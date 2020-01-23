First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 31, 2019.



Highlights

Diluted earnings per share of $0.72 and $2.87 for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively

Increased tangible book value for the year by 16.7% to $23.59

Strong loan growth for the quarter of $71.8 million, or 2.7%

Record quarter of noninterest income driven by growth in wealth management revenues

“We followed up a strong third quarter of loan growth with another solid quarter,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our wealth management division had a great quarter and, combined with our insurance division’s successful 2019, we delivered record noninterest income for both the fourth quarter and the full year.”

“We achieved a lot in 2019 through our intense focus on the customer and delivering shareholder value. We made significant investments in technology to ensure we are delivering the best and most competitive products and services to our customers and for the communities we serve. For our shareholders, we increased our dividend, repurchased shares and delivered strong financial results, including an increase in tangible book value by nearly 17%. Our capital position is strong and we are well positioned for 2020 and beyond,” Dively concluded.



Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by $0.1 million, or 0.5% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily driven by a decrease of $0.8 million in accretion income, partially offset by lower interest expenses. Total accretion income for the quarter was $1.8 million compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income was essentially the same at $31.0 million. Interest income increased by $0.7 million and was offset by higher interest expenses.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.60% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in accretion income of $0.8 million. Excluding accretion income, the net interest margin increased seven basis points for the quarter. Strong loan growth in the second half of the year, along with active management of funding costs, helped drive the increase.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased by 18 basis points. The year-over-year decrease in the ratio was primarily due to less accretion income and higher funding costs in a more competitive and challenging interest rate environment.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $2.70 billion, representing an increase of $71.8 million, or 2.7% compared to the prior quarter. The increase was in multiple categories with commercial real estate representing the largest amount. The loan growth was also well dispersed geographically with a majority of the growth coming from our St. Louis Metro and Peoria markets.

Loans increased by $50.8 million, or 1.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of last year. The year-over-year loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate and construction and land development, partially offset by declines in multifamily and 1-4 family properties. Loan growth for the year was muted by higher payoffs and efforts to improve overall credit quality from certain acquired loans.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans decreased by $1.9 million from year-end 2018, while the fourth quarter 2019 increased by $3.6 million primarily tied to two commercial credits. At December 31, 2019, nonperforming loans were 1.03% of total loans, allowance for loan losses was 1.00% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 96.7%. Non-performing loans increased from the previous quarter by $3.6 million to $27.8 million. Excluding outstanding acquired loans, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.26%.

Net charge-offs were $2.6 million during the fourth quarter compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded provision expense of $2.7 million consistent with the third quarter of 2019 and $0.4 million less than the fourth quarter of last year.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $2.92 billion, a decrease of $71.6 million in the quarter. Some of the decrease was directly attributable to the increase of $33.6 million in repurchase agreements. A majority of the remaining decline came from maturities on higher cost time deposits and certain commercial customers with seasonal cash flows. The Company took steps to reduce its funding costs in early October through a variety of steps and the average cost of funds declined 12 basis points to 0.67% for the quarter.

On a year-over-year basis, deposits were down $71.3 million. Increases in noninterest bearing demand deposits were offset by decreases in money market accounts and interest bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a record $14.9 million compared to $12.9 million in the third quarter. The increase was primarily driven by farm management and real estate income within wealth management revenues.

Noninterest income increased $3.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of last year due to a combination of both organic and acquisition growth.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter totaled $27.6 million compared to $25.9 million in the third quarter. Most of the increase was in the salaries and benefits line on the income statement and was primarily driven by the growth in revenues.

Noninterest expense was $1.3 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the expense tied to the growth in noninterest income revenues and having the SCB Bancorp acquisition in for the full quarter in 2019. The Company’s efficiency ratio, on a tax equivalent basis, for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 57.2% compared to 57.7% for the same period last year.

Capital and CECL

The Company’s capital levels remained above the “well capitalized” levels and ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.74% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.79% Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.12% Leverage ratio 11.20%

In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standard Update 2016-13 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“the standard”). The standard replaces the incurred loss methodology of estimating allowance for loan losses with an expected loss methodology that is commonly referred to as the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology. The Company was required to adopt the standard, as amended, effective January 1, 2020. The Company has prepared an initial estimate of the impact from adopting the standard and believes its allowance for loan losses will be increased within a range of 5% to 10% as of adoption.

