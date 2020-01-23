There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,030 in the last 365 days.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Record Annual Earnings

Company Announces Fifth Consecutive Record Year and $116.4 Million in Annual Net Income

/EIN News/ -- OLNEY, Md., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $28.5 million ($0.80 per diluted share) compared to net income of $25.6 million ($0.72 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2018 and net income of $29.4 million ($0.82 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2019.

Net earnings for 2019 were $116.4 million ($3.25 per diluted share) compared to $100.9 million ($2.82 per diluted share) for 2018.  The results from 2019 and 2018 included recovered interest income from previously acquired impaired loans of $1.8 million and $2.4 million, respectively.  The results for 2018 also included the effect of merger expenses associated with the acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares (“WashingtonFirst”) totaling $11.8 million (an after tax impact of $0.19 per share) compared to $1.3 million for 2019, which are associated with the pending acquisition of Revere Bank that is expected close in the beginning of the second quarter of 2020.  Revere Bank has 11 banking offices and more than $2.8 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2019). 

“We delivered a strong financial performance in 2019, which was our first full year following the successful integration of WashingtonFirst Bank. We rose to the occasion with record results and announced another wave of strategic expansion through the acquisitions of Revere Bank and Rembert Pendleton Jackson, a registered investment advisor headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Throughout the year we adjusted our strategies in response to the competitive market and interest rate environment, while consistently growing deposits, delivering impressive fee-income growth, and staying laser focused on providing exceptional experiences for the individuals and businesses we serve,” added Schrider. “We finished the year on a high note and the momentum from our fourth quarter performance will serve us well in 2020.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights:  

  • Total loans at December 31, 2019 increased 2% compared to December 31, 2018.   During this period, the Company experienced 7% growth in total commercial loans as investor real estate loans and owner occupied real estate loans grew by 11% and 7%, respectively.  The impact of commercial loan growth was offset by the decline in the mortgage loan portfolio due to the impact of mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the current interest rate environment and the sale of the majority of new mortgage loan production and the decline in consumer loan balances. 
     
  • Total deposits grew 9% compared to the end of 2018. Deposit growth reduced the loan-to-deposit ratio to 104% at the end of 2019 compared to 111% at the end of 2018.  The year-over-year deposit growth included an 8% increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, a 13% increase in core interest-bearing deposits and a 38% reduction in wholesale deposits.
     
  • The provision for loan losses for the current quarter was $1.7 million compared to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.5 million for the prior quarter of the current year.
     
  • Preparation for the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard in the first quarter of 2020 has been completed.  Exclusive of the $2.8 million reclassification to the allowance for loan losses related to the acquired credit impaired loans, the estimated impact to retained earnings at transition date is expected to be approximately $2.0 million based on the expected performance of the economy. 
     
  • During the quarter, the Company repurchased 668,191 shares of common stock at an average price of $36.34 per share as part of its existing share repurchase program.
     
  • The net interest margin was 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.51% for the third quarter of 2019. 
     
  • The Company successfully issued $175 million in subordinated debt at an advantageous rate during the quarter.  The debt provides capital to support future growth in the real estate lending portfolio and fund anticipated future redemptions of existing higher priced funding sources.
     
  • Driven by income from mortgage banking activities, wealth management and fees related to customer level commercial loan swaps, quarterly non-interest income increased 37% as compared to the same period in the prior year.  Income from mortgage banking activities grew 269% compared to the same quarter of the prior year.
     
  • Non-interest expense for the quarter increased $3.4 million or 8% compared to the same quarter of the prior year.  Increases occurred in most major expense categories, notably compensation and benefits, driven by incentive-based programs, merger costs and professional fees and services.  A portion of the non-interest expense increases were offset by the decrease in FDIC insurance expense due to the application of the remaining assessment credit during the current quarter.
     
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.98% for the current quarter as compared to 51.78% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 50.95% for the third quarter of 2019.

Review of Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

At December 31, 2019, total assets amounted to $8.6 billion compared to $8.2 billion at December 31, 2018. Total loans were $6.7 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $6.6 billion at the end of 2018.  During this period, the composition of the portfolio shifted as total commercial loans grew 7% while mortgage loans have declined 8% due to the refinance activity and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production. Consumer loans experienced a 10% decline related to recent mortgage refinancing activity.  During this period, total funded commercial loan production was a record $884 million.  Commercial loans originated during the current year had total unfunded commitments of $479 million as of December 31, 2019. 

