Simmons Reports Record 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced net income of $237.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $215.7 million for 2018, an increase of $22.1 million, or 10.3%. Diluted earnings per share were $2.41 for 2019, an increase of $0.09, or 3.9%, compared to prior year. Included in the 2019 results were $31.7 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $269.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $220.2 million for 2018, an increase of $49.3 million, or 22.4%. Core diluted earnings per share were $2.73, an increase of $0.36, or 15.2%, from the same period in 2018.

Fourth quarter 2019 net income was $52.7 million, or $0.49 diluted earnings per share, compared to $55.6 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2018. Excluding $18.4 million in net after-tax merger-related and branch right-sizing costs, fourth quarter 2019 core earnings were $71.1 million, an increase of $14.6 million compared to the same period last year. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.66, an increase of $0.05, or 8.2%, from the same period in 2018.

“We are very proud of our results for 2019,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “Not only did we produce excellent financial results, we welcomed new associates from Reliance Bank in St. Louis and Landmark Bank in Columbia, MO to the Simmons family.

“From time to time we tend to be focused more on specific metrics within our financial performance and lose sight of the bigger picture results. In retrospect, our performance in 2019 was remarkable. We achieved a return on assets of 1.33% and a core return on assets of 1.51%, which exceeded our target of 1.50%. We produced a 9.9% return on common equity with an 18.0% return on tangible common equity and a 20.3% core return on tangible common equity. We operated at an efficiency ratio of 50.3%, which is within our target range of 50-55%. Our construction and development concentration went from 105% at the end of the second quarter to 98% at year-end while our commercial real estate concentration was lowered from 333% at the end of the second quarter to 293% at year-end – both ratios now below the regulatory guidelines. And importantly, our book value per share rose 8.1% while our tangible book value per share rose 12.1% during a time when we completed two acquisitions – Reliance Bank in St. Louis and Landmark Bank in Columbia, MO – which added $4.9 billion in assets and we repurchased $10 million of our stock.”

Makris continued, “During 2020, we will continue to implement our technology initiatives, including the expansion of our digital offerings, and adjust our business strategy to take advantage of our successful growth over the past few years. I am extremely optimistic about the future of Simmons Bank.”

Selected Highlights: YTD 2019 YTD 2018 4th Qtr 2019 4th Qtr 2018
Net income $237.8 million $215.7 million $52.7 million $55.6 million
Diluted earnings per share $2.41   $2.32   $0.49   $0.60  
Return on avg assets 1.33%   1.37%   1.04%   1.35%  
Return on avg common equity 9.93%   10.00%   8.01%   9.98%  
Return on tangible common equity (1) 17.99%   18.44%   14.62%   17.96%  
         
Core earnings (2) $269.6 million $220.2 million $71.1 million $56.5 million
Core diluted earnings per share (2) $2.73   $2.37   $0.66   $0.61  
Core return on avg assets (2) 1.51%   1.40%   1.41%   1.37%  
Core return on avg common equity (2) 11.25%   10.21%   10.80%   10.13%  
Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2) 20.31%   18.81%   19.50%   18.21%  
         
Efficiency ratio (3) 50.33%   52.85%   52.63%   51.99%  
  1. Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  2. Core earnings excludes non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  3. Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Loans

($ in billions) 4th Qtr 2019 3rd Qtr 2019 4th Qtr 2018
Total loans $14.4 $13.0 $11.7
Legacy loans (excludes loans acquired) $9.6 $9.6 $8.4
Loans acquired $4.8 $3.4 $3.3

Total loans, including those acquired, were $14.4 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $2.7 billion, or 23.0%, compared to December 31, 2018, primarily due to The Landrum Company and Reliance Bank mergers completed during the fourth and second quarters of 2019, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis (December 31, 2019 compared to September 30, 2019), total loans increased $1.4 billion, or 10.9%, from the fourth quarter merger. The increase was partially offset by the reclassification of $260 million in loan balances associated with the branches held for sale in south Texas.

Deposits

($ in billions) 4th Qtr 2019 3rd Qtr 2019 4th Qtr 2018
Total deposits $16.1 $13.5 $12.4
Non-time deposits $12.8 $10.4 $9.5
Time deposits $3.3 $3.1 $2.9

Total deposits were $16.1 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $3.7 billion, or 29.9%, since December 31, 2018, primarily due to the 2019 mergers partially offset by the reclassification of $160 million of deposits associated with the branches held for sale.

Net Interest Income

  4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019		 1st Qtr
2019		 4th Qtr
2018
Loan yield (1) 5.43 % 5.47 % 5.58 % 5.53 % 5.39 %
Core loan yield (1) (2) 5.00 % 5.19 % 5.26 % 5.29 % 5.25 %
Security yield (1) 2.67 % 2.83 % 3.02 % 3.09 % 2.87 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.22 % 1.40 % 1.37 % 1.31 % 1.20 %
Cost of deposits (3) 0.94 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.02 % 0.93 %
Cost of borrowed funds 2.30 % 2.52 % 2.50 % 2.73 % 2.64 %
Net interest margin (1) 3.76 % 3.81 % 3.92 % 3.85 % 3.76 %
Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.43 % 3.58 % 3.66 % 3.67 % 3.66 %
  1. Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.
  2. Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion, and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  3. Includes non-interest bearing deposits.

The Company’s net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $167.7 million, an increase of $29.9 million, or 21.7%, from the same period of 2018. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $15.1 million and $3.9 million for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Of this quarter’s yield accretion, 52% was accretable credit mark related and 48% was interest mark related.

Net interest margin (FTE) was 3.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, while core net interest margin, which excludes the accretion, was 3.43% for the same period.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for 2019 was $201.5 million, an increase of $57.6 million compared to the previous year. The increase was primarily due to the gain on sale of the Visa Inc. class B common stock of $42.9 million that was completed during the third quarter 2019. Additionally, during 2019 the Company was focused on rebalancing its investment portfolio and consequently recognized additional gains on the sale of securities.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $45.0 million, an increase of $10.4 million compared to the same period in the previous year. The increase was due to additional income within most non-interest income categories as a result of The Landrum Company and Reliance Bank mergers completed during 2019.