Capital Markets

On August 16, 2019, the Company adopted a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. During the quarter, the Company did not repurchase any shares under the plan.

Under the previously announced ‘at-the-market’ equity offering, the Company did not sell any shares during the current quarter.

About Us: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. Our mission is to fulfill the financial needs of our communities with exceptional personal service, professionalism and integrity, and deliver meaningful value and results for our customers and shareholders.

First Mid is a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 154 years.

More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH”.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” and “Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.



Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; and accounting principles, policies and guidelines. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Aaron Holt

VP, Shareholder Relations

217-258-0463

aholt@firstmid.com

- Tables Follow -

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) As of

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,080 $ 108,229 $ 141,400 Investment securities 760,215 811,573 769,279 Loans (including loans held for sale) 2,695,347 2,623,558 2,644,519 Less allowance for loan losses (26,911 ) (26,741 ) (26,189 ) Net loans 2,668,436 2,596,817 2,618,330 Premises and equipment, net 59,491 59,724 59,117 Goodwill and intangibles, net 133,257 134,461 139,097 Bank owned life insurance 67,225 66,786 65,484 Other assets 65,722 60,139 47,027 Total assets $ 3,839,426 $ 3,837,729 $ 3,839,734 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 633,331 $ 596,518 $ 575,784 Interest bearing 2,284,035 2,392,407 2,412,902 Total deposits 2,917,366 2,988,925 2,988,686 Repurchase agreement with customers 208,109 174,530 192,330 Other borrowings 118,895 80,862 127,469 Junior subordinated debentures 18,858 29,126 29,000 Other liabilities 49,589 42,327 26,385 Total liabilities 3,312,817 3,315,770 3,363,870 Total stockholders' equity 526,609 521,959 475,864 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,839,426 $ 3,837,729 $ 3,839,734





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 31,206 $ 30,553 $ 126,825 $ 105,772 Interest on investment securities 5,101 4,966 21,043 18,237 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 214 269 1,853 556 Total interest income 36,521 35,788 149,721 124,565 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 4,447 3,422 18,939 8,571 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 240 134 911 330 Interest on other borrowings 610 834 2,721 2,517 Interest on subordinated debt 240 396 1,476 1,409 Total interest expense 5,537 4,786 24,047 12,827 Net interest income 30,984 31,002 125,674 111,738 Provision for loan losses 2,737 3,184 6,433 8,667 Net interest income after provision for loan 28,247 27,818 119,241 103,071 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 5,027 3,540 15,570 8,460 Insurance commissions 3,361 2,390 16,029 5,592 Service charges 1,985 1,988 7,837 7,435 Securities gains, net 479 0 802 901 Mortgage banking revenues 579 266 1,746 1,205 ATM/debit card revenue 2,100 2,044 8,491 7,487 Other 1,342 1,419 5,542 4,334 Total non-interest income 14,873 11,647 56,017 35,414 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,942 13,952 62,578 46,803 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,305 4,225 17,680 14,533 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 30 260 443 282 FDIC insurance (170 ) 319 219 1,059 Amortization of intangible assets 1,296 1,156 5,848 3,215 Stationary and supplies 269 238 1,104 963 Legal and professional expense 1,451 1,318 5,164 5,243 Marketing and donations 573 541 2,031 1,794 Other 3,905 4,311 16,925 16,088 Total non-interest expense 27,601 26,320 111,992 89,980 Income before income taxes 15,519 13,145 63,266 48,505 Income taxes 3,543 3,206 15,323 11,905 Net income $ 11,976 $ 9,939 $ 47,943 $ 36,600 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.72 $ 0.62 $ 2.88 $ 2.53 Diluted earnings per common share 0.72 0.62 2.87 2.52 Dividends per common share 0.40 0.36 0.76 0.70 Weighted average shares outstanding 16,667,370 15,985,021 16,675,269 14,487,126 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 16,699,876 15,998,551 16,709,476 14,500,585