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $6.4 billion compared to $5.9 billion at December 31, 2018, a 9% increase during the period.  The increase from year-end 2018 was driven by increases in non-interest bearing demand, interest-bearing demand and money market deposit categories.  The impact of the increase in rates associated with these additional deposits during 2019 was partially offset by the benefit realized from an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits and a reduction in wholesale deposits. During the current quarter, the Company issued $175 million in subordinated debt. The proceeds from the debt provides capital for future growth in the real estate lending portfolio, in addition to providing funds to reduce higher priced funding sources. 

Tangible common equity totaled $782 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $727 million at December 31, 2018 as the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets grew to 9.46% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 9.21% at December 31, 2018.  The decline in the tangible common equity ratio from 9.74% at the end of the prior quarter was the result of the impact on stockholder’s equity of stock repurchases in the current quarter.  The Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.85%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.06%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.21% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70% at December 31, 2019.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.62% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.55% at December 31, 2018.  Non-performing loans totaled $41.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $36.0 million at December 31, 2018, and $40.1 million at September 30, 2019. The modest growth in non-performing loans over the prior periods occurred primarily as a result of increases in segments of the loan portfolio secured by real estate.  Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans, but exclude purchased credit impaired loans acquired in the prior year’s acquisition of WashingtonFirst.

Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $0.5 million as compared to $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The allowance for loan losses represented 0.84% of outstanding loans and 136% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.81% of outstanding loans and 149% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018. While non-performing loans increased from the prior year-end to December 31, 2019, the related reserves for those loans remained stable due to adequate collateral values. 

Income Statement Review

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income decreased 1% to $65.6 million compared to $66.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Interest income remained level while interest expense increased 2% driven by deposit growth.  The rise in interest expense was partially offset by the decline in the cost of borrowings from the prior year quarter to the current quarter.

The net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.38%, compared to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 of 3.57%.  The current quarter’s margin benefited from the decrease in average borrowed funds and their associated rates as this decrease offset the increase in the average rate paid on deposits.  The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities remained at 1.48% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same quarter of the prior year.  During this same period, the yield on interest-earning assets declined from 4.60% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 to 4.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 due to the interest rate environment, resulting in margin compression.  The 9% increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits compared to the prior year quarter provided an interest free funding source that benefited the current quarter’s net interest margin.  Amortization of the fair value adjustments to both interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities directly attributable to the WashingtonFirst acquisition had a 4 basis point positive effect on the net interest margin for the current period, compared to 12 basis points for the same period of the prior year.  The resulting adjusted net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.34% as compared to 3.45% for the prior year quarter.

The provision for loan losses was $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in the loan loss provision for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter reflects the impact of the decline in the amount of loans subject to the allowance for loan losses. 

Non-interest income increased 37% to $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $14.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to the 269% increase in income from mortgage banking activities, as the volume of residential mortgages sold increased.  In addition, wealth management income increased 17% and other income rose 58% due to fees from customer level commercial loan swaps during this period.

Non-interest expense increased 8% to $46.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $42.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The current year quarter included $0.9 million in merger expenses.  Excluding merger expenses, non-interest expense increased 6% compared to the prior year, driven by higher compensation costs associated with incentive-based sales programs and professional fees and services.  A portion of these increases were offset by the decrease in FDIC insurance as a result of the application of the remaining assessment credit during the current quarter.  The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.98% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 51.78% for the fourth quarter of 2018. 

Net interest income for the full year of 2019 increased 2% compared to 2018 due principally to loan growth. The net interest margin for 2019 was 3.51% compared to 3.60% for the prior year. The year ended December 31, 2019 included $1.8 million in recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans compared to $2.4 million for the same period of the prior year.  Excluding the recovered interest income from both periods, the interest margin would have been 3.48% for the current year versus 3.58% for the prior year.  Amortization of the fair value adjustments had a 5 basis point positive impact on the net interest margin for 2019, compared to 13 basis point positive impact for the prior year. 

The provision for loan losses was $4.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $9.0 million for 2018.  The decrease in the provision for the current period compared to the prior year was primarily the result of the overall improvement in the qualitative credit metrics of the loan portfolio during the previous twelve months in addition to lower loan growth than experienced in the prior year.

Non-interest income increased 17% to $71.3 million for 2019, compared to $61.1 million for 2018.  Excluding life insurance mortality proceeds of $0.6 million and $1.6 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively, non-interest income increased 19%. This increase was driven by income from mortgage banking activities, which increased 108% from the prior year, to $14.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as a result of the rise in mortgage lending activity during the year. Sales of originated mortgage loans rose 74% during 2019 compared to 2018.  Excluding income from bank owned life insurance, increases occurred in the majority of the other categories of non-interest income.