Selected Non-Interest Income Items
($ in millions)
YTD 2019
YTD 2018 		 
4th Qtr 2019
4th Qtr 2018
Service charges on deposit accounts $44.8 $42.5 $13.3 $11.3
Mortgage lending income $15.0 $9.2 $4.0 $1.5
SBA lending income $2.7 $1.8 $0.3 $0.2
Debit and credit card fees $29.3 $32.3 $8.9 $6.5
Gain on sale of securities $13.3 $0.1 $0.4  -
Other income $58.5 $19.9 $6.4 $5.7

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for 2019 was $461.1 million, an increase of $68.9 million compared to the previous year. Included in 2019 were $43.0 million of pre-tax non-core items, that mostly consisted of merger-related costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $418.1 million, an increase of $32.0 million compared to 2018 core non-interest expense. The increase was primarily due to the incremental costs associated with the 2019 mergers and the Next Generation Banking (“NGB”) technology initiative. The Company recognized an additional $11.4 million in software and technology expense related to its NGB initiative in 2019.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $142.1 million, an increase of $46.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in this quarter were $24.9 million of pre-tax non-core items. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $117.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $22.9 million compared to the same period in 2018, primarily the result of the 2019 mergers and additional software and technology costs related to the NGB initiative.

The efficiency ratio for 2019 was 50.33% compared to 52.85% for 2018.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items
($ in millions)		  
YTD 2019
YTD 2018
4th Qtr 2019
4th Qtr 2018
Salaries and employee benefits $227.8 $216.7 $63.2 $49.2
Merger related costs $36.4 $4.8 $24.8 $0.8
Other operating expenses $138.9 $111.6 $38.0 $30.2
         
Core salaries and employee benefits(1) $224.3 $216.6 $63.2 $49.1
Core merger related costs(1)  -  -  -  -
Core other operating expenses(1) $135.9 $110.7 $38.0 $30.3

(1)     Core figures exclude non-core items, and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Asset Quality

  4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019		 1st Qtr
2019		 4th Qtr
2018
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.70 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.67 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 95 % 91 % 101 % 97 % 164 %
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.67 % 0.70 % 0.41 %
Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.12 % 0.78 % 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.35 %
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.31 % 0.38 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.28 %

All loans acquired are recorded at their discounted net present value; therefore, they are excluded from the computations of the asset quality ratios for the legacy loan portfolio, except for their inclusion in total assets.

At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses for legacy loans was $67.8 million. The allowance for loan losses for loans acquired was $444,000 and the acquired loan discount mark was $87.3 million. The allowance for loan losses and discount mark provides a total of $155.5 million of coverage, which equates to a total coverage ratio of 1.07% of gross loans. The ratio of discount mark and related allowance to loans acquired was 1.80%.

Provision for loan losses for 2019 was $43.2 million, an increase of $5.1 million from 2018. Provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter 2019 was $4.9 million, a decrease of $4.7 million when compared to the same period of 2018.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At December 31, 2019, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $19.1 million, a decrease of $6.4 million, or 25.2%, compared to year end 2018. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:     

 

($ in millions)		 4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019		 1st Qtr
2019		 4th Qtr
2018
Closed bank branches, branch sites & associate relocation $5.7 $5.9 $6.5 $7.6 $8.0
Foreclosed assets - acquired $10.3 $10.1 $13.3 $6.2 $11.5
Foreclosed assets – legacy $3.1 $3.6 $5.0 $5.2 $6.1

Capital

  4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019		 1st Qtr
2019		 4th Qtr
2018
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 14.1 % 14.3 % 13.8 % 14.3 % 13.6 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.0 % 9.1 % 8.5 % 9.0 % 8.4 %
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.6 % 9.1 % 8.9 % 9.1 % 8.8 %
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 13.6 % 13.2 % 12.7 % 13.6 % 13.3 %

At December 31, 2019, common stockholders' equity was $3.0 billion. Book value per share was $26.30 and tangible book value per share was $15.89 at December 31, 2019, compared to $24.33 and $14.18, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.0% at December 31, 2019, compared to 8.4% from the previous year-end.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 400,000 shares at an average price of $25.97.

Management Changes

The Company also announced today that Marty Casteel, a Company director and senior executive vice president, as well as the chairman, president, and chief executive officer of the Company’s subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, will retire from his employment with the Company and Simmons Bank, effective March 31, 2020. Casteel will continue to serve as a director of both the Company and Simmons Bank. “For over thirty years, Marty has been a critical component of Simmons’ success,” said Makris. “With deep knowledge, experience, and integrity, Marty has provided incredible leadership to our organization and masterfully overseen its recent transformation through acquisitions with great care and compassion for all involved. I am personally extremely grateful for his presence and counsel during my tenure with this company, and I am thankful Marty has agreed to remain affiliated with it as a director. On behalf of everyone at Simmons, I’d like to congratulate Marty on a job very well done and wish him the best as he begins his next chapter.” Upon Casteel’s retirement, Makris will assume the role of chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Simmons Bank, in addition to his current role as chairman and chief executive officer of the Company.

In addition, the Company announced that Patrick Burrow, executive vice president and general counsel, will retire, effective March 31, 2020. “As the company’s first general counsel,” Makris noted, “and prior to that, its longtime outside counsel, Pat has been a steady source of legal advice for our organization and its associates. He has played a significant role in many of the company’s strategic transactions, and I am thankful for his service to Simmons. As with Marty, we wish him the best and congratulate him on his retirement.”

Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”)   

In 2016, new accounting guidance was issued that introduced a new credit loss methodology, the CECL methodology, which requires earlier recognition of credit losses, while also providing additional transparency about credit risk.

The CECL methodology replaces the current incurred loss methodology with a lifetime “expected credit loss” measurement objective for loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and other receivables measured at amortized cost at the time the financial asset is originated or acquired. This standard requires the consideration of historical loss experience and current conditions adjusted for reasonable and supportable economic forecasts. The Company has elected to utilize a blended macroeconomic scenario using a one-year forecast horizon with a subsequent reversion to historical loss experience. Within the life cycle of a loan or other financial asset, this new guidance will generally result in the earlier recognition of the provision for credit losses and the related allowance for credit losses than current practice. The CECL guidance was effective for the Company as of January 1, 2020.

The CECL methodology represents a significant change from existing guidance and is expected to result in material changes to the Company’s accounting for financial instruments. The Company is continuing to evaluate the effect that the new CECL methodology will have on its consolidated financial statements and related disclosures. Based on additional analysis performed during the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company currently estimates that the allowance for credit losses will be approximately 1.35% to 1.45% of total loans upon adoption. This estimate is based upon the Company’s analysis of current conditions, assumptions and economic forecasts at this point in time. The estimate is subject to change based on continuing review and challenge of the models, methodologies and judgements. The impact will be reflected as an adjustment to beginning retained earnings, net of income taxes. Federal banking regulatory agencies have provided relief for an initial regulatory capital decrease at adoption by allowing the impact to be phased-in over three years on a straight-line basis. The adoption of CECL in 2020 could also impact the Company’s ongoing earnings, perhaps materially.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.3 billion as of December 31, 2019, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST today, Thursday, January 23, 2020. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 9397974. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, expenses related to the Company’s early retirement program, and branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalizing for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, and the effect of certain new accounting standards (including, without limitation, the CECL methodology and its anticipated effect on the provision and allowance for credit losses) on the Company’s financial statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, information technology affecting the financial industry, the assumptions, forecasts, models, and methodology used to calculate the expected impact of CECL on the Company’s financial statements, the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions, cyber threats, attacks or events, reliance on third parties for key services and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect Simmons First National Corporation’s financial results is included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which has been filed with, and is available from, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Stephen C. Massanelli
EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com


Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets          
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
($ in thousands)          
ASSETS          
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 277,208   $ 161,440   $ 145,491   $ 151,112   $ 171,792  
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   719,415     368,530     509,765     340,049     661,666  
  Cash and cash equivalents   996,623     529,970     655,256     491,161     833,458  
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time   4,554     5,041     5,041     4,684     4,934  
Investment securities - held-to-maturity   40,927     42,237     47,455     61,435     289,194  
Investment securities - available-for-sale   3,453,338     2,356,134     2,342,387     2,240,111     2,151,752  
Mortgage loans held for sale   58,102     50,099     34,999     18,480     26,799  
Other assets held for sale   260,332     383     397     397     1,790  
Loans:          
Legacy loans   9,630,076     9,643,365     9,262,497     8,684,550     8,430,388  
Allowance for loan losses   (67,800 )   (65,993 )   (63,067 )   (59,243 )   (56,599 )
Loans acquired, net of discount and allowance   4,795,184     3,359,587     3,864,516     3,056,187     3,292,783  
Net loans   14,357,460     12,936,959     13,063,946     11,681,494     11,666,572  
Premises and equipment   492,384     378,678     370,551     333,740     295,060  
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   19,121     19,576     24,761     18,952     25,565  
Interest receivable   62,707     53,966     54,781     51,796     49,938  
Bank owned life insurance   254,152     234,655     233,345     192,736     193,170  
Goodwill   1,055,520     926,648     926,450     845,687     845,687  
Other intangible assets   127,340     101,149     104,096     88,694     91,334  
Other assets   76,583     123,016     73,970     62,272     68,084  
Total assets $ 21,259,143   $ 17,758,511   $ 17,937,435   $ 16,091,639   $ 16,543,337  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 3,741,093   $ 3,044,330   $ 2,954,032   $ 2,674,034   $ 2,672,405  
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits   9,090,878     7,337,571     7,258,005     6,666,823     6,830,191  
Time deposits   3,276,969     3,086,108     3,304,176     2,648,674     2,896,156  
  Total deposits   16,108,940     13,468,009     13,516,213     11,989,531     12,398,752  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold          
under agreements to repurchase   150,145     116,536     130,470     120,213     95,792  
Other borrowings   1,297,599     1,098,395     1,324,094     1,169,989     1,345,450  
Subordinated notes and debentures   388,260     354,223     354,132     354,041     353,950  
Other liabilities held for sale   159,853     -     162     162     162  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   165,409     174,277     142,851     155,382     102,797  
Total liabilities   18,270,206     15,211,440     15,467,922     13,789,318     14,296,903  
           
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock   767     -     -     -     -  
Common stock   1,136     966     966     926     923  
Surplus   2,117,282     1,708,058     1,705,262     1,599,566     1,597,944  
Undivided profits   848,861     814,338     747,969     707,829     674,941  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):          
Unrealized accretion (depreciation) on AFS securities   20,891     23,709     15,316     (6,000 )   (27,374 )
Total stockholders' equity   2,988,937     2,547,071     2,469,513     2,302,321     2,246,434  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,259,143   $ 17,758,511   $ 17,937,435   $ 16,091,639   $ 16,543,337  
           



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date          
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30   Jun 30   Mar 31   Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2019     2019   2019   2019   2018  
($ in thousands, except per share data)            
INTEREST INCOME            
  Loans $ 193,402   $ 179,971 $ 178,122 $ 159,440 $ 159,996  
  Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   2,625     1,586   1,121   2,154   2,168  
  Investment securities   17,625     15,367   16,594   17,312   15,760  
  Mortgage loans held for sale   402     382   332   210   372  
  TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   214,054     197,306   196,169   179,116   178,296  
INTEREST EXPENSE            
  Time deposits   16,198     15,573   14,606   12,320   11,273  
  Other deposits   20,331     21,363   20,190   18,430   17,489  
  Federal funds purchased and securities            
  sold under agreements to repurchase   368     249   257   136   121  
  Other borrowings   4,615     5,381   6,219   6,793   7,134  
  Subordinated notes and debentures   4,813     4,576   4,541   4,411   4,498  
  TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   46,325     47,142   45,813   42,090   40,515  
NET INTEREST INCOME   167,729     150,164   150,356   137,026   137,781  
  Provision for loan losses   4,903     21,973   7,079   9,285   9,620  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION            
  FOR LOAN LOSSES   162,826     128,191   143,277   127,741   128,161  
NON-INTEREST INCOME            
  Trust income   7,430     6,108   5,794   5,708   5,980  
  Service charges on deposit accounts   13,332     10,825   10,557   10,068   11,263  
  Other service charges and fees   1,915     1,308   1,312   1,289   1,501  
  Mortgage lending income   4,029     4,509   3,656   2,823   1,457  
  SBA lending income   321     956   895   497   186  
  Investment banking income   822     513   360   618   829  
  Debit and credit card fees   8,920     7,059   7,212   6,098   6,547  
  Bank owned life insurance income   1,411     1,302   1,260   795   1,105  
  Gain on sale of securities, net   377     7,374   2,823   2,740   8  
  Other income   6,410     43,821   5,137   3,125   5,712  
  TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   44,967     83,775   39,006   33,761   34,588  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE            
  Salaries and employee benefits   63,235     52,065   56,128   56,367   49,193  
  Occupancy expense, net   9,272     8,342   6,919   7,475   7,016  
  Furniture and equipment expense   5,758     4,898   4,206   3,358   4,139  
  Other real estate and foreclosure expense   1,089     1,125   591   637   1,540  
  Deposit insurance   (134 )   -   2,510   2,040   2,489  
  Merger-related costs   24,831     2,556   7,522   1,470   797  
  Other operating expenses   38,044     37,879   32,867   30,062   30,222  
  TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   142,095     106,865   110,743   101,409   95,396  
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   65,698     105,101   71,540   60,093   67,353  
  Provision for income taxes   12,976     23,275   15,616   12,398   11,707  
NET INCOME   52,722     81,826   55,924   47,695   55,646  
  Preferred stock dividends   -     -   326   -   -  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 52,722   $ 81,826 $ 55,598 $ 47,695 $ 55,646  
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.49   $ 0.85 $ 0.58 $ 0.52 $ 0.60  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.49   $ 0.84 $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.60  
             



