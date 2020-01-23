American National Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or “the Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $7.4 million or $0.67 per diluted common share. Those results compare to net income of $5.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $8.7 million or $0.78 per diluted common share recognized for the third quarter of 2019. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $20.9 million or $1.98 per diluted share, compared to $22.6 million or $2.59 per diluted share in 2018. Results for 2019 include the impact of merger related costs of $11.8 million associated with the HomeTown Bank (HomeTown) acquisition.
“2019 was a transformative year for American National, as we successfully completed the acquisition of HomeTown, added some key management talent and just announced the opening of a loan production office in the strong Raleigh, North Carolina market” said Jeffrey V. Haley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Loan growth picked up in the quarter, and our credit quality continues to be strong. Margin compression continues to be a challenge in this low rate environment, both from market pricing pressure as well as the impact from recent reductions in short term rates. We incurred some additional merger related expenses associated with completing the HomeTown acquisition during the quarter, as well as some expenses associated with the Raleigh loan production office. I am proud of our accomplishments in 2019 to grow the Company and maintain our solid financial performance, and look to 2020 with optimism and enthusiasm.”
Fourth quarter 2019 highlights include:
- Earnings produced a return on average assets of 1.20% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 1.43% in the previous quarter and 1.08% for the same quarter in prior year.
- Net loans receivable increased $26.4 million for the quarter or 5.8% annualized.
- Net interest margin was 3.62% for the quarter, down from 3.75% in the third quarter of 2019 and up from 3.48% in the same quarter of the prior year.
- Noninterest revenues decreased $305.0 thousand or 7.3% when compared to the previous quarter, but increased $868.0 thousand or 29.0% to $3.9 million from $3.0 million in the same quarter in the prior year.
- The fourth quarter provision for loan losses totaled $462 thousand, which compares to a net recovery of $12 thousand for the previous quarter, and a net recovery of $6 thousand in the same quarter in the prior year.
- Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remained level at 0.15% at December 31, 2019, compared with 0.15% at September 30, 2019, and up from 0.11% at December 31, 2018.
- Annualized net charge-offs were 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 0.23% for the corresponding quarter in the prior year and up from none for the third quarter of 2019.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $20.4 million, a decrease of $174 thousand or 0.8% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.4 million or 36.2% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year growth was positively impacted by higher earning asset balances and higher loan yields in large part associated with the HomeTown acquisition. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in net interest income was principally the result of lower yields on assets associated with the recent decreases in short term rates and market pricing pressure in the commercial portfolio offset in part by a decrease in funding costs. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin for the quarter was 3.62%, down from 3.75% in the prior quarter and up from 3.48% in the same period a year ago.
The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the fourth quarter of 2019, net accretion related to acquisition accounting increased $118 thousand from the prior quarter to $1.1 million and increased $780 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2018. Net accretion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $3.4 million, compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2018. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):
|2020
|$1,968
|2021
|1,479
|2022
|980
|2023
|657
|2024
|371
|Thereafter
|1,631
ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION
Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) totaled $3.6 million as of December 31, 2019, down from $3.7 million at September 30, 2019 and up from $2.0 million at December 31, 2018. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.15% at December 31, 2019, which compares to 0.15% at September 30, 2019 and 0.11% at December 31, 2018.
The provision for loan losses was $462 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to a net recovery $12 thousand for the previous quarter and a net recovery of $6 thousand for the same period in the previous year. The allowance for loan losses was $13.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.8 million at September 30, 2019 and $12.8 million at December 31, 2018. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to none in the previous quarter and 0.23% for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.72% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.71% at September 30, 2019 and 0.94% at December 31, 2018.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income decreased $305.0 thousand to $3.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $4.2 million in the prior quarter and increased from $3.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Losses of $309 thousand related to the write-down of premises and equipment in connection with an ATM replacement initiative accounted for most of the decrease from the previous quarter, while increases in other fees and commissions, mortgage banking fees and securities gains partially offset by losses on premises and equipment accounted for much of the increase over the same period in the prior year.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter amounted to $15.0 million, up $1.2 million or 9.0% when compared to the $13.8 million for the previous quarter and up $3.4 million or 29.2% when compared to the same period in the previous year. The increase as compared to the previous quarter was driven by additional merger costs of $460 thousand incurred during the quarter, compensation costs associated with establishing the Raleigh loan production office, corporate incentive compensation adjustments, other professional fees and data processing costs. The increase from the same period in the prior year is primarily related to regulatory, data processing and compensation costs associated with the acquisition of HomeTown.
