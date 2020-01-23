Noblegen joins Canadian Government’s delegation at Cleantech Forum in San Francisco

The Cleantech Forum brings together people and companies with the power to deliver a decarbonized future

/EIN News/ -- PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblegen Inc. (“Noblegen"), is excited to announce that they have been selected as part of the Canadian Government’s delegation invited to the 2020 Cleantech Forum in San Francisco January 27-29, 2020.



Noblegen is a cleantech nutritional ingredient company that produces plant-based ingredients using the sustainable microorganism Euglena gracilis as their source. The company recently announced the launch of their ingredient brand EuniteTM and their first consumer facing product, “the egg.”, a plant-based “whole egg” powder that features their Protein-Rich Euglena Flour.

Protein-Rich Euglena Flour is a complete source of vegan protein that has the ability to be used in many exciting food applications including, egg analogues, meat analogues, protein bars, protein powders and beverages, and any other protein fortified food product. Noblegen’s ingredients and “the egg.” are both currently available in the USA.

The Cleantech Forum hosts global investors, innovators, corporates and change makers looking for answers to the biggest question: who will lead the transformation we’re all waiting for? This year, the theme of the Forum is, Welcome to the Chaos of the 2020s: Urgent Actions, Unusual Strategies, Unexpected Allies.

“Noblegen is honoured to join the Canadian delegation representing cleantech companies across Canada at the Cleantech Forum in San Francisco,” said Adam Noble, CEO and Founder of Noblegen, “So many Canadian cleantech companies are working incredibly hard towards finding solutions for some of the world’s greatest problems, and we are proud to be part of the group chosen to represent them.”

The Cleantech Forum provides an invaluable opportunity to meet and collaborate with like-minded people and companies. Noblegen is looking for investors and innovators to join them in their mission to sustainably feed the world in a better way.

The company is actively seeking investors for a Series C capital raise to support the commercialization of new products including a protein concentrate, a unique hydrocolloid derived from beta-glucan, a protein isolate, and various functional and nutritional oils. The funds will also serve to accelerate the development of advanced non-animal product applications with our unique ingredients.

If you’ll be in San Francisco and you’re interested in a meeting with Noblegen’s team, please reach out to our investment team at https://www.noblegen.com/contact

About Noblegen

Noblegen is an advanced nutritional ingredients company that makes unique protein, carbohydrate, and oil ingredients from a single microorganism called Euglena gracilis. Noblegen, founded in 2013, is dedicated to increasing global accessibility of sustainably produced, healthy ingredients. The company currently employs over 80 people at its Peterborough, Ontario location. To request a sample of our Protein-Rich Euglena Flour or Euglena Beta-Glucan Isolate visit www.noblegen.com/contact .

About EuniteTM

EuniteTM (pronounced “you-nite”), established in 2019, is the food and ingredient brand for Noblegen. All of Noblegen’s ingredients and food products will fall under the EuniteTM brand. EuniteTM is an idea. It is a movement. It is a chance to change the way we think about food. EuniteTM gives the consumer an opportunity to push back against the traditional food industry as we know it today. We’re euniting people that want to take a stand and make a difference. Join the movement. EuniteTM the people. EuniteTM the planet. EuniteTM with us. www.eunitefoods.com

Associative Links:

www.noblegen.com

www.eunitefoods.com

www.twitter.com/noblegeninc

www.twitter.com/EuniteFoods

Contact:

Bryan Reid

communications@noblegen.com

Communications Coordinator

Noblegen Inc.

705-748-1108