Non-interest expense decreased $0.7 million to $179.1 million for 2019, compared to $179.8 million for the prior year.  The prior year included $11.8 million in merger expenses compared to $1.3 million for the current year.  Excluding merger expenses, non-interest expense rose 6%, driven primarily by increases in salaries and benefits. Increases in non-interest expense also occurred in occupancy and equipment costs, software and outside data services, professional fees and marketing.  A portion of the increases in non-interest expense was offset by the decrease in FDIC insurance during the year.  The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.52% for 2019 compared to 50.87% for 2018.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors.  Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, merger expenses and securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.             

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation table included with this release for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results today at 2:00 P.M. (ET).  A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com.  Participants may call 1-866-235-9910. A password is not necessary.  Visitors to the website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call.  An internet-based replay will be available on the website until 9:00 am (ET) February 6, 2020.  A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-877-344-7529 under conference call number 10137689.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services. Visit www.sandyspringbank.com for more information.

For additional information or questions, please contact:
Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Sandy Spring Bancorp
17801 Georgia Avenue
Olney, Maryland 20832
1-800-399-5919
Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
  PMantua@sandyspringbank.com
 Website: www.sandyspringbank.com 
   
Media Contact:
Jen Schell
301-570-8331
jschell@sandyspringbank.com
 

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp makes forward-looking statements in this news release and in the conference call regarding this news release.  These forward-looking statements may include: statements of goals, intentions, earnings expectations, and other expectations; estimates of risks and of future costs and benefits; assessments of probable loan losses; assessments of market risk; and statements of the ability to achieve financial and other goals.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project” and other similar words and expressions.  Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.  Sandy Spring Bancorp does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.  Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Sandy Spring Bancorp anticipated in its forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the acquisition of Revere Bank by Sandy Spring Bancorp, including the ability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals and meet other closing conditions to the transaction, and delay in closing the merger; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties.  Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports.  Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

                             
                             
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                            
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED                            
                             
    Three Months Ended         Twelve Months Ended      
    December 31,   %     December 31,   %  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2019   2018   Change     2019   2018   Change  
Results of Operations:                            
Net interest income   $ 65,583   $ 66,145   (1 ) %   $ 265,308   $ 260,445   2   %
Provision for loan losses     1,655     3,403   (51 )       4,684     9,023   (48 )  
Non-interest income     19,224     14,030   37         71,322     61,049   17    
Non-interest expense     46,081     42,667   8         179,085     179,783   -    
Income before income taxes     37,071     34,105   9         152,861     132,688   15    
Net income     28,457     25,566   11         116,433     100,864   15    
                                         
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1)   $ 39,674   $ 37,508   6       $ 158,857   $ 153,477   4    
                                         
Return on average assets     1.32 %   1.25 %           1.39 %   1.27 %      
Return on average common equity     9.93 %   9.70 %           10.51 %   9.84 %      
Net interest margin     3.38 %   3.57 %           3.51 %   3.60 %      
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)     54.34 %   53.22 %           53.20 %   55.92 %      
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)     51.98 %   51.78 %           51.52 %   50.87 %      
                                         
Per share data:                                        
Basic net income   $ 0.80   $ 0.72   11   %   $ 3.25   $ 2.82   15   %
Diluted net income   $ 0.80   $ 0.72   11       $ 3.25   $ 2.82   15    
Average fully diluted shares     35,773,246     35,747,478   -         35,852,846     35,728,146   -    
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.30   $ 0.28   7       $ 1.18   $ 1.10   7    
Book value per share     32.40     30.06   8         32.40     30.06   8    
Tangible book value per share (1)     22.37     20.45   9         22.37     20.45   9    
Outstanding shares     34,970,370     35,530,734   (2 )       34,970,370     35,530,734   (2 )  
                                         
Financial Condition at period-end:                                        
Investment securities   $ 1,125,136   $ 1,010,724   11   %   $ 1,125,136   $ 1,010,724   11   %
Loans     6,705,232     6,573,014   2         6,705,232     6,573,014   2    
Interest-earning assets     7,947,703     7,640,978   4         7,947,703     7,640,978   4    
Assets     8,629,002     8,243,272   5         8,629,002     8,243,272   5    
Deposits     6,440,319     5,914,880   9         6,440,319     5,914,880   9    
Interest-bearing liabilities     5,485,055     5,378,026   2         5,485,055     5,378,026   2    
Stockholders' equity     1,132,974     1,067,903   6         1,132,974     1,067,903   6    
                                         