INCOME TAXES
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 15.6% compared to 21.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 21.6% for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in the effective tax rate as compared to the previous periods was primarily due to a change in future effective rate assumption related to state apportionments which was prompted by the HomeTown acquisition.
ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.5 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $878 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with HomeTown may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (2) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (3) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (4) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (5) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (6) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
Jeffrey W. Farrar
Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
(434)773-2274
farrarj@amnb.com
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Unaudited
|December 31
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|32,505
|$
|29,587
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|47,077
|34,668
|Equity securities, at fair value
|-
|1,830
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|379,195
|332,653
|Restricted stock, at cost
|8,630
|5,247
|Loans held for sale
|2,027
|640
|Loans
|1,830,815
|1,357,476
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(13,152
|)
|(12,805
|)
|Net Loans
|1,817,663
|1,344,671
|Premises and equipment, net
|39,848
|26,675
|Other real estate owned, net
|1,308
|869
|Goodwill
|84,002
|43,872
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|7,728
|926
|Bank owned life insurance
|27,817
|18,941
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|30,750
|22,287
|Total assets
|$
|2,478,550
|$
|1,862,866
|Liabilities
|Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing
|$
|578,606
|$
|435,828
|Demand deposits -- interest-bearing
|328,015
|234,621
|Money market deposits
|504,651
|401,461
|Savings deposits
|177,505
|132,360
|Time deposits
|471,770
|361,957
|Total deposits
|2,060,547
|1,566,227
|Customer repurchase agreements
|40,475
|35,243
|Subordinated debt
|7,517
|-
|Junior subordinated debt
|28,029
|27,927
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|21,724
|10,927
|Total liabilities
|2,158,292
|1,640,324
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized,
|none outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized,
|11,071,540 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and
|8,720,337 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018
|11,019
|8,668
|Capital in excess of par value
|158,244
|78,172
|Retained earnings
|151,478
|141,537
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(483
|)
|(5,835
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|320,258
|222,542
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,478,550
|$
|1,862,866
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest and Dividend Income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|21,947
|$
|15,481
|$
|82,684
|$
|59,966
|Interest and dividends on securities:
|Taxable
|1,991
|1,674
|7,682
|6,106
|Tax-exempt
|117
|298
|777
|1,502
|Dividends
|127
|81
|451
|321
|Other interest income
|408
|357
|1,261
|873
|Total interest and dividend income
|24,590
|17,891
|92,855
|68,768
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on deposits
|3,496
|2,340
|13,143
|8,086
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|134
|145
|650
|186
|Interest on long-term borrowings
|-
|-
|14
|-
|Interest on subordinated debt
|122
|-
|367
|-
|Interest on junior subordinated debt
|390
|394
|1,554
|1,402
|Total interest expense
|4,142
|2,879
|15,728
|9,674
|Net Interest Income
|20,448
|15,012
|77,127
|59,094
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|462
|(6
|)
|456
|(103
|)
|Net Interest Income After Provision
|for Loan Losses
|19,986
|15,018
|76,671
|59,197
|Noninterest Income:
|Trust fees
|1,021
|908
