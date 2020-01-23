Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Record Annual Earnings

Company Announces Fifth Consecutive Record Year and $116.4 Million in Annual Net Income

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $28.5 million ($0.80 per diluted share) compared to net income of $25.6 million ($0.72 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2018 and net income of $29.4 million ($0.82 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2019.



Net earnings for 2019 were $116.4 million ($3.25 per diluted share) compared to $100.9 million ($2.82 per diluted share) for 2018. The results from 2019 and 2018 included recovered interest income from previously acquired impaired loans of $1.8 million and $2.4 million, respectively. The results for 2018 also included the effect of merger expenses associated with the acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares (“WashingtonFirst”) totaling $11.8 million (an after tax impact of $0.19 per share) compared to $1.3 million for 2019, which are associated with the pending acquisition of Revere Bank that is expected close in the beginning of the second quarter of 2020. Revere Bank has 11 banking offices and more than $2.8 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2019).

“We delivered a strong financial performance in 2019, which was our first full year following the successful integration of WashingtonFirst Bank. We rose to the occasion with record results and announced another wave of strategic expansion through the acquisitions of Revere Bank and Rembert Pendleton Jackson, a registered investment advisor headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Throughout the year we adjusted our strategies in response to the competitive market and interest rate environment, while consistently growing deposits, delivering impressive fee-income growth, and staying laser focused on providing exceptional experiences for the individuals and businesses we serve,” added Schrider. “We finished the year on a high note and the momentum from our fourth quarter performance will serve us well in 2020.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Total loans at December 31, 2019 increased 2% compared to December 31, 2018. During this period, the Company experienced 7% growth in total commercial loans as investor real estate loans and owner occupied real estate loans grew by 11% and 7%, respectively. The impact of commercial loan growth was offset by the decline in the mortgage loan portfolio due to the impact of mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the current interest rate environment and the sale of the majority of new mortgage loan production and the decline in consumer loan balances.



Total deposits grew 9% compared to the end of 2018. Deposit growth reduced the loan-to-deposit ratio to 104% at the end of 2019 compared to 111% at the end of 2018. The year-over-year deposit growth included an 8% increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, a 13% increase in core interest-bearing deposits and a 38% reduction in wholesale deposits.



The provision for loan losses for the current quarter was $1.7 million compared to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.5 million for the prior quarter of the current year.



Preparation for the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard in the first quarter of 2020 has been completed. Exclusive of the $2.8 million reclassification to the allowance for loan losses related to the acquired credit impaired loans, the estimated impact to retained earnings at transition date is expected to be approximately $2.0 million based on the expected performance of the economy.



During the quarter, the Company repurchased 668,191 shares of common stock at an average price of $36.34 per share as part of its existing share repurchase program.



The net interest margin was 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.51% for the third quarter of 2019.



The Company successfully issued $175 million in subordinated debt at an advantageous rate during the quarter. The debt provides capital to support future growth in the real estate lending portfolio and fund anticipated future redemptions of existing higher priced funding sources.



Driven by income from mortgage banking activities, wealth management and fees related to customer level commercial loan swaps, quarterly non-interest income increased 37% as compared to the same period in the prior year. Income from mortgage banking activities grew 269% compared to the same quarter of the prior year.



Non-interest expense for the quarter increased $3.4 million or 8% compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Increases occurred in most major expense categories, notably compensation and benefits, driven by incentive-based programs, merger costs and professional fees and services. A portion of the non-interest expense increases were offset by the decrease in FDIC insurance expense due to the application of the remaining assessment credit during the current quarter.



The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.98% for the current quarter as compared to 51.78% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 50.95% for the third quarter of 2019.

