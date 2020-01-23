USRetina Announces Changes to Senior Management Team

New leadership brings over 100 collective years of healthcare and technology experience to the business

J. Ike Nicoll named Chief Executive Officer



Ravi Nemana named Chief Technology Officer

Jacob Alcauskas named Vice President, Product

James Gruber named Vice President, Provider Network

Jennette I. Tran named Vice President, Group Purchasing Organization

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USRetina , the nation’s largest independent provider of technology and services specific to retina practices, today announced an expanded leadership team with the appointment of a new executive team. The change reflects a strategic approach to long-term value and growth for the organization.

“I’m proud of the depth and diversity of this new executive team,” said Sunil Gupta, Founder and Chairman of the USRetina board. “These appointments will ensure the delivery of our commitments to our customers and partners and advance our mission to support retina practices through never-before-seen technology and services.”

Nicoll is a 30-year veteran of healthcare and technology, with proven success in most recently serving as the CEO of Cancer Clinics of Excellence. Previous companies include IBM, AmerisourceBergan, and McKesson, where he served as VP/General Manager, and was responsible for the development of physician services ventures that increased the company’s revenues by over $600 million.

“It’s a rare opportunity to get to be a part of a world-class company that’s transforming how retina practices are optimized for business,” said Nicoll. “USRetina delivers powerful purchasing opportunities, technology platforms, a collaborative community and consulting that to help retina doctors focus on what matters: the patients they serve. I’m honored to join a roster of talent that has a long track record of success.”

Along with the management team, USRetina has added a new board of directors with expertise in the retina specialty, pharmaceuticals, technology, and corporate strategy:

Sunil Gupta , MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of US Retina, and Founder of the Retina Specialty Institute

, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of US Retina, and Founder of the Retina Specialty Institute Robert P. Schroeder, MD, Physician at Retina Services of Illinois

MD, Physician at Retina Services of Illinois Angela Chambers, President of Chambers Practice Management

President of Chambers Practice Management Ruben King Shaw, President at Steward Health Care Network

President at Steward Health Care Network Michael Hess, Attorney at Bass, Berry & Simms

Attorney at Bass, Berry & Simms Tesh Khullar, Senior Vice President of Flatiron Health

“USRetina has tremendous value creation potential ahead of it, and we believe the new directors will be significant assets to the company. The new board and management team are committed to achieving outstanding performance for our physicians, practices, and stakeholders,” said Gupta.

About USRetina

USRetina enables over 1,200 retina and ophthalmologists nationwide to focus on what matters. Backed by powerful purchasing programs, transformative technology solutions, and a collaborative network of doctor-led support, USRetina helps retina practices everywhere drive greater practice efficiency, effortlessly. Learn more at USRetina.com.

Media Contact

Jordan Sher

jsher@usretina.com

(303) 503-9246



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.