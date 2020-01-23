American National Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or “the Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $7.4 million or $0.67 per diluted common share. Those results compare to net income of $5.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $8.7 million or $0.78 per diluted common share recognized for the third quarter of 2019. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $20.9 million or $1.98 per diluted share, compared to $22.6 million or $2.59 per diluted share in 2018. Results for 2019 include the impact of merger related costs of $11.8 million associated with the HomeTown Bank (HomeTown) acquisition.



“2019 was a transformative year for American National, as we successfully completed the acquisition of HomeTown, added some key management talent and just announced the opening of a loan production office in the strong Raleigh, North Carolina market” said Jeffrey V. Haley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Loan growth picked up in the quarter, and our credit quality continues to be strong. Margin compression continues to be a challenge in this low rate environment, both from market pricing pressure as well as the impact from recent reductions in short term rates. We incurred some additional merger related expenses associated with completing the HomeTown acquisition during the quarter, as well as some expenses associated with the Raleigh loan production office. I am proud of our accomplishments in 2019 to grow the Company and maintain our solid financial performance, and look to 2020 with optimism and enthusiasm.”

Fourth quarter 2019 highlights include:

Earnings produced a return on average assets of 1.20% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 1.43% in the previous quarter and 1.08% for the same quarter in prior year.



Net loans receivable increased $26.4 million for the quarter or 5.8% annualized.



Net interest margin was 3.62% for the quarter, down from 3.75% in the third quarter of 2019 and up from 3.48% in the same quarter of the prior year.



Noninterest revenues decreased $305.0 thousand or 7.3% when compared to the previous quarter, but increased $868.0 thousand or 29.0% to $3.9 million from $3.0 million in the same quarter in the prior year.





The fourth quarter provision for loan losses totaled $462 thousand, which compares to a net recovery of $12 thousand for the previous quarter, and a net recovery of $6 thousand in the same quarter in the prior year.





Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remained level at 0.15% at December 31, 2019, compared with 0.15% at September 30, 2019, and up from 0.11% at December 31, 2018.





Annualized net charge-offs were 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 0.23% for the corresponding quarter in the prior year and up from none for the third quarter of 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $20.4 million, a decrease of $174 thousand or 0.8% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.4 million or 36.2% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year growth was positively impacted by higher earning asset balances and higher loan yields in large part associated with the HomeTown acquisition. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in net interest income was principally the result of lower yields on assets associated with the recent decreases in short term rates and market pricing pressure in the commercial portfolio offset in part by a decrease in funding costs. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin for the quarter was 3.62%, down from 3.75% in the prior quarter and up from 3.48% in the same period a year ago.

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the fourth quarter of 2019, net accretion related to acquisition accounting increased $118 thousand from the prior quarter to $1.1 million and increased $780 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2018. Net accretion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $3.4 million, compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2018. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

2020 $1,968 2021 1,479 2022 980 2023 657 2024 371 Thereafter 1,631

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) totaled $3.6 million as of December 31, 2019, down from $3.7 million at September 30, 2019 and up from $2.0 million at December 31, 2018. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.15% at December 31, 2019, which compares to 0.15% at September 30, 2019 and 0.11% at December 31, 2018.

The provision for loan losses was $462 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to a net recovery $12 thousand for the previous quarter and a net recovery of $6 thousand for the same period in the previous year. The allowance for loan losses was $13.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.8 million at September 30, 2019 and $12.8 million at December 31, 2018. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to none in the previous quarter and 0.23% for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.72% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.71% at September 30, 2019 and 0.94% at December 31, 2018.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $305.0 thousand to $3.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $4.2 million in the prior quarter and increased from $3.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Losses of $309 thousand related to the write-down of premises and equipment in connection with an ATM replacement initiative accounted for most of the decrease from the previous quarter, while increases in other fees and commissions, mortgage banking fees and securities gains partially offset by losses on premises and equipment accounted for much of the increase over the same period in the prior year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter amounted to $15.0 million, up $1.2 million or 9.0% when compared to the $13.8 million for the previous quarter and up $3.4 million or 29.2% when compared to the same period in the previous year. The increase as compared to the previous quarter was driven by additional merger costs of $460 thousand incurred during the quarter, compensation costs associated with establishing the Raleigh loan production office, corporate incentive compensation adjustments, other professional fees and data processing costs. The increase from the same period in the prior year is primarily related to regulatory, data processing and compensation costs associated with the acquisition of HomeTown.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 15.6% compared to 21.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 21.6% for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in the effective tax rate as compared to the previous periods was primarily due to a change in future effective rate assumption related to state apportionments which was prompted by the HomeTown acquisition.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.5 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $878 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with HomeTown may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (2) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (3) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (4) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (5) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (6) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Jeffrey W. Farrar

