     
  Three Months Ended December 31,  
  2019     2018  
  Average
Balance		     Interest /
Dividends		     Average
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest /
Dividends		     Average
Rate		  
     
     
Assets:                                              
Loans receivable $ 1,178,253     $ 13,149       4.46 %   $ 909,368     $ 10,321       4.53 %
Investment securities   358,760       2,279       2.54       439,919       2,428       2.21  
Other interest-earning assets   59,678       301       2.00       86,527       491       2.25  
Total interest-earning assets   1,596,691       15,729       3.94       1,435,814       13,240       3.68  
Non-interest-earning assets   68,793                       55,135                  
Total assets $ 1,665,484                     $ 1,490,949                  
                                               
Liabilities and equity:                                              
NOW accounts $ 122,455       67       0.22     $ 116,381       52       0.18  
Money market accounts   161,075       472       1.16       100,075       280       1.11  
Savings accounts and escrow   355,295       234       0.26       416,687       252       0.24  
Time deposits   467,486       2,585       2.19       403,652       1,791       1.76  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,106,311       3,358       1.20       1,036,795       2,375       0.91  
FHLB advances   117,712       674       2.27       22,106       121       2.15  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,224,023       4,032       1.31       1,058,901       2,496       0.93  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   138,346                       134,694                  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   21,827                       6,506                  
Total liabilities   1,384,196                       1,200,101                  
Total shareholders' equity   281,288                       290,848                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,665,484                     $ 1,490,949                  
                                               
Net interest income         $ 11,697                     $ 10,744          
Interest rate spread (1)                   2.63                       2.75  
Net interest margin (2)                   2.93                       2.99  
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   130.45 %                     135.59 %                
                                               
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.  
(2) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.  
   


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

                                               
  Six Months Ended December 31,  
  2019     2018  
  Average
Balance		     Interest /
Dividends		     Average
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest /
Dividends		     Average
Rate		  
     
     
Assets:                                              
Loans receivable $ 1,160,139     $ 26,185       4.51 %   $ 906,194     $ 20,219       4.46 %
Investment securities   378,975       4,971       2.62       446,795       4,794       2.15  
Other interest-earning assets   52,796       599       2.25       76,875       836       2.16  
Total interest-earning assets   1,591,910       31,755       3.99       1,429,864       25,849       3.61  
Non-interest-earning assets   69,530                       55,193                  
Total assets $ 1,661,440                     $ 1,485,057                  
                                               
Liabilities and equity:                                              
NOW accounts $ 121,154       124       0.20     $ 117,893       105       0.18  
Money market accounts   155,477       935       1.19       80,877       419       1.03  
Savings accounts and escrow   358,932       466       0.26       439,615       540       0.25  
Time deposits   463,417       5,134       2.20       397,994       3,367       1.68  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,098,980       6,659       1.20       1,036,379       4,431       0.85  
FHLB advances   119,784       1,401       2.32       20,463       210       2.03  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,218,764       8,060       1.32       1,056,842       4,641       0.87  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   139,486                       131,228                  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   21,519                       6,894                  
Total liabilities   1,379,769                       1,194,964                  
Total shareholders' equity   281,671                       290,093                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,661,440                     $ 1,485,057                  
                                               
Net interest income         $ 23,695                     $ 21,208          
Interest rate spread (1)                   2.67                       2.74  
Net interest margin (2)                   2.98                       2.97  
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   130.62 %                     135.30 %                
                                               
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.  
(2) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.  
   

 

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

                               
  As of  
  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  March 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
Condensed Balance Sheets                          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,835   $ 37,797   $ 60,029   $ 87,105   $ 143,119  
Total investment securities   327,835     379,007     417,773     440,014     452,463  
Loans receivable, net   1,183,740     1,163,254     1,093,121     935,680     904,377  
Other assets   74,757     78,550     66,656     60,959     57,356  
Total assets $ 1,649,167   $ 1,658,608   $ 1,637,579   $ 1,523,758   $ 1,557,315  
                               
Total deposits and escrow $ 1,261,663   $ 1,241,458   $ 1,235,176   $ 1,209,868   $ 1,234,409  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   86,153     111,185     111,216     26,248     26,279  
Other liabilities   21,512     24,443     9,880     9,326     7,845  
Total liabilities   1,369,328     1,377,086     1,356,272     1,245,442     1,268,533  
Total shareholders' equity   279,839     281,522     281,307     278,316     288,782  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,649,167   $ 1,658,608   $ 1,637,579   $ 1,523,758   $ 1,557,315  
                               


