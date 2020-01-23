Global Automotive Differential Market is Expected to Reach USD 43.2 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Automotive Differential Market By Differential Type (Electronic Limited-Slip Differential, Locking Differential and Others), Drive Type, Vehicle Type, Hybrid Type, Off-Highway Vehicle Type, Component, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automotive differential market is expected to grow from USD 29.8 Billion in 2017 to USD 43.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Rising demand for commercial & heavy-duty vehicles, high investment in infrastructure, preference of consumers for luxury & SUV vehicles the simple design, easy operation of limited-slip differentials with no need of friction modifiers in it are some of the factors driving the growth of the global automotive differential market.

Automotive differential helps the wheels to revolve at different speeds as the outer wheels have to cover a larger circumference, thus, helping in smooth operations. The automotive differential is the part of rear axle assembly of rear-wheel drives which consists of rear drive axles and rear axle housing. The automotive differential is intended to drive the pair of wheels, in a way to rotate at different speeds, this is done to improve driver safety and deliver better vehicle handling. This, automotive differential helps in increasing engine power and reducing the speed at the output. The global automotive differential market is expected to show growth over the forecast period as OEMs are focused towards the four-wheel drive. It enhances fuel-efficiency and increases vehicle performance.

High investment in infrastructure to fuel the demand for construction equipment acts as a major factor driving market growth. Preference of consumers for luxury and SUV vehicles is motivating the manufacturers to achieve new milestones. But the rising need for electric buses and trucks may slow down the growth rate of the market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in machine vision might boost the market in the coming years.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/362205/request-sample

Key players in the global automotive differential market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Eaton, BorgWarner, Schaeffler, GKN PLC, JTEKT Corporation, DANA Limited, and Drexler Automotive GmbH, Neapco Inc., Auburn Gear, LLC, AAM and Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co., Ltd. (PPF) among others.

BorgWarner is one of the major manufacturers. Despite of holding a small share as compared to other major manufacturers, BorgWarner captures a good position in the automotive differential market for vehicles.

Companies are following merger and acquisition policy for expansion of market share, customer base and product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019 ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Cree Inc. had announced a strategic partnership, this helps the organization in the development and increase in product portfolio for chassis, axles, structural engineering, or differential gear. This partnership would help the organization in increasing the market share.

Open differential segment valued around USD 8.28 Billion in 2017

The differential type segment is categorised into Electronic Limited-Slip Differential (ELSD), Locking Differential, Limited-Slip Differential (LSD), Open Differential, Torque Vectoring Differential. The open differential segment is dominating the automotive differential market with USD 8.28 Billion in 2017. Now-a-days, many vehicles are equipped with the open differential as it costs low and provides better grip on good condition roads.

All-Wheel Drive/ Four Wheel Drive (AWD/4WD) segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.7%

Drive Type is segmented into Front Wheel Drive (FWD), Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), All Wheel Drive/ Four Wheel Drive (AWD/4WD). All-Wheel Drive/ Four Wheel Drive (AWD/4WD) segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for SUVs is influencing the growth of this segment.

Passenger cars segment valued around USD 12.96 Billion in 2017

Vehicle Type is bifurcated into Passenger Car (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Truck and Bus. The passenger cars dominated the market in 2017. It is due to increasing sales of passenger cars and stringent rules and regulation of government.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS) segment held the highest market share of 64.3% in 2017

The Hybrid Type is divided into Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVS)). The Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS) segment held the highest market share in 2017, EVs are premium vehicles in terms of their price range and features offered and are fuel economic.

Agriculture tractors segment held the largest market share of 33.60% in 2017

Off-Highway vehicle type is segmented into agriculture tractors, construction & mining equipment and forklift. The agriculture tractors segment held the largest market share in 2017 as it is the fastest-growing for automotive differential due to the increasing global population, degradation of soil fertility and irregular climatic changes.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automotive-differential-market-by-differential-type-electronic-362205.html

The differential bearing segment held the market share of 45.6% in 2017

The component segment is divided into differential bearing, differential gear and differential case. The differential bearing segment held the highest market share in 2017 due to increasing demand across the world.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automotive Differential Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest share of 52.5% in 2017 whereas the Europe region was growing at a good pace in the market. The Asia Pacific region is a major manufacturing hub owing to the presence of a large number of contract manufacturers as well as high adoption of automation processes, these were some of the factors that led to the growth of the automotive differential market in this region. Europe is the second fastest-growing region due to the increasing demand for luxury and comfortable cars like SUVS market which have paved the way for more technological advancement.

About the report:

The global automotive differential market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=362205&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketresearchplace.com



Related Reports

Global Automated 3D Printing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automated-3d-printing-market-by-process-material-362203.html

Global Bioacoustics Sensing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-bioacoustics-sensing-market-by-hardware-microphones-detectors-362224.html

Global Automotive Display Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automotive-display-market-by-technology-tft-lcd-362228.html

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automated-fingerprint-identification-system-afis-market-by-362219.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.