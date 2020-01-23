Celebrate National Pie Day on January 23, 2020

Emile Henry Announces Annual Pie Contest

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate National Pie Day today by baking a sweet or savory pie for family or friends. National Pie Day, celebrated annually on January 23rd, is an unofficial national holiday, created by the American Pie Council simply to celebrate the pie. So, heat up those ovens on a cold January morning and bake a pie.

Emile Henry officially celebrates the day with a pie contest on the Emile Henry USA Instagram. The randomly selected winner of the contest will receive a $250 Gift Card for Emile Henry that can be redeemed on the Emile Henry website. Entrants need only supply their favorite pie recipe or the name of his or her favorite pie.

Emile Henry created its first Pie Dish for the American market 27 years ago and was awarded a design patent for the fluted shape which is renowned world-wide.

The Emile Henry pie dish is a natural product handcrafted from Burgundy clay in France. The dish is highly resistant to breakage and can go directly from the freezer to the oven. The Emile Henry Pie Dish is the Official Pie Dish of the American Pie Council and the championship.

The American Pie Council Celebrates its 26th Anniversary in 2020 and is holding its national pie championship at the Renaissance Orlando at Sea World on April 24 - 25, 2020.

For more information on the Emile Henry Pie dish, visit www.emilehenryusa.com. For more information on the American Pie Council (APC) or National Pie Day visit www.piecouncil.org.

Pie History from the American Pie Council

* Pie has been around since the ancient Egyptian era. These pies were sometimes made in "reeds" which were used for the sole purpose of holding the filling and not for eating with the filling.

* The Romans must have spread the word about pies around Europe as the Oxford English Dictionary notes that the word pie was a popular word in the 14th century. The first pie recipe was published by the Romans and was for a rye-crusted goat cheese and honey pie.

* The early pies were predominately meat pies. Pyes (pies) originally appeared in England as early as the twelfth century. The crust of the pie was referred to as "coffyn". There was actually more crust than filling. Often these pies were made using fowl and the legs were left to hang over the side of the dish and used as handles. Fruit pies or tarts (pasties) where probably first made in the 1500s. English tradition credits making the first cherry pie to Queen Elizabeth I.

* Pie came to America with the first English settlers. The early colonists cooked their pies in long narrow pans calling them "coffins" like the crust in England. As in the Roman times, the early American pie crusts often were not eaten, but simply designed to hold the filling during baking. It was during the American Revolution that the term crust was used instead of coffyn.

* Over the years, pie has evolved to become what it is today "the most traditional American dessert". Pie has become so much a part of American culture throughout the years, that we now commonly use the term "as American as apple pie."

To purchase, visit Emile Henry USA at www.emilehenryusa.com

