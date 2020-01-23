There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,123 in the last 365 days.

American National Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or “the Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $7.4 million or $0.67 per diluted common share. Those results compare to net income of $5.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $8.7 million or $0.78 per diluted common share recognized for the third quarter of 2019. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $20.9 million or $1.98 per diluted share, compared to $22.6 million or $2.59 per diluted share in 2018. Results for 2019 include the impact of merger related costs of $11.8 million associated with the HomeTown Bank (HomeTown) acquisition.

“2019 was a transformative year for American National, as we successfully completed the acquisition of HomeTown, added some key management talent and just announced the opening of a loan production office in the strong Raleigh, North Carolina market” said Jeffrey V. Haley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Loan growth picked up in the quarter, and our credit quality continues to be strong. Margin compression continues to be a challenge in this low rate environment, both from market pricing pressure as well as the impact from recent reductions in short term rates. We incurred some additional merger related expenses associated with completing the HomeTown acquisition during the quarter, as well as some expenses associated with the Raleigh loan production office. I am proud of our accomplishments in 2019 to grow the Company and maintain our solid financial performance, and look to 2020 with optimism and enthusiasm.”

Fourth quarter 2019 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average assets of 1.20% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 1.43% in the previous quarter and 1.08% for the same quarter in prior year.
     
  • Net loans receivable increased $26.4 million for the quarter or 5.8% annualized.
     
  • Net interest margin was 3.62% for the quarter, down from 3.75% in the third quarter of 2019 and up from 3.48% in the same quarter of the prior year.   
     
  • Noninterest revenues decreased $305.0 thousand or 7.3% when compared to the previous quarter, but increased $868.0 thousand or 29.0% to $3.9 million from $3.0 million in the same quarter in the prior year.

  • The fourth quarter provision for loan losses totaled $462 thousand, which compares to a net recovery of $12 thousand for the previous quarter, and a net recovery of $6 thousand in the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remained level at 0.15% at December 31, 2019, compared with 0.15% at September 30, 2019, and up from 0.11% at December 31, 2018.

  • Annualized net charge-offs were 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 0.23% for the corresponding quarter in the prior year and up from none for the third quarter of 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $20.4 million, a decrease of $174 thousand or 0.8% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.4 million or 36.2% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year growth was positively impacted by higher earning asset balances and higher loan yields in large part associated with the HomeTown acquisition. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in net interest income was principally the result of lower yields on assets associated with the recent decreases in short term rates  and market pricing pressure in the commercial portfolio offset in part by a decrease in funding costs. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin for the quarter was 3.62%, down from 3.75% in the prior quarter and up from 3.48% in the same period a year ago.

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the fourth quarter of 2019, net accretion related to acquisition accounting increased $118 thousand from the prior quarter to $1.1 million and increased $780 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2018. Net accretion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $3.4 million, compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2018. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

2020   $1,968
2021     1,479
2022     980
2023     657
2024     371
Thereafter     1,631

ASSET QUALITY/LOAN LOSS PROVISION

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) totaled $3.6 million as of December 31, 2019, down from $3.7 million at September 30, 2019 and up from $2.0 million at December 31, 2018. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.15% at December 31, 2019, which compares to 0.15% at September 30, 2019 and 0.11% at December 31, 2018.

The provision for loan losses was $462 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to a net recovery $12 thousand for the previous quarter and a net recovery of $6 thousand for the same period in the previous year. The allowance for loan losses was $13.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.8 million at September 30, 2019 and $12.8 million at December 31, 2018. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to none in the previous quarter and 0.23% for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.72% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.71% at September 30, 2019 and 0.94% at December 31, 2018.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $305.0 thousand to $3.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from $4.2 million in the prior quarter and increased from $3.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Losses of $309 thousand related to the write-down of premises and equipment in connection with an ATM replacement initiative accounted for most of the decrease from the previous quarter, while increases in other fees and commissions, mortgage banking fees and securities gains partially offset by losses on premises and equipment accounted for much of the increase over the same period in the prior year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter amounted to $15.0 million, up $1.2 million or 9.0% when compared to the $13.8 million for the previous quarter and up $3.4 million or 29.2% when compared to the same period in the previous year. The increase as compared to the previous quarter was driven by additional merger costs of $460 thousand incurred during the quarter, compensation costs associated with establishing the Raleigh loan production office, corporate incentive compensation adjustments, other professional fees and data processing costs. The increase from the same period in the prior year is primarily related to regulatory, data processing and compensation costs associated with the acquisition of HomeTown.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 15.6% compared to 21.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 21.6% for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in the effective tax rate as compared to the previous periods was primarily due to a change in future effective rate assumption related to state apportionments which was prompted by the HomeTown acquisition.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.5 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $878 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with HomeTown may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (2) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (3) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (4) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (5) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (6) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Jeffrey W. Farrar
Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
(434)773-2274
farrarj@amnb.com 

