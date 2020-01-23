WorkForce Software Moving to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Sees More Than 30% Increase in Performance Improvements

/EIN News/ -- WorkForce Software is Available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Accelerating Customers’ Time-to-Value and Improving Operational Efficiencies



LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkForce Software ® , a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions, today announced the migration of its WorkForce Suite platform to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. As a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), WorkForce Software has been named an Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud preferred workforce management partner for customers with advanced labor scheduling needs in complex industries like manufacturing, public sector, and retail. Available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace , WorkForce Software’s future-ready time and labor offerings can easily be integrated with Oracle HCM Cloud via modern APIs, further extending the value to Oracle Cloud customers.

Powered by Oracle Cloud, WorkForce Software customers can anticipate performance improvements of 30% or more compared to using traditional colocation facilities. Additional benefits include lower total cost of ownership compared to other cloud platforms, increased operational efficiencies, on-demand scalability, and easy expansion into additional geographic regions.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including those that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is a Generation 2 enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, integration, security, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Oracle. Delivering the WorkForce Suite on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure empowers our customers to solve their unique workforce management challenges with improved efficiency, speed, and lower total cost,” said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. “The result is a better employee experience, combined with reduced labor costs for maximum business results. Participating in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further empowers customers to easily reap the benefits of leveraging the WorkForce Suite in conjunction with Oracle HCM Cloud.”

“WorkForce Suite powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure represents a strategic collaboration that enables both companies to capitalize on the natural synergies of their best-in-class solutions in enterprise cloud applications,” said Dave Profozich senior vice president, Oracle ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. “The WorkForce relationship represents the type of investment that Oracle is making in the ISV ecosystem surrounding our platform to bring greater functionality to the enterprise and help facilitate partner growth. With the labor cost savings and process efficiencies that are available, we advise Oracle HCM Cloud customers who require an advanced labor scheduling solution for industries like manufacturing, public sector, and retail to talk with WorkForce to address their workforce management needs.”

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions. The company’s WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization’s needs, delivering a breakthrough employee experience – no matter how unique your pay rules, labor regulations, schedules, and employee self-service needs are. Enterprise grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software removes the noise from a managers' busy day, protects your organization from compliance risks, provides leadership with strategic business insights, and delivers real employee engagement at the time and place work happens. Whether your employees are global, unionized, full-time, part-time, mobile, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, visit workforcesoftware.com .

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that do business Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork .

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. WorkForce Software and its logos are trademarks registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2020 WorkForce Software

Contact: Michael Becce

MRB Public Relations, Inc.

(732) 758-1100







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.