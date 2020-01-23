Simmons Reports Record 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced net income of $237.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $215.7 million for 2018, an increase of $22.1 million, or 10.3%. Diluted earnings per share were $2.41 for 2019, an increase of $0.09, or 3.9%, compared to prior year. Included in the 2019 results were $31.7 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $269.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $220.2 million for 2018, an increase of $49.3 million, or 22.4%. Core diluted earnings per share were $2.73, an increase of $0.36, or 15.2%, from the same period in 2018.



Fourth quarter 2019 net income was $52.7 million, or $0.49 diluted earnings per share, compared to $55.6 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2018. Excluding $18.4 million in net after-tax merger-related and branch right-sizing costs, fourth quarter 2019 core earnings were $71.1 million, an increase of $14.6 million compared to the same period last year. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.66, an increase of $0.05, or 8.2%, from the same period in 2018.

“We are very proud of our results for 2019,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “Not only did we produce excellent financial results, we welcomed new associates from Reliance Bank in St. Louis and Landmark Bank in Columbia, MO to the Simmons family.

“From time to time we tend to be focused more on specific metrics within our financial performance and lose sight of the bigger picture results. In retrospect, our performance in 2019 was remarkable. We achieved a return on assets of 1.33% and a core return on assets of 1.51%, which exceeded our target of 1.50%. We produced a 9.9% return on common equity with an 18.0% return on tangible common equity and a 20.3% core return on tangible common equity. We operated at an efficiency ratio of 50.3%, which is within our target range of 50-55%. Our construction and development concentration went from 105% at the end of the second quarter to 98% at year-end while our commercial real estate concentration was lowered from 333% at the end of the second quarter to 293% at year-end – both ratios now below the regulatory guidelines. And importantly, our book value per share rose 8.1% while our tangible book value per share rose 12.1% during a time when we completed two acquisitions – Reliance Bank in St. Louis and Landmark Bank in Columbia, MO – which added $4.9 billion in assets and we repurchased $10 million of our stock.”

Makris continued, “During 2020, we will continue to implement our technology initiatives, including the expansion of our digital offerings, and adjust our business strategy to take advantage of our successful growth over the past few years. I am extremely optimistic about the future of Simmons Bank.”

Selected Highlights: YTD 2019 YTD 2018 4th Qtr 2019 4th Qtr 2018 Net income $237.8 million $215.7 million $52.7 million $55.6 million Diluted earnings per share $2.41 $2.32 $0.49 $0.60 Return on avg assets 1.33% 1.37% 1.04% 1.35% Return on avg common equity 9.93% 10.00% 8.01% 9.98% Return on tangible common equity (1) 17.99% 18.44% 14.62% 17.96% Core earnings (2) $269.6 million $220.2 million $71.1 million $56.5 million Core diluted earnings per share (2) $2.73 $2.37 $0.66 $0.61 Core return on avg assets (2) 1.51% 1.40% 1.41% 1.37% Core return on avg common equity (2) 11.25% 10.21% 10.80% 10.13% Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2) 20.31% 18.81% 19.50% 18.21% Efficiency ratio (3) 50.33% 52.85% 52.63% 51.99%

Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Core earnings excludes non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Loans

($ in billions) 4th Qtr 2019 3rd Qtr 2019 4th Qtr 2018 Total loans $14.4 $13.0 $11.7 Legacy loans (excludes loans acquired) $9.6 $9.6 $8.4 Loans acquired $4.8 $3.4 $3.3

Total loans, including those acquired, were $14.4 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $2.7 billion, or 23.0%, compared to December 31, 2018, primarily due to The Landrum Company and Reliance Bank mergers completed during the fourth and second quarters of 2019, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis (December 31, 2019 compared to September 30, 2019), total loans increased $1.4 billion, or 10.9%, from the fourth quarter merger. The increase was partially offset by the reclassification of $260 million in loan balances associated with the branches held for sale in south Texas.

Deposits

($ in billions) 4th Qtr 2019 3rd Qtr 2019 4th Qtr 2018 Total deposits $16.1 $13.5 $12.4 Non-time deposits $12.8 $10.4 $9.5 Time deposits $3.3 $3.1 $2.9

Total deposits were $16.1 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $3.7 billion, or 29.9%, since December 31, 2018, primarily due to the 2019 mergers partially offset by the reclassification of $160 million of deposits associated with the branches held for sale.

Net Interest Income

4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 Loan yield (1) 5.43 % 5.47 % 5.58 % 5.53 % 5.39 % Core loan yield (1) (2) 5.00 % 5.19 % 5.26 % 5.29 % 5.25 % Security yield (1) 2.67 % 2.83 % 3.02 % 3.09 % 2.87 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.22 % 1.40 % 1.37 % 1.31 % 1.20 % Cost of deposits (3) 0.94 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.02 % 0.93 % Cost of borrowed funds 2.30 % 2.52 % 2.50 % 2.73 % 2.64 % Net interest margin (1) 3.76 % 3.81 % 3.92 % 3.85 % 3.76 % Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.43 % 3.58 % 3.66 % 3.67 % 3.66 %

Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%. Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion, and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Includes non-interest bearing deposits.

The Company’s net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $167.7 million, an increase of $29.9 million, or 21.7%, from the same period of 2018. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $15.1 million and $3.9 million for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Of this quarter’s yield accretion, 52% was accretable credit mark related and 48% was interest mark related.

Net interest margin (FTE) was 3.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, while core net interest margin, which excludes the accretion, was 3.43% for the same period.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for 2019 was $201.5 million, an increase of $57.6 million compared to the previous year. The increase was primarily due to the gain on sale of the Visa Inc. class B common stock of $42.9 million that was completed during the third quarter 2019. Additionally, during 2019 the Company was focused on rebalancing its investment portfolio and consequently recognized additional gains on the sale of securities.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $45.0 million, an increase of $10.4 million compared to the same period in the previous year. The increase was due to additional income within most non-interest income categories as a result of The Landrum Company and Reliance Bank mergers completed during 2019.

