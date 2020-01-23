World’s Largest Law Firms Entrust Accellion With Their Most Sensitive Content

Accellion the top choice in annual survey for sixth consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accellion, Inc. , provider of the enterprise content firewall that consolidates, controls, and secures sensitive third party communications, today announced it has once again been rated the number one choice among the largest global law firms for sharing sensitive content by the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) for the sixth straight year.



For its 2019 Technology Survey, ILTA queried more than 116,000 attorneys and 240,000 staff from 537 global law firms. The survey reports over one third (35 percent) of firms employing 700 or more attorneys use Accellion for hosted file sharing and large file transfers. Of the 17 solutions mentioned, Accellion was the number one choice by an ample margin.

When asked to select their firms’ three biggest security challenges, over one third of respondents indicated user behavior (39 percent), followed by social engineering and phishing (27 percent), and client security requirements (24 percent). Other priorities include compliance and enforcement (19 percent), and client audits (15 percent).

When law firms or other organizations that handle confidential information are unable to see what’s happening with their sensitive data, everyday workflows expose their firms to data breaches and compliance violations. The Accellion enterprise content firewall protects organizations by locking down the exchange of proprietary information across email, mobile, web collaboration, SFTP, form-based workflows, and automated file transfers. Total visibility enables complete compliance and control over all information shared with clients, partners, and other third parties.

“Confidentiality and verifiability are critical to attorney-client communications. Otherwise, criminal cases, contract negotiations, M&A transactions, and other legal activities break down,” said Yaron Galant, chief product officer at Accellion. “With Accellion, legal professionals advise their clients and confer on sensitive legal documents with complete confidence. We’re proud to be the trusted choice among the world’s largest law firms for sharing sensitive content and large files.”

Accellion’s legal customers include leading law firms from around the globe: Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP, Jones Day, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, Willkie, Farr & Gallagher LLP, Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP, Dentons Canada Services Limited Partnership, Seyfarth Shaw LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Morgan, Lewis and Bockius LLP, Foley & Lardner LLP, Arnold & Porter Kay Scholer, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP.

To learn more about Accellion solutions for the legal sector, please visit https://www.accellion.com/solutions/legal/ .

About Accellion

The Accellion enterprise content firewall prevents data breaches and compliance violations from sensitive third party communications. With Accellion, CIOs and CISOs gain complete visibility, compliance, and control over IP, PII, PHI, and other sensitive content across all third-party communication channels, including email, file sharing, mobile, enterprise apps, web portals, SFTP, and automated inter-business workflows. Accellion has protected more than 25 million end users at more than 3,000 global corporations and government agencies, including NYC Health + Hospitals; KPMG; Kaiser Permanente; Latham & Watkins; National Park Service; Umpqua Bank; Tyler Technologies; and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). For more information, please visit www.accellion.com or call (650) 485-4300. Follow Accellion on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Accellion’s Blog .

Media Contact

Rob Dougherty

(650) 687-3163

robert.dougherty@accellion.com