  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended  
  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  March 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
Condensed Income Statements                                      
Interest income $ 15,729   $ 16,026   $ 13,952   $ 13,646   $ 13,240   $ 31,755   $ 25,849  
Interest expense   4,032     4,028     3,193     2,909     2,496     8,060     4,641  
Net interest income   11,697     11,998     10,759     10,737     10,744     23,695     21,208  
Provision for loan losses   412     335     737     7     6     747     64  
Noninterest income   547     765     962     579     920     1,312     1,561  
Noninterest expense   8,794     8,787     8,708     8,698     8,580     17,581     16,588  
Income before income tax expense   3,038     3,641     2,276     2,611     3,078     6,679     6,117  
Income tax expense   685     812     597     625     754     1,497     1,464  
Net income $ 2,353   $ 2,829   $ 1,679   $ 1,986   $ 2,324   $ 5,182   $ 4,653  
                                           
Earnings per share:                                          
Basic $ 0.15   $ 0.18   $ 0.10   $ 0.12   $ 0.14   $ 0.33   $ 0.28  
Diluted $ 0.14   $ 0.18   $ 0.10   $ 0.12   $ 0.14   $ 0.32   $ 0.28  
                                           


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended  
  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  March 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
Performance Ratios (1):                                      
Return on average assets 0.57 %   0.68 %   0.44 %   0.52 %   0.62 %   0.62 %   0.63 %
Return on average equity 3.35 %   4.01 %   2.40 %   2.83 %   3.20 %   3.68 %   3.21 %
Interest rate spread 2.63 %   2.72 %   2.65 %   2.67 %   2.75 %   2.67 %   2.74 %
Net interest margin 2.93 %   3.03 %   2.94 %   2.94 %   2.99 %   2.98 %   2.97 %
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (2) 72.55 %   71.80 %   74.55 %   77.04 %   74.90 %   72.17 %   73.81 %
                                         
Noninterest income to average assets 0.13 %   0.18 %   0.25 %   0.15 %   0.25 %   0.16 %   0.21 %
Noninterest expense to average assets 2.11 %   2.12 %   2.29 %   2.29 %   2.30 %   2.12 %   2.23 %
                                         
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 130.45 %   130.79 %   132.96 %   133.68 %   135.59 %   130.62 %   135.30 %
Average equity to average assets 16.89 %   17.02 %   18.40 %   18.52 %   19.51 %   16.95 %   19.53 %
Dividend payout ratio (3) 27.62 %   23.29 %   39.43 %   24.97 %   22.42 %   25.26 %   22.03 %
                                         

 

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of and for the quarter ended  
  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  March 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
Loans to deposits   94.58 %   94.27 %   89.17 %   77.83 %   73.81 %
                               
Share Data:                              
Shares outstanding   17,372,308     17,624,239     17,804,039     17,804,039     18,490,225  
Book value per common share $ 16.11   $ 15.97   $ 15.80   $ 15.63   $ 15.62  
Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 15.74   $ 15.61   $ 15.44   $ 15.27   $ 15.27  
                               
Asset Quality Ratios:                              
Non-performing loans receivable $ 1,618   $ 3,425   $ 2,727   $ 2,847   $ 3,576  
Non-performing assets $ 1,897   $ 4,281   $ 3,885   $ 3,500   $ 4,148  
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable   0.52 %   0.51 %   0.52 %   0.53 %   0.54 %
Total valuation adjustment as a percent of total gross loans receivable (5)   0.59 %   0.60 %   0.62 %   0.66 %   0.69 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable   384.18 %   174.98 %   207.70 %   173.67 %   138.23 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net   0.14 %   0.29 %   0.25 %   0.30 %   0.39 %
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.12 %   0.26 %   0.24 %   0.23 %   0.27 %
                               
Net charge-offs $ 189   $ 6   $ 18   $ 5   $ 22  
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (1)   0.06 %   0.00 %   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.01 %
                               
Capital Ratios (6):                              
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)   13.00 %   12.89 %   13.81 %   13.71 %   13.78 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   17.24 %   17.16 %   17.96 %   20.47 %   20.73 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   17.24 %   17.16 %   17.96 %   20.47 %   20.73 %
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)   17.74 %   17.64 %   18.45 %   20.96 %   21.23 %
                               
(1) Performance ratios are annualized.  
(2) Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as noninterest expense, less certain nonrecurring items, divided by operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income excluding certain nonrecurring items. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the impact of certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.  
(3) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share.  
(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.  