Executive Vice President, COO & CFO

(434)773-2274

farrarj@amnb.com

American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited December 31 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 32,505 $ 29,587 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 47,077 34,668 Equity securities, at fair value - 1,830 Securities available for sale, at fair value 379,195 332,653 Restricted stock, at cost 8,630 5,247 Loans held for sale 2,027 640 Loans 1,830,815 1,357,476 Less allowance for loan losses (13,152 ) (12,805 ) Net Loans 1,817,663 1,344,671 Premises and equipment, net 39,848 26,675 Other real estate owned, net 1,308 869 Goodwill 84,002 43,872 Core deposit intangibles, net 7,728 926 Bank owned life insurance 27,817 18,941 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 30,750 22,287 Total assets $ 2,478,550 $ 1,862,866 Liabilities Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $ 578,606 $ 435,828 Demand deposits -- interest-bearing 328,015 234,621 Money market deposits 504,651 401,461 Savings deposits 177,505 132,360 Time deposits 471,770 361,957 Total deposits 2,060,547 1,566,227 Customer repurchase agreements 40,475 35,243 Subordinated debt 7,517 - Junior subordinated debt 28,029 27,927 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,724 10,927 Total liabilities 2,158,292 1,640,324 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 11,071,540 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 8,720,337 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 11,019 8,668 Capital in excess of par value 158,244 78,172 Retained earnings 151,478 141,537 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (483 ) (5,835 ) Total shareholders' equity 320,258 222,542 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,478,550 $ 1,862,866





American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 21,947 $ 15,481 $ 82,684 $ 59,966 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,991 1,674 7,682 6,106 Tax-exempt 117 298 777 1,502 Dividends 127 81 451 321 Other interest income 408 357 1,261 873 Total interest and dividend income 24,590 17,891 92,855 68,768 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 3,496 2,340 13,143 8,086 Interest on short-term borrowings 134 145 650 186 Interest on long-term borrowings - - 14 - Interest on subordinated debt 122 - 367 - Interest on junior subordinated debt 390 394 1,554 1,402 Total interest expense 4,142 2,879 15,728 9,674 Net Interest Income 20,448 15,012 77,127 59,094 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 462 (6 ) 456 (103 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 19,986 15,018 76,671 59,197 Noninterest Income: Trust fees 1,021 908 3,847 3,783 Service charges on deposit accounts 765 646 2,866 2,455 Other fees and commissions 967 660 3,693 2,637 Mortgage banking income 737 370 2,439 1,862 Securities gains (losses), net 32 (270 ) 607 123 Brokerage fees 205 192 721 795 Income from Small Business Investment Companies 37 161 211 637 Gains (losses) on premises and equipment, net (338 ) (6 ) (427 ) 60 Other 440 337 1,213 922 Total noninterest income 3,866 2,998 15,170 13,274 Noninterest Expense: Salaries 6,665 5,132 24,672 20,509 Employee benefits 1,321 1,048 5,343 4,370 Occupancy and equipment 1,454 1,081 5,417 4,378 FDIC assessment - 125 119 537 Bank franchise tax 531 191 1,644 1,054 Core deposit intangible amortization 437 55 1,398 265 Data processing 729 382 2,567 1,691 Software 363 313 1,295 1,279 Other real estate owned, net 15 21 31 122 Merger related expenses 460 872 11,782 872 Other 3,062 2,418 11,806 9,169 Total noninterest expense 15,037 11,638 66,074 44,246 Income Before Income Taxes 8,815 6,378 25,767 28,225 Income Taxes 1,374 1,376 4,861 5,646 Net Income $ 7,441 $ 5,002 $ 20,906 $ 22,579 Net Income Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 1.99 $ 2.60 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 1.98 $ 2.59 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 11,094,346 8,717,572 10,531,572 8,698,014 Diluted 11,103,905 8,722,645 10,541,337 8,708,462