Selected Non-Interest Income Items

($ in millions)

YTD 2019

YTD 2018

4th Qtr 2019

4th Qtr 2018 Service charges on deposit accounts $44.8 $42.5 $13.3 $11.3 Mortgage lending income $15.0 $9.2 $4.0 $1.5 SBA lending income $2.7 $1.8 $0.3 $0.2 Debit and credit card fees $29.3 $32.3 $8.9 $6.5 Gain on sale of securities $13.3 $0.1 $0.4 - Other income $58.5 $19.9 $6.4 $5.7

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for 2019 was $461.1 million, an increase of $68.9 million compared to the previous year. Included in 2019 were $43.0 million of pre-tax non-core items, that mostly consisted of merger-related costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $418.1 million, an increase of $32.0 million compared to 2018 core non-interest expense. The increase was primarily due to the incremental costs associated with the 2019 mergers and the Next Generation Banking (“NGB”) technology initiative. The Company recognized an additional $11.4 million in software and technology expense related to its NGB initiative in 2019.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $142.1 million, an increase of $46.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in this quarter were $24.9 million of pre-tax non-core items. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $117.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $22.9 million compared to the same period in 2018, primarily the result of the 2019 mergers and additional software and technology costs related to the NGB initiative.

The efficiency ratio for 2019 was 50.33% compared to 52.85% for 2018.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items

($ in millions)

YTD 2019

YTD 2018

4th Qtr 2019

4th Qtr 2018 Salaries and employee benefits $227.8 $216.7 $63.2 $49.2 Merger related costs $36.4 $4.8 $24.8 $0.8 Other operating expenses $138.9 $111.6 $38.0 $30.2 Core salaries and employee benefits(1) $224.3 $216.6 $63.2 $49.1 Core merger related costs(1) - - - - Core other operating expenses(1) $135.9 $110.7 $38.0 $30.3

(1) Core figures exclude non-core items, and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Asset Quality

4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.70 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 95 % 91 % 101 % 97 % 164 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.67 % 0.70 % 0.41 % Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.12 % 0.78 % 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.35 % Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.31 % 0.38 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.28 %

All loans acquired are recorded at their discounted net present value; therefore, they are excluded from the computations of the asset quality ratios for the legacy loan portfolio, except for their inclusion in total assets.

At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses for legacy loans was $67.8 million. The allowance for loan losses for loans acquired was $444,000 and the acquired loan discount mark was $87.3 million. The allowance for loan losses and discount mark provides a total of $155.5 million of coverage, which equates to a total coverage ratio of 1.07% of gross loans. The ratio of discount mark and related allowance to loans acquired was 1.80%.

Provision for loan losses for 2019 was $43.2 million, an increase of $5.1 million from 2018. Provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter 2019 was $4.9 million, a decrease of $4.7 million when compared to the same period of 2018.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At December 31, 2019, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $19.1 million, a decrease of $6.4 million, or 25.2%, compared to year end 2018. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:





($ in millions) 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 Closed bank branches, branch sites & associate relocation $5.7 $5.9 $6.5 $7.6 $8.0 Foreclosed assets - acquired $10.3 $10.1 $13.3 $6.2 $11.5 Foreclosed assets – legacy $3.1 $3.6 $5.0 $5.2 $6.1

Capital



4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 4th Qtr

2018 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 14.1 % 14.3 % 13.8 % 14.3 % 13.6 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.0 % 9.1 % 8.5 % 9.0 % 8.4 % Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.6 % 9.1 % 8.9 % 9.1 % 8.8 % Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 13.6 % 13.2 % 12.7 % 13.6 % 13.3 %

At December 31, 2019, common stockholders' equity was $3.0 billion. Book value per share was $26.30 and tangible book value per share was $15.89 at December 31, 2019, compared to $24.33 and $14.18, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.0% at December 31, 2019, compared to 8.4% from the previous year-end.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 400,000 shares at an average price of $25.97.

Management Changes

The Company also announced today that Marty Casteel, a Company director and senior executive vice president, as well as the chairman, president, and chief executive officer of the Company’s subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, will retire from his employment with the Company and Simmons Bank, effective March 31, 2020. Casteel will continue to serve as a director of both the Company and Simmons Bank. “For over thirty years, Marty has been a critical component of Simmons’ success,” said Makris. “With deep knowledge, experience, and integrity, Marty has provided incredible leadership to our organization and masterfully overseen its recent transformation through acquisitions with great care and compassion for all involved. I am personally extremely grateful for his presence and counsel during my tenure with this company, and I am thankful Marty has agreed to remain affiliated with it as a director. On behalf of everyone at Simmons, I’d like to congratulate Marty on a job very well done and wish him the best as he begins his next chapter.” Upon Casteel’s retirement, Makris will assume the role of chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Simmons Bank, in addition to his current role as chairman and chief executive officer of the Company.

In addition, the Company announced that Patrick Burrow, executive vice president and general counsel, will retire, effective March 31, 2020. “As the company’s first general counsel,” Makris noted, “and prior to that, its longtime outside counsel, Pat has been a steady source of legal advice for our organization and its associates. He has played a significant role in many of the company’s strategic transactions, and I am thankful for his service to Simmons. As with Marty, we wish him the best and congratulate him on his retirement.”

Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”)

In 2016, new accounting guidance was issued that introduced a new credit loss methodology, the CECL methodology, which requires earlier recognition of credit losses, while also providing additional transparency about credit risk.

The CECL methodology replaces the current incurred loss methodology with a lifetime “expected credit loss” measurement objective for loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and other receivables measured at amortized cost at the time the financial asset is originated or acquired. This standard requires the consideration of historical loss experience and current conditions adjusted for reasonable and supportable economic forecasts. The Company has elected to utilize a blended macroeconomic scenario using a one-year forecast horizon with a subsequent reversion to historical loss experience. Within the life cycle of a loan or other financial asset, this new guidance will generally result in the earlier recognition of the provision for credit losses and the related allowance for credit losses than current practice. The CECL guidance was effective for the Company as of January 1, 2020.