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital          
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
($ in thousands)          
Tier 1 capital          
  Stockholders' equity $ 2,988,937   $ 2,547,071   $ 2,469,513   $ 2,302,321   $ 2,246,434  
  Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax   (1,155,405 )   (1,013,309 )   (1,001,676 )   (910,122 )   (912,428 )
  Unrealized (gain) loss on AFS securities   (20,891 )   (23,709 )   (15,316 )   6,000     27,374  
  Total Tier 1 capital   1,812,641     1,510,053     1,452,521     1,398,199     1,361,380  
           
Tier 2 capital          
  Qualifying unrealized gain on AFS equity securities   -     -     -     -     -  
  Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt   388,260     354,223     354,132     354,041     353,950  
  Qualifying allowance for loan losses and          
  reserve for unfunded commitments   76,644     74,455     72,044     67,771     63,608  
  Total Tier 2 capital   464,904     428,678     426,176     421,812     417,558  
  Total risk-based capital $ 2,277,545   $ 1,938,731   $ 1,878,697   $ 1,820,011   $ 1,778,938  
           
Risk weighted assets $ 16,731,384   $ 14,725,571   $ 14,825,253   $ 13,364,636   $ 13,326,832  
           
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 18,848,103   $ 16,681,527   $ 16,382,520   $ 15,423,961   $ 15,512,042  
           
Ratios at end of quarter          
  Equity to assets   14.06 %   14.34 %   13.77 %   14.31 %   13.58 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   8.99 %   9.08 %   8.51 %   9.02 %   8.39 %
  Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)   10.83 %   10.25 %   9.80 %   10.46 %   10.22 %
  Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.62 %   9.05 %   8.87 %   9.07 %   8.78 %
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.83 %   10.25 %   9.80 %   10.46 %   10.22 %
  Total risk-based capital ratio   13.61 %   13.17 %   12.67 %   13.62 %   13.35 %
           
(1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the
schedules accompanying this release.          
           



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC  
Consolidated Loans and Investments            
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31   Sep 30   Jun 30   Mar 31   Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2019   2019   2019   2019   2018  
($ in thousands)            
Legacy Loan Portfolio - End of Period (1)            
Consumer            
  Credit cards $ 204,802 $ 195,083 $ 187,919 $ 181,549 $ 204,173  
  Other consumer   191,946   208,643   207,445   213,659   201,297  
Total consumer   396,748   403,726   395,364   395,208   405,470  
Real Estate            
  Construction   1,760,894   1,712,858   1,540,352   1,376,162   1,300,723  
  Single-family residential   1,444,620   1,448,455   1,444,525   1,431,407   1,440,443  
  Other commercial   3,678,908   3,630,708   3,531,273   3,355,109   3,225,287  
Total real estate   6,884,422   6,792,021   6,516,150   6,162,678   5,966,453  
Commercial            
  Commercial   1,909,796   1,894,819   1,871,695   1,801,422   1,774,909  
  Agricultural   163,396   213,753   191,922   147,216   164,514  
Total commercial   2,073,192   2,108,572   2,063,617   1,948,638   1,939,423  
Other   275,714   339,046   287,366   178,026   119,042  
  Total Loans $ 9,630,076 $ 9,643,365 $ 9,262,497 $ 8,684,550 $ 8,430,388  
             
(1) Excludes all acquired loans.            
             
Investment Securities - End of Period            
Held-to-Maturity            
  U.S. Government agencies $ - $ - $ 999 $ 12,996 $ 16,990  
  Mortgage-backed securities   10,796   11,549   12,225   12,847   13,346  
  State and political subdivisions   27,082   28,692   32,236   33,597   256,863  
  Other securities   3,049   1,996   1,995   1,995   1,995  
  Total held-to-maturity   40,927   42,237   47,455   61,435   289,194  
Available-for-Sale            
  U.S. Treasury $ 449,729 $ - $ - $ - $ -  
  U.S. Government agencies   194,249   178,139   197,656   161,577   154,301  
  Mortgage-backed securities   1,742,945   1,337,794   1,345,760   1,345,677   1,522,900  
  State and political subdivisions   880,524   681,202   636,558   580,790   314,843  
  FHLB stock   66,285   62,403   66,588   65,220   73,105  
  Other securities   119,606   96,596   95,825   86,847   86,603  
  Total available-for-sale   3,453,338   2,356,134   2,342,387   2,240,111   2,151,752  
  Total investment securities $ 3,494,265 $ 2,398,371 $ 2,389,842 $ 2,301,546 $ 2,440,946  
  Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 41,855 $ 43,302 $ 48,640 $ 61,956 $ 290,830  
             
Investment Securities - QTD Average            
Taxable securities $ 2,099,266 $ 1,712,672 $ 1,793,799 $ 1,880,694 $ 1,815,203  
Tax exempt securities   825,000   681,505   624,898   590,941   551,185  
  Total investment securities - QTD average $ 2,924,266 $ 2,394,177 $ 2,418,697 $ 2,471,635 $ 2,366,388  
             



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Consolidated Loans and Credit Coverage            
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31    
(Unaudited)   2019     2019     2019     2019     2018    
($ in thousands)            
LOANS            
Legacy loans $ 9,630,076   $ 9,643,365   $ 9,262,497   $ 8,684,550   $ 8,430,388    
Allowance for loan losses (legacy loans)   (67,800 )   (65,993 )   (63,067 )   (59,243 )   (56,599 )  
Legacy loans (net of allowance)   9,562,276     9,577,372     9,199,430     8,625,307     8,373,789    
Loans acquired   4,882,919     3,420,563     3,939,126     3,099,915     3,342,175    
Credit discount   (87,291 )   (60,379 )   (73,498 )   (42,416 )   (49,297 )  
Allowance for loan losses (loans acquired)   (444 )   (597 )   (1,112 )   (1,312 )   (95 )  
Loans acquired (net of discount and allowance)   4,795,184     3,359,587     3,864,516     3,056,187     3,292,783    
Net loans $ 14,357,460   $ 12,936,959   $ 13,063,946   $ 11,681,494   $ 11,666,572    
             
             
Loan Coverage Ratios            
Allowance for loan losses to legacy loans   0.70 %   0.68 %   0.68 %   0.68 %   0.67 %  
             
Discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired            
to total loans acquired plus discount for credit losses            
and allowance on loans acquired (non-GAAP) (1)   1.80 %   1.78 %   1.89 %   1.41 %   1.48 %  
             
Total allowance and credit coverage (non-GAAP) (1)   1.07 %   0.97 %   1.04 %   0.87 %   0.90 %  
             
(1) Calculations of the non-GAAP loan coverage ratios and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying
this release.            