American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Year Ended 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS Interest income $ 24,590 $ 24,958 $ 17,891 $ 92,855 $ 68,768 Interest expense 4,142 4,336 2,879 15,728 9,674 Net interest income 20,448 20,622 15,012 77,127 59,094 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 462 (12 ) (6 ) 456 (103 ) Noninterest income 3,866 4,171 2,998 15,170 13,274 Noninterest expense 15,037 13,792 11,638 66,074 44,246 Income taxes 1,374 2,321 1,376 4,861 5,646 Net income 7,441 8,692 5,002 20,906 22,579 PER COMMON SHARE Net income per share - basic $ 0.67 $ 0.78 $ 0.57 $ 1.99 $ 2.60 Net income per share - diluted 0.67 0.78 0.57 1.98 2.59 Cash dividends paid 0.27 0.27 0.25 1.04 1.00 Book value per share 28.93 28.54 25.52 28.93 25.52 Book value per share - tangible (a) 20.64 20.19 20.38 20.64 20.38 Closing market price 39.57 35.47 29.31 39.57 29.31 FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.43 % 1.08 % 0.91 % 1.24 % Return on average equity 9.31 11.04 9.16 7.16 10.56 Return on average tangible equity (a) 13.71 16.31 11.63 10.43 13.49 Average equity to average assets 12.88 12.98 11.78 12.68 11.70 Tangible equity to tangible assets (a) 9.57 9.50 9.78 9.57 9.78 Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.62 3.75 3.48 3.68 3.49 Efficiency ratio (a) 57.24 53.79 58.15 57.25 59.20 Effective tax rate 15.59 21.08 21.57 18.87 20.00 PERIOD-END BALANCES Securities $ 387,825 $ 317,111 $ 339,730 $ 387,825 $ 339,730 Loans held for sale 2,027 5,646 640 2,027 640 Loans, net 1,830,815 1,804,447 1,357,476 1,830,815 1,357,476 Goodwill and other intangibles 91,730 92,798 44,798 91,730 44,798 Assets 2,478,550 2,454,529 1,862,866 2,478,550 1,862,866 Assets - tangible (a) 2,386,820 2,361,731 1,818,068 2,386,820 1,818,068 Deposits 2,060,547 2,041,862 1,566,227 2,060,547 1,566,227 Customer repurchase agreements 40,475 38,924 35,243 40,475 35,243 Long-term borrowings 35,546 35,524 27,927 35,546 27,927 Shareholders' equity 320,258 317,246 222,542 320,258 222,542 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 228,528 224,448 177,744 228,528 177,744 AVERAGE BALANCES Securities (b) $ 347,502 $ 323,202 $ 332,230 $ 342,219 $ 330,982 Loans held for sale 4,991 3,904 1,201 3,419 2,285 Loans, net 1,810,744 1,817,732 1,335,469 1,700,880 1,330,582 Interest-earning assets 2,264,687 2,207,935 1,736,453 2,107,169 1,709,283 Goodwill and other intangibles 92,607 93,077 44,831 81,049 44,926 Assets 2,482,502 2,426,678 1,854,492 2,303,624 1,827,658 Assets - tangible (a) 2,389,895 2,333,601 1,809,661 2,222,575 1,782,732 Interest-bearing deposits 1,466,116 1,443,947 1,116,911 1,377,422 1,134,512 Deposits 2,066,435 2,012,653 1,558,864 1,915,197 1,556,039 Customer repurchase agreements 38,742 39,470 37,905 39,134 18,401 Other short-term borrowings - 1,986 - 2,694 1,149 Long-term borrowings 35,537 35,806 27,914 33,644 27,874 Shareholders' equity 319,851 314,980 218,430 292,022 213,821 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 227,244 221,903 173,599 210,973 168,895 American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Year Ended 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 CAPITAL Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 11,094,346 11,127,603 8,717,572 10,531,572 8,698,014 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 11,103,905 11,138,008 8,722,645 10,541,337 8,708,462 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Beginning balance $ 12,758 $ 12,786 $ 13,588 $ 12,805 $ 13,603 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 462 (12 ) (6 ) 456 (103 ) Charge-offs (144 ) (66 ) (818 ) (333 ) (1,020 ) Recoveries 76 50 41 224 325 Ending balance $ 13,152 $ 12,758 $ 12,805 $ 13,152 $ 12,805 LOANS Construction and land development $ 137,920 $ 143,788 $ 97,240 $ 137,920 $ 97,240 Commercial real estate 899,199 883,219 655,800 899,199 655,800 Residential real estate 324,315 318,833 209,438 324,315 209,438 Home equity 119,423 122,074 103,933 119,423 103,933 Commercial and industrial 339,077 324,508 285,972 339,077 285,972 Consumer 10,881 12,025 5,093 10,881 5,093 Total $ 1,830,815 $ 1,804,447 $ 1,357,476 $ 1,830,815 $ 1,357,476 NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END Nonperforming loans: 90 days past due and accruing $ 361 $ 874 $ 72 $ 361 $ 72 Nonaccrual 1,944 1,446 1,090 1,944 1,090 Other real estate owned 1,308 1,353 869 1,308 869 Nonperforming assets $ 3,613 $ 3,673 $ 2,031 $ 3,613 $ 2,031 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.72 % 0.71 % 0.94 % 0.72 % 0.94 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 570.59 549.91 1,101.98 570.59 1,101.98 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15 0.15 0.11 0.15 0.11 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.13 0.13 0.09 0.13 0.09 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 0.00 0.23 0.01 0.05 OTHER DATA Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 560,776 $ 546,407 $ 494,034 $ 560,776 $ 494,034 Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 317,262 $ 308,820 $ 274,552 $ 317,262 $ 274,552 Number full-time equivalent employees (e) 355 365 305 355 305 Number of full service offices 26 28 24 26 24 Number of loan production offices 1 1 - 1 - Number of ATMs 38 40 33 38 33 Notes: (a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. (b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses. (c) - Market value. (d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet. (e) - Average for quarter.