The CECL methodology represents a significant change from existing guidance and is expected to result in material changes to the Company’s accounting for financial instruments. The Company is continuing to evaluate the effect that the new CECL methodology will have on its consolidated financial statements and related disclosures. Based on additional analysis performed during the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company currently estimates that the allowance for credit losses will be approximately 1.35% to 1.45% of total loans upon adoption. This estimate is based upon the Company’s analysis of current conditions, assumptions and economic forecasts at this point in time. The estimate is subject to change based on continuing review and challenge of the models, methodologies and judgements. The impact will be reflected as an adjustment to beginning retained earnings, net of income taxes. Federal banking regulatory agencies have provided relief for an initial regulatory capital decrease at adoption by allowing the impact to be phased-in over three years on a straight-line basis. The adoption of CECL in 2020 could also impact the Company’s ongoing earnings, perhaps materially.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.3 billion as of December 31, 2019, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST today, Thursday, January 23, 2020. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 9397974. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, expenses related to the Company’s early retirement program, and branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalizing for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, and the effect of certain new accounting standards (including, without limitation, the CECL methodology and its anticipated effect on the provision and allowance for credit losses) on the Company’s financial statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, information technology affecting the financial industry, the assumptions, forecasts, models, and methodology used to calculate the expected impact of CECL on the Company’s financial statements, the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions, cyber threats, attacks or events, reliance on third parties for key services and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect Simmons First National Corporation’s financial results is included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been filed with, and is available from, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stephen C. Massanelli

EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Simmons First National Corporation

steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 277,208 $ 161,440 $ 145,491 $ 151,112 $ 171,792 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 719,415 368,530 509,765 340,049 661,666 Cash and cash equivalents 996,623 529,970 655,256 491,161 833,458 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 4,554 5,041 5,041 4,684 4,934 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 40,927 42,237 47,455 61,435 289,194 Investment securities - available-for-sale 3,453,338 2,356,134 2,342,387 2,240,111 2,151,752 Mortgage loans held for sale 58,102 50,099 34,999 18,480 26,799 Other assets held for sale 260,332 383 397 397 1,790 Loans: Legacy loans 9,630,076 9,643,365 9,262,497 8,684,550 8,430,388 Allowance for loan losses (67,800 ) (65,993 ) (63,067 ) (59,243 ) (56,599 ) Loans acquired, net of discount and allowance 4,795,184 3,359,587 3,864,516 3,056,187 3,292,783 Net loans 14,357,460 12,936,959 13,063,946 11,681,494 11,666,572 Premises and equipment 492,384 378,678 370,551 333,740 295,060 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 19,121 19,576 24,761 18,952 25,565 Interest receivable 62,707 53,966 54,781 51,796 49,938 Bank owned life insurance 254,152 234,655 233,345 192,736 193,170 Goodwill 1,055,520 926,648 926,450 845,687 845,687 Other intangible assets 127,340 101,149 104,096 88,694 91,334 Other assets 76,583 123,016 73,970 62,272 68,084 Total assets $ 21,259,143 $ 17,758,511 $ 17,937,435 $ 16,091,639 $ 16,543,337 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 3,741,093 $ 3,044,330 $ 2,954,032 $ 2,674,034 $ 2,672,405 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 9,090,878 7,337,571 7,258,005 6,666,823 6,830,191 Time deposits 3,276,969 3,086,108 3,304,176 2,648,674 2,896,156 Total deposits 16,108,940 13,468,009 13,516,213 11,989,531 12,398,752 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 150,145 116,536 130,470 120,213 95,792 Other borrowings 1,297,599 1,098,395 1,324,094 1,169,989 1,345,450 Subordinated notes and debentures 388,260 354,223 354,132 354,041 353,950 Other liabilities held for sale 159,853 - 162 162 162 Accrued interest and other liabilities 165,409 174,277 142,851 155,382 102,797 Total liabilities 18,270,206 15,211,440 15,467,922 13,789,318 14,296,903 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 767 - - - - Common stock 1,136 966 966 926 923 Surplus 2,117,282 1,708,058 1,705,262 1,599,566 1,597,944 Undivided profits 848,861 814,338 747,969 707,829 674,941 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized accretion (depreciation) on AFS securities 20,891 23,709 15,316 (6,000 ) (27,374 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,988,937 2,547,071 2,469,513 2,302,321 2,246,434 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,259,143 $ 17,758,511 $ 17,937,435 $ 16,091,639 $ 16,543,337







