First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.72 and $2.87 for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively
  • Increased tangible book value for the year by 16.7% to $23.59
  • Strong loan growth for the quarter of $71.8 million, or 2.7%
  • Record quarter of noninterest income driven by growth in wealth management revenues

“We followed up a strong third quarter of loan growth with another solid quarter,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  “Our wealth management division had a great quarter and, combined with our insurance division’s successful 2019, we delivered record noninterest income for both the fourth quarter and the full year.” 

“We achieved a lot in 2019 through our intense focus on the customer and delivering shareholder value.  We made significant investments in technology to ensure we are delivering the best and most competitive products and services to our customers and for the communities we serve.  For our shareholders, we increased our dividend, repurchased shares and delivered strong financial results, including an increase in tangible book value by nearly 17%.  Our capital position is strong and we are well positioned for 2020 and beyond,” Dively concluded.  

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by $0.1 million, or 0.5% compared to the third quarter of 2019.  The decline was primarily driven by a decrease of $0.8 million in accretion income, partially offset by lower interest expenses.  Total accretion income for the quarter was $1.8 million compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income was essentially the same at $31.0 million.  Interest income increased by $0.7 million and was offset by higher interest expenses.      

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.60% in the prior quarter.  The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in accretion income of $0.8 million.  Excluding accretion income, the net interest margin increased seven basis points for the quarter. Strong loan growth in the second half of the year, along with active management of funding costs, helped drive the increase.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased by 18 basis points.  The year-over-year decrease in the ratio was primarily due to less accretion income and higher funding costs in a more competitive and challenging interest rate environment.     

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $2.70 billion, representing an increase of $71.8 million, or 2.7% compared to the prior quarter.  The increase was in multiple categories with commercial real estate representing the largest amount.  The loan growth was also well dispersed geographically with a majority of the growth coming from our St. Louis Metro and Peoria markets.  

Loans increased by $50.8 million, or 1.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of last year.  The year-over-year loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate and construction and land development, partially offset by declines in multifamily and 1-4 family properties.  Loan growth for the year was muted by higher payoffs and efforts to improve overall credit quality from certain acquired loans.       

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans decreased by $1.9 million from year-end 2018, while the fourth quarter 2019 increased by $3.6 million primarily tied to two commercial credits.  At December 31, 2019, nonperforming loans were 1.03% of total loans, allowance for loan losses was 1.00% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 96.7%.  Non-performing loans increased from the previous quarter by $3.6 million to $27.8 million.  Excluding outstanding acquired loans, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.26%.        

Net charge-offs were $2.6 million during the fourth quarter compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.  The Company recorded provision expense of $2.7 million consistent with the third quarter of 2019 and $0.4 million less than the fourth quarter of last year.           

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $2.92 billion, a decrease of $71.6 million in the quarter.  Some of the decrease was directly attributable to the increase of $33.6 million in repurchase agreements.  A majority of the remaining decline came from maturities on higher cost time deposits and certain commercial customers with seasonal cash flows.  The Company took steps to reduce its funding costs in early October through a variety of steps and the average cost of funds declined 12 basis points to 0.67% for the quarter.  

On a year-over-year basis, deposits were down $71.3 million.  Increases in noninterest bearing demand deposits were offset by decreases in money market accounts and interest bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a record $14.9 million compared to $12.9 million in the third quarter.  The increase was primarily driven by farm management and real estate income within wealth management revenues.        

Noninterest income increased $3.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of last year due to a combination of both organic and acquisition growth.

Noninterest Expenses    

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter totaled $27.6 million compared to $25.9 million in the third quarter.  Most of the increase was in the salaries and benefits line on the income statement and was primarily driven by the growth in revenues.    

Noninterest expense was $1.3 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2018.  The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the expense tied to the growth in noninterest income revenues and having the SCB Bancorp acquisition in for the full quarter in 2019.  The Company’s efficiency ratio, on a tax equivalent basis, for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 57.2% compared to 57.7% for the same period last year.

Capital and CECL

The Company’s capital levels remained above the “well capitalized” levels and ended the period as follows: 

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.74%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.79%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.12%
Leverage ratio 11.20%

In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standard Update 2016-13 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“the standard”). The standard replaces the incurred loss methodology of estimating allowance for loan losses with an expected loss methodology that is commonly referred to as the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology. The Company was required to adopt the standard, as amended, effective January 1, 2020.  The Company has prepared an initial estimate of the impact from adopting the standard and believes its allowance for loan losses will be increased within a range of 5% to 10% as of adoption.