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality          
For the Quarters Ended   Dec 31     Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
($ in thousands)          
Allowance for Loan Losses (Legacy Loans)          
Balance, beginning of quarter $ 65,993   $ 63,067   $ 59,243   $ 56,599   $ 55,358  
Loans charged off          
  Credit cards   1,287     1,117     1,039     1,142     1,121  
  Other consumer   1,397     1,059     905     1,533     2,894  
  Real estate   767     907     271     374     337  
  Commercial   459     17,729     1,867     1,968     3,480  
  Total loans charged off   3,910     20,812     4,082     5,017     7,832  
           
Recoveries of loans previously charged off          
  Credit cards   287     223     271     240     227  
  Other consumer   304     1,422     331     300     154  
  Real estate   146     55     153     142     367  
  Commercial   77     65     72     158     167  
  Total recoveries   814     1,765     827     840     915  
  Net loans charged off   3,096     19,047     3,255     4,177     6,917  
Provision for loan losses   4,903     21,973     7,079     6,821     8,158  
Balance, end of quarter $ 67,800   $ 65,993   $ 63,067   $ 59,243   $ 56,599  
           
Non-performing assets (1) (2)          
Non-performing loans          
  Nonaccrual loans $ 70,836   $ 72,721   $ 61,956   $ 60,925   $ 34,201  
  Loans past due 90 days or more   259     155     267     281     224  
  Total non-performing loans   71,095     72,876     62,223     61,206     34,425  
Other non-performing assets          
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned (2)   19,121     19,576     24,761     18,952     25,565  
  Other non-performing assets   1,964     540     613     505     553  
  Total other non-performing assets   21,085     20,116     25,374     19,457     26,118  
  Total non-performing assets $ 92,180   $ 92,992   $ 87,597   $ 80,663   $ 60,543  
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 4,411   $ 6,519   $ 6,246   $ 6,297   $ 6,369  
           
Ratios (1) (2)          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.70 %   0.68 %   0.68 %   0.68 %   0.67 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   95 %   91 %   101 %   97 %   164 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.74 %   0.76 %   0.67 %   0.70 %   0.41 %
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs)          
  to total assets   0.45 %   0.56 %   0.52 %   0.54 %   0.40 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.43 %   0.52 %   0.49 %   0.50 %   0.37 %
Annualized net charge offs to total loans   0.12 %   0.78 %   0.14 %   0.20 %   0.35 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to          
  total credit card loans   1.99 %   1.82 %   1.63 %   1.92 %   1.86 %
           
(1) Excludes all acquired loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.      
(2) Includes acquired foreclosed assets and acquired other real estate owned.      
 
           



Simmons First National Corporation                   SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis            
For the Quarters Ended                      
(Unaudited)                      
  Three Months Ended Dec 2019   Three Months Ended Sep 2019   Three Months Ended Dec 2018
($ in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate   Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate   Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate
ASSETS                      
Earning assets:                      
  Interest bearing balances due from banks                      
  and federal funds sold $ 789,035 $ 2,625 1.32 %   $ 344,761 $ 1,586 1.83 %   $ 499,961 $ 2,168 1.72 %
  Investment securities - taxable   2,099,266   11,743 2.22 %     1,712,672   10,414 2.41 %     1,815,200   11,828 2.59 %
  Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)   825,000   7,945 3.82 %     681,505   6,687 3.89 %     551,188   5,313 3.82 %
  Mortgage loans held for sale   53,511   402 2.98 %     39,551   382 3.83 %     30,851   372 4.78 %
  Loans, including acquired loans   14,144,259   193,511 5.43 %     13,052,943   180,080 5.47 %     11,788,838   160,081 5.39 %
  Total interest earning assets (FTE)   17,911,071   216,226 4.79 %     15,831,432   199,149 4.99 %     14,686,038   179,762 4.86 %
  Non-earning assets   2,130,819         1,889,166         1,671,715    
  Total assets $ 20,041,890         $ 17,720,598         $ 16,357,753      
                       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
  Interest bearing transaction and                      
  savings accounts $ 8,440,090 $ 20,331 0.96 %   $ 7,322,395 $ 21,363 1.16 %   $ 6,770,217 $ 17,489 1.02 %
  Time deposits   3,393,089   16,198 1.89 %     3,122,422   15,573 1.98 %     2,752,113   11,273 1.63 %
  Total interest bearing deposits   11,833,179   36,529 1.22 %     10,444,817   36,936 1.40 %     9,522,330   28,762 1.20 %
  Federal funds purchased and securities                      
  sold under agreement to repurchase   147,395   368 0.99 %     123,883   249 0.80 %     108,687   121 0.44 %
  Other borrowings   1,168,897   4,615 1.57 %     1,127,886   5,381 1.89 %     1,302,453   7,134 2.17 %
  Subordinated notes and debentures   376,766   4,813 5.07 %     354,178   4,576 5.13 %     353,906   4,498 5.04 %
  Total interest bearing liabilities   13,526,237   46,325 1.36 %     12,050,764   47,142 1.55 %     11,287,376   40,515 1.42 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                      
  Non-interest bearing deposits   3,524,092         3,012,544         2,768,437    
  Other liabilities   379,909         288,517         90,723    
  Total liabilities   17,430,238         15,351,825         14,146,536    
Stockholders' equity   2,611,652         2,368,773         2,211,217    
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,041,890         $ 17,720,598         $ 16,357,753      
Net interest income (FTE)   $ 169,901       $ 152,007       $ 139,247  
Net interest spread (FTE)     3.43 %       3.44 %       3.44 %
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date     3.76 %       3.81 %       3.76 %
                       
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date     3.83 %       3.86 %       3.97 %
                       
Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)   3.43 %       3.58 %       3.66 %
Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)     5.00 %       5.19 %       5.25 %
                       
Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1)     3.58 %       3.63 %       3.72 %
Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1)     5.18 %       5.24 %       5.11 %
                       
(1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
 
                       