Capital ratios:                                        
Tier 1 leverage (3)     9.70 %   9.50 %           9.70 %   9.50 %      
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)     11.21 %   11.06 %           11.21 %   11.06 %      
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)     14.85 %   12.26 %           14.85 %   12.26 %      
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)     11.06 %   10.90 %           11.06 %   10.90 %      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)     9.46 %   9.21 %           9.46 %   9.21 %      
Average equity to average assets     13.31 %   12.90 %           13.25 %   12.87 %      
                                         
Credit quality ratios:                                        
Allowance for loan losses to loans     0.84 %   0.81 %           0.84 %   0.81 %      
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.62 %   0.55 %           0.62 %   0.55 %      
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.50 %   0.46 %           0.50 %   0.46 %      
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     136.02 %   148.51 %           136.02 %   148.51 %      
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5)     0.03 %   0.02 %           0.03 %   0.01 %      
                                         
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP measure.                            
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. 
The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger expenses from non-interest expense; 
securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2019                            
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets
 and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.                        
                             


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                                
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED                                
                                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2019       2018       2019       2018  
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income:                                
Net income   $ 28,457     $ 25,566     $ 116,433     $ 100,864  
Plus non-GAAP adjustments:                                
Merger expenses     948       -       1,312       11,766  
Income taxes     8,614       8,539       36,428       31,824  
Provision for loan losses     1,655       3,403       4,684       9,023  
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income   $ 39,674     $ 37,508     $ 158,857     $ 153,477  
                                 
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis:                                
Non-interest expense   $ 46,081     $ 42,667     $ 179,085     $ 179,783  
                                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 84,807     $ 80,175     $ 336,630     $ 321,494  
                                 
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis     54.34 %     53.22 %     53.20 %     55.92 %
                                 
                                 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis:                                
Non-interest expense   $ 46,081     $ 42,667     $ 179,085     $ 179,783  
Less non-GAAP adjustments:                                
Amortization of intangible assets     481       540       1,946       2,162  
Merger expenses     948       -       1,312       11,766  
Non-interest expense - as adjusted   $ 44,652     $ 42,127     $ 175,827     $ 165,855  
                                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 84,807     $ 80,175     $ 336,630     $ 321,494  
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:                                
Tax-equivalent income     1,149       1,232       4,746       4,715  
Less non-GAAP adjustment:                                
Securities gains     57       45       77       190  
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted   $ 85,899     $ 81,362     $ 341,299     $ 326,019  
                                 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis     51.98 %     51.78 %     51.52 %     50.87 %
                                 
Tangible common equity ratio:                                
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,132,974     $ 1,067,903     $ 1,132,974     $ 1,067,903  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     4,332       15,754       4,332       15,754  
Goodwill     (347,149 )     (347,149 )     (347,149 )     (347,149 )
Other intangible assets, net     (7,841 )     (9,788 )     (7,841 )     (9,788 )
Tangible common equity   $ 782,316     $ 726,720     $ 782,316     $ 726,720  
                                 
Total assets   $ 8,629,002     $ 8,243,272     $ 8,629,002     $ 8,243,272  
Goodwill     (347,149 )     (347,149 )     (347,149 )     (347,149 )
Other intangible assets, net     (7,841 )     (9,788 )     (7,841 )     (9,788 )
Tangible assets   $ 8,274,012     $ 7,886,335     $ 8,274,012     $ 7,886,335  
                                 
Tangible common equity ratio     9.46 %     9.21 %     9.46 %     9.21 %
                                 
Outstanding common shares     34,970,370       35,530,734       34,970,370       35,530,734  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 22.37     $ 20.45     $ 22.37     $ 20.45  
                                 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED        
         
    December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)     2019       2018  
Assets                
Cash and due from banks   $ 82,469     $ 67,014  
Federal funds sold     208       609  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     63,426       33,858  
Cash and cash equivalents     146,103       101,481  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)     53,701       22,773  
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)     1,073,333       937,335  
Other equity securities     51,803       73,389  
Total loans     6,705,232       6,571,634  
Less: allowance for loan losses     (56,132 )     (53,486 )
Net loans     6,649,100       6,518,148  
Premises and equipment, net     58,615       61,942  
Other real estate owned     1,482       1,584  
Accrued interest receivable     23,282       24,609  
Goodwill     347,149       347,149  
Other intangible assets, net     7,841       9,788  
Other assets     216,593       145,074  
Total assets   $ 8,629,002     $ 8,243,272  
                 
Liabilities                
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 1,892,052     $ 1,750,319  
Interest-bearing deposits     4,548,267       4,164,561  
Total deposits     6,440,319       5,914,880  
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased     213,605       327,429  
Advances from FHLB     513,777       848,611  
Subordinated debentures     209,406       37,425  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     118,921       47,024  
Total liabilities     7,496,028       7,175,369  
                 