Capital Markets

On August 16, 2019, the Company adopted a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  During the quarter, the Company did not repurchase any shares under the plan. 

Under the previously announced ‘at-the-market’ equity offering, the Company did not sell any shares during the current quarter.         

About Us: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co.  Our mission is to fulfill the financial needs of our communities with exceptional personal service, professionalism and integrity, and deliver meaningful value and results for our customers and shareholders.

First Mid is a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area.  Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 154 years. 

More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.  Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH”.

Non-GAAP Measures:  In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance.  Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.  These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” and “Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets”.  While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.  These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.   


Forward Looking Statements:  This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; and accounting principles, policies and guidelines. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact: 
Aaron Holt
VP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-0463
aholt@firstmid.com

- Tables Follow -

 
 
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
    As of
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
      2019       2019       2018  
                         
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 85,080     $ 108,229     $ 141,400  
Investment securities     760,215       811,573       769,279  
Loans (including loans held for sale)     2,695,347       2,623,558       2,644,519  
Less allowance for loan losses     (26,911 )     (26,741 )     (26,189 )
Net loans     2,668,436       2,596,817       2,618,330  
Premises and equipment, net     59,491       59,724       59,117  
Goodwill and intangibles, net     133,257       134,461       139,097  
Bank owned life insurance     67,225       66,786       65,484  
Other assets     65,722       60,139       47,027  
Total assets   $ 3,839,426     $ 3,837,729     $ 3,839,734  
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Deposits:                        
Non-interest bearing   $ 633,331     $ 596,518     $ 575,784  
Interest bearing     2,284,035       2,392,407       2,412,902  
Total deposits     2,917,366       2,988,925       2,988,686  
Repurchase agreement with customers     208,109       174,530       192,330  
Other borrowings     118,895       80,862       127,469  
Junior subordinated debentures     18,858       29,126       29,000  
Other liabilities     49,589       42,327       26,385  
Total liabilities     3,312,817       3,315,770       3,363,870  
                         
Total stockholders' equity     526,609       521,959       475,864  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,839,426     $ 3,837,729     $ 3,839,734  
                         


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                             
    Three Months Ended
 		    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
 		    December 31,
      2019       2018       2019     2018
Interest income:                            
Interest and fees on loans   $ 31,206     $ 30,553     $ 126,825   $ 105,772
Interest on investment securities     5,101       4,966       21,043     18,237
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits     214       269       1,853     556
Total interest income     36,521       35,788       149,721     124,565
Interest expense:                            
Interest on deposits     4,447       3,422       18,939     8,571
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase     240       134       911     330
Interest on other borrowings     610       834       2,721     2,517
Interest on subordinated debt     240       396       1,476     1,409
Total interest expense     5,537       4,786       24,047     12,827
Net interest income     30,984       31,002       125,674     111,738
Provision for loan losses     2,737       3,184       6,433     8,667
Net interest income after provision for loan     28,247       27,818       119,241     103,071
Non-interest income:                            
Wealth management revenues     5,027       3,540       15,570     8,460
Insurance commissions     3,361       2,390       16,029     5,592
Service charges     1,985       1,988       7,837     7,435
Securities gains, net     479       0       802     901
Mortgage banking revenues     579       266       1,746     1,205
ATM/debit card revenue     2,100       2,044       8,491     7,487
Other     1,342       1,419       5,542     4,334
Total non-interest income     14,873       11,647       56,017     35,414
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits     15,942       13,952       62,578     46,803
Net occupancy and equipment expense     4,305       4,225       17,680     14,533
Net other real estate owned (income) expense     30       260       443     282
FDIC insurance     (170 )     319       219     1,059
Amortization of intangible assets     1,296       1,156       5,848     3,215
Stationary and supplies     269       238       1,104     963
Legal and professional expense     1,451       1,318       5,164     5,243
Marketing and donations     573       541       2,031     1,794
Other     3,905       4,311       16,925     16,088
Total non-interest expense     27,601       26,320       111,992     89,980
Income before income taxes     15,519       13,145       63,266     48,505
Income taxes     3,543       3,206       15,323     11,905
Net income   $ 11,976     $ 9,939     $ 47,943   $ 36,600
                             
Per Share Information                            
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.72     $ 0.62     $ 2.88   $ 2.53
Diluted earnings per common share     0.72       0.62       2.87     2.52
Dividends per common share     0.40       0.36       0.76     0.70
                             
Weighted average shares outstanding     16,667,370       15,985,021       16,675,269     14,487,126
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     16,699,876       15,998,551       16,709,476     14,500,585
                             