Review of Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

At December 31, 2019, total assets amounted to $8.6 billion compared to $8.2 billion at December 31, 2018. Total loans were $6.7 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $6.6 billion at the end of 2018. During this period, the composition of the portfolio shifted as total commercial loans grew 7% while mortgage loans have declined 8% due to the refinance activity and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production. Consumer loans experienced a 10% decline related to recent mortgage refinancing activity. During this period, total funded commercial loan production was a record $884 million. Commercial loans originated during the current year had total unfunded commitments of $479 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $6.4 billion compared to $5.9 billion at December 31, 2018, a 9% increase during the period. The increase from year-end 2018 was driven by increases in non-interest bearing demand, interest-bearing demand and money market deposit categories. The impact of the increase in rates associated with these additional deposits during 2019 was partially offset by the benefit realized from an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits and a reduction in wholesale deposits. During the current quarter, the Company issued $175 million in subordinated debt. The proceeds from the debt provides capital for future growth in the real estate lending portfolio, in addition to providing funds to reduce higher priced funding sources.

Tangible common equity totaled $782 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $727 million at December 31, 2018 as the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets grew to 9.46% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 9.21% at December 31, 2018. The decline in the tangible common equity ratio from 9.74% at the end of the prior quarter was the result of the impact on stockholder’s equity of stock repurchases in the current quarter. The Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.85%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.06%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.21% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70% at December 31, 2019.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.62% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.55% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans totaled $41.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $36.0 million at December 31, 2018, and $40.1 million at September 30, 2019. The modest growth in non-performing loans over the prior periods occurred primarily as a result of increases in segments of the loan portfolio secured by real estate. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans, but exclude purchased credit impaired loans acquired in the prior year’s acquisition of WashingtonFirst.

Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $0.5 million as compared to $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.84% of outstanding loans and 136% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.81% of outstanding loans and 149% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018. While non-performing loans increased from the prior year-end to December 31, 2019, the related reserves for those loans remained stable due to adequate collateral values.

Income Statement Review

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income decreased 1% to $65.6 million compared to $66.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest income remained level while interest expense increased 2% driven by deposit growth. The rise in interest expense was partially offset by the decline in the cost of borrowings from the prior year quarter to the current quarter.

The net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.38%, compared to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 of 3.57%. The current quarter’s margin benefited from the decrease in average borrowed funds and their associated rates as this decrease offset the increase in the average rate paid on deposits. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities remained at 1.48% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same quarter of the prior year. During this same period, the yield on interest-earning assets declined from 4.60% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 to 4.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 due to the interest rate environment, resulting in margin compression. The 9% increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits compared to the prior year quarter provided an interest free funding source that benefited the current quarter’s net interest margin. Amortization of the fair value adjustments to both interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities directly attributable to the WashingtonFirst acquisition had a 4 basis point positive effect on the net interest margin for the current period, compared to 12 basis points for the same period of the prior year. The resulting adjusted net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.34% as compared to 3.45% for the prior year quarter.

The provision for loan losses was $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in the loan loss provision for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter reflects the impact of the decline in the amount of loans subject to the allowance for loan losses.

Non-interest income increased 37% to $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $14.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to the 269% increase in income from mortgage banking activities, as the volume of residential mortgages sold increased. In addition, wealth management income increased 17% and other income rose 58% due to fees from customer level commercial loan swaps during this period.

Non-interest expense increased 8% to $46.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $42.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The current year quarter included $0.9 million in merger expenses. Excluding merger expenses, non-interest expense increased 6% compared to the prior year, driven by higher compensation costs associated with incentive-based sales programs and professional fees and services. A portion of these increases were offset by the decrease in FDIC insurance as a result of the application of the remaining assessment credit during the current quarter. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.98% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 51.78% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net interest income for the full year of 2019 increased 2% compared to 2018 due principally to loan growth. The net interest margin for 2019 was 3.51% compared to 3.60% for the prior year. The year ended December 31, 2019 included $1.8 million in recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans compared to $2.4 million for the same period of the prior year. Excluding the recovered interest income from both periods, the interest margin would have been 3.48% for the current year versus 3.58% for the prior year. Amortization of the fair value adjustments had a 5 basis point positive impact on the net interest margin for 2019, compared to 13 basis point positive impact for the prior year.