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30 June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019

2019

2019 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 31,206 $ 31,976 $ 31,539 $ 32,104 $ 30,553 Interest on investment securities 5,101 5,297 5,436 5,209 4,966 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 214 305 596 738 269 Total interest income 36,521 37,578 37,571 38,051 35,788 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 4,447 5,174 4,940 4,378 3,422 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 240 196 215 260 134 Interest on other borrowings 610 691 697 723 834 Interest on subordinated debt 240 392 406 438 396 Total interest expense 5,537 6,453 6,258 5,799 4,786 Net interest income 30,984 31,125 31,313 32,252 31,002 Provision for loan losses 2,737 2,658 91 947 3,184 Net interest income after provision for loan 28,247 28,467 31,222 31,305 27,818 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 5,027 3,311 3,587 3,645 3,540 Insurance commissions 3,361 3,353 3,760 5,555 2,390 Service charges 1,985 2,091 1,959 1,802 1,988 Securities gains, net 479 51 218 54 0 Mortgage banking revenues 579 582 346 239 266 ATM/debit card revenue 2,100 2,173 2,202 2,016 2,044 Other 1,342 1,356 1,516 1,328 1,419 Total non-interest income 14,873 12,917 13,588 14,639 11,647 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,942 14,497 15,565 16,574 13,952 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,305 4,377 4,543 4,455 4,225 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 30 172 188 53 260 FDIC insurance (170 ) (87 ) 197 279 319 Amortization of intangible assets 1,296 1,373 1,823 1,356 1,156 Stationary and supplies 269 284 264 287 238 Legal and professional expense 1,451 1,215 1,304 1,194 1,318 Marketing and donations 573 523 481 454 541 Other 3,905 3,540 5,822 3,658 4,311 Total non-interest expense 27,601 25,894 30,187 28,310 26,320 Income before income taxes 15,519 15,490 14,623 17,634 13,145 Income taxes 3,543 3,820 3,642 4,318 3,206 Net income $ 11,976 $ 11,670 $ 10,981 $ 13,316 $ 9,939





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Loan Portfolio Construction and land development $ 94,142 $ 68,821 $ 57,069 $ 49,179 $ 50,619 Farm loans 240,241 229,715 229,924 236,864 231,700 1-4 Family residential properties 336,427 347,370 355,143 362,617 373,518 Multifamily residential properties 153,948 154,859 167,709 175,903 184,051 Commercial real estate 995,702 954,992 888,711 905,679 906,850 Loans secured by real estate 1,820,460 1,755,757 1,698,556 1,730,242 1,746,738 Agricultural loans 136,124 121,650 118,216 118,026 135,877 Commercial and industrial loans 528,973 543,937 530,405 550,853 557,011 Consumer loans 83,183 83,171 84,907 86,540 91,516 All other loans 126,607 119,043 114,459 111,333 113,377 Total loans 2,695,347 2,623,558 2,546,543 2,596,994 2,644,519 Deposit Portfolio Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 633,331 $ 596,518 $ 603,823 $ 628,944 $ 575,784 Interest bearing demand deposits 850,956 899,763 844,931 828,144 903,426 Savings deposits 428,778 431,497 438,769 444,619 432,319 Money Market 419,801 435,517 473,160 483,867 485,388 Time deposits 584,500 625,630 651,807 660,639 591,769 Total deposits 2,917,366 2,988,925 3,012,490 3,046,213 2,988,686 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 27,818 $ 24,203 $ 25,773 $ 25,988 $ 29,749 Non-performing assets 31,538 28,645 29,380 29,857 32,344 Net charge-offs 2,567 2,276 436 432 834 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 96.74 % 110.49 % 102.27 % 102.76 % 88.03 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding 1.00 % 1.02 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 0.99 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.03 % 0.92 % 1.01 % 1.00 % 1.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.82 % 0.75 % 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.84 % Common Share Data Common shares outstanding 16,673,480 16,663,095 16,694,316 16,677,128 16,644,635 Book value per common share $ 31.58 $ 31.32 $ 30.49 $ 29.81 $ 28.57 Tangible book value per common share 23.59 23.25 22.35 21.57 20.22 Market price of stock 35.25 34.62 34.92 33.32 31.92 Key Performance Ratios and Metrics End of period earning assets $ 3,464,144 $ 3,444,775 $ 3,447,695 $ 3,539,175 $ 3,491,606 Average earning assets 3,464,200 3,444,088 3,470,776 3,516,032 3,307,437 Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.24 % 4.39 % 4.40 % 4.44 % 4.35 % Average rate on cost of funds 0.67 % 0.79 % 0.76 % 0.70 % 0.60 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.57 % 3.60 % 3.64 % 3.74 % 3.75 % Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.22 % 1.15 % 1.38 % 1.10 % Return on average common equity 9.17 % 9.04 % 8.80 % 11.02 % 8.99 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 1 57.23 % 54.69 % 62.31 % 56.77 % 57.66 % Full-time equivalent employees 827 830 826 832 818 1 Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of fully tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income. Non-interest expense adjustments exclude foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles. Net-interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments and non-interest income excludes gains and losses on the sale of investment securities. Note: Asset Quality metrics as of December 31, 2018 were adjusted to match the disclosures in the 10K, which exclude TDR's from the Soy Capital acquisition.





