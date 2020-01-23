Curetis To Attend Key Conferences in the First Half of 2020

/EIN News/ --





Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, January 23, 2020, 10:00 am CET - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that the Curetis Group Companies will be attending several key conferences in the first half of 2020.

February 2020

First Coast Infectious Disease/Clinical Microbiology Symposium 27th Annual Meeting

January 31 – February 1, 2020 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL (Curetis USA Inc.)

March 2020

4th AMR Conference 2020

March 12-13, 2020 – Congress Center, Basel, Switzerland (Ares Genetics)

South Central Association for Clinical Microbiology (SCACM) 50th Anniversary Spring Meeting/Symposium

March 18-21, 2020 – Louisville, KY (Curetis USA Inc.)



April 2020

Northeast Association of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (NACMID)

April 6-7, 2020 – Portsmouth, NH (Curetis USA Inc.)

30th ECCMID European Society of Clinical Microbiology and infectious Diseases

April 18-21, 2020 – Paris, France (Curetis GmbH), Booth #141A

May 2020

ASM Clinical Virology Symposium (CVS), Booth #425

May 3-5, 2020 – West Palm Beach, FL (Curetis USA Inc.)

23rd Annual Making A Difference in Infectious Diseases Meeting (MAD-ID)

May 27-30, 2020 – Orlando, FL (Curetis USA Inc.)

June 2020

ASM Microbe 2020

June 19-21, 2020 – Chicago, IL (Curetis USA Inc.), Booth #1303

###

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.’s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis’ Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis’ wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines what the Company believes to be the most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com and www.ares-genetics.com.

Attachment