Stockholders' Equity                
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 34,970,370 and                
35,530,734 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively     34,970       35,531  
Additional paid in capital     586,622       606,573  
Retained earnings     515,714       441,553  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (4,332 )     (15,754 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,132,974       1,067,903  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 8,629,002     $ 8,243,272  
         


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED            
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2019   2018   2019   2018
Interest Income:                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 77,522   $ 78,081   $ 316,550   $ 293,131
Interest on loans held for sale     462     262     1,607     1,245
Interest on deposits with banks     724     222     2,129     1,304
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                        
Taxable     5,437     5,219     21,739     20,516
Exempt from federal income taxes     1,243     1,820     5,834     7,855
Interest on federal funds sold     2     3     10     31
Total interest income     85,390     85,607     347,869     324,082
Interest Expense:                        
Interest on deposits     14,723     12,556     61,681     39,139
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased     216     570     1,161     1,169
Interest on advances from FHLB     3,189     5,851     16,578     21,408
Interest on subordinated debt     1,679     485     3,141     1,921
Total interest expense     19,807     19,462     82,561     63,637
Net interest income     65,583     66,145     265,308     260,445
Provision for loan losses     1,655     3,403     4,684     9,023
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     63,928     62,742     260,624     251,422
Non-interest Income:                        
Investment securities gains     57     45     77     190
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,427     2,459     9,692     9,324
Mortgage banking activities     4,170     1,130     14,711     7,073
Wealth management income     6,401     5,492     22,669     21,284
Insurance agency commissions     1,331     1,138     6,612     6,158
Income from bank owned life insurance     660     663     3,165     4,327
Bank card fees     1,435     1,368     5,616     5,567
Other income     2,743     1,735     8,780     7,126
Total non-interest income     19,224     14,030     71,322     61,049
Non-interest Expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     26,251     23,934     103,950     96,998
Occupancy expense of premises     4,663     4,413     19,470     18,352
Equipment expenses     2,791     2,426     10,720     9,335
Marketing     1,085     1,061     4,456     3,924
Outside data services     1,854     1,763     7,567     6,603
FDIC insurance     123     1,255     2,260     5,095
Amortization of intangible assets     481     540     1,946     2,162
Merger expenses     948     -     1,312     11,766
Professional fees and services     2,553     1,966     6,978     6,056
Other expenses     5,332     5,309     20,426     19,492
Total non-interest expense     46,081     42,667     179,085     179,783
Income before income taxes     37,071     34,105     152,861     132,688
Income tax expense     8,614     8,539     36,428     31,824
Net income   $ 28,457   $ 25,566   $ 116,433   $ 100,864
                         
Net Income Per Share Amounts:                        
Basic net income per share   $ 0.80   $ 0.72   $ 3.25   $ 2.82
Diluted net income per share   $ 0.80   $ 0.72   $ 3.25   $ 2.82
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.30   $ 0.28   $ 1.18   $ 1.10
                         


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                                
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED                        
                                 