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2019
   2019
   2019   2019   2018
Interest income:                                  
Interest and fees on loans   $ 31,206     $ 31,976     $ 31,539   $ 32,104   $ 30,553
Interest on investment securities     5,101       5,297       5,436     5,209     4,966
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits     214       305       596     738     269
Total interest income     36,521       37,578       37,571     38,051     35,788
Interest expense:                                  
Interest on deposits     4,447       5,174       4,940     4,378     3,422
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase     240       196       215     260     134
Interest on other borrowings     610       691       697     723     834
Interest on subordinated debt     240       392       406     438     396
Total interest expense     5,537       6,453       6,258     5,799     4,786
Net interest income     30,984       31,125       31,313     32,252     31,002
Provision for loan losses     2,737       2,658       91     947     3,184
Net interest income after provision for loan     28,247       28,467       31,222     31,305     27,818
Non-interest income:                                  
Wealth management revenues     5,027       3,311       3,587     3,645     3,540
Insurance commissions     3,361       3,353       3,760     5,555     2,390
Service charges     1,985       2,091       1,959     1,802     1,988
Securities gains, net     479       51       218     54     0
Mortgage banking revenues     579       582       346     239     266
ATM/debit card revenue     2,100       2,173       2,202     2,016     2,044
Other     1,342       1,356       1,516     1,328     1,419
Total non-interest income     14,873       12,917       13,588     14,639     11,647
Non-interest expense:                                  
Salaries and employee benefits     15,942       14,497       15,565     16,574     13,952
Net occupancy and equipment expense     4,305       4,377       4,543     4,455     4,225
Net other real estate owned (income) expense     30       172       188     53     260
FDIC insurance     (170 )     (87 )     197     279     319
Amortization of intangible assets     1,296       1,373       1,823     1,356     1,156
Stationary and supplies     269       284       264     287     238
Legal and professional expense     1,451       1,215       1,304     1,194     1,318
Marketing and donations     573       523       481     454     541
Other     3,905       3,540       5,822     3,658     4,311
Total non-interest expense     27,601       25,894       30,187     28,310     26,320
Income before income taxes     15,519       15,490       14,623     17,634     13,145
Income taxes     3,543       3,820       3,642     4,318     3,206
Net income   $ 11,976     $ 11,670     $ 10,981   $ 13,316   $ 9,939
                                   


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2019       2019       2019       2019       2018  
                                         
Loan Portfolio                                        
Construction and land development   $ 94,142     $ 68,821     $ 57,069     $ 49,179     $ 50,619  
Farm loans     240,241       229,715       229,924       236,864       231,700  
1-4 Family residential properties     336,427       347,370       355,143       362,617       373,518  
Multifamily residential properties     153,948       154,859       167,709       175,903       184,051  
Commercial real estate     995,702       954,992       888,711       905,679       906,850  
Loans secured by real estate     1,820,460       1,755,757       1,698,556       1,730,242       1,746,738  
Agricultural loans     136,124       121,650       118,216       118,026       135,877  
Commercial and industrial loans     528,973       543,937       530,405       550,853       557,011  
Consumer loans     83,183       83,171       84,907       86,540       91,516  
All other loans     126,607       119,043       114,459       111,333       113,377  
Total loans     2,695,347       2,623,558       2,546,543       2,596,994       2,644,519  
                                         
Deposit Portfolio                                        
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 633,331     $ 596,518     $ 603,823     $ 628,944     $ 575,784  
Interest bearing demand deposits     850,956       899,763       844,931       828,144       903,426  
Savings deposits     428,778       431,497       438,769       444,619       432,319  
Money Market     419,801       435,517       473,160       483,867       485,388  
Time deposits     584,500       625,630       651,807       660,639       591,769  
Total deposits     2,917,366       2,988,925       3,012,490       3,046,213       2,988,686  
                                         
Asset Quality                                        
Non-performing loans   $ 27,818     $ 24,203     $ 25,773     $ 25,988     $ 29,749  
Non-performing assets     31,538       28,645       29,380       29,857       32,344  
Net charge-offs     2,567       2,276       436       432       834  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     96.74 %     110.49 %     102.27 %     102.76 %     88.03 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding     1.00 %     1.02 %     1.04 %     1.03 %     0.99 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     1.03 %     0.92 %     1.01 %     1.00 %     1.13 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.82 %     0.75 %     0.77 %     0.77 %     0.84 %
                                         
Common Share Data                                        
Common shares outstanding     16,673,480       16,663,095       16,694,316       16,677,128       16,644,635  
Book value per common share   $ 31.58     $ 31.32     $ 30.49     $ 29.81     $ 28.57  
Tangible book value per common share     23.59       23.25       22.35       21.57       20.22  
Market price of stock     35.25       34.62       34.92       33.32       31.92  
                                         