The provision for loan losses was $4.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $9.0 million for 2018. The decrease in the provision for the current period compared to the prior year was primarily the result of the overall improvement in the qualitative credit metrics of the loan portfolio during the previous twelve months in addition to lower loan growth than experienced in the prior year.

Non-interest income increased 17% to $71.3 million for 2019, compared to $61.1 million for 2018. Excluding life insurance mortality proceeds of $0.6 million and $1.6 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively, non-interest income increased 19%. This increase was driven by income from mortgage banking activities, which increased 108% from the prior year, to $14.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as a result of the rise in mortgage lending activity during the year. Sales of originated mortgage loans rose 74% during 2019 compared to 2018. Excluding income from bank owned life insurance, increases occurred in the majority of the other categories of non-interest income.

Non-interest expense decreased $0.7 million to $179.1 million for 2019, compared to $179.8 million for the prior year. The prior year included $11.8 million in merger expenses compared to $1.3 million for the current year. Excluding merger expenses, non-interest expense rose 6%, driven primarily by increases in salaries and benefits. Increases in non-interest expense also occurred in occupancy and equipment costs, software and outside data services, professional fees and marketing. A portion of the increases in non-interest expense was offset by the decrease in FDIC insurance during the year. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.52% for 2019 compared to 50.87% for 2018.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets.



The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, merger expenses and securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.



These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation table included with this release for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, % December 31, % (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 65,583 $ 66,145 (1 ) % $ 265,308 $ 260,445 2 % Provision for loan losses 1,655 3,403 (51 ) 4,684 9,023 (48 ) Non-interest income 19,224 14,030 37 71,322 61,049 17 Non-interest expense 46,081 42,667 8 179,085 179,783 - Income before income taxes 37,071 34,105 9 152,861 132,688 15 Net income 28,457 25,566 11 116,433 100,864 15 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1) $ 39,674 $ 37,508 6 $ 158,857 $ 153,477 4 Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.25 % 1.39 % 1.27 % Return on average common equity 9.93 % 9.70 % 10.51 % 9.84 % Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.60 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 54.34 % 53.22 % 53.20 % 55.92 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 51.98 % 51.78 % 51.52 % 50.87 % Per share data: Basic net income $ 0.80 $ 0.72 11 % $ 3.25 $ 2.82 15 % Diluted net income $ 0.80 $ 0.72 11 $ 3.25 $ 2.82 15 Average fully diluted shares 35,773,246 35,747,478 - 35,852,846 35,728,146 - Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 7 $ 1.18 $ 1.10 7 Book value per share 32.40 30.06 8 32.40 30.06 8 Tangible book value per share (1) 22.37 20.45 9 22.37 20.45 9 Outstanding shares 34,970,370 35,530,734 (2 ) 34,970,370 35,530,734 (2 ) Financial Condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,125,136 $ 1,010,724 11 % $ 1,125,136 $ 1,010,724 11 % Loans 6,705,232 6,573,014 2 6,705,232 6,573,014 2 Interest-earning assets 7,947,703 7,640,978 4 7,947,703 7,640,978 4 Assets 8,629,002 8,243,272 5 8,629,002 8,243,272 5 Deposits 6,440,319 5,914,880 9 6,440,319 5,914,880 9 Interest-bearing liabilities 5,485,055 5,378,026 2 5,485,055 5,378,026 2 Stockholders' equity 1,132,974 1,067,903 6 1,132,974 1,067,903 6 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (3) 9.70 % 9.50 % 9.70 % 9.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 11.21 % 11.06 % 11.21 % 11.06 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 14.85 % 12.26 % 14.85 % 12.26 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 11.06 % 10.90 % 11.06 % 10.90 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 9.46 % 9.21 % 9.46 % 9.21 % Average equity to average assets 13.31 % 12.90 % 13.25 % 12.87 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.84 % 0.81 % 0.84 % 0.81 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.62 % 0.55 % 0.62 % 0.55 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.50 % 0.46 % 0.50 % 0.46 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 136.02 % 148.51 % 136.02 % 148.51 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5) 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.01 % (1) Represents a Non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger expenses from non-interest expense;

securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2019 (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets

and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income: Net income $ 28,457 $ 25,566 $ 116,433 $ 100,864 Plus non-GAAP adjustments: Merger expenses 948 - 1,312 11,766 Income taxes 8,614 8,539 36,428 31,824 Provision for loan losses 1,655 3,403 4,684 9,023 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 39,674 $ 37,508 $ 158,857 $ 153,477 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis: Non-interest expense $ 46,081 $ 42,667 $ 179,085 $ 179,783 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 84,807 $ 80,175 $ 336,630 $ 321,494 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 54.34 % 53.22 % 53.20 % 55.92 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis: Non-interest expense $ 46,081 $ 42,667 $ 179,085 $ 179,783 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 481 540 1,946 2,162 Merger expenses 948 - 1,312 11,766 Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 44,652 $ 42,127 $ 175,827 $ 165,855 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 84,807 $ 80,175 $ 336,630 $ 321,494 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,149 1,232 4,746 4,715 Less non-GAAP adjustment: Securities gains 57 45 77 190 Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 85,899 $ 81,362 $ 341,299 $ 326,019 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 51.98 % 51.78 % 51.52 % 50.87 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,132,974 $ 1,067,903 $ 1,132,974 $ 1,067,903 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 4,332 15,754 4,332 15,754 Goodwill (347,149 ) (347,149 ) (347,149 ) (347,149 ) Other intangible assets, net (7,841 ) (9,788 ) (7,841 ) (9,788 ) Tangible common equity $ 782,316 $ 726,720 $ 782,316 $ 726,720 Total assets $ 8,629,002 $ 8,243,272 $ 8,629,002 $ 8,243,272 Goodwill (347,149 ) (347,149 ) (347,149 ) (347,149 ) Other intangible assets, net (7,841 ) (9,788 ) (7,841 ) (9,788 ) Tangible assets $ 8,274,012 $ 7,886,335 $ 8,274,012 $ 7,886,335 Tangible common equity ratio 9.46 % 9.21 % 9.46 % 9.21 % Outstanding common shares 34,970,370 35,530,734 34,970,370 35,530,734 Tangible book value per common share $ 22.37 $ 20.45 $ 22.37 $ 20.45





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 82,469 $ 67,014 Federal funds sold 208 609 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 63,426 33,858 Cash and cash equivalents 146,103 101,481 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 53,701 22,773 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,073,333 937,335 Other equity securities 51,803 73,389 Total loans 6,705,232 6,571,634 Less: allowance for loan losses (56,132 ) (53,486 ) Net loans 6,649,100 6,518,148 Premises and equipment, net 58,615 61,942 Other real estate owned 1,482 1,584 Accrued interest receivable 23,282 24,609 Goodwill 347,149 347,149 Other intangible assets, net 7,841 9,788 Other assets 216,593 145,074 Total assets $ 8,629,002 $ 8,243,272 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,892,052 $ 1,750,319 Interest-bearing deposits 4,548,267 4,164,561 Total deposits 6,440,319 5,914,880 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 213,605 327,429 Advances from FHLB 513,777 848,611 Subordinated debentures 209,406 37,425 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 118,921 47,024 Total liabilities 7,496,028 7,175,369 Stockholders' Equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 34,970,370 and 35,530,734 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 34,970 35,531 Additional paid in capital 586,622 606,573 Retained earnings 515,714 441,553 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,332 ) (15,754 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,132,974 1,067,903 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,629,002 $ 8,243,272