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Net Interest Margin (In thousands, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 2019

QTD Average Average Balance Interest Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Interest bearing deposits $ 37,318 $ 182 1.93 % Federal funds sold 924 3 1.50 % Certificates of deposits investments 5,206 29 2.23 % Investment Securities: Taxable (total less municipals) 608,505 3,799 2.50 % Tax-exempt (Municipals) 181,906 1,647 3.62 % Loans (net of unearned income) 2,630,342 31,393 4.74 % Total interest earning assets 3,464,200 37,054 4.24 % NONEARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 97,424 Premises and equipment 59,634 Other nonearning assets 251,843 Allowance for loan losses (27,276 ) Total assets $ 3,845,825 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits $ 1,304,044 $ 1,413 0.43 % Savings deposits 434,877 127 0.12 % Time deposits 596,121 2,907 1.93 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,335,042 4,447 0.76 % Repurchase agreements 191,498 240 0.50 % FHLB advances 105,134 604 2.28 % Federal funds purchased 1,082 6 2.13 % Subordinated debt 19,503 240 4.89 % Other borrowings 0 0 0.00 % Total borrowings 317,217 1,090 1.36 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,652,259 5,537 0.83 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 623,351 Average cost of funds 0.67 % Other liabilities 47,938 Stockholders' equity 522,276 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 3,845,825 Net Interest Earnings / Spread $ 31,517 3.41 % Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds 0.16 % Tax effected yield on interest earning assets 3.57 %





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Net interest income as reported $ 30,984 $ 31,125 $ 31,313 $ 32,252 $ 31,002 Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 31,517 31,659 31,850 32,800 31,546 Average earning assets 3,464,200 3,444,088 3,470,776 3,516,032 3,307,437 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 1 3.57 % 3.60 % 3.64 % 3.74 % 3.75 % Common stockholder's equity $ 526,609 $ 521,959 $ 508,958 $ 497,152 $ 475,864 Goodwill and intangibles, net 133,257 134,461 135,762 137,461 139,097 Common shares outstanding 16,673 16,663 16,695 16,677 16,645 Tangible Book Value per common share $ 23.59 $ 23.25 $ 22.35 $ 21.57 $ 20.22 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 398,536 $ 391,429 $ 379,581 $ 372,731 $ 357,690 Risk weighted assets 2,822,648 2,923,245 2,935,236 2,964,638 3,030,259 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 2 14.12 % 13.39 % 12.93 % 12.57 % 11.80 % 1 Annualized and calculated on a tax equivalent basis where interest earned on tax-exempt securities and loans is adjusted to an amount comparable to interest subject to normal income taxes assuming a federal tax rate of 21% and includes the impact of non-interest bearing funds. 2 Defined as total common equity adjusted for gains/(losses) less goodwill and intangibles divided by risk weighted assets as of period end.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.