      2019       2018  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Profitability for the Quarter:                                
Tax-equivalent interest income   $ 86,539     $ 88,229     $ 88,423     $ 89,424     $ 86,839     $ 85,595     $ 79,774     $ 76,589  
Interest expense     19,807       20,292       21,029       21,433       19,462       16,783       14,779       12,613  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     66,732       67,937       67,394       67,991       67,377       68,812       64,995       63,976  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     1,149       1,147       1,209       1,241       1,232       1,221       1,177       1,085  
Provision (credit) for loan losses     1,655       1,524       1,633       (128 )     3,403       1,890       1,733       1,997  
Non-interest income     19,224       18,573       16,556       16,969       14,030       15,033       14,868       17,118  
Non-interest expense     46,081       44,925       43,887       44,192       42,667       42,393       45,082       49,641  
Income before income taxes     37,071       38,914       37,221       39,655       34,105       38,341       31,871       28,371  
Income tax expense     8,614       9,531       8,945       9,338       8,539       9,107       7,472       6,706  
Net income   $ 28,457     $ 29,383     $ 28,276     $ 30,317     $ 25,566     $ 29,234     $ 24,399     $ 21,665  
Financial Performance:                                
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income   $ 39,674     $ 40,802     $ 38,854     $ 39,527     $ 37,508     $ 40,811     $ 35,832     $ 39,326  
Return on average assets     1.32 %     1.39 %     1.37 %     1.49 %     1.25 %     1.45 %     1.23 %     1.12 %
Return on average common equity     9.93 %     10.38 %     10.32 %     11.46 %     9.70 %     11.26 %     9.66 %     8.70 %
Net interest margin     3.38 %     3.51 %     3.54 %     3.60 %     3.57 %     3.71 %     3.56 %     3.58 %
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)     54.34 %     52.63 %     53.04 %     52.79 %     53.22 %     51.31 %     57.29 %     62.04 %
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)     51.98 %     50.95 %     51.71 %     51.44 %     51.78 %     49.27 %     52.98 %     49.54 %
Per Share Data:                                
Basic net income per share   $ 0.80     $ 0.82     $ 0.79     $ 0.85     $ 0.72     $ 0.82     $ 0.68     $ 0.61  
Diluted net income per share   $ 0.80     $ 0.82     $ 0.79     $ 0.85     $ 0.72     $ 0.82     $ 0.68     $ 0.61  
Average fully diluted shares     35,773,246       35,900,102       35,890,437       35,806,459       35,747,478       35,744,085       35,743,927       35,683,542  
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.28     $ 0.28     $ 0.28     $ 0.28     $ 0.26  
Non-interest Income:                                
Securities gains   $ 57     $ 15     $ 5     $ -     $ 45     $ 82     $ -     $ 63  
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,427       2,516       2,442       2,307       2,459       2,316       2,290       2,259  
Mortgage banking activities     4,170       4,408       3,270       2,863       1,130       1,672       2,064       2,207  
Wealth management income     6,401       5,493       5,539       5,236       5,492       5,344       5,387       5,061  
Insurance agency commissions     1,331       2,116       1,265       1,900       1,138       2,016       1,180       1,824  
Income from bank owned life insurance     660       662       654       1,189       663       663       670       2,331  
Bank card fees     1,435       1,462       1,467       1,252       1,368       1,436       1,393       1,370  
Other income     2,743       1,901       1,914       2,222       1,735       1,504       1,884       2,003  
Total Non-interest Income   $ 19,224     $ 18,573     $ 16,556     $ 16,969     $ 14,030     $ 15,033     $ 14,868     $ 17,118  
Non-interest Expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 26,251     $ 26,234     $ 25,489     $ 25,976     $ 23,934     $ 24,488     $ 24,664     $ 23,912  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,663       4,816       4,760       5,231       4,413       4,355       4,642       4,942  
Equipment expenses     2,791       2,641       2,712       2,576       2,426       2,441       2,243       2,225  
Marketing     1,085       1,541       887       943       1,061       770       945       1,148  
Outside data services     1,854       1,973       1,962       1,778       1,763       1,736       1,707       1,397  
FDIC insurance     123       (83 )     1,084       1,136       1,255       1,257       1,390       1,193  
Amortization of intangible assets     481       491       483       491       540       540       541       541  
Merger expenses     948       364       -       -       -       580       2,228       8,958  
Professional fees and services     2,553       1,546       1,634       1,245       1,966       1,351       1,699       1,040  
Other expenses     5,332       5,402       4,876       4,816       5,309       4,875       5,023       4,285  
Total Non-interest Expense   $ 46,081     $ 44,925     $ 43,887     $ 44,192     $ 42,667     $ 42,393     $ 45,082     $ 49,641  
                                 
(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger expenses from non-interest expense;
    
securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
                                 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                                
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED                        
                                 