American National Bankshares Inc.
 Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
         
    December 31
      2019       2018  
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 32,505     $ 29,587  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     47,077       34,668  
         
Equity securities, at fair value     -       1,830  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     379,195       332,653  
Restricted stock, at cost     8,630       5,247  
Loans held for sale     2,027       640  
         
Loans     1,830,815       1,357,476  
Less allowance for loan losses     (13,152 )     (12,805 )
Net Loans     1,817,663       1,344,671  
         
Premises and equipment, net     39,848       26,675  
Other real estate owned, net     1,308       869  
Goodwill     84,002       43,872  
Core deposit intangibles, net     7,728       926  
Bank owned life insurance     27,817       18,941  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     30,750       22,287  
         
Total assets   $ 2,478,550     $ 1,862,866  
         
         
Liabilities        
Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing   $ 578,606     $ 435,828  
Demand deposits -- interest-bearing     328,015       234,621  
Money market deposits     504,651       401,461  
Savings deposits     177,505       132,360  
Time deposits     471,770       361,957  
Total deposits     2,060,547       1,566,227  
         
Customer repurchase agreements     40,475       35,243  
Subordinated debt     7,517       -  
Junior subordinated debt     28,029       27,927  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     21,724       10,927  
Total liabilities     2,158,292       1,640,324  
         
Shareholders' equity        
Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized,        
none outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized,        
11,071,540 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and        
8,720,337 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018     11,019       8,668  
Capital in excess of par value     158,244       78,172  
Retained earnings     151,478       141,537  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net     (483 )     (5,835 )
Total shareholders' equity     320,258       222,542  
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,478,550     $ 1,862,866  
         


American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31   December 31
      2019       2018       2019       2018  
Interest and Dividend Income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 21,947     $ 15,481     $ 82,684     $ 59,966  
Interest and dividends on securities:                
Taxable     1,991       1,674       7,682       6,106  
Tax-exempt     117       298       777       1,502  
Dividends     127       81       451       321  
Other interest income     408       357       1,261       873  
Total interest and dividend income     24,590       17,891       92,855       68,768  
                 
Interest Expense:                
Interest on deposits     3,496       2,340       13,143       8,086  
Interest on short-term borrowings     134       145       650       186  
Interest on long-term borrowings     -       -       14       -  
Interest on subordinated debt     122       -       367       -  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     390       394       1,554       1,402  
Total interest expense     4,142       2,879       15,728       9,674  
                 
Net Interest Income     20,448       15,012       77,127       59,094  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses     462       (6 )     456       (103 )
                 
Net Interest Income After Provision                
for Loan Losses     19,986       15,018       76,671       59,197  
                 
Noninterest Income:                
Trust fees     1,021       908       3,847       3,783  
Service charges on deposit accounts     765       646       2,866       2,455  
Other fees and commissions     967       660       3,693       2,637  
Mortgage banking income     737       370       2,439       1,862  
Securities gains (losses), net     32       (270 )     607       123  
Brokerage fees     205       192       721       795  
Income from Small Business Investment Companies     37       161       211       637  
Gains (losses) on premises and equipment, net     (338 )     (6 )     (427 )     60  
Other     440       337       1,213       922  
Total noninterest income     3,866       2,998       15,170       13,274  
                 
