Norwood Financial Corp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year

/EIN News/ -- HONESDALE, Pa., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL) and its subsidiary Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $3,596,000 compared to $3,299,000 earned in the corresponding period of 2018. The 9% increase in earnings is due primarily to the $404,000 improvement in net interest income and a lower provision for loan losses. For the year ended December 31, 2019 net income totaled $14,215,000, an increase of $564,000, or 4.1%, from the $13,651,000 earned in the prior year. The increase reflects improvement in net interest income, as well as a reduction in the provision for loan losses.

Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.57 and $0.53 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the year, earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $2.25 for 2019 compared to $2.17 in 2018. The return on average assets for the year was 1.18% with a return on average equity of 10.83% compared to 1.19% and 11.71%, respectively, in 2018.

Total assets were $1.231 billion as of December 31, 2019. Loans receivable totaled $924.6 million as of December 31, 2019, with total deposits of $957.5 million and stockholders’ equity of $137.1 million.

Loans receivable increased $74.4 million, or 8.8%, from the prior year-end due primarily to a $40.4 million increase in commercial loans and a $34.0 million increase in consumer loans. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, net charge-offs totaled $96,000 and $1,194,000, respectively, compared to $203,000 and $907,000, respectively, for the corresponding periods in 2018.

Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $10,066,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $379,000 compared to the same period in 2018. For the year, net interest income (fte) totaled $39,612,000, an increase of $1,713,000 compared to 2018 due primarily to the higher volume of earning assets, including an $84.8 million increase in average loans outstanding.

Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $1,696,000 compared to $1,600,000 for the similar period in 2018. Gains on the sale of loans and securities increased $65,000, while all other items of other income increased $31,000 in the aggregate due primarily to service charges and fees. Other income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $6,778,000 compared to $7,065,000 in 2018, a decrease of $287,000 due primarily to non-recurring income recognized in 2018. Gains on the sale of loans and investment securities increased $195,000 in the aggregate, while all other items of other income decreased $482,000, net.

Other expenses totaled $7,088,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $6,803,000 in the similar period of 2018. The $285,000 increase includes a $165,000 increase in salaries and benefits costs. All other operating expenses increased $120,000 or 3.7%, net. For the year ended December 31, 2019, other expenses totaled $27,311,000 compared to $25,975,000 for 2018, an increase of $1,336,000. Salaries and benefits increased $635,000 and data processing related costs increased $442,000. All other operating expenses increased $262,000, or 2.5%, net.

Mr. Critelli commented, “In 2019, our earnings increased $564,000 over our previous record year of 2018. Our Return on Average Assets was 1.18% and our Return on Average Equity was 10.83%. Our cash dividend of $0.25 per share declared in the fourth quarter of 2019 represents a 4.2% increase over the same period of last year. Earnings per share (fully diluted) also improved to $2.25 from $2.17 in 2018. Our loan growth exceeded 8%, operating expenses remain well controlled, and our capital base remains above regulatory ‘Well Capitalized’ targets. Please know that we continue to search out opportunities available to us, and look forward to serving our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp., through its subsidiary Wayne Bank, operates fifteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and twelve offices in the Southern Tier of New York. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol, “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references tax-equivalent interest income and net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income is derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of interest income on a tax–equivalent basis ensures comparability of interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net interest income $9,833 $9,429 $38,606 $36,839 Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 233 258 1,006 1,060 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $10,066 $9,687 $39,612 $37,899

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

(dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average equity $136,920 $118,442 $131,271 $116,538 Average goodwill and other Intangibles (11,575 ) (11,678 ) (11,611 ) (11,723 ) Average tangible equity $125,345 $106,764 $119,660 $104,815

Contact:

