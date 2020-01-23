USRetina Announces Launch of New Brand and Identity

New brand reflects renewed commitment to supporting retina practices with next-generation, retina-specific solutions

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USRetina , the nation’s largest independent provider of technology and services specific to retina practices, today announced the launch of a new corporate brand identity and tagline. Other changes will include new logos, and new product offerings.



Already the nation’s largest independent network of retina practices, the USRetina brand and logo change reflect the organization’s commitment to next-generation technology and to driving new solutions to the challenges of ordering, dispensing, and billing for drugs, along with managing revenue and navigating the changing landscape of billing and administration.

“1,200 doctors nationwide have already been looking to USRetina for group purchasing opportunities, and as an alternative to large distributors who aren’t 100% committed to retina-only solutions,” said J. Ike Nicoll, CEO of USRetina. “We want to showcase that we’re behind them with incredible technology like RetinaOS that is changing the way analytics are delivered at the point of care.”

The new tagline, “Focus on What Matters,” is the result of working with doctors, customers, and the executive team on a new promise to existing and future practices. The organization also recently added new executive leadership and new product offerings to its portfolio including RetinaOS , the total operating system for the modern retina practice.

To learn more, visit USRetina.com

About USRetina

USRetina enables over 1,200 retina and ophthalmologists nationwide to focus on what matters. Backed by powerful purchasing programs, transformative technology solutions, and a collaborative network of doctor-led support, USRetina helps retina practices everywhere drive greater practice efficiency, effortlessly. Learn more at USRetina.com.

Media Contact

Jordan Sher

Vice President, Marketing

jsher@usretina.com

(303) 503-9246