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 193,402 $ 179,971 $ 178,122 $ 159,440 $ 159,996 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,625 1,586 1,121 2,154 2,168 Investment securities 17,625 15,367 16,594 17,312 15,760 Mortgage loans held for sale 402 382 332 210 372 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 214,054 197,306 196,169 179,116 178,296 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 16,198 15,573 14,606 12,320 11,273 Other deposits 20,331 21,363 20,190 18,430 17,489 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 368 249 257 136 121 Other borrowings 4,615 5,381 6,219 6,793 7,134 Subordinated notes and debentures 4,813 4,576 4,541 4,411 4,498 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 46,325 47,142 45,813 42,090 40,515 NET INTEREST INCOME 167,729 150,164 150,356 137,026 137,781 Provision for loan losses 4,903 21,973 7,079 9,285 9,620 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 162,826 128,191 143,277 127,741 128,161 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust income 7,430 6,108 5,794 5,708 5,980 Service charges on deposit accounts 13,332 10,825 10,557 10,068 11,263 Other service charges and fees 1,915 1,308 1,312 1,289 1,501 Mortgage lending income 4,029 4,509 3,656 2,823 1,457 SBA lending income 321 956 895 497 186 Investment banking income 822 513 360 618 829 Debit and credit card fees 8,920 7,059 7,212 6,098 6,547 Bank owned life insurance income 1,411 1,302 1,260 795 1,105 Gain on sale of securities, net 377 7,374 2,823 2,740 8 Other income 6,410 43,821 5,137 3,125 5,712 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 44,967 83,775 39,006 33,761 34,588 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 63,235 52,065 56,128 56,367 49,193 Occupancy expense, net 9,272 8,342 6,919 7,475 7,016 Furniture and equipment expense 5,758 4,898 4,206 3,358 4,139 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 1,089 1,125 591 637 1,540 Deposit insurance (134 ) - 2,510 2,040 2,489 Merger-related costs 24,831 2,556 7,522 1,470 797 Other operating expenses 38,044 37,879 32,867 30,062 30,222 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 142,095 106,865 110,743 101,409 95,396 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 65,698 105,101 71,540 60,093 67,353 Provision for income taxes 12,976 23,275 15,616 12,398 11,707 NET INCOME 52,722 81,826 55,924 47,695 55,646 Preferred stock dividends - - 326 - - NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 52,722 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 $ 47,695 $ 55,646 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.49 $ 0.85 $ 0.58 $ 0.52 $ 0.60 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.49 $ 0.84 $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.60







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) Tier 1 capital Stockholders' equity $ 2,988,937 $ 2,547,071 $ 2,469,513 $ 2,302,321 $ 2,246,434 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,155,405 ) (1,013,309 ) (1,001,676 ) (910,122 ) (912,428 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on AFS securities (20,891 ) (23,709 ) (15,316 ) 6,000 27,374 Total Tier 1 capital 1,812,641 1,510,053 1,452,521 1,398,199 1,361,380 Tier 2 capital Qualifying unrealized gain on AFS equity securities - - - - - Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt 388,260 354,223 354,132 354,041 353,950 Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments 76,644 74,455 72,044 67,771 63,608 Total Tier 2 capital 464,904 428,678 426,176 421,812 417,558 Total risk-based capital $ 2,277,545 $ 1,938,731 $ 1,878,697 $ 1,820,011 $ 1,778,938 Risk weighted assets $ 16,731,384 $ 14,725,571 $ 14,825,253 $ 13,364,636 $ 13,326,832 Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 18,848,103 $ 16,681,527 $ 16,382,520 $ 15,423,961 $ 15,512,042 Ratios at end of quarter Equity to assets 14.06 % 14.34 % 13.77 % 14.31 % 13.58 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.99 % 9.08 % 8.51 % 9.02 % 8.39 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 10.83 % 10.25 % 9.80 % 10.46 % 10.22 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.62 % 9.05 % 8.87 % 9.07 % 8.78 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.83 % 10.25 % 9.80 % 10.46 % 10.22 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.61 % 13.17 % 12.67 % 13.62 % 13.35 % (1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Loans and Investments For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) Legacy Loan Portfolio - End of Period (1) Consumer Credit cards $ 204,802 $ 195,083 $ 187,919 $ 181,549 $ 204,173 Other consumer 191,946 208,643 207,445 213,659 201,297 Total consumer 396,748 403,726 395,364 395,208 405,470 Real Estate Construction 1,760,894 1,712,858 1,540,352 1,376,162 1,300,723 Single-family residential 1,444,620 1,448,455 1,444,525 1,431,407 1,440,443 Other commercial 3,678,908 3,630,708 3,531,273 3,355,109 3,225,287 Total real estate 6,884,422 6,792,021 6,516,150 6,162,678 5,966,453 Commercial Commercial 1,909,796 1,894,819 1,871,695 1,801,422 1,774,909 Agricultural 163,396 213,753 191,922 147,216 164,514 Total commercial 2,073,192 2,108,572 2,063,617 1,948,638 1,939,423 Other 275,714 339,046 287,366 178,026 119,042 Total Loans $ 9,630,076 $ 9,643,365 $ 9,262,497 $ 8,684,550 $ 8,430,388 (1) Excludes all acquired loans. Investment Securities - End of Period Held-to-Maturity U.S. Government agencies $ - $ - $ 999 $ 12,996 $ 16,990 Mortgage-backed securities 10,796 11,549 12,225 12,847 13,346 State and political subdivisions 27,082 28,692 32,236 33,597 256,863 Other securities 3,049 1,996 1,995 1,995 1,995 Total held-to-maturity 40,927 42,237 47,455 61,435 289,194 Available-for-Sale U.S. Treasury $ 449,729 $ - $ - $ - $ - U.S. Government agencies 194,249 178,139 197,656 161,577 154,301 Mortgage-backed securities 1,742,945 1,337,794 1,345,760 1,345,677 1,522,900 State and political subdivisions 880,524 681,202 636,558 580,790 314,843 FHLB stock 66,285 62,403 66,588 65,220 73,105 Other securities 119,606 96,596 95,825 86,847 86,603 Total available-for-sale 3,453,338 2,356,134 2,342,387 2,240,111 2,151,752 Total investment securities $ 3,494,265 $ 2,398,371 $ 2,389,842 $ 2,301,546 $ 2,440,946 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 41,855 $ 43,302 $ 48,640 $ 61,956 $ 290,830 Investment Securities - QTD Average Taxable securities $ 2,099,266 $ 1,712,672 $ 1,793,799 $ 1,880,694 $ 1,815,203 Tax exempt securities 825,000 681,505 624,898 590,941 551,185 Total investment securities - QTD average $ 2,924,266 $ 2,394,177 $ 2,418,697 $ 2,471,635 $ 2,366,388