William S. Lance

Executive Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

570-253-8505

www.waynebank.com

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) December 31 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 15,038 $ 18,039 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 377 309 Cash and cash equivalents 15,415 18,348 Securities available for sale 210,205 243,277 Loans receivable 924,581 850,182 Less: Allowance for loan losses 8,509 8,452 Net loans receivable 916,072 841,730 Regulatory stock, at cost 4,844 3,926 Bank premises and equipment, net 14,228 13,846 Bank owned life insurance 38,763 37,932 Foreclosed real estate owned 1,556 1,115 Accrued interest receivable 3,719 3,776 Goodwill 11,331 11,331 Other intangible assets 235 336 Other assets 14,242 8,942 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,230,610 $ 1,184,559 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 207,299 $ 201,457 Interest-bearing 750,230 745,323 Total deposits 957,529 946,780 Short-term borrowings 62,256 53,046 Other borrowings 56,438 52,284 Accrued interest payable 2,432 1,806 Other liabilities 14,527 8,358 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,093,182 1,062,274 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - - Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 2019: 20,000,000 shares, 2018: 10,000,000 shares 634 630 issued: 2019: 6,340,563 shares, 2018: 6,295,113 shares Surplus 49,471 48,322 Retained earnings 86,536 78,434 Treasury stock, at cost: 2019: 12,007 shares, 2018: 2,470 shares (400 ) (81 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,187 (5,020 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 137,428 122,285 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,230,610 $ 1,184,559 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 10,815 $ 9,759 $ 41,889 $ 36,404 Securities 1,159 1,476 5,314 6,019 Other 11 10 81 73 Total Interest income 11,985 11,245 47,284 42,496 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,784 1,446 7,139 4,644 Short-term borrowings 124 122 468 323 Other borrowings 244 248 1,071 690 Total Interest expense 2,152 1,816 8,678 5,657 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,833 9,429 38,606 36,839 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 200 375 1,250 1,725 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,633 9,054 37,356 35,114 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,168 1,085 4,450 4,295 Income from fiduciary activities 156 126 610 589 Net realized gains on sales of securities 21 - 254 213 Gains on sales of loans, net 44 - 169 15 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 200 277 830 1,126 Other 107 112 465 827 Total other income 1,696 1,600 6,778 7,065 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 3,740 3,575 14,655 14,020 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 938 1,036 3,719 3,695 Data processing and related operations 469 400 1,869 1,427 Taxes, other than income 232 92 751 572 Professional fees 362 232 1,113 993 FDIC Insurance assessment 3 83 153 347 Foreclosed real estate 9 104 45 172 Amortization of intangibles 22 29 101 126 Other 1,313 1,252 4,905 4,623 Total other expenses 7,088 6,803 27,311 25,975 INCOME BEFORE TAX 4,241 3,851 16,823 16,204 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 645 552 2,608 2,553 NET INCOME $ 3,596 $ 3,299 $ 14,215 $ 13,651 Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.53 $ 2.27 $ 2.19 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.53 $ 2.25 $ 2.17 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31 2019 2018 Net interest income $ 9,833 $ 9,429 Net income 3,596 3,299 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.33 % 3.33 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.59 % 3.54 % Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 10.42 % 11.05 % Return on average tangible equity 11.38 % 12.26 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.53 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31 Net interest income $ 38,606 $ 36,839 Net income 14,215 13,651 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.28 % 3.36 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.53 % 3.53 % Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.19 % Return on average equity 10.83 % 11.71 % Return on average tangible equity 11.88 % 13.02 % Basic earnings per share $ 2.27 $ 2.19 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.25 $ 2.17 As of December 31 Total assets $ 1,230,610 $ 1,184,559 Total loans receivable 924,581 850,182 Allowance for loan losses 8,509 8,452 Total deposits 957,529 946,780 Stockholders' equity 137,428 122,285 Trust assets under management 170,685 151,224 Book value per share $ 21.67 $ 19.43 Tangible book value per share $ 19.84 $ 17.58 Equity to total assets 11.17 % 10.32 % Allowance to total loans receivable 0.92 % 0.99 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.09 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.19 % NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 15,038 $ 20,067 $ 14,207 $ 13,583 $ 18,039 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 377 848 4,265 6,291 309 Cash and cash equivalents 15,415 20,915 18,472 19,874 18,348 Securities available for sale 210,205 211,199 238,083 240,621 243,277 Loans receivable 924,581 905,582 887,673 864,198 850,182 Less: Allowance for loan losses 8,509 8,405 8,228 8,349 8,452 Net loans receivable 916,072 897,177 879,445 855,849 841,730 Regulatory stock, at cost 4,844 3,137 3,155 3,132 3,926 Bank owned life insurance 38,763 38,562 38,340 38,134 37,932 Bank premises and equipment, net 14,228 13,927 13,880 14,165 13,846 Foreclosed real estate owned 1,556 1,572 1,677 1,792 1,115 Goodwill and other intangibles 11,566 11,588 11,611 11,638 11,667 Other assets 17,961 17,779 17,865 18,390 12,718 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,230,610 $ 1,215,856 $ 1,222,528 $ 1,203,595 $ 1,184,559 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 207,299 $ 231,211 $ 221,764 $ 206,806 $ 201,457 Interest-bearing deposits 750,230 743,222 759,460 767,609 745,323 Total deposits 957,529 974,433 981,224 974,415 946,780 Borrowings 118,694 88,684 92,118 85,779 105,330 Other liabilities 16,959 17,845 17,703 16,629 10,164 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,093,182 1,080,962 1,091,045 1,076,823 1,062,274 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 137,428 134,894 131,483 126,772 122,285 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,230,610 $ 1,215,856 $ 1,222,528 $ 1,203,595 $ 1,184,559 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 Three months ended 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 10,815 $ 10,776 $ 10,328 $ 9,970 $ 9,759 Securities 1,159 1,278 1,435 1,441 1,476 Other 11 5 51 15 10 Total interest income 11,985 12,059 11,814 11,426 11,245 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,784 1,787 1,839 1,729 1,446 Borrowings 368 381 363 426 370 Total interest expense 2,152 2,168 2,202 2,155 1,816 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,833 9,891 9,612 9,271 9,429 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 200 300 300 450 375 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,633 9,591 9,312 8,821 9,054 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,168 1,200 1,052 1,031 1,085 Income from fiduciary activities 156 167 145 142 126 Net realized gains on sales of securities 21 169 64 - - Gains on sales of loans, net 44 15 67 42 - Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 200 222 207 202 277 Other 107 109 106 143 112 Total other income 1,696 1,882 1,641 1,560 1,600 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 3,740 3,667 3,599 3,649 3,575 Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 938 916 940 924 1,036 Foreclosed real estate 9 24 (10 ) 23 104 FDIC insurance assessment 3 (5 ) 84 71 83 Other 2,398 2,189 2,172 1,981 2,005 Total other expenses 7,088 6,791 6,785 6,648 6,803 INCOME BEFORE TAX 4,241 4,682 4,168 3,733 3,851 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 645 775 646 543 552 NET INCOME $ 3,596 $ 3,907 $ 3,522 $ 3,190 $ 3,299 Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.53 Book Value per share $ 21.67 $ 21.41 $ 20.90 $ 20.16 $ 19.43 Tangible Book Value per share 19.84 19.57 19.06 18.31 17.58 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.16 % 1.09 % 1.12 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.42 % 11.56 % 10.93 % 10.37 % 11.02 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 11.38 % 12.66 % 12.01 % 11.44 % 12.23 % Net interest spread (fte) 3.33 % 3.35 % 3.24 % 3.20 % 3.33 % Net interest margin (fte) 3.59 % 3.60 % 3.49 % 3.43 % 3.54 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.97 % 0.99 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.19 % 0.26 % 0.10 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.09 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.19 %