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 77,522 $ 78,081 $ 316,550 $ 293,131 Interest on loans held for sale 462 262 1,607 1,245 Interest on deposits with banks 724 222 2,129 1,304 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 5,437 5,219 21,739 20,516 Exempt from federal income taxes 1,243 1,820 5,834 7,855 Interest on federal funds sold 2 3 10 31 Total interest income 85,390 85,607 347,869 324,082 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 14,723 12,556 61,681 39,139 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 216 570 1,161 1,169 Interest on advances from FHLB 3,189 5,851 16,578 21,408 Interest on subordinated debt 1,679 485 3,141 1,921 Total interest expense 19,807 19,462 82,561 63,637 Net interest income 65,583 66,145 265,308 260,445 Provision for loan losses 1,655 3,403 4,684 9,023 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 63,928 62,742 260,624 251,422 Non-interest Income: Investment securities gains 57 45 77 190 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,427 2,459 9,692 9,324 Mortgage banking activities 4,170 1,130 14,711 7,073 Wealth management income 6,401 5,492 22,669 21,284 Insurance agency commissions 1,331 1,138 6,612 6,158 Income from bank owned life insurance 660 663 3,165 4,327 Bank card fees 1,435 1,368 5,616 5,567 Other income 2,743 1,735 8,780 7,126 Total non-interest income 19,224 14,030 71,322 61,049 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 26,251 23,934 103,950 96,998 Occupancy expense of premises 4,663 4,413 19,470 18,352 Equipment expenses 2,791 2,426 10,720 9,335 Marketing 1,085 1,061 4,456 3,924 Outside data services 1,854 1,763 7,567 6,603 FDIC insurance 123 1,255 2,260 5,095 Amortization of intangible assets 481 540 1,946 2,162 Merger expenses 948 - 1,312 11,766 Professional fees and services 2,553 1,966 6,978 6,056 Other expenses 5,332 5,309 20,426 19,492 Total non-interest expense 46,081 42,667 179,085 179,783 Income before income taxes 37,071 34,105 152,861 132,688 Income tax expense 8,614 8,539 36,428 31,824 Net income $ 28,457 $ 25,566 $ 116,433 $ 100,864 Net Income Per Share Amounts: Basic net income per share $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 3.25 $ 2.82 Diluted net income per share $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 3.25 $ 2.82 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 1.18 $ 1.10





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the Quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 86,539 $ 88,229 $ 88,423 $ 89,424 $ 86,839 $ 85,595 $ 79,774 $ 76,589 Interest expense 19,807 20,292 21,029 21,433 19,462 16,783 14,779 12,613 Tax-equivalent net interest income 66,732 67,937 67,394 67,991 67,377 68,812 64,995 63,976 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,149 1,147 1,209 1,241 1,232 1,221 1,177 1,085 Provision (credit) for loan losses 1,655 1,524 1,633 (128 ) 3,403 1,890 1,733 1,997 Non-interest income 19,224 18,573 16,556 