Noninterest Expense:                
Salaries     6,665       5,132       24,672       20,509  
Employee benefits     1,321       1,048       5,343       4,370  
Occupancy and equipment     1,454       1,081       5,417       4,378  
FDIC assessment     -       125       119       537  
Bank franchise tax     531       191       1,644       1,054  
Core deposit intangible amortization     437       55       1,398       265  
Data processing     729       382       2,567       1,691  
Software     363       313       1,295       1,279  
Other real estate owned, net     15       21       31       122  
Merger related expenses     460       872       11,782       872  
Other     3,062       2,418       11,806       9,169  
Total noninterest expense     15,037       11,638       66,074       44,246  
                 
Income Before Income Taxes     8,815       6,378       25,767       28,225  
Income Taxes     1,374       1,376       4,861       5,646  
Net Income   $ 7,441     $ 5,002     $ 20,906     $ 22,579  
                 
Net Income Per Common Share:                 
Basic   $ 0.67     $ 0.57     $ 1.99     $ 2.60  
Diluted   $ 0.67     $ 0.57     $ 1.98     $ 2.59  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                
Basic     11,094,346       8,717,572       10,531,572       8,698,014  
Diluted     11,103,905       8,722,645       10,541,337       8,708,462  


American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Financial Highlights                      
Unaudited                        
                           
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)             At or for the Year Ended   
        4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   December 31,  
          2019       2019       2018       2019       2018    
EARNINGS                        
Interest income   $   24,590     $ 24,958     $ 17,891     $   92,855     $ 68,768    
Interest expense     4,142       4,336       2,879       15,728       9,674    
Net interest income   20,448       20,622       15,012       77,127       59,094    
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses     462       (12 )     (6 )       456       (103 )  
Noninterest income   3,866       4,171       2,998       15,170       13,274    
Noninterest expense   15,037       13,792       11,638       66,074       44,246    
Income taxes       1,374       2,321       1,376       4,861       5,646    
Net income       7,441       8,692       5,002       20,906       22,579    
                           
PER COMMON SHARE                    
Net income per share - basic $   0.67     $ 0.78     $ 0.57     $   1.99     $ 2.60    
Net income per share - diluted     0.67       0.78       0.57         1.98       2.59    
Cash dividends paid     0.27       0.27       0.25         1.04       1.00    
Book value per share     28.93       28.54       25.52         28.93       25.52    
Book value per share - tangible (a)     20.64       20.19       20.38         20.64       20.38    
Closing market price     39.57       35.47       29.31         39.57       29.31    
                           
FINANCIAL RATIOS                      
Return on average assets     1.20   %   1.43   %   1.08   %   0.91   %   1.24   %
Return on average equity     9.31       11.04       9.16       7.16       10.56    
Return on average tangible equity (a)     13.71       16.31       11.63       10.43       13.49    
Average equity to average assets   12.88       12.98       11.78       12.68       11.70    
Tangible equity to tangible assets (a)   9.57       9.50       9.78       9.57       9.78    
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent   3.62       3.75       3.48       3.68       3.49    
Efficiency ratio (a)   57.24       53.79       58.15       57.25       59.20    
Effective tax rate       15.59       21.08       21.57       18.87       20.00    
                           
PERIOD-END BALANCES                    
Securities   $   387,825     $ 317,111     $ 339,730     $   387,825     $ 339,730    
Loans held for sale     2,027       5,646       640         2,027       640    
Loans, net       1,830,815       1,804,447       1,357,476         1,830,815       1,357,476    
Goodwill and other intangibles     91,730       92,798       44,798         91,730       44,798    
Assets         2,478,550       2,454,529       1,862,866         2,478,550       1,862,866    
Assets - tangible (a)     2,386,820       2,361,731       1,818,068         2,386,820       1,818,068    
Deposits       2,060,547       2,041,862       1,566,227         2,060,547       1,566,227    
Customer repurchase agreements     40,475       38,924       35,243         40,475       35,243    
Long-term borrowings     35,546       35,524       27,927         35,546       27,927    
Shareholders' equity     320,258       317,246       222,542         320,258       222,542    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)     228,528       224,448       177,744         228,528       177,744    
                           
