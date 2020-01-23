VitalHub Announces the Sale of DOCit Mobile App Solution for Multi-Site Deployment

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the sale of DOCit, an innovative, cloud-based forms and task management mobile app for Long Term Care providers, to Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Homes Limited (“Caressant Care”).

Caressant Care owns and operates 15 Long Term Care homes and 10 adjoined Retirement homes across Ontario, striving to provide excellence in care to its 2,000+ residents. This sale to Caressant Care marks an important multi-site deployment of the DOCit app, as Caressant Care will leverage the application’s multi-site reporting capabilities allowing for organization-wide trending, multi-site data analytics and benchmarking.

The DOCit mobile app will allow Caressant Care’s direct care staff to become truly mobile; replacing manual paper forms, schedules, task lists, etc., providing mobile access through the integration of smartphones and tablets into clinical workflow. DOCit provides the ability to organize tasks and record critical resident activity when it happens in real time. DOCit has demonstrated positive effect on improving care quality, saving time and cost, ensuring data accuracy, and increasing staff satisfaction.

The sale of DOCit to Caressant Care comprises a two-year term, with an option to extend to five years. The implementation comprises two homes (in Woodstock and Cambridge, Ontario) totalling 242 beds, and will serve as a precursor to scaling across Caressant Care’s additional 13 Long Term Care homes.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to technology, safety, quality, and innovative processes, we are excited to implement VitalHub’s DOCit solution,” said Kim Leuszler, COO of Caressant Care. “We see tremendous value in a mobile solution that can streamline workflow for our staff, while providing immediate and reliable access to important resident data at the point of care. The implementation of DOCit will help facilitate Caressant Care’s standardization of clinical documentation processes, as we continue to innovate and invest in providing the highest standards of care.”

“We are excited to work with Caressant Care to deploy DOCit across our first multi-site DOCit customer organization,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “As we continue to grow the business, it is encouraging to see multi-site facilities recognizing the value of the individual solutions which constitute our robust suite of Health IT offerings and services. We hope that this sale to Caressant Care becomes a showcase of the power, flexibility, and accessibility of the DOCit app for other multi-site facilities.”

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

ABOUT CARESSANT CARE:

Caressant Care was founded in 1975 with a 60-bed Long Term Care Home in Woodstock, Ontario. Caressant Care now owns and operates 15 Long Term Care homes and 10 Retirement homes (which are all adjoined to a Long Term Care home).

Caressant Care homes are located primarily in small towns in Ontario. Many residents are friends, neighbours and even family members of their staff. This small-town atmosphere is evident by the care, respect and helpfulness shown by all Caressant Care staff.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the share consolidation proposal, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com