|3,847
|3,783
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|765
|646
|2,866
|2,455
|Other fees and commissions
|967
|660
|3,693
|2,637
|Mortgage banking income
|737
|370
|2,439
|1,862
|Securities gains (losses), net
|32
|(270
|)
|607
|123
|Brokerage fees
|205
|192
|721
|795
|Income from Small Business Investment Companies
|37
|161
|211
|637
|Gains (losses) on premises and equipment, net
|(338
|)
|(6
|)
|(427
|)
|60
|Other
|440
|337
|1,213
|922
|Total noninterest income
|3,866
|2,998
|15,170
|13,274
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries
|6,665
|5,132
|24,672
|20,509
|Employee benefits
|1,321
|1,048
|5,343
|4,370
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,454
|1,081
|5,417
|4,378
|FDIC assessment
|-
|125
|119
|537
|Bank franchise tax
|531
|191
|1,644
|1,054
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|437
|55
|1,398
|265
|Data processing
|729
|382
|2,567
|1,691
|Software
|363
|313
|1,295
|1,279
|Other real estate owned, net
|15
|21
|31
|122
|Merger related expenses
|460
|872
|11,782
|872
|Other
|3,062
|2,418
|11,806
|9,169
|Total noninterest expense
|15,037
|11,638
|66,074
|44,246
|Income Before Income Taxes
|8,815
|6,378
|25,767
|28,225
|Income Taxes
|1,374
|1,376
|4,861
|5,646
|Net Income
|$
|7,441
|$
|5,002
|$
|20,906
|$
|22,579
|Net Income Per Common Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.57
|$
|1.99
|$
|2.60
|Diluted
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.57
|$
|1.98
|$
|2.59
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|11,094,346
|8,717,572
|10,531,572
|8,698,014
|Diluted
|11,103,905
|8,722,645
|10,541,337
|8,708,462
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|Unaudited
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At or for the Year Ended
|4th Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|EARNINGS
|Interest income
|$
|24,590
|$
|24,958
|$
|17,891
|$
|92,855
|$
|68,768
|Interest expense
|4,142
|4,336
|2,879
|15,728
|9,674
|Net interest income
|20,448
|20,622
|15,012
|77,127
|59,094
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|462
|(12
|)
|(6
|)
|456
|(103
|)
|Noninterest income
|3,866
|4,171
|2,998
|15,170
|13,274
|Noninterest expense
|15,037
|13,792
|11,638
|66,074
|44,246
|Income taxes
|1,374
|2,321
|1,376
|4,861
|5,646
|Net income
|7,441
|8,692
|5,002
|20,906
|22,579
|PER COMMON SHARE
|Net income per share - basic
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.57
|$
|1.99
|$
|2.60
|Net income per share - diluted
|0.67
|0.78
|0.57
|1.98
|2.59
|Cash dividends paid
|0.27
|0.27
|0.25
|1.04
|1.00
|Book value per share
|28.93
|28.54
|25.52
|28.93
|25.52
|Book value per share - tangible (a)
|20.64
|20.19
|20.38
|20.64
|20.38
|Closing market price
|39.57
|35.47
|29.31
|39.57
|29.31
|FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|1.20
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.91
|%
|1.24
|%
|Return on average equity
|9.31
|11.04
|9.16
|7.16
|10.56
|Return on average tangible equity (a)
|13.71
|16.31
|11.63
|10.43
|13.49
|Average equity to average assets
|12.88
|12.98
|11.78
|12.68
|11.70
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (a)
|9.57
|9.50
|9.78
|9.57
|9.78
|Net interest margin, taxable equivalent
|3.62
|3.75
|3.48
|3.68
|3.49
|Efficiency ratio (a)
|57.24
|53.79
|58.15
|57.25
|59.20
|Effective tax rate
|15.59
|21.08
|21.57
|18.87
|20.00
|PERIOD-END BALANCES
|Securities
|$
|387,825
|$
|317,111
|$
|339,730
|$
|387,825
|$
|339,730
|Loans held for sale
|2,027
|5,646
|640
|2,027
|640
|Loans, net
|1,830,815
|1,804,447
|1,357,476
|1,830,815
|1,357,476
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|91,730
|92,798
|44,798
|91,730
|44,798
|Assets
|2,478,550
|2,454,529
|1,862,866
|2,478,550
|1,862,866
|Assets - tangible (a)
|2,386,820
|2,361,731
|1,818,068
|2,386,820
|1,818,068
|Deposits
|2,060,547
|2,041,862
|1,566,227
|2,060,547
|1,566,227
|Customer repurchase agreements
|40,475
|38,924
|35,243
|40,475
|35,243
|Long-term borrowings
|35,546
|35,524
|27,927
|35,546
|27,927
|Shareholders' equity
|320,258
|317,246
|222,542
|320,258
|222,542
|Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)
|228,528
|224,448
|177,744
|228,528
|177,744
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Securities (b)
|$
|347,502
|$
|323,202
|$
|332,230
|$
|342,219
|$
|330,982
|Loans held for sale
|4,991
|3,904
|1,201
|3,419
|2,285
|Loans, net
|1,810,744
|1,817,732
|1,335,469
|1,700,880
|1,330,582
|Interest-earning assets
|2,264,687
|2,207,935
|1,736,453
|2,107,169
|1,709,283
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|92,607
|93,077
|44,831
|81,049
|44,926
|Assets
|2,482,502
|2,426,678
|1,854,492
|2,303,624
|1,827,658
|Assets - tangible (a)
|2,389,895
|2,333,601
|1,809,661
|2,222,575
|1,782,732
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,466,116
|1,443,947
|1,116,911
|1,377,422
|1,134,512
|Deposits
|2,066,435
|2,012,653
|1,558,864
|1,915,197
|1,556,039
|Customer repurchase agreements
|38,742
|39,470
|37,905
|39,134
|18,401
|Other short-term borrowings
|-
|1,986
|-
|2,694
|1,149
|Long-term borrowings
|35,537
|35,806
|27,914
|33,644
|27,874
|Shareholders' equity
|319,851
|314,980
|218,430
|292,022
|213,821
|Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)
|227,244
|221,903
|173,599
|210,973
|168,895
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|Unaudited
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At or for the Year Ended
|4th Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|CAPITAL
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|11,094,346
|11,127,603
|8,717,572
|10,531,572
|8,698,014
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|11,103,905
|11,138,008
|8,722,645
|10,541,337
|8,708,462
|ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
|Beginning balance
|$
|12,758
|$
|12,786
|$
|13,588
|$
|12,805
|$
|13,603
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|462
|(12
|)
|(6
|)
|456
|(103
|)
|Charge-offs
|(144
|)
|(66
|)
|(818
|)
|(333
|)
|(1,020
|)
|Recoveries
|76
|50
|41
|224
|325
|Ending balance
|$
|13,152
|$
|12,758
|$
|12,805
|$
|13,152
|$
|12,805
|LOANS
|Construction and land development
|$
|137,920
|$
|143,788
|$
|97,240
|$
|137,920
|$
|97,240
|Commercial real estate
|899,199
|883,219
|655,800
|899,199
|655,800
|Residential real estate
|324,315
|318,833
|209,438
|324,315
|209,438
|Home equity
|119,423
|122,074
|103,933
|119,423
|103,933
|Commercial and industrial
|339,077
|324,508
|285,972
|339,077
|285,972
|Consumer
|10,881
|12,025
|5,093
|10,881
|5,093
|Total
|$
|1,830,815
|$
|1,804,447
|$
|1,357,476
|$
|1,830,815
|$
|1,357,476
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END
|Nonperforming loans:
|90 days past due and accruing
|$
|361
|$
|874
|$
|72
|$
|361
|$
|72
|Nonaccrual
|1,944
|1,446
|1,090
|1,944
|1,090
|Other real estate owned
|1,308
|1,353
|869
|1,308
|869
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|3,613
|$
|3,673
|$
|2,031
|$
|3,613
|$
|2,031
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.72
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.94
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to
|nonperforming loans
|570.59
|549.91
|1,101.98
|570.59
|1,101.98
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.15
|0.15
|0.11
|0.15
|0.11
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.13
|0.13
|0.09
|0.13
|0.09
|Annualized net charge-offs
|to average loans
|0.02
|0.00
|0.23
|0.01
|0.05
|OTHER DATA
|Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)
|$
|560,776
|$
|546,407
|$
|494,034
|$
|560,776
|$
|494,034
|Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)
|$
|317,262
|$
|308,820
|$
|274,552
|$
|317,262
|$
|274,552
|Number full-time equivalent employees (e)
|355
|365
|305
|355
|305
|Number of full service offices
|26
|28
|24
|26
|24
|Number of loan production offices
|1
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Number of ATMs
|38
|40
|33
|38
|33
|Notes:
|(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see
|"Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
|(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
|(c) - Market value.
|(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet.
|(e) - Average for quarter.