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands)

 (5) Loans acquired in 2015 as part of the CMS Bancorp. Inc./CMS Bank acquisition were recorded at their estimated fair value at the acquisition date and did not include a carry-over of the related pre-acquisition allowance for loan losses. Total valuation adjustments equal the allowance for loan losses plus the remaining discounts on acquired loans. We believe this ratio provides investors a more meaningful comparison to periods presented prior to the 2015 acquisition, as well as to our peers. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.
(6) Represents Bank ratios.
 


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

  As of  
  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  March 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
Mortgage loans:                              
Residential mortgages $ 262,441   $ 264,251   $ 265,167   $ 261,970   $ 248,575  
Commercial mortgage   741,171     726,315     651,396     499,284     499,930  
Construction   22,787     18,830     13,231     16,302     16,023  
Net deferred loan origination costs   1,054     1,202     1,031     843     842  
Total mortgage loans   1,027,453     1,010,598     930,825     778,399     765,370  
Commercial and consumer loans:                              
Commercial loans   129,809     125,926     133,614     126,514     107,899  
Home equity credit lines   31,460     31,503     33,204     34,525     35,029  
Consumer and overdrafts   436     437     365     459     321  
Net deferred loan origination costs   798     783     777     728     701  
Total commercial and consumer loans   162,503     158,649     167,960     162,226     143,950  
Total loans receivable   1,189,956     1,169,247     1,098,785     940,625     909,320  
Allowance for loan losses   (6,216 )   (5,993 )   (5,664 )   (4,945 )   (4,943 )
Loans receivable, net $ 1,183,740   $ 1,163,254   $ 1,093,121   $ 935,680   $ 904,377  


  As of  
  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  March 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
Demand deposits $ 140,218   $ 141,567   $ 141,379   $ 137,899   $ 162,113  
NOW accounts   126,346     124,062     123,069     120,353     123,251  
Money market accounts   162,208     151,652     148,134     137,197     121,146  
Savings   354,078     350,250     357,844     379,550     397,460  
Time deposits   468,764     466,374     455,395     427,194     421,354  
Total deposits $ 1,251,614   $ 1,233,905   $ 1,225,821   $ 1,202,193   $ 1,225,324  
                               


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended  
  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  March 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
               
Computation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share              
Net income applicable to common stock (GAAP) $ 2,353   $ 2,829   $ 1,679   $ 1,986   $ 2,324   $ 5,182   $ 4,653  
                                           
Adjustments (1):                                          
Losses on other receivables   -     -     -     -     68     -     68  
Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities   (95 )   (371 )   (25 )   (20 )   (72 )   (466 )   (140 )
Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate   -     (37 )   -     -     (18 )   (37 )   (18 )
Gain on sale of investment securities   -     -     (5 )   -     (42 )   -     (42 )
Gain on sale of bank premises   -     -     -     -     (118 )   -     (118 )
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,258   $ 2,421   $ 1,649   $ 1,966   $ 2,142   $ 4,679   $ 4,403  
                                           
Average number of common shares outstanding:                          
Basic   15,837,762     15,979,762     16,033,505     16,204,393     16,852,718     15,908,761     16,860,942  
Diluted   15,909,855     16,082,276     16,099,846     16,261,755     16,868,464     15,996,251     16,868,815  
Earnings per share (GAAP):                                          
Basic $ 0.15   $ 0.18   $ 0.10   $ 0.12   $ 0.14   $ 0.33   $ 0.28  
Diluted $ 0.14   $ 0.18   $ 0.10   $ 0.12   $ 0.14   $ 0.32   $ 0.28  
Adjusted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                          
Basic $ 0.14   $ 0.15   $ 0.10   $ 0.12   $ 0.13   $ 0.29   $ 0.26  
Diluted $ 0.14   $ 0.15   $ 0.10   $ 0.12   $ 0.13   $ 0.29   $ 0.26  
                                           
(1) Amounts included in income before income tax expense are presented net of tax.              
               