AVERAGE BALANCES                    
Securities (b)   $   347,502     $ 323,202     $ 332,230     $   342,219     $ 330,982    
Loans held for sale     4,991       3,904       1,201         3,419       2,285    
Loans, net       1,810,744       1,817,732       1,335,469         1,700,880       1,330,582    
Interest-earning assets     2,264,687       2,207,935       1,736,453         2,107,169       1,709,283    
Goodwill and other intangibles     92,607       93,077       44,831         81,049       44,926    
Assets         2,482,502       2,426,678       1,854,492         2,303,624       1,827,658    
Assets - tangible (a)     2,389,895       2,333,601       1,809,661         2,222,575       1,782,732    
Interest-bearing deposits     1,466,116       1,443,947       1,116,911         1,377,422       1,134,512    
Deposits       2,066,435       2,012,653       1,558,864         1,915,197       1,556,039    
Customer repurchase agreements     38,742       39,470       37,905         39,134       18,401    
Other short-term borrowings     -       1,986       -         2,694       1,149    
Long-term borrowings     35,537       35,806       27,914         33,644       27,874    
Shareholders' equity     319,851       314,980       218,430         292,022       213,821    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)     227,244       221,903       173,599         210,973       168,895    
                           
American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Financial Highlights                      
Unaudited                        
                           
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)             At or for the Year Ended   
        4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   December 31,  
          2019       2019       2018       2019       2018    
CAPITAL                        
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   11,094,346       11,127,603       8,717,572       10,531,572       8,698,014    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   11,103,905       11,138,008       8,722,645       10,541,337       8,708,462    
                           
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES                    
Beginning balance $   12,758     $ 12,786     $ 13,588     $   12,805     $ 13,603    
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses   462       (12 )     (6 )     456       (103 )  
Charge-offs     (144 )     (66 )     (818 )     (333 )     (1,020 )  
Recoveries     76       50       41       224       325    
Ending balance   $   13,152     $ 12,758     $ 12,805     $   13,152     $ 12,805    
                           
LOANS                        
Construction and land development $   137,920     $ 143,788     $ 97,240     $   137,920     $ 97,240    
Commercial real estate     899,199       883,219       655,800         899,199       655,800    
Residential real estate     324,315       318,833       209,438         324,315       209,438    
Home equity       119,423       122,074       103,933         119,423       103,933    
Commercial and industrial     339,077       324,508       285,972         339,077       285,972    
Consumer       10,881       12,025       5,093         10,881       5,093    
Total     $  1,830,815     $ 1,804,447     $ 1,357,476     $  1,830,815     $ 1,357,476    
                           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END                    
Nonperforming loans:                    
90 days past due and accruing $   361     $ 874     $ 72     $   361     $ 72    
Nonaccrual     1,944       1,446       1,090       1,944       1,090    
Other real estate owned   1,308       1,353       869       1,308       869    
Nonperforming assets $   3,613     $ 3,673     $ 2,031     $   3,613     $ 2,031    
                           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.72   %   0.71   %   0.94   %   0.72   %   0.94   %
Allowance for loan losses to                    
nonperforming loans   570.59       549.91       1,101.98       570.59       1,101.98    
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.15       0.15       0.11       0.15       0.11    
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.13       0.13       0.09       0.13       0.09    
Annualized net charge-offs                    
to average loans   0.02       0.00       0.23       0.01       0.05    
                           
                           
OTHER DATA                      
Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $   560,776     $ 546,407     $ 494,034     $   560,776     $ 494,034    
Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d) $   317,262     $ 308,820     $ 274,552     $   317,262     $ 274,552    
Number full-time equivalent employees (e)     355       365       305          355       305    
Number of full service offices     26       28       24         26       24    
Number of loan production offices     1       1       -         1       -    
Number of ATMs       38       40       33         38       33    
                           
                           
Notes:                        
                           
(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP.  For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see
"Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of  this release.
(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
(c) - Market value.
(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet.      
(e) - Average for quarter.                    
                           


      Net Interest Income Analysis
      For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
      (Dollars in thousands)
      Unaudited
                               
