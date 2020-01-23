Secretary Brouillette Statement on Bernie McNamee

I want to thank my friend Bernie McNamee for his dedicated service to the American people both at the Department of Energy (DOE) and as a Commissioner at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Bernie’s passion and deep knowledge of energy policy have been instrumental during his tenure at DOE and FERC. His bipartisan work on many important policy issues including successfully streamlining the permitting process for LNG projects at the Commission will have a lasting impact on the energy industry to the benefit of all Americans.