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended   Six months ended  
  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
Computation of Adjusted Yield on Assets and Adjusted Net Interest Margin                              
                               
Average interest-earning assets $ 1,596,691   $ 1,587,129   $ 1,435,814   $ 1,591,910   $ 1,429,864  
                               
Interest and dividend income (GAAP) $ 15,729   $ 16,026   $ 13,240   $ 31,755   $ 25,849  
Less: Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities   (123 )   (477 )   (95 )   (600 )   (184 )
Adjusted interest and dividend income (Non-GAAP) $ 15,606   $ 15,549   $ 13,145   $ 31,155   $ 25,665  
Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets (Non-GAAP)   3.91 %   3.92 %   3.66 %   3.91 %   3.59 %
                               
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 11,697   $ 11,998   $ 10,744   $ 23,695   $ 21,208  
Less: Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities   (123 )   (477 )   (95 )   (600 )   (184 )
Adjusted net interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 11,574   $ 11,521   $ 10,649   $ 23,095   $ 21,024  
Adjusted net interest margin (Non-GAAP)   2.90 %   2.90 %   2.97 %   2.90 %   2.94 %
                               


PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended  
  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  March 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
                     
Computation of Efficiency Ratio                    
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 8,794   $ 8,787   $ 8,708   $ 8,698   $ 8,580   $ 17,581   $ 16,588  
Adjustments:                                          
Losses on other receivables   -     -     -     -     (90 )   -     (90 )
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 8,794   $ 8,787   $ 8,708   $ 8,698   $ 8,490   $ 17,581   $ 16,498  
                                           
Net interest income $ 11,697   $ 11,998   $ 10,759   $ 10,737   $ 10,744   $ 23,695   $ 21,208  
Noninterest income   547     765     962     579     920     1,312     1,561  
Total (GAAP)   12,244     12,763     11,721     11,316     11,664     25,007     22,769  
Adjustments:                                          
Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities   (123 )   (477 )   (34 )   (26 )   (95 )   (600 )   (184 )
Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate   -     (47 )   -     -     (24 )   (47 )   (24 )
Gain on sale of investment securities   -     -     (7 )   -     (55 )   -     (55 )
Gain on sale of bank premises   -     -     -     -     (155 )   -     (155 )
Adjusted total (Non-GAAP) $ 12,121   $ 12,239   $ 11,680   $ 11,290   $ 11,335   $ 24,360   $ 22,351  
                                           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   71.82 %   68.85 %   74.29 %   76.86 %   73.56 %   70.30 %   72.85 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   72.55 %   71.80 %   74.55 %   77.04 %   74.90 %   72.17 %   73.81 %
                                           



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

     
  As of  
  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  March 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
         
Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share        
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 279,839   $ 281,522   $ 281,307   $ 278,316   $ 288,782  
Adjustments:                              
Preferred stock   -     -     -     -     -  
Common shareholders' equity   279,839     281,522     281,307     278,316     288,782  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )
Other intangible assets   (274 )   (298 )   (323 )   (348 )   (376 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 273,459   $ 275,118   $ 274,878   $ 271,862   $ 282,300  
                               
Common shares outstanding   17,372,308     17,624,239     17,804,039     17,804,039     18,490,225  
                               
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 16.11   $ 15.97   $ 15.80   $ 15.63   $ 15.62  
Adjustments:                              
Effects of intangible assets   (0.37 )   (0.36 )   (0.36 )   (0.36 )   (0.35 )
                               
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 15.74   $ 15.61   $ 15.44   $ 15.27   $ 15.27  


  Quarter Ended  
  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  March 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
                     
Computation of valuation adjustment                    
Allowance for loan losses $ 6,216   $ 5,993   $ 5,664   $ 4,945   $ 4,943  
Add: Purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans   837     983     1,180     1,262     1,349  
Total valuation adjustments $ 7,053   $ 6,976   $ 6,844   $ 6,207   $ 6,292  
Total gross loans $ 1,189,956   $ 1,169,247   $ 1,098,785   $ 940,625   $ 909,320  
Total valuation adjustments as a percent of total gross loans   0.59 %   0.60 %   0.62 %   0.66 %   0.69 %
                               

Primary Logo