                Interest          
        Average Balance   Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                               
          2019     2018     2019     2018   2019   2018  
Loans:                          
  Commercial $ 315,902   $ 262,040   $ 3,516   $ 2,768   4.42 % 4.19 %
  Real estate   1,488,577     1,069,515     18,268     12,681   4.91   4.74  
  Consumer   11,256     5,115     209     76   7.37   5.89  
    Total loans (b)   1,815,735     1,336,670     21,993     15,525   4.84   4.64  
                               
Securities:                        
  Federal agencies & GSEs   123,950     128,826     716     752   2.31   2.33  
  Mortgage-backed & CMOs   164,727     110,753     996     655   2.42   2.37  
  State and municipal   41,109     78,223     303     529   2.95   2.71  
  Other   17,716     14,428     250     187   5.64   5.18  
    Total securities   347,502     332,230     2,265     2,123   2.61   2.56  
                               
Deposits in other banks   101,450     67,553     408     357   1.60   2.10  
                               
  Total interest-earning assets   2,264,687     1,736,453     24,666     18,005   4.35   4.14  
                               
Non-earning assets   217,815     118,039                  
                               
    Total assets $ 2,482,502   $ 1,854,492                  
                               
Deposits:                        
  Demand $ 329,759   $ 229,286     126     13   0.15   0.02  
  Money market   482,671     391,289     1,283     1,081   1.05   1.10  
  Savings   176,686     133,350     83     10   0.19   0.03  
  Time     477,000     362,986     2,004     1,236   1.67   1.35  
    Total deposits   1,466,116     1,116,911     3,496     2,340   0.95   0.83  
                               
Customer repurchase agreements   38,742     37,905     134     145   1.37   1.52  
Long-term borrowings   35,537     27,914     512     394   5.76   5.65  
  Total interest-bearing                        
    liabilities   1,540,395     1,182,730     4,142     2,879   1.07   0.97  
                               
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   600,319     441,953                  
Other liabilities   21,937     11,379                  
Shareholders' equity   319,851     218,430                  
    Total liabilities and                        
      shareholders' equity $ 2,482,502   $ 1,854,492                  
                               
Interest rate spread                 3.28 % 3.17 %
Net interest margin                 3.62 % 3.48 %
                               
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)         20,524     15,126          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)         76     114          
Net interest income         $ 20,448   $ 15,012          
                               
                               
Notes:                          
                               
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/  
amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  
                               


      Net Interest Income Analysis
      For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
      (Dollars in thousands)
      Unaudited
                               
                Interest          
        Average Balance   Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                               
          2019     2018     2019     2018   2019   2018  
Loans:                          
  Commercial $ 306,065   $ 264,241   $ 14,125   $ 10,579   4.62 % 4.00 %
  Real estate   1,388,188     1,063,950     68,050     49,275   4.90   4.63  
  Consumer   10,046     4,676     694     305   6.91   6.52  
    Total loans (b)   1,704,299     1,332,867     82,869     60,159   4.86   4.51  
                               
Securities:                        
  Federal agencies & GSEs   132,916     121,923     3,191     2,708   2.40   2.22  
  Mortgage-backed & CMOs   134,458     109,048     3,350     2,467   2.49   2.26  
  State and municipal   58,293     85,061     1,650     2,399   2.83   2.82  
  Other   16,552     14,950     903     718   5.46   4.80  
    Total securities   342,219     330,982     9,094     8,292   2.66   2.51  
                               
Deposits in other banks   60,651     45,434     1,261     873   2.08   1.92  
                               
  Total interest-earning assets   2,107,169     1,709,283     93,224     69,324   4.42   4.06  
                               
Non-earning assets   196,455     118,375                  
                               
    Total assets $ 2,303,624   $ 1,827,658                  
                               
Deposits:                        
  Demand $ 307,329   $ 234,857     370     49   0.12   0.02  
  Money market   445,505     393,321     5,246     3,505   1.18   0.89  
  Savings   166,842     132,182     284     40   0.17   0.03  
  Time     457,746     374,152     7,243     4,492   1.58   1.20  
    Total deposits   1,377,422     1,134,512     13,143     8,086   0.95   0.71  
                               
Customer repurchase agreements   39,134     18,401     595     164   1.52   0.89  
Other short-term borrowings   2,694     1,149     55     22   2.04   1.91  
Long-term borrowings   33,644     27,874     1,935     1,402   5.75   5.03  
  Total interest-bearing                        
    liabilities   1,452,894     1,181,936     15,728     9,674   1.08   0.82  
                               