Net Interest Income Analysis For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Interest Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loans: Commercial $ 315,902 $ 262,040 $ 3,516 $ 2,768 4.42 % 4.19 % Real estate 1,488,577 1,069,515 18,268 12,681 4.91 4.74 Consumer 11,256 5,115 209 76 7.37 5.89 Total loans (b) 1,815,735 1,336,670 21,993 15,525 4.84 4.64 Securities: Federal agencies & GSEs 123,950 128,826 716 752 2.31 2.33 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 164,727 110,753 996 655 2.42 2.37 State and municipal 41,109 78,223 303 529 2.95 2.71 Other 17,716 14,428 250 187 5.64 5.18 Total securities 347,502 332,230 2,265 2,123 2.61 2.56 Deposits in other banks 101,450 67,553 408 357 1.60 2.10 Total interest-earning assets 2,264,687 1,736,453 24,666 18,005 4.35 4.14 Non-earning assets 217,815 118,039 Total assets $ 2,482,502 $ 1,854,492 Deposits: Demand $ 329,759 $ 229,286 126 13 0.15 0.02 Money market 482,671 391,289 1,283 1,081 1.05 1.10 Savings 176,686 133,350 83 10 0.19 0.03 Time 477,000 362,986 2,004 1,236 1.67 1.35 Total deposits 1,466,116 1,116,911 3,496 2,340 0.95 0.83 Customer repurchase agreements 38,742 37,905 134 145 1.37 1.52 Long-term borrowings 35,537 27,914 512 394 5.76 5.65 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,540,395 1,182,730 4,142 2,879 1.07 0.97 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 600,319 441,953 Other liabilities 21,937 11,379 Shareholders' equity 319,851 218,430 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,482,502 $ 1,854,492 Interest rate spread 3.28 % 3.17 % Net interest margin 3.62 % 3.48 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 20,524 15,126 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c) 76 114 Net interest income $ 20,448 $ 15,012 Notes: (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. (b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.