    2019
 		  2018
(Dollars in thousands)   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Balance Sheets at Quarter End:                                
Residential mortgage loans   $ 1,149,327     $ 1,199,275     $ 1,241,081     $ 1,249,968     $ 1,228,247     $ 1,181,427     $ 1,106,674     $ 992,287  
Residential construction loans     146,279       150,692       171,106       176,388       186,785       188,779       197,372       215,445  
Commercial AD&C loans     684,010       678,906       658,709       688,939       681,201       631,589       609,266       564,871  
Commercial investor real estate loans     2,169,156       2,036,021       1,994,027       1,962,879       1,958,395       1,924,397       1,923,827       1,928,439  
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans     1,288,677       1,278,505       1,224,986       1,216,713       1,202,903       1,201,673       1,184,421       1,174,739  
Commercial business loans     801,019       772,619       772,158       769,660       796,264       738,083       702,939       652,797  
Consumer loans     466,764       480,530       489,176       505,443       517,839       523,011       525,574       532,973  
Total loans     6,705,232       6,596,548       6,551,243       6,569,990       6,571,634       6,388,959       6,250,073       6,061,551  
Allowance for loan losses     (56,132 )     (54,992 )     (54,024 )     (53,089 )     (53,486 )     (50,409 )     (48,493 )     (46,931 )
Loans held for sale     53,701       78,821       50,511       24,998       22,773       31,581       40,000       28,486  
Investment securities     1,125,136       946,210       955,715       987,299       1,010,724       992,797       1,017,274       1,040,339  
Interest-earning assets     7,947,703       7,742,138       7,713,364       7,648,654       7,639,598       7,428,534       7,532,664       7,285,731  
Total assets     8,629,002       8,437,538       8,398,519       8,327,900       8,243,272       8,034,565       8,152,600       7,894,918  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,892,052       2,081,435       2,023,614       1,813,708       1,750,319       1,902,537       1,910,690       1,767,523  
Total deposits     6,440,319       6,493,899       6,389,749       6,224,523       5,914,880       5,898,394       5,837,826       5,627,206  
Customer repurchase agreements     138,605       126,008       150,604       122,626       137,429       142,669       139,647       149,323  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     5,485,055       5,093,265       5,136,860       5,297,108       5,378,026       5,042,431       5,168,055       5,057,645  
Total stockholders' equity     1,132,974       1,140,041       1,119,445       1,095,848       1,067,903       1,042,716       1,026,349       1,014,608  
Quarterly Average Balance Sheets:                                
Residential mortgage loans   $ 1,169,623     $ 1,215,132     $ 1,244,086     $ 1,230,319     $ 1,188,135     $ 1,122,946     $ 1,034,062     $ 1,117,478  
Residential construction loans     149,690       162,196       174,095       189,720       202,710       215,578       223,171       193,327  
Commercial AD&C loans     695,817       651,905       686,282       676,205       647,115       632,354       576,076       582,876  
Commercial investor real estate loans     2,092,478       1,982,979       1,960,919       1,964,699       1,936,936       1,905,427       1,924,759       1,988,340  
Commercial owner occupied real estate loans     1,274,782       1,258,000       1,215,632       1,207,799       1,196,506       1,190,865       1,184,409       940,065  
Commercial business loans     765,159       786,150       756,594       780,318       751,754       700,791       666,280       657,372  
Consumer loans     477,572       486,865       505,235       515,644       522,453       524,605       531,965       538,198  
Total loans     6,625,121       6,543,227       6,542,843       6,564,704       6,445,609       6,292,566       6,140,722       6,017,656  
Loans held for sale     50,208       61,870       37,121       17,846       21,923       29,939       25,403       35,768  
Investment securities     1,002,692       941,048       964,863       1,010,940       986,146       996,365       1,028,306       1,062,325  
Interest-earning assets     7,859,836       7,690,629       7,619,240       7,627,187       7,495,338       7,372,536       7,311,272       7,212,878  
Total assets     8,542,837       8,370,789       8,294,883       8,258,116       8,104,916       7,986,525       7,926,735       7,841,611  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,927,063       1,909,884       1,796,802       1,682,720       1,766,672       1,822,931       1,796,644       1,651,258  
Total deposits     6,459,551       6,405,762       6,247,409       5,952,942       5,822,580       5,783,992       5,657,420       5,489,715  
Customer repurchase agreements     126,596       138,736       141,865       129,059       146,637       139,809       148,539       136,694  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     5,326,303       5,202,876       5,269,209       5,403,946       5,230,254       5,076,717       5,058,016       5,116,904  
Total stockholders' equity     1,136,824       1,123,185       1,099,078       1,073,291       1,045,378       1,030,167       1,013,081       1,010,106  
Financial Measures:                                
Average equity to average assets     13.31 %     13.42 %     13.25 %     13.00 %     12.90 %     12.90 %     12.78 %     12.88 %
Investment securities to earning assets     14.16 %     12.22 %     12.39 %     12.91 %     13.23 %     13.36 %     13.50 %     14.28 %
Loans to earning assets     84.37 %     85.20 %     84.93 %     85.90 %     86.02 %     86.01 %     82.97 %     83.20 %
Loans to assets     77.71 %     78.18 %     78.00 %     78.89 %     79.72 %     79.52 %     76.66 %     76.78 %
Loans to deposits     104.11 %     101.58 %     102.53 %     105.55 %     111.10 %     108.32 %     107.06 %     107.72 %
Capital Measures:                                
Tier 1 leverage (1)     9.70 %     9.96 %     9.80 %     9.61 %     9.50 %     9.46 %     9.27 %     9.21 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     11.21 %     11.52 %     11.59 %     11.35 %     11.06 %     11.18 %     11.01 %     11.08 %
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     14.85 %     12.70 %     12.79 %     12.54 %     12.26 %     12.38 %     12.19 %     12.27 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)     11.06 %     11.37 %     11.43 %     11.19 %     10.90 %     11.02 %     10.85 %     10.92 %
Book value per share   $ 32.40     $ 32.00     $ 31.43     $ 30.82     $ 30.06     $ 29.35     $ 28.90     $ 28.61  
Outstanding shares     34,970,370       35,625,822       35,614,953       35,557,110       35,530,734       35,521,541       35,511,943       35,463,269  
(1) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2019                                
                                 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries                                
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED                            
                                 