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   537,775     421,527                  
Other liabilities   20,933     10,374                  
Shareholders' equity   292,022     213,821                  
    Total liabilities and                        
      shareholders' equity $ 2,303,624   $ 1,827,658                  
                               
Interest rate spread                 3.34 % 3.24 %
Net interest margin                 3.68 % 3.49 %
                               
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)         77,496     59,650          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)         369     556          
Net interest income         $ 77,127   $ 59,094          
                               
                               
Notes:                          
                               
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/  
amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  


American National Bankshares Inc.                    
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                  
Unaudited                        
                           
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)             At or for the Year Ended   
        4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   4th Qtr   December 31,  
          2019       2019       2018       2019       2018    
EFFICIENCY RATIO                      
Noninterest expense $   15,037     $ 13,792     $ 11,638     $   66,074     $ 44,246    
Add/subtract: gain/loss on sale of OREO   (3 )     (22 )     (11 )     52       (44 )  
Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization   (437 )     (448 )     (55 )     (1,398 )     (265 )  
Subtract: merger related expense     (460 )     0       (872 )       (11,782 )     (872 )  
        $   14,137     $ 13,322     $ 10,700     $    52,946     $ 43,065    
                           
Net interest income $   20,448     $ 20,622     $ 15,012     $   77,127     $ 59,094    
Tax equivalent adjustment   76       77       114       369       556    
Noninterest income   3,866       4,171       2,998       15,170       13,274    
Add/subtract: loss/gain on securities   (32 )     (105 )     270       (607 )     (123 )  
Add/subtract: loss/gain on fixed assets   338       2       6       427       (60 )  
        $   24,696     $ 24,767     $ 18,400     $   92,486     $ 72,741    
                           
Efficiency ratio     57.24   %   53.79   %   58.15   %   57.25   %   59.20   %
                           
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME                    
Non-GAAP measures:                    
Interest income - loans $   21,993     $ 22,516     $ 15,525     $    82,869     $ 60,159    
Interest income - investments and other   2,673       2,519       2,480       10,355       9,165    
Interest expense - deposits   (3,496 )     (3,655 )     (2,340 )     (13,143 )     (8,086 )  
Interest expense - customer repurchase                    
agreements       (134 )     (150 )     (145 )       (595 )     (164 )  
Interest expense - other short-term borrowings     -       (12 )     -         (55 )     (22 )  
Interest expense - long-term borrowings   (512 )     (519 )     (394 )       (1,935 )     (1,402 )  
Total net interest income $   20,524     $ 20,699     $ 15,126     $    77,496     $ 59,650    
Less non-GAAP measures:                    
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans     (46 )     (46 )     (43 )       (185 )     (192 )  
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities   (30 )     (31 )     (71 )     (184 )     (364 )  
GAAP measures   $   20,448     $ 20,622     $ 15,012     $   77,127     $ 59,094    
                           
                           
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY                    
Return on average equity (GAAP basis)     9.31   %   11.04   %   9.16   %     7.16   %   10.56   %
Impact of excluding average goodwill                    
and other intangibles     4.40       5.27       2.47         3.27       2.93    
Return on average tangible equity                    
(non-GAAP)     13.71   %   16.31   %   11.63   %   10.43   %   13.49   %
                           
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS                    
Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)     12.92   %   12.92   %   11.95   %     12.92   %   11.95   %
Impact of excluding goodwill and                    
other intangibles     3.35       3.42       2.17         3.35       2.17    
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio                    
(non-GAAP)     9.57   %   9.50   %   9.78   %   9.57   %   9.78   %
                           
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE                    
Book value per share (GAAP basis) $   28.93     $ 28.54     $ 25.52     $   28.93     $ 25.52    
Impact of excluding goodwill and                    
other intangibles     8.29       8.35       5.14         8.29       5.14    
Tangible book value per share                    
(non-GAAP)   $   20.64     $ 20.19     $ 20.38     $   20.64     $ 20.38    
                           

Primary Logo