Net Interest Income Analysis For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Interest Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loans: Commercial $ 306,065 $ 264,241 $ 14,125 $ 10,579 4.62 % 4.00 % Real estate 1,388,188 1,063,950 68,050 49,275 4.90 4.63 Consumer 10,046 4,676 694 305 6.91 6.52 Total loans (b) 1,704,299 1,332,867 82,869 60,159 4.86 4.51 Securities: Federal agencies & GSEs 132,916 121,923 3,191 2,708 2.40 2.22 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 134,458 109,048 3,350 2,467 2.49 2.26 State and municipal 58,293 85,061 1,650 2,399 2.83 2.82 Other 16,552 14,950 903 718 5.46 4.80 Total securities 342,219 330,982 9,094 8,292 2.66 2.51 Deposits in other banks 60,651 45,434 1,261 873 2.08 1.92 Total interest-earning assets 2,107,169 1,709,283 93,224 69,324 4.42 4.06 Non-earning assets 196,455 118,375 Total assets $ 2,303,624 $ 1,827,658 Deposits: Demand $ 307,329 $ 234,857 370 49 0.12 0.02 Money market 445,505 393,321 5,246 3,505 1.18 0.89 Savings 166,842 132,182 284 40 0.17 0.03 Time 457,746 374,152 7,243 4,492 1.58 1.20 Total deposits 1,377,422 1,134,512 13,143 8,086 0.95 0.71 Customer repurchase agreements 39,134 18,401 595 164 1.52 0.89 Other short-term borrowings 2,694 1,149 55 22 2.04 1.91 Long-term borrowings 33,644 27,874 1,935 1,402 5.75 5.03 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,452,894 1,181,936 15,728 9,674 1.08 0.82 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 537,775 421,527 Other liabilities 20,933 10,374 Shareholders' equity 292,022 213,821 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,303,624 $ 1,827,658 Interest rate spread 3.34 % 3.24 % Net interest margin 3.68 % 3.49 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 77,496 59,650 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c) 369 556 Net interest income $ 77,127 $ 59,094 Notes: (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/ amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. (b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.





American National Bankshares Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Year Ended 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 EFFICIENCY RATIO Noninterest expense $ 15,037 $ 13,792 $ 11,638 $ 66,074 $ 44,246 Add/subtract: gain/loss on sale of OREO (3 ) (22 ) (11 ) 52 (44 ) Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization (437 ) (448 ) (55 ) (1,398 ) (265 ) Subtract: merger related expense (460 ) 0 (872 ) (11,782 ) (872 ) $ 14,137 $ 13,322 $ 10,700 $ 52,946 $ 43,065 Net interest income $ 20,448 $ 20,622 $ 15,012 $ 77,127 $ 59,094 Tax equivalent adjustment 76 77 114 369 556 Noninterest income 3,866 4,171 2,998 15,170 13,274 Add/subtract: loss/gain on securities (32 ) (105 ) 270 (607 ) (123 ) Add/subtract: loss/gain on fixed assets 338 2 6 427 (60 ) $ 24,696 $ 24,767 $ 18,400 $ 92,486 $ 72,741 Efficiency ratio 57.24 % 53.79 % 58.15 % 57.25 % 59.20 % TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME Non-GAAP measures: Interest income - loans $ 21,993 $ 22,516 $ 15,525 $ 82,869 $ 60,159 Interest income - investments and other 2,673 2,519 2,480 10,355 9,165 Interest expense - deposits (3,496 ) (3,655 ) (2,340 ) (13,143 ) (8,086 ) Interest expense - customer repurchase agreements (134 ) (150 ) (145 ) (595 ) (164 ) Interest expense - other short-term borrowings - (12 ) - (55 ) (22 ) Interest expense - long-term borrowings (512 ) (519 ) (394 ) (1,935 ) (1,402 ) Total net interest income $ 20,524 $ 20,699 $ 15,126 $ 77,496 $ 59,650 Less non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans (46 ) (46 ) (43 ) (185 ) (192 ) Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities (30 ) (31 ) (71 ) (184 ) (364 ) GAAP measures $ 20,448 $ 20,622 $ 15,012 $ 77,127 $ 59,094 RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY Return on average equity (GAAP basis) 9.31 % 11.04 % 9.16 % 7.16 % 10.56 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles 4.40 5.27 2.47 3.27 2.93 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 13.71 % 16.31 % 11.63 % 10.43 % 13.49 % TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis) 12.92 % 12.92 % 11.95 % 12.92 % 11.95 % Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles 3.35 3.42 2.17 3.35 2.17 Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.57 % 9.50 % 9.78 % 9.57 % 9.78 % TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE Book value per share (GAAP basis) $ 28.93 $ 28.54 $ 25.52 $ 28.93 $ 25.52 Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles 8.29 8.35 5.14 8.29 5.14 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 20.64 $ 20.19 $ 20.38 $ 20.64 $ 20.38