|Net Interest Income Analysis
|For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Unaudited
|Interest
|Average Balance
|Income/Expense (a)
|Yield/Rate
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Loans:
|Commercial
|$
|315,902
|$
|262,040
|$
|3,516
|$
|2,768
|4.42
|%
|4.19
|%
|Real estate
|1,488,577
|1,069,515
|18,268
|12,681
|4.91
|4.74
|Consumer
|11,256
|5,115
|209
|76
|7.37
|5.89
|Total loans (b)
|1,815,735
|1,336,670
|21,993
|15,525
|4.84
|4.64
|Securities:
|Federal agencies & GSEs
|123,950
|128,826
|716
|752
|2.31
|2.33
|Mortgage-backed & CMOs
|164,727
|110,753
|996
|655
|2.42
|2.37
|State and municipal
|41,109
|78,223
|303
|529
|2.95
|2.71
|Other
|17,716
|14,428
|250
|187
|5.64
|5.18
|Total securities
|347,502
|332,230
|2,265
|2,123
|2.61
|2.56
|Deposits in other banks
|101,450
|67,553
|408
|357
|1.60
|2.10
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,264,687
|1,736,453
|24,666
|18,005
|4.35
|4.14
|Non-earning assets
|217,815
|118,039
|Total assets
|$
|2,482,502
|$
|1,854,492
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|329,759
|$
|229,286
|126
|13
|0.15
|0.02
|Money market
|482,671
|391,289
|1,283
|1,081
|1.05
|1.10
|Savings
|176,686
|133,350
|83
|10
|0.19
|0.03
|Time
|477,000
|362,986
|2,004
|1,236
|1.67
|1.35
|Total deposits
|1,466,116
|1,116,911
|3,496
|2,340
|0.95
|0.83
|Customer repurchase agreements
|38,742
|37,905
|134
|145
|1.37
|1.52
|Long-term borrowings
|35,537
|27,914
|512
|394
|5.76
|5.65
|Total interest-bearing
|liabilities
|1,540,395
|1,182,730
|4,142
|2,879
|1.07
|0.97
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|600,319
|441,953
|Other liabilities
|21,937
|11,379
|Shareholders' equity
|319,851
|218,430
|Total liabilities and
|shareholders' equity
|$
|2,482,502
|$
|1,854,492
|Interest rate spread
|3.28
|%
|3.17
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.62
|%
|3.48
|%
|Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
|20,524
|15,126
|Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)
|76
|114
|Net interest income
|$
|20,448
|$
|15,012
|Notes:
|(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/
|amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
|(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.
|(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.
|Net Interest Income Analysis
|For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Unaudited
|Interest
|Average Balance
|Income/Expense (a)
|Yield/Rate
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Loans:
|Commercial
|$
|306,065
|$
|264,241
|$
|14,125
|$
|10,579
|4.62
|%
|4.00
|%
|Real estate
|1,388,188
|1,063,950
|68,050
|49,275
|4.90
|4.63
|Consumer
|10,046
|4,676
|694
|305
|6.91
|6.52
|Total loans (b)
|1,704,299
|1,332,867
|82,869
|60,159
|4.86
|4.51
|Securities:
|Federal agencies & GSEs
|132,916
|121,923
|3,191
|2,708
|2.40
|2.22
|Mortgage-backed & CMOs
|134,458
|109,048
|3,350
|2,467
|2.49
|2.26
|State and municipal
|58,293
|85,061
|1,650
|2,399
|2.83
|2.82
|Other
|16,552
|14,950
|903
|718
|5.46
|4.80
|Total securities
|342,219
|330,982
|9,094
|8,292
|2.66
|2.51
|Deposits in other banks
|60,651
|45,434
|1,261
|873
|2.08
|1.92
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,107,169
|1,709,283
|93,224
|69,324
|4.42
|4.06
|Non-earning assets
|196,455
|118,375
|Total assets
|$
|2,303,624
|$
|1,827,658
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|307,329
|$
|234,857
|370
|49
|0.12
|0.02
|Money market
|445,505
|393,321
|5,246
|3,505
|1.18
|0.89
|Savings
|166,842
|132,182
|284
|40
|0.17
|0.03
|Time
|457,746
|374,152
|7,243
|4,492
|1.58
|1.20
|Total deposits
|1,377,422
|1,134,512
|13,143
|8,086
|0.95
|0.71
|Customer repurchase agreements
|39,134
|18,401
|595
|164
|1.52
|0.89
|Other short-term borrowings
|2,694
|1,149
|55
|22
|2.04
|1.91
|Long-term borrowings
|33,644
|27,874
|1,935
|1,402
|5.75
|5.03
|Total interest-bearing
|liabilities
|1,452,894
|1,181,936
|15,728
|9,674
|1.08
|0.82
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|537,775
|421,527
|Other liabilities
|20,933
|10,374
|Shareholders' equity
|292,022
|213,821
|Total liabilities and
|shareholders' equity
|$
|2,303,624
|$
|1,827,658
|Interest rate spread
|3.34
|%
|3.24
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.68
|%
|3.49
|%
|Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
|77,496
|59,650
|Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)
|369
|556
|Net interest income
|$
|77,127
|$
|59,094
|Notes:
|(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/
|amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.