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Loans and Credit Coverage For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) LOANS Legacy loans $ 9,630,076 $ 9,643,365 $ 9,262,497 $ 8,684,550 $ 8,430,388 Allowance for loan losses (legacy loans) (67,800 ) (65,993 ) (63,067 ) (59,243 ) (56,599 ) Legacy loans (net of allowance) 9,562,276 9,577,372 9,199,430 8,625,307 8,373,789 Loans acquired 4,882,919 3,420,563 3,939,126 3,099,915 3,342,175 Credit discount (87,291 ) (60,379 ) (73,498 ) (42,416 ) (49,297 ) Allowance for loan losses (loans acquired) (444 ) (597 ) (1,112 ) (1,312 ) (95 ) Loans acquired (net of discount and allowance) 4,795,184 3,359,587 3,864,516 3,056,187 3,292,783 Net loans $ 14,357,460 $ 12,936,959 $ 13,063,946 $ 11,681,494 $ 11,666,572 Loan Coverage Ratios Allowance for loan losses to legacy loans 0.70 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.67 % Discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired to total loans acquired plus discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired (non-GAAP) (1) 1.80 % 1.78 % 1.89 % 1.41 % 1.48 % Total allowance and credit coverage (non-GAAP) (1) 1.07 % 0.97 % 1.04 % 0.87 % 0.90 % (1) Calculations of the non-GAAP loan coverage ratios and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) Allowance for Loan Losses (Legacy Loans) Balance, beginning of quarter $ 65,993 $ 63,067 $ 59,243 $ 56,599 $ 55,358 Loans charged off Credit cards 1,287 1,117 1,039 1,142 1,121 Other consumer 1,397 1,059 905 1,533 2,894 Real estate 767 907 271 374 337 Commercial 459 17,729 1,867 1,968 3,480 Total loans charged off 3,910 20,812 4,082 5,017 7,832 Recoveries of loans previously charged off Credit cards 287 223 271 240 227 Other consumer 304 1,422 331 300 154 Real estate 146 55 153 142 367 Commercial 77 65 72 158 167 Total recoveries 814 1,765 827 840 915 Net loans charged off 3,096 19,047 3,255 4,177 6,917 Provision for loan losses 4,903 21,973 7,079 6,821 8,158 Balance, end of quarter $ 67,800 $ 65,993 $ 63,067 $ 59,243 $ 56,599 Non-performing assets (1) (2) Non-performing loans Nonaccrual loans $ 70,836 $ 72,721 $ 61,956 $ 60,925 $ 34,201 Loans past due 90 days or more 259 155 267 281 224 Total non-performing loans 71,095 72,876 62,223 61,206 34,425 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned (2) 19,121 19,576 24,761 18,952 25,565 Other non-performing assets 1,964 540 613 505 553 Total other non-performing assets 21,085 20,116 25,374 19,457 26,118 Total non-performing assets $ 92,180 $ 92,992 $ 87,597 $ 80,663 $ 60,543 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 4,411 $ 6,519 $ 6,246 $ 6,297 $ 6,369 Ratios (1) (2) Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.70 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 95 % 91 % 101 % 97 % 164 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.67 % 0.70 % 0.41 % Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets 0.45 % 0.56 % 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.40 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.52 % 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.37 % Annualized net charge offs to total loans 0.12 % 0.78 % 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.35 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans 1.99 % 1.82 % 1.63 % 1.92 % 1.86 % (1) Excludes all acquired loans, except for their inclusion in total assets. (2) Includes acquired foreclosed assets and acquired other real estate owned.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec 2019 Three Months Ended Sep 2019 Three Months Ended Dec 2018 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS Earning assets: Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold $ 789,035 $ 2,625 1.32 % $ 344,761 $ 1,586 1.83 % $ 499,961 $ 2,168 1.72 % Investment securities - taxable 2,099,266 11,743 2.22 % 1,712,672 10,414 2.41 % 1,815,200 11,828 2.59 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 825,000 7,945 3.82 % 681,505 6,687 3.89 % 551,188 5,313 3.82 % Mortgage loans held for sale 53,511 402 2.98 % 39,551 382 3.83 % 30,851 372 4.78 % Loans, including acquired loans 14,144,259 193,511 5.43 % 13,052,943 180,080 5.47 % 11,788,838 160,081 5.39 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 17,911,071 216,226 4.79 % 15,831,432 199,149 4.99 % 14,686,038 179,762 4.86 % Non-earning assets 2,130,819 1,889,166 1,671,715 Total assets $ 20,041,890 $ 17,720,598 $ 16,357,753 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts $ 8,440,090 $ 20,331 0.96 % $ 7,322,395 $ 21,363 1.16 % $ 6,770,217 $ 17,489 1.02 % Time deposits 3,393,089 16,198 1.89 % 3,122,422 15,573 1.98 % 2,752,113 11,273 1.63 % Total interest bearing deposits 11,833,179 36,529 1.22 % 10,444,817 36,936 1.40 % 9,522,330 28,762 1.20 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 147,395 368 0.99 % 123,883 249 0.80 % 108,687 121 0.44 % Other borrowings 1,168,897 4,615 1.57 % 1,127,886 5,381 1.89 % 1,302,453 7,134 2.17 % Subordinated notes and debentures 376,766 