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC  
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data            
For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2019     2019     2019     2019     2018    
($ in thousands, except share data)            
QUARTER-TO-DATE            
Financial Highlights - GAAP            
Net Income $ 52,722   $ 81,826   $ 55,598   $ 47,695   $ 55,646    
Diluted earnings per share   0.49     0.84     0.58     0.51     0.60    
Return on average assets   1.04 %   1.83 %   1.28 %   1.19 %   1.35 %  
Return on average common equity   8.01 %   13.70 %   9.48 %   8.60 %   9.98 %  
Return on tangible common equity   14.62 %   24.89 %   17.40 %   15.34 %   17.96 %  
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.76 %   3.81 %   3.92 %   3.85 %   3.76 %  
FTE adjustment   2,172     1,843     1,706     1,601     1,466    
Amortization of intangibles   3,270     2,947     2,947     2,641     2,642    
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,416     2,176     2,177     1,951     1,952    
Average diluted shares outstanding   108,472,559     96,968,775     96,367,857     92,870,813     92,897,105    
Shares repurchased   400,000     -     -     -     -    
Average price of shares repurchased   25.97     -     -     -     -    
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.16     0.16     0.16     0.16     0.15    
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)            
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 71,087   $ 83,963   $ 65,453   $ 49,076   $ 56,451    
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   0.66     0.87     0.68     0.53     0.61    
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   3.43 %   3.58 %   3.66 %   3.67 %   3.66 %  
Accretable yield on acquired loans   15,100     9,322     10,162     6,660     3,850    
Efficiency ratio (1)   52.63 %   43.77 %   49.88 %   56.76 %   51.99 %  
Core return on average assets (1)   1.41 %   1.88 %   1.51 %   1.22 %   1.37 %  
Core return on average common equity (1)   10.80 %   14.06 %   11.16 %   8.85 %   10.13 %  
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   19.50 %   25.52 %   20.36 %   15.76 %   18.21 %  
YEAR-TO-DATE            
Financial Highlights - GAAP            
Net Income $ 237,841   $ 185,119   $ 103,293   $ 47,695   $ 215,713    
Diluted earnings per share   2.41     1.94     1.09     0.51     2.32    
Return on average assets   1.33 %   1.44 %   1.24 %   1.19 %   1.37 %  
Return on average common equity   9.93 %   10.65 %   9.05 %   8.60 %   10.00 %  
Return on tangible common equity   17.99 %   19.27 %   16.38 %   15.34 %   18.44 %  
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.83 %   3.86 %   3.89 %   3.85 %   3.97 %  
FTE adjustment   7,322     5,150     3,307     1,601     5,297    
Amortization of intangibles   11,805     8,535     5,588     2,641     11,009    
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   8,720     6,304     4,128     1,951     8,132    
Average diluted shares outstanding   98,796,628     95,450,732     94,588,739     92,870,813     92,830,485    
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.64     0.48     0.32     0.16     0.60    
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)            
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 269,579   $ 198,492   $ 114,529   $ 49,076   $ 220,233    
Diluted core earnings per share (1)   2.73     2.08     1.21     0.53     2.37    
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   3.58 %   3.63 %   3.66 %   3.67 %   3.72 %  
Accretable yield on acquired loans   41,244     26,144     16,822     6,660     35,263    
Efficiency ratio (1)   50.33 %   49.49 %   53.14 %   56.76 %   52.85 %  
Core return on average assets (1)   1.51 %   1.55 %   1.37 %   1.22 %   1.40 %  
Core return on average common equity (1)   11.25 %   11.42 %   10.04 %   8.85 %   10.21 %  
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   20.31 %   20.62 %   18.09 %   15.76 %   18.81 %  
END OF PERIOD            
Book value per share $ 26.30   $ 26.36   $ 25.57   $ 24.87   $ 24.33    
Tangible book value per share   15.89     15.73     14.90     14.78     14.18    
Shares outstanding   113,628,601     96,613,855     96,590,656     92,568,361     92,347,643    
Full-time equivalent employees   3,270     2,701     2,700     2,602     2,654    
Total number of financial centers   251     212     212     191     191    
             
(1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the  
schedules accompanying this release.            
(2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in
the schedules accompanying this release.            



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC  
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings      
For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31  
(Unaudited)   2019     2019     2019     2019     2018    
($ in thousands, except per share data)            
QUARTER-TO-DATE            
Net Income $ 52,722   $ 81,826   $ 55,598   $ 47,695   $ 55,646    
Non-core items            
Merger-related costs   24,831     2,556     7,522     1,470     797    
Early retirement program   -     177     2,932     355     -    
Branch right-sizing   37     160     2,887     45     292    
Tax effect (1)   (6,503 )   (756 )   (3,486 )   (489 )   (284 )  
Net non-core items   18,365     2,137     9,855     1,381     805    
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 71,087   $ 83,963   $ 65,453   $ 49,076   $ 56,451    
             
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49   $ 0.84   $ 0.58   $ 0.51   $ 0.60    
Non-core items            
Merger-related costs   0.23     0.04     0.08     0.02     0.01    
Early retirement program   -     -     0.03     0.01     -    
Branch right-sizing   -     -     0.03     -     -    
Tax effect (1)   (0.06 )   (0.01 )   (0.04 )   (0.01 )   -    
Net non-core items   0.17     0.03     0.10     0.02     0.01    
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 0.66   $ 0.87   $ 0.68   $ 0.53   $ 0.61    
             
YEAR-TO-DATE            
Net Income $ 237,841   $ 185,119   $ 103,293   $ 47,695   $ 215,713    
Non-core items            
Merger-related costs   36,379     11,548     8,992     1,470     4,777    
Early retirement program   3,464     3,464     3,287     355     -    
Branch right-sizing   3,129     3,092     2,932     45     1,341    
Tax effect (1)   (11,234 )   (4,731 )   (3,975 )   (489 )   (1,598 )  
Net non-core items   31,738     13,373     11,236     1,381     4,520    
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 269,579   $ 198,492   $ 114,529   $ 49,076   $ 220,233    
             
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.41   $ 1.94   $ 1.09   $ 0.51   $ 2.32    
Non-core items            
Merger-related costs   0.37     0.12     0.10     0.02     0.05    
Early retirement program   0.03     0.04     0.03     0.01     -    
Branch right-sizing   0.03     0.03     0.03     -     0.02    
Tax effect (1)   (0.11 )   (0.05 )   (0.04 )   (0.01 )   (0.02 )  
Net non-core items   0.32     0.14     0.12     0.02     0.05    
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2.73   $ 2.08   $ 1.21   $ 0.53   $ 2.37    
             
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.            
             
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Expense Items (non-GAAP)      
             
QUARTER-TO-DATE            
  Salaries and employee benefits $ 63,235   $ 52,065   $ 56,128   $ 56,367   $ 49,193    
Non-core items (1)   -     (176 )   (2,937 )   (351 )   (118 )  
  Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 63,235   $ 51,889   $ 53,191   $ 56,016   $ 49,075    
             
  Merger related costs $ 24,831   $ 2,556   $ 7,522   $ 1,470   $ 797    
Non-core items (1)   (24,831 )   (2,556 )   (7,522 )   (1,470 )   (797 )  
  Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -    
             
  Other operating expenses $ 38,044   $ 37,881   $ 32,867   $ 30,062   $ 30,222    
Non-core items (1)   (4 )   (90 )   (2,834 )   (10 )   70    
  Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 38,040   $ 37,791   $ 30,033   $ 30,052   $ 30,292    
             
(1) Non-core items include merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right sizing costs.  
             