|(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.
|(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Unaudited
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At or for the Year Ended
|4th Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|EFFICIENCY RATIO
|Noninterest expense
|$
|15,037
|$
|13,792
|$
|11,638
|$
|66,074
|$
|44,246
|Add/subtract: gain/loss on sale of OREO
|(3
|)
|(22
|)
|(11
|)
|52
|(44
|)
|Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization
|(437
|)
|(448
|)
|(55
|)
|(1,398
|)
|(265
|)
|Subtract: merger related expense
|(460
|)
|0
|(872
|)
|(11,782
|)
|(872
|)
|$
|14,137
|$
|13,322
|$
|10,700
|$
|52,946
|$
|43,065
|Net interest income
|$
|20,448
|$
|20,622
|$
|15,012
|$
|77,127
|$
|59,094
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|76
|77
|114
|369
|556
|Noninterest income
|3,866
|4,171
|2,998
|15,170
|13,274
|Add/subtract: loss/gain on securities
|(32
|)
|(105
|)
|270
|(607
|)
|(123
|)
|Add/subtract: loss/gain on fixed assets
|338
|2
|6
|427
|(60
|)
|$
|24,696
|$
|24,767
|$
|18,400
|$
|92,486
|$
|72,741
|Efficiency ratio
|57.24
|%
|53.79
|%
|58.15
|%
|57.25
|%
|59.20
|%
|TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME
|Non-GAAP measures:
|Interest income - loans
|$
|21,993
|$
|22,516
|$
|15,525
|$
|82,869
|$
|60,159
|Interest income - investments and other
|2,673
|2,519
|2,480
|10,355
|9,165
|Interest expense - deposits
|(3,496
|)
|(3,655
|)
|(2,340
|)
|(13,143
|)
|(8,086
|)
|Interest expense - customer repurchase
|agreements
|(134
|)
|(150
|)
|(145
|)
|(595
|)
|(164
|)
|Interest expense - other short-term borrowings
|-
|(12
|)
|-
|(55
|)
|(22
|)
|Interest expense - long-term borrowings
|(512
|)
|(519
|)
|(394
|)
|(1,935
|)
|(1,402
|)
|Total net interest income
|$
|20,524
|$
|20,699
|$
|15,126
|$
|77,496
|$
|59,650
|Less non-GAAP measures:
|Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans
|(46
|)
|(46
|)
|(43
|)
|(185
|)
|(192
|)
|Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities
|(30
|)
|(31
|)
|(71
|)
|(184
|)
|(364
|)
|GAAP measures
|$
|20,448
|$
|20,622
|$
|15,012
|$
|77,127
|$
|59,094
|RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY
|Return on average equity (GAAP basis)
|9.31
|%
|11.04
|%
|9.16
|%
|7.16
|%
|10.56
|%
|Impact of excluding average goodwill
|and other intangibles
|4.40
|5.27
|2.47
|3.27
|2.93
|Return on average tangible equity
|(non-GAAP)
|13.71
|%
|16.31
|%
|11.63
|%
|10.43
|%
|13.49
|%
|TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
|Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)
|12.92
|%
|12.92
|%
|11.95
|%
|12.92
|%
|11.95
|%
|Impact of excluding goodwill and
|other intangibles
|3.35
|3.42
|2.17
|3.35
|2.17
|Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
|(non-GAAP)
|9.57
|%
|9.50
|%
|9.78
|%
|9.57
|%
|9.78
|%
|TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
|Book value per share (GAAP basis)
|$
|28.93
|$
|28.54
|$
|25.52
|$
|28.93
|$
|25.52
|Impact of excluding goodwill and
|other intangibles
|8.29
|8.35
|5.14
|8.29
|5.14
|Tangible book value per share
|(non-GAAP)
|$
|20.64
|$
|20.19
|$
|20.38
|$
|20.64
|$
|20.38