4,813 5.07 % 354,178 4,576 5.13 % 353,906 4,498 5.04 % Total interest bearing liabilities 13,526,237 46,325 1.36 % 12,050,764 47,142 1.55 % 11,287,376 40,515 1.42 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 3,524,092 3,012,544 2,768,437 Other liabilities 379,909 288,517 90,723 Total liabilities 17,430,238 15,351,825 14,146,536 Stockholders' equity 2,611,652 2,368,773 2,211,217 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,041,890 $ 17,720,598 $ 16,357,753 Net interest income (FTE) $ 169,901 $ 152,007 $ 139,247 Net interest spread (FTE) 3.43 % 3.44 % 3.44 % Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date 3.76 % 3.81 % 3.76 % Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date 3.83 % 3.86 % 3.97 % Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 3.43 % 3.58 % 3.66 % Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 5.00 % 5.19 % 5.25 % Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 3.58 % 3.63 % 3.72 % Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 5.18 % 5.24 % 5.11 % (1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ($ in thousands, except share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 52,722 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 $ 47,695 $ 55,646 Diluted earnings per share 0.49 0.84 0.58 0.51 0.60 Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.83 % 1.28 % 1.19 % 1.35 % Return on average common equity 8.01 % 13.70 % 9.48 % 8.60 % 9.98 % Return on tangible common equity 14.62 % 24.89 % 17.40 % 15.34 % 17.96 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.76 % 3.81 % 3.92 % 3.85 % 3.76 % FTE adjustment 2,172 1,843 1,706 1,601 1,466 Amortization of intangibles 3,270 2,947 2,947 2,641 2,642 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,416 2,176 2,177 1,951 1,952 Average diluted shares outstanding 108,472,559 96,968,775 96,367,857 92,870,813 92,897,105 Shares repurchased 400,000 - - - - Average price of shares repurchased 25.97 - - - - Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.15 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 71,087 $ 83,963 $ 65,453 $ 49,076 $ 56,451 Core diluted earnings per share (1) 0.66 0.87 0.68 0.53 0.61 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.43 % 3.58 % 3.66 % 3.67 % 3.66 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 15,100 9,322 10,162 6,660 3,850 Efficiency ratio (1) 52.63 % 43.77 % 49.88 % 56.76 % 51.99 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.41 % 1.88 % 1.51 % 1.22 % 1.37 % Core return on average common equity (1) 10.80 % 14.06 % 11.16 % 8.85 % 10.13 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 19.50 % 25.52 % 20.36 % 15.76 % 18.21 % YEAR-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 237,841 $ 185,119 $ 103,293 $ 47,695 $ 215,713 Diluted earnings per share 2.41 1.94 1.09 0.51 2.32 Return on average assets 1.33 % 1.44 % 1.24 % 1.19 % 1.37 % Return on average common equity 9.93 % 10.65 % 9.05 % 8.60 % 10.00 % Return on tangible common equity 17.99 % 19.27 % 16.38 % 15.34 % 18.44 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.83 % 3.86 % 3.89 % 3.85 % 3.97 % FTE adjustment 7,322 5,150 3,307 1,601 5,297 Amortization of intangibles 11,805 8,535 5,588 2,641 11,009 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 8,720 6,304 4,128 1,951 8,132 Average diluted shares outstanding 98,796,628 95,450,732 94,588,739 92,870,813 92,830,485 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.64 0.48 0.32 0.16 0.60 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 269,579 $ 198,492 $ 114,529 $ 49,076 $ 220,233 Diluted core earnings per share (1) 2.73 2.08 1.21 0.53 2.37 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.58 % 3.63 % 3.66 % 3.67 % 3.72 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 41,244 26,144 16,822 6,660 35,263 Efficiency ratio (1) 50.33 % 49.49 % 53.14 % 56.76 % 52.85 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.51 % 1.55 % 1.37 % 1.22 % 1.40 % Core return on average common equity (1) 11.25 % 11.42 % 10.04 % 8.85 % 10.21 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 20.31 % 20.62 % 18.09 % 15.76 % 18.81 % END OF PERIOD Book value per share $ 26.30 $ 26.36 $ 25.57 $ 24.87 $ 24.33 Tangible book value per share 15.89 15.73 14.90 14.78 14.18 Shares outstanding 113,628,601 96,613,855 96,590,656 92,568,361 92,347,643 Full-time equivalent employees 3,270 2,701 2,700 2,602 2,654 Total number of financial centers 251 212 212 191 191 (1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Net Income $ 52,722 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 $ 47,695 $ 55,646 Non-core items Merger-related costs 24,831 2,556 7,522 1,470 797 Early retirement program - 177 2,932 355 - Branch right-sizing 37 160 2,887 45 292 Tax effect (1) (6,503 ) (756 ) (3,486 ) (489 ) (284 ) Net non-core items 18,365 2,137 9,855 1,381 805 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 71,087 $ 83,963 $ 65,453 $ 49,076 $ 56,451 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.84 $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.60 Non-core items Merger-related costs 0.23 0.04 0.08 0.02 0.01 Early retirement program - - 0.03 0.01 - Branch right-sizing - - 0.03 - - Tax effect (1) (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) - Net non-core items 0.17 0.03 0.10 0.02 0.01 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 0.66 $ 0.87 $ 0.68 $ 0.53 $ 0.61 YEAR-TO-DATE Net Income $ 237,841 $ 185,119 $ 103,293 $ 47,695 $ 215,713 Non-core items Merger-related costs 36,379 11,548 8,992 1,470 4,777 Early retirement program 3,464 3,464 3,287 355 - Branch right-sizing 3,129 3,092 2,932 45 1,341 Tax effect (1) (11,234 ) (4,731 ) (3,975 ) (489 ) (1,598 ) Net non-core items 31,738 13,373 11,236 1,381 4,520 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 269,579 $ 198,492 $ 114,529 $ 49,076 $ 220,233 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.41 $ 1.94 $ 1.09 $ 0.51 $ 2.32 Non-core items Merger-related costs 0.37 0.12 0.10 0.02 0.05 Early retirement program 0.03 0.04 0.03 0.01 - Branch right-sizing 0.03 0.03 0.03 - 0.02 Tax effect (1) (0.11 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Net non-core items 0.32 0.14 0.12 0.02 0.05 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2.73 $ 2.08 $ 1.21 $ 0.53 $ 2.37 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Expense Items (non-GAAP) QUARTER-TO-DATE Salaries and employee benefits $ 63,235 $ 52,065 $ 56,128 $ 56,367 $ 49,193 Non-core items (1) - (176 ) (2,937 ) (351 ) (118 ) Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 63,235 $ 51,889 $ 53,191 $ 56,016 $ 49,075 Merger related costs $ 24,831 $ 2,556 $ 7,522 $ 1,470 $ 797 Non-core items (1) (24,831 ) (2,556 ) (7,522 ) (1,470 ) (797 ) Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other operating expenses $ 38,044 $ 37,881 $ 32,867 $ 30,062 $ 30,222 Non-core items (1) (4 ) (90 ) (2,834 ) (10 ) 70 Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 38,040 $ 37,791 $ 30,033 $ 30,052 $ 30,292 (1) Non-core items include merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right sizing costs.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,988,170 $ 2,547,071 $ 2,469,513 $ 2,302,321 $ 2,246,434 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,055,520 ) (926,648 ) (926,450 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) Other intangible assets (127,340 ) (101,149 ) (104,096 ) (88,694 ) (91,334 ) Total intangibles (1,182,860 ) (1,027,797 ) (1,030,546 ) (934,381 ) (937,021 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,805,310 $ 1,519,274 $ 1,438,967 $ 1,367,940 $ 1,309,413 Total assets $ 21,259,143 $ 17,758,511 $ 17,937,435 $ 16,091,639 $ 16,543,337 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,055,520 ) (926,648 ) (926,450 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) Other intangible assets (127,340 ) (101,149 ) (104,096 ) (88,694 ) (91,334 ) Total intangibles (1,182,860 ) (1,027,797 ) (1,030,546 ) (934,381 ) (937,021 ) Tangible assets $ 20,076,283 $ 16,730,714 $ 16,906,889 $ 15,157,258 $ 15,606,316 Ratio of equity to assets 14.06 % 14.34 % 13.77 % 14.31 % 13.58 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.99 % 9.08 % 8.51 % 9.02 % 8.39 % Calculation of Discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired to total loans acquired plus discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired Credit discount on acquired loans $ 87,291 $ 60,379 $ 73,498 $ 42,416 $ 49,297 Allowance for loan losses on acquired loans 444 597 1,112 1,312 95 Total credit discount and ALLL on acquired loans $ 87,735 $ 60,976 $ 74,610 $ 43,728 $ 49,392 Total loans acquired $ 4,882,919 $ 3,420,563 $ 3,939,126 $ 3,099,915 $ 3,342,175 Discount and ALLL on acquired loans to acquired loans 1.80 % 1.78 % 1.89 % 1.41 % 1.48 % Calculation of Total Allowance and Credit Coverage Allowance for loan losses $ 67,800 $ 65,993 $ 63,067 $ 59,243 $ 56,599 Total credit discount and ALLL on acquired loans 87,735 60,976 74,610 43,728 49,392 Total allowance and credit discount $ 155,535 $ 126,969 $ 137,677 $ 102,971 $ 105,991 Total loans $ 14,512,995 $ 13,063,928 $ 13,201,623 $ 11,784,465 $ 11,772,563 Total allowance and credit coverage 1.07 % 0.97 % 1.04 % 0.87 % 0.90 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,988,170 $ 2,547,071 $ 2,469,513 $ 2,302,321 $ 2,246,434 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,055,520 ) (926,648 ) (926,450 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) Other intangible assets (127,340 ) (101,149 ) (104,096 ) (88,694 ) (91,334 ) Total intangibles (1,182,860 ) (1,027,797 ) (1,030,546 ) (934,381 ) (937,021 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,805,310 $ 1,519,274 $ 1,438,967 $ 1,367,940 $ 1,309,413 Shares of common stock outstanding 113,628,601 96,613,855 96,590,656 92,568,361 92,347,643 Book value per common share $ 26.30 $ 26.36 $ 25.57 $ 24.87 $ 24.33 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.89 $ 15.73 $ 14.90 $ 14.78 $ 14.18