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                                        
End of period earning assets   $ 3,464,144     $ 3,444,775     $ 3,447,695     $ 3,539,175     $ 3,491,606  
Average earning assets     3,464,200       3,444,088       3,470,776       3,516,032       3,307,437  
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)     4.24 %     4.39 %     4.40 %     4.44 %     4.35 %
Average rate on cost of funds     0.67 %     0.79 %     0.76 %     0.70 %     0.60 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.57 %     3.60 %     3.64 %     3.74 %     3.75 %
Return on average assets     1.25 %     1.22 %     1.15 %     1.38 %     1.10 %
Return on average common equity     9.17 %     9.04 %     8.80 %     11.02 %     8.99 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 1     57.23 %     54.69 %     62.31 %     56.77 %     57.66 %
Full-time equivalent employees     827       830       826       832       818  
                                         
                                         
1 Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of fully tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income. Non-interest expense adjustments exclude foreclosed property expense
and amortization of intangibles. Net-interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments and non-interest income excludes gains and losses on the sale of investment securities.    
Note: Asset Quality metrics as of December 31, 2018 were adjusted to match the disclosures in the 10K, which exclude TDR's from the Soy Capital acquisition.        
         


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
    For the Quarter Ended December 2019
    QTD Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS                    
Interest bearing deposits   $ 37,318     $ 182   1.93 %
Federal funds sold     924       3   1.50 %
Certificates of deposits investments     5,206       29   2.23 %
Investment Securities:                    
Taxable (total less municipals)     608,505       3,799   2.50 %
Tax-exempt (Municipals)     181,906       1,647   3.62 %
Loans (net of unearned income)     2,630,342       31,393   4.74 %
                     
Total interest earning assets     3,464,200       37,054   4.24 %
                     
NONEARNING ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks     97,424              
Premises and equipment     59,634              
Other nonearning assets     251,843              
Allowance for loan losses     (27,276 )            
                     
Total assets   $ 3,845,825              
                     
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES                    
Demand deposits   $ 1,304,044     $ 1,413   0.43 %
Savings deposits     434,877       127   0.12 %
Time deposits     596,121       2,907   1.93 %
Total interest bearing deposits     2,335,042       4,447   0.76 %
Repurchase agreements     191,498       240   0.50 %
FHLB advances     105,134       604   2.28 %
Federal funds purchased     1,082       6   2.13 %
Subordinated debt     19,503       240   4.89 %
Other borrowings     0       0   0.00 %
Total borrowings     317,217       1,090   1.36 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     2,652,259       5,537   0.83 %
                     
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES                    
Demand deposits     623,351     Average cost of funds   0.67 %
Other liabilities     47,938              
Stockholders' equity     522,276              
                     
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity   $ 3,845,825              
                     
Net Interest Earnings / Spread           $ 31,517   3.41 %
                     
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds                 0.16 %
                     
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets                 3.57 %
                     


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
                     
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2019
   2019
   2019
   2019
   2018
                                         
Net interest income as reported   $ 30,984     $ 31,125     $ 31,313     $ 32,252     $ 31,002  
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)     31,517       31,659       31,850       32,800       31,546  
Average earning assets     3,464,200       3,444,088       3,470,776       3,516,032       3,307,437  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 1     3.57 %     3.60 %     3.64 %     3.74 %     3.75 %
                                         
                                         
Common stockholder's equity   $ 526,609     $ 521,959     $ 508,958     $ 497,152     $ 475,864  
Goodwill and intangibles, net     133,257       134,461       135,762       137,461       139,097  
Common shares outstanding     16,673       16,663       16,695       16,677       16,645  
Tangible Book Value per common share   $ 23.59     $ 23.25     $ 22.35     $ 21.57     $ 20.22  
                                         
                                         
Common equity tier 1 capital   $ 398,536     $ 391,429     $ 379,581     $ 372,731     $ 357,690  
Risk weighted assets     2,822,648       2,923,245       2,935,236       2,964,638       3,030,259  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 2     14.12 %     13.39 %     12.93 %     12.57 %     11.80 %
                                         
                                         
1 Annualized and calculated on a tax equivalent basis where interest earned on tax-exempt securities and loans is adjusted to an amount comparable to interest subject    
to normal income taxes assuming a federal tax rate of 21% and includes the impact of non-interest bearing funds.            
                     
2 Defined as total common equity adjusted for gains/(losses) less goodwill and intangibles divided by risk weighted assets as of period end.        
                     