      2019       2018  
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Non-Performing Assets:                                                                
Loans 90 days past due:                                                                
Commercial business   $ -     $ 17     $ -     $ -     $ 49     $ 150     $ 6     $ -  
Commercial real estate:                                                                
Commercial AD&C     -       -       -       -       -       1,261       -       -  
Commercial investor real estate     -       1,201       1,248       -       -       -       -       -  
Commercial owner occupied real estate     -       -       -       90       -       13       112       -  
Consumer     -       -       -       -       219       563       -       126  
Residential real estate:                                                                
Residential mortgage     -       -       -       221       221       -       -       -  
Residential construction     -       -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Total loans 90 days past due     -       1,218       1,248       311       489       1,987       118       126  
Non-accrual loans:                                                                
Commercial business     8,450       6,393       7,083       8,013       7,086       6,352       6,883       6,634  
Commercial real estate:                                                                
Commercial AD&C     829       829       1,990       3,306       3,306       136       136       136  
Commercial investor real estate     8,437       8,454       6,409       6,071       5,355       5,861       5,878       5,813  
Commercial owner occupied real estate     4,148       3,810       3,766       5,992       4,234       3,352       3,440       3,524  
Consumer     4,107       4,561       4,439       4,081       4,107       4,098       4,298       3,244  
Residential real estate:                                                                
Residential mortgage     12,661       12,574       10,625       9,704       9,336       9,134       6,251       7,063  
Residential construction     -       -       -       156       159       163       168       174  
Total non-accrual loans     38,632       36,621       34,312       37,323       33,583       29,096       27,054       26,588  
Total restructured loans - accruing     2,636       2,287       2,133       2,479       1,942       2,224       1,663       2,678  
Total non-performing loans     41,268       40,126       37,693       40,113       36,014       33,307       28,835       29,392  
Other assets and real estate owned (OREO)     1,482       1,482       1,486       1,410       1,584       2,118       2,361       2,761  
Total non-performing assets   $ 42,750     $ 41,608     $ 39,179     $ 41,523     $ 37,598     $ 35,425     $ 31,196     $ 32,153  
                                                                 
    For the Quarter Ended,
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2019   2019   2019   2019   2018   2018   2018   2018
Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity:                                                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 36,621     $ 34,312     $ 37,323     $ 33,583     $ 29,096     $ 27,054     $ 26,588     $ 26,336  
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO     -       -       (195 )     -       -       -       -       (289 )
Non-accrual balances charged-off     (454 )     (705 )     (604 )     (227 )     (360 )     (91 )     (144 )     (411 )
Net payments or draws     (2,916 )     (2,903 )     (5,517 )     (1,786 )     (1,126 )     (1,777 )     (1,635 )     (357 )
Loans placed on non-accrual     5,381       6,015       3,396       6,202       5,973       4,193       2,245       1,309  
Non-accrual loans brought current     -       (98 )     (91 )     (449 )     -       (283 )     -       -  
Balance at end of period   $ 38,632     $ 36,621     $ 34,312     $ 37,323     $ 33,583     $ 29,096     $ 27,054     $ 26,588  
                                                                 
Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses:                                                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 54,992     $ 54,024     $ 53,089     $ 53,486     $ 50,409     $ 48,493     $ 46,931     $ 45,257  
Provision (credit) for loan losses     1,655       1,524       1,633       (128 )     3,403       1,890       1,733       1,997  
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                                                                
Commercial business     15       389       735       7       (9 )     (49 )     (73 )     322  
Commercial real estate:                                                                
Commercial AD&C     -       (224 )     (4 )     -       -       -       -       (62 )
Commercial investor real estate     (3 )     (3 )     (3 )     (7 )     109       (49 )     (8 )     (8 )
Commercial owner occupied real estate     -       -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Consumer     241       187       (18 )     182       45       85       244       99  
Residential real estate:                                                                
Residential mortgage     264       209       (10 )     89       183       (11 )     13       (22 )
Residential construction     (2 )     (2 )     (2 )     (2 )     (2 )     (2 )     (5 )     (6 )
Net charge-offs     515       556       698       269       326       (26 )     171       323  
Balance at end of period   $ 56,132     $ 54,992     $ 54,024     $ 53,089     $ 53,486     $ 50,409     $ 48,493     $ 46,931  
                                                                 
Asset Quality Ratios:    