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 52,722 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 $ 47,695 $ 55,646 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 18,365 2,137 9,855 1,381 805 Core earnings $ 71,087 $ 83,963 $ 65,453 $ 49,076 $ 56,451 Average total assets $ 20,041,890 $ 17,720,598 $ 17,382,872 $ 16,302,197 $ 16,357,753 Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.83 % 1.28 % 1.19 % 1.35 % Core return on average assets 1.41 % 1.88 % 1.51 % 1.22 % 1.37 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 52,722 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 $ 47,695 $ 55,646 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,416 2,176 2,177 1,951 1,952 Total income available to common stockholders $ 55,138 $ 84,002 $ 57,775 $ 49,646 $ 57,598 Net non-core items, net of taxes 18,365 2,137 9,855 1,381 805 Core earnings 71,087 83,963 65,453 49,076 56,451 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,416 2,176 2,177 1,951 1,952 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 73,503 $ 86,139 $ 67,630 $ 51,027 $ 58,403 Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,611,143 $ 2,368,773 $ 2,351,603 $ 2,248,898 $ 2,211,217 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (997,004 ) (926,687 ) (915,445 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) Other intangibles (118,311 ) (103,028 ) (104,050 ) (90,317 ) (92,990 ) Total average intangibles (1,115,315 ) (1,029,715 ) (1,019,495 ) (936,004 ) (938,677 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,495,828 $ 1,339,058 $ 1,332,108 $ 1,312,894 $ 1,272,540 Return on average common equity 8.01 % 13.70 % 9.48 % 8.60 % 9.98 % Return on tangible common equity 14.62 % 24.89 % 17.40 % 15.34 % 17.96 % Core return on average common equity 10.80 % 14.06 % 11.16 % 8.85 % 10.13 % Core return on tangible common equity 19.50 % 25.52 % 20.36 % 15.76 % 18.21 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 142,095 $ 106,865 $ 110,743 $ 101,409 $ 95,396 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (24,868 ) (2,893 ) (13,341 ) (1,870 ) (1,089 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (1,063 ) (1,057 ) (563 ) (599 ) (1,300 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,270 ) (2,947 ) (2,947 ) (2,641 ) (2,642 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 112,894 $ 99,968 $ 93,892 $ 96,299 $ 90,365 Net-interest income $ 167,729 $ 150,164 $ 150,356 $ 137,026 $ 137,781 Non-interest income 44,967 83,775 39,006 33,761 34,588 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 2,172 1,843 1,706 1,601 1,466 Gain on sale of securities (377 ) (7,374 ) (2,823 ) (2,740 ) (8 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 214,491 $ 228,408 $ 188,245 $ 169,648 $ 173,827 Efficiency ratio (1) 52.63 % 43.77 % 49.88 % 56.76 % 51.99 % Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 167,729 $ 150,164 $ 150,356 $ 137,026 $ 137,781 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 2,172 1,843 1,706 1,601 1,466 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 169,901 152,007 152,062 138,627 139,247 Total accretable yield (15,100 ) (9,322 ) (10,162 ) (6,660 ) (3,850 ) Core net interest income $ 154,801 $ 142,685 $ 141,900 $ 131,967 $ 135,397 Average earning assets $ 17,911,071 $ 15,831,432 $ 15,540,371 $ 14,593,905 $ 14,686,038 Net interest margin 3.76 % 3.81 % 3.92 % 3.85 % 3.76 % Core net interest margin 3.43 % 3.58 % 3.66 % 3.67 % 3.66 % Calculation of Core Loan Yield Loan interest income $ 193,402 $ 179,971 $ 178,122 $ 159,440 $ 159,996 Total accretable yield (15,100 ) (9,322 ) (10,162 ) (6,660 ) (3,850 ) Core loan interest income $ 178,302 $ 170,649 $ 167,960 $ 152,780 $ 156,146 Average loan balance $ 14,144,259 $ 13,052,943 $ 12,813,274 $ 11,710,075 $ 11,788,838 Core loan yield 5.00 % 5.19 % 5.26 % 5.29 % 5.25 % (1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 237,841 $ 185,119 $ 103,293 $ 47,695 $ 215,713 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 31,738 13,373 11,236 1,381 4,520 Core earnings $ 269,579 $ 198,492 $ 114,529 $ 49,076 $ 220,233 Average total assets $ 17,871,748 $ 17,140,419 $ 16,845,528 $ 16,302,197 $ 15,771,362 Return on average assets 1.33 % 1.44 % 1.24 % 1.19 % 1.37 % Core return on average assets 1.51 % 1.55 % 1.37 % 1.22 % 1.40 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 237,841 $ 185,119 $ 103,293 $ 47,695 $ 215,713 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 8,720 6,304 4,128 1,951 8,132 Total income available to common stockholders $ 246,561 $ 191,423 $ 107,421 $ 49,646 $ 223,845 Net non-core items, net of taxes 31,738 13,373 11,236 1,381 4,520 Core earnings 269,579 198,492 114,529 49,076 220,233 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 8,720 6,304 4,128 1,951 8,132 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 278,299 $ 204,796 $ 118,657 $ 51,027 $ 228,365 Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,396,024 $ 2,323,530 $ 2,300,535 $ 2,248,898 $ 2,157,097 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (921,635 ) (896,236 ) (880,759 ) (845,688 ) (845,308 ) Other intangibles (104,000 ) (99,178 ) (97,221 ) (90,316 ) (97,820 ) Total average intangibles (1,025,635 ) (995,414 ) (977,980 ) (936,004 ) (943,128 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,370,389 $ 1,328,116 $ 1,322,555 $ 1,312,894 $ 1,213,969 Return on average common equity 9.93 % 10.65 % 9.05 % 8.60 % 10.00 % Return on tangible common equity 17.99 % 19.27 % 16.38 % 15.34 % 18.44 % Core return on average common equity 11.25 % 11.42 % 10.04 % 8.85 % 10.21 % Core return on tangible common equity 20.31 % 20.62 % 18.09 % 15.76 % 18.81 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 461,112 $ 319,017 $ 212,152 $ 101,409 $ 392,229 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (42,972 ) (18,104 ) (15,211 ) (1,870 ) (6,118 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (3,282 ) (2,219 ) (1,162 ) (599 ) (4,240 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (11,805 ) (8,535 ) (5,588 ) (2,641 ) (11,009 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 403,053 $ 290,159 $ 190,191 $ 96,299 $ 370,862 Net-interest income $ 605,275 $ 437,546 $ 287,382 $ 137,026 $ 552,552 Non-interest income 201,509 156,542 72,767 33,761 143,896 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 7,322 5,150 3,307 1,601 5,297 Gain on sale of securities (13,314 ) (12,937 ) (5,563 ) (2,740 ) (61 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 800,792 $ 586,301 $ 357,893 $ 169,648 $ 701,684 Efficiency ratio (1) 50.33 % 49.49 % 53.14 % 56.76 % 52.85 % Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 605,275 $ 437,546 $ 287,382 $ 137,026 $ 552,552 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 7,322 5,150 3,307 1,601 5,297 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 612,597 442,696 290,689 138,627 557,849 Total accretable yield (41,244 ) (26,144 ) (16,822 ) (6,660 ) (35,263 ) Core net interest income $ 571,353 $ 416,552 $ 273,867 $ 131,967 $ 522,586 Average earning assets $ 15,977,909 $ 15,326,432 $ 15,069,751 $ 14,593,905 $ 14,036,614 Net interest margin 3.83 % 3.86 % 3.89 % 3.85 % 3.97 % Core net interest margin 3.58 % 3.63 % 3.66 % 3.67 % 3.72 % Calculation of Core Loan Yield Loan interest income $ 710,935 $ 517,533 $ 337,562 $ 159,440 $ 616,037 Total accretable yield (41,244 ) (26,144 ) (16,822 ) (6,660 ) (35,263 ) Core loan interest income $ 669,691 $ 491,389 $ 320,740 $ 152,780 $ 580,774 Average loan balance $ 12,937,147 $ 12,530,348 $ 12,264,724 $ 11,710,075 $ 11,355,890 Core loan yield 5.18 % 5.24 % 5.27 % 5.29 % 5.11 % (1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.