   



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC    
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period          
For the Quarters Ended              
(Unaudited) Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31    
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018      
($ in thousands, except per share data)              
               
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets      
               
Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,988,170   $ 2,547,071   $ 2,469,513   $ 2,302,321   $ 2,246,434      
Intangible assets:              
  Goodwill   (1,055,520 )   (926,648 )   (926,450 )   (845,687 )   (845,687 )    
  Other intangible assets   (127,340 )   (101,149 )   (104,096 )   (88,694 )   (91,334 )    
Total intangibles   (1,182,860 )   (1,027,797 )   (1,030,546 )   (934,381 )   (937,021 )    
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,805,310   $ 1,519,274   $ 1,438,967   $ 1,367,940   $ 1,309,413      
               
Total assets $ 21,259,143   $ 17,758,511   $ 17,937,435   $ 16,091,639   $ 16,543,337      
Intangible assets:              
  Goodwill   (1,055,520 )   (926,648 )   (926,450 )   (845,687 )   (845,687 )    
  Other intangible assets   (127,340 )   (101,149 )   (104,096 )   (88,694 )   (91,334 )    
Total intangibles   (1,182,860 )   (1,027,797 )   (1,030,546 )   (934,381 )   (937,021 )    
Tangible assets $ 20,076,283   $ 16,730,714   $ 16,906,889   $ 15,157,258   $ 15,606,316      
               
Ratio of equity to assets   14.06 %   14.34 %   13.77 %   14.31 %   13.58 %    
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.99 %   9.08 %   8.51 %   9.02 %   8.39 %    
               
Calculation of Discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired to total loans acquired plus      
  discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired            
               
Credit discount on acquired loans $ 87,291   $ 60,379   $ 73,498   $ 42,416   $ 49,297      
Allowance for loan losses on acquired loans   444     597     1,112     1,312     95      
Total credit discount and ALLL on acquired loans $ 87,735   $ 60,976   $ 74,610   $ 43,728   $ 49,392      
Total loans acquired $ 4,882,919   $ 3,420,563   $ 3,939,126   $ 3,099,915   $ 3,342,175      
Discount and ALLL on acquired loans to acquired loans   1.80 %   1.78 %   1.89 %   1.41 %   1.48 %    
               
Calculation of Total Allowance and Credit Coverage              
               
Allowance for loan losses $ 67,800   $ 65,993   $ 63,067   $ 59,243   $ 56,599      
Total credit discount and ALLL on acquired loans   87,735     60,976     74,610     43,728     49,392      
Total allowance and credit discount $ 155,535   $ 126,969   $ 137,677   $ 102,971   $ 105,991      
Total loans $ 14,512,995   $ 13,063,928   $ 13,201,623   $ 11,784,465   $ 11,772,563      
Total allowance and credit coverage   1.07 %   0.97 %   1.04 %   0.87 %   0.90 %    
               
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share              
               
Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,988,170   $ 2,547,071   $ 2,469,513   $ 2,302,321   $ 2,246,434      
Intangible assets:              
  Goodwill   (1,055,520 )   (926,648 )   (926,450 )   (845,687 )   (845,687 )    
  Other intangible assets   (127,340 )   (101,149 )   (104,096 )   (88,694 )   (91,334 )    
Total intangibles   (1,182,860 )   (1,027,797 )   (1,030,546 )   (934,381 )   (937,021 )    
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,805,310   $ 1,519,274   $ 1,438,967   $ 1,367,940   $ 1,309,413      
Shares of common stock outstanding   113,628,601     96,613,855     96,590,656     92,568,361     92,347,643      
Book value per common share $ 26.30   $ 26.36   $ 25.57   $ 24.87   $ 24.33      
Tangible book value per common share $ 15.89   $ 15.73   $ 14.90   $ 14.78   $ 14.18      
               
     



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC    
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date          
For the Quarters Ended              
(Unaudited) Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31    
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018      
($ in thousands)              
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets              
               
Net income $ 52,722   $ 81,826   $ 55,598   $ 47,695   $ 55,646      
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment   18,365     2,137     9,855     1,381     805      
Core earnings $ 71,087   $ 83,963   $ 65,453   $ 49,076   $ 56,451      
               
Average total assets $ 20,041,890   $ 17,720,598   $ 17,382,872   $ 16,302,197   $ 16,357,753      
               
Return on average assets   1.04 %   1.83 %   1.28 %   1.19 %   1.35 %    
Core return on average assets   1.41 %   1.88 %   1.51 %   1.22 %   1.37 %    
               
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity              
               
Net income $ 52,722   $ 81,826   $ 55,598   $ 47,695   $ 55,646      
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,416     2,176     2,177     1,951     1,952      
Total income available to common stockholders $ 55,138   $ 84,002   $ 57,775   $ 49,646   $ 57,598      
               
Net non-core items, net of taxes   18,365     2,137     9,855     1,381     805      
Core earnings   71,087     83,963     65,453     49,076     56,451      
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,416     2,176     2,177     1,951     1,952      
Total core income available to common stockholders $ 73,503   $ 86,139   $ 67,630   $ 51,027   $ 58,403      
               
Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,611,143   $ 2,368,773   $ 2,351,603   $ 2,248,898   $ 2,211,217      
Average intangible assets:              
  Goodwill   (997,004 )   (926,687 )   (915,445 )   (845,687 )   (845,687 )    
  Other intangibles   (118,311 )   (103,028 )   (104,050 )   (90,317 )   (92,990 )    
Total average intangibles   (1,115,315 )   (1,029,715 )   (1,019,495 )   (936,004 )   (938,677 )    
Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,495,828   $ 1,339,058   $ 1,332,108   $ 1,312,894   $ 1,272,540      
               
Return on average common equity   8.01 %   13.70 %   9.48 %   8.60 %   9.98 %    
Return on tangible common equity   14.62 %   24.89 %   17.40 %   15.34 %   17.96 %    
Core return on average common equity   10.80 %   14.06 %   11.16 %   8.85 %   10.13 %    
Core return on tangible common equity   19.50 %   25.52 %   20.36 %   15.76 %   18.21 %    
               
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)              
               
Non-interest expense $ 142,095   $ 106,865   $ 110,743   $ 101,409   $ 95,396      
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment   (24,868 )   (2,893 )   (13,341 )   (1,870 )   (1,089 )    
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment   (1,063 )   (1,057 )   (563 )   (599 )   (1,300 )    
Amortization of intangibles adjustment   (3,270 )   (2,947 )   (2,947 )   (2,641 )   (2,642 )    
Efficiency ratio numerator $ 112,894   $ 99,968   $ 93,892   $ 96,299   $ 90,365      
               