16,969 14,030 15,033 14,868 17,118 Non-interest expense 46,081 44,925 43,887 44,192 42,667 42,393 45,082 49,641 Income before income taxes 37,071 38,914 37,221 39,655 34,105 38,341 31,871 28,371 Income tax expense 8,614 9,531 8,945 9,338 8,539 9,107 7,472 6,706 Net income $ 28,457 $ 29,383 $ 28,276 $ 30,317 $ 25,566 $ 29,234 $ 24,399 $ 21,665 Financial Performance: Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 39,674 $ 40,802 $ 38,854 $ 39,527 $ 37,508 $ 40,811 $ 35,832 $ 39,326 Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.49 % 1.25 % 1.45 % 1.23 % 1.12 % Return on average common equity 9.93 % 10.38 % 10.32 % 11.46 % 9.70 % 11.26 % 9.66 % 8.70 % Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.60 % 3.57 % 3.71 % 3.56 % 3.58 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 54.34 % 52.63 % 53.04 % 52.79 % 53.22 % 51.31 % 57.29 % 62.04 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 51.98 % 50.95 % 51.71 % 51.44 % 51.78 % 49.27 % 52.98 % 49.54 % Per Share Data: Basic net income per share $ 0.80 $ 0.82 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 Diluted net income per share $ 0.80 $ 0.82 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 Average fully diluted shares 35,773,246 35,900,102 35,890,437 35,806,459 35,747,478 35,744,085 35,743,927 35,683,542 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Non-interest Income: Securities gains $ 57 $ 15 $ 5 $ - $ 45 $ 82 $ - $ 63 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,427 2,516 2,442 2,307 2,459 2,316 2,290 2,259 Mortgage banking activities 4,170 4,408 3,270 2,863 1,130 1,672 2,064 2,207 Wealth management income 6,401 5,493 5,539 5,236 5,492 5,344 5,387 5,061 Insurance agency commissions 1,331 2,116 1,265 1,900 1,138 2,016 1,180 1,824 Income from bank owned life insurance 660 662 654 1,189 663 663 670 2,331 Bank card fees 1,435 1,462 1,467 1,252 1,368 1,436 1,393 1,370 Other income 2,743 1,901 1,914 2,222 1,735 1,504 1,884 2,003 Total Non-interest Income $ 19,224 $ 18,573 $ 16,556 $ 16,969 $ 14,030 $ 15,033 $ 14,868 $ 17,118 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 26,251 $ 26,234 $ 25,489 $ 25,976 $ 23,934 $ 24,488 $ 24,664 $ 23,912 Occupancy expense of premises 4,663 4,816 4,760 5,231 4,413 4,355 4,642 4,942 Equipment expenses 2,791 2,641 2,712 2,576 2,426 2,441 2,243 2,225 Marketing 1,085 1,541 887 943 1,061 770 945 1,148 Outside data services 1,854 1,973 1,962 1,778 1,763 1,736 1,707 1,397 FDIC insurance 123 (83 ) 1,084 1,136 1,255 1,257 1,390 1,193 Amortization of intangible assets 481 491 483 491 540 540 541 541 Merger expenses 948 364 - - - 580 2,228 8,958 Professional fees and services 2,553 1,546 1,634 1,245 1,966 1,351 1,699 1,040 Other expenses 5,332 5,402 4,876 4,816 5,309 4,875 5,023 4,285 Total Non-interest Expense $ 46,081 $ 44,925 $ 43,887 $ 44,192 $ 42,667 $ 42,393 $ 45,082 $ 49,641 (1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger expenses from non-interest expense;

securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance Sheets at Quarter End: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,149,327 $ 1,199,275 $ 1,241,081 $ 1,249,968 $ 1,228,247 $ 1,181,427 $ 1,106,674 $ 992,287 Residential construction loans 146,279 150,692 171,106 176,388 186,785 188,779 197,372 215,445 Commercial AD&C loans 684,010 678,906 658,709 688,939 681,201 631,589 609,266 564,871 Commercial investor real estate loans 2,169,156 2,036,021 1,994,027 1,962,879 1,958,395 1,924,397 1,923,827 1,928,439 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,288,677 1,278,505 1,224,986 1,216,713 1,202,903 1,201,673 1,184,421 1,174,739 Commercial business loans 801,019 772,619 772,158 769,660 796,264 738,083 702,939 652,797 Consumer loans 466,764 480,530 489,176 505,443 517,839 523,011 525,574 532,973 Total loans 6,705,232 6,596,548 6,551,243 6,569,990 6,571,634 6,388,959 6,250,073 6,061,551 Allowance for loan losses (56,132 ) (54,992 ) (54,024 ) (53,089 ) (53,486 ) (50,409 ) (48,493 ) (46,931 ) Loans held for sale 53,701 78,821 50,511 24,998 22,773 31,581 40,000 28,486 Investment securities 1,125,136 946,210 955,715 987,299 1,010,724 992,797 1,017,274 1,040,339 Interest-earning assets 7,947,703 7,742,138 7,713,364 7,648,654 7,639,598 7,428,534 7,532,664 7,285,731 Total assets 8,629,002 8,437,538 8,398,519 8,327,900 8,243,272 8,034,565 8,152,600 7,894,918 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,892,052 2,081,435 2,023,614 1,813,708 1,750,319 1,902,537 1,910,690 1,767,523 Total deposits 6,440,319 6,493,899 6,389,749 6,224,523 5,914,880 5,898,394 5,837,826 5,627,206 Customer repurchase agreements 138,605 126,008 150,604 122,626 137,429 142,669 139,647 149,323 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,485,055 5,093,265 5,136,860 5,297,108 5,378,026 5,042,431 5,168,055 5,057,645 Total stockholders' equity 1,132,974 1,140,041 1,119,445 1,095,848 1,067,903 1,042,716 1,026,349 1,014,608 Quarterly Average Balance Sheets: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,169,623 $ 1,215,132 $ 1,244,086 $ 1,230,319 $ 1,188,135 $ 1,122,946 $ 1,034,062 $ 1,117,478 Residential construction loans 149,690 162,196 174,095 189,720 202,710 215,578 223,171 193,327 Commercial AD&C loans 695,817 651,905 686,282 676,205 647,115 632,354 576,076 582,876 Commercial investor real estate loans 2,092,478 1,982,979 1,960,919 1,964,699 1,936,936 1,905,427 1,924,759 1,988,340 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,274,782 1,258,000 1,215,632 1,207,799 1,196,506 1,190,865 1,184,409 940,065 Commercial business loans 765,159 786,150 756,594 780,318 751,754 700,791 666,280 657,372 Consumer loans 477,572 486,865 505,235 515,644 522,453 524,605 531,965 538,198 Total loans 6,625,121 6,543,227 6,542,843 6,564,704 6,445,609 6,292,566 6,140,722 6,017,656 Loans held for sale 50,208 61,870 37,121 17,846 21,923 29,939 25,403 35,768 Investment securities 1,002,692 941,048 964,863 1,010,940 986,146 996,365 1,028,306 1,062,325 Interest-earning assets 7,859,836 7,690,629 7,619,240 7,627,187 7,495,338 7,372,536 7,311,272 7,212,878 Total assets 8,542,837 8,370,789 8,294,883 8,258,116 8,104,916 7,986,525 7,926,735 7,841,611 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,927,063 1,909,884 1,796,802 1,682,720 1,766,672 1,822,931 1,796,644 1,651,258 Total deposits 6,459,551 6,405,762 6,247,409 5,952,942 5,822,580 5,783,992 5,657,420 5,489,715 Customer repurchase agreements 126,596 138,736 141,865 129,059 146,637 139,809 148,539 136,694 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,326,303 5,202,876 5,269,209 5,403,946 5,230,254 5,076,717 5,058,016 5,116,904 Total stockholders' equity 1,136,824 1,123,185 1,099,078 1,073,291 1,045,378 1,030,167 1,013,081 1,010,106 Financial Measures: Average equity to average assets 13.31 % 13.42 % 13.25 % 13.00 % 12.90 % 12.90 % 12.78 % 12.88 % Investment securities to earning assets 14.16 % 12.22 % 12.39 % 12.91 % 13.23 % 13.36 % 13.50 % 14.28 % Loans to earning assets 84.37 % 85.20 % 84.93 % 85.90 % 86.02 % 86.01 % 82.97 % 83.20 % Loans to assets 77.71 % 78.18 % 78.00 % 78.89 % 79.72 % 79.52 % 76.66 % 76.78 % Loans to deposits 104.11 % 101.58 % 102.53 % 105.55 % 111.10 % 108.32 % 107.06 % 107.72 % Capital Measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 9.70 % 9.96 % 9.80 % 9.61 % 9.50 % 9.46 % 9.27 % 9.21 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 11.21 % 11.52 % 11.59 % 11.35 % 11.06 % 11.18 % 11.01 % 11.08 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 14.85 % 12.70 % 12.79 % 12.54 % 12.26 % 12.38 % 12.19 % 12.27 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 11.06 % 11.37 % 11.43 % 11.19 % 10.90 % 11.02 % 10.85 % 10.92 % Book value per share $ 32.40 $ 32.00 $ 31.43 $ 30.82 $ 30.06 $ 29.35 $ 28.90 $ 28.61 Outstanding shares 34,970,370 35,625,822 35,614,953 35,557,110 35,530,734 35,521,541 35,511,943 35,463,269 (1) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2019