Net-interest income $ 167,729   $ 150,164   $ 150,356   $ 137,026   $ 137,781      
Non-interest income   44,967     83,775     39,006     33,761     34,588      
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment   2,172     1,843     1,706     1,601     1,466      
Gain on sale of securities   (377 )   (7,374 )   (2,823 )   (2,740 )   (8 )    
Efficiency ratio denominator $ 214,491   $ 228,408   $ 188,245   $ 169,648   $ 173,827      
               
Efficiency ratio (1)   52.63 %   43.77 %   49.88 %   56.76 %   51.99 %    
               
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin              
               
Net interest income $ 167,729   $ 150,164   $ 150,356   $ 137,026   $ 137,781      
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment   2,172     1,843     1,706     1,601     1,466      
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income   169,901     152,007     152,062     138,627     139,247      
               
Total accretable yield   (15,100 )   (9,322 )   (10,162 )   (6,660 )   (3,850 )    
Core net interest income $ 154,801   $ 142,685   $ 141,900   $ 131,967   $ 135,397      
Average earning assets $ 17,911,071   $ 15,831,432   $ 15,540,371   $ 14,593,905   $ 14,686,038      
               
Net interest margin   3.76 %   3.81 %   3.92 %   3.85 %   3.76 %    
Core net interest margin   3.43 %   3.58 %   3.66 %   3.67 %   3.66 %    
               
Calculation of Core Loan Yield              
               
Loan interest income $ 193,402   $ 179,971   $ 178,122   $ 159,440   $ 159,996      
Total accretable yield   (15,100 )   (9,322 )   (10,162 )   (6,660 )   (3,850 )    
Core loan interest income $ 178,302   $ 170,649   $ 167,960   $ 152,780   $ 156,146      
Average loan balance $ 14,144,259   $ 13,052,943   $ 12,813,274   $ 11,710,075   $ 11,788,838      
               
Core loan yield   5.00 %   5.19 %   5.26 %   5.29 %   5.25 %    
               
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully  
taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.      
               
     



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC    
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date          
For the Quarters Ended              
(Unaudited) Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31    
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018      
($ in thousands)              
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets              
               
Net income $ 237,841   $ 185,119   $ 103,293   $ 47,695   $ 215,713      
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment   31,738     13,373     11,236     1,381     4,520      
Core earnings $ 269,579   $ 198,492   $ 114,529   $ 49,076   $ 220,233      
               
Average total assets $ 17,871,748   $ 17,140,419   $ 16,845,528   $ 16,302,197   $ 15,771,362      
               
Return on average assets   1.33 %   1.44 %   1.24 %   1.19 %   1.37 %    
Core return on average assets   1.51 %   1.55 %   1.37 %   1.22 %   1.40 %    
               
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity              
               
Net income $ 237,841   $ 185,119   $ 103,293   $ 47,695   $ 215,713      
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   8,720     6,304     4,128     1,951     8,132      
Total income available to common stockholders $ 246,561   $ 191,423   $ 107,421   $ 49,646   $ 223,845      
               
Net non-core items, net of taxes   31,738     13,373     11,236     1,381     4,520      
Core earnings   269,579     198,492     114,529     49,076     220,233      
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   8,720     6,304     4,128     1,951     8,132      
Total core income available to common stockholders $ 278,299   $ 204,796   $ 118,657   $ 51,027   $ 228,365      
               
Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,396,024   $ 2,323,530   $ 2,300,535   $ 2,248,898   $ 2,157,097      
Average intangible assets:              
  Goodwill   (921,635 )   (896,236 )   (880,759 )   (845,688 )   (845,308 )    
  Other intangibles   (104,000 )   (99,178 )   (97,221 )   (90,316 )   (97,820 )    
Total average intangibles   (1,025,635 )   (995,414 )   (977,980 )   (936,004 )   (943,128 )    
Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,370,389   $ 1,328,116   $ 1,322,555   $ 1,312,894   $ 1,213,969      
               
Return on average common equity   9.93 %   10.65 %   9.05 %   8.60 %   10.00 %    
Return on tangible common equity   17.99 %   19.27 %   16.38 %   15.34 %   18.44 %    
Core return on average common equity   11.25 %   11.42 %   10.04 %   8.85 %   10.21 %    
Core return on tangible common equity   20.31 %   20.62 %   18.09 %   15.76 %   18.81 %    
               
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)              
               
Non-interest expense $ 461,112   $ 319,017   $ 212,152   $ 101,409   $ 392,229      
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment   (42,972 )   (18,104 )   (15,211 )   (1,870 )   (6,118 )    
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment   (3,282 )   (2,219 )   (1,162 )   (599 )   (4,240 )    
Amortization of intangibles adjustment   (11,805 )   (8,535 )   (5,588 )   (2,641 )   (11,009 )    
Efficiency ratio numerator $ 403,053   $ 290,159   $ 190,191   $ 96,299   $ 370,862      
               
Net-interest income $ 605,275   $ 437,546   $ 287,382   $ 137,026   $ 552,552      
Non-interest income   201,509     156,542     72,767     33,761     143,896      
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment   7,322     5,150     3,307     1,601     5,297      
Gain on sale of securities   (13,314 )   (12,937 )   (5,563 )   (2,740 )   (61 )    
Efficiency ratio denominator $ 800,792   $ 586,301   $ 357,893   $ 169,648   $ 701,684      
               
Efficiency ratio (1)   50.33 %   49.49 %   53.14 %   56.76 %   52.85 %    
               
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin              
               
Net interest income $ 605,275   $ 437,546   $ 287,382   $ 137,026   $ 552,552      
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment   7,322     5,150     3,307     1,601     5,297      
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income   612,597     442,696     290,689     138,627     557,849      
               
Total accretable yield   (41,244 )   (26,144 )   (16,822 )   (6,660 )   (35,263 )    
Core net interest income $ 571,353   $ 416,552   $ 273,867   $ 131,967   $ 522,586      
Average earning assets $ 15,977,909   $ 15,326,432   $ 15,069,751   $ 14,593,905   $ 14,036,614      
               
Net interest margin   3.83 %   3.86 %   3.89 %   3.85 %   3.97 %    
Core net interest margin   3.58 %   3.63 %   3.66 %   3.67 %   3.72 %    
               
Calculation of Core Loan Yield              
               
Loan interest income $ 710,935   $ 517,533   $ 337,562   $ 159,440   $ 616,037      
Total accretable yield   (41,244 )   (26,144 )   (16,822 )   (6,660 )   (35,263 )    
Core loan interest income $ 669,691   $ 491,389   $ 320,740   $ 152,780   $ 580,774      
Average loan balance $ 12,937,147   $ 12,530,348   $ 12,264,724   $ 11,710,075   $ 11,355,890      
               
Core loan yield   5.18 %   5.24 %   5.27 %   5.29 %   5.11 %    
               
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully  
taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.      
               
     

Primary Logo

