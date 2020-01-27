In-flight Entertainment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Honeywell International, Thales, Viasat

In-flight Entertainment Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Fit Type (Line Fit and Retro Fit); Aircraft Type and Product Type

PUNE, INDIA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “In-flight entertainment - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global In-Flight Entertainment Market is expected to reach US$ 12,419.7 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the in-flight entertainment market. APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the in-flight entertainment market. The demand for in-flight entertainment is anticipated to be robust, and will highly impact the choice of airlines. This trend is particularly to be witnessed in China, where the majority of the passengers believe that in-flight entertainment services would be among their priority to choose airlines.

The List of Companies

1. Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.)

2. Honeywell International Inc.

3. Thales Group

4. Viasat, Inc.

5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG

6. Safran Aerosystems

7. Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation)

8. Astronics Corporation

9. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

10. Gogo, LLC

In the recent few years, in-flight entertainment market has noticed noteworthy M&A and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2019 digEcor acquired the commercial IFE business from Collins Aerospace, and re-brands company as Burrana. The acquisition is expected to bring together the former Rockwell Collins’ PAVES family of seat back and overhead solutions, as well as PAVES™ On-demand, Enhanced Total Entertainment System (ETES), Total Entertainment System (TES), and content services, with digEcor’s GLIDE, Power, Engage, PSS and Lighting products. The combination is anticipated to support Burrana to deliver best-of-breed solutions for airlines seeking to offer an extraordinary passenger experience. Another initiative had also undertaken in 2018. Honeywell entered into an exclusive agreement with Inmarsat Plc. (UK) for providing in-flight connectivity services to commercial, business, and government aviation customers globally. Under this agreement, Honeywell will produce, develop, and distribute its onboard hardware for enabling its users to get connected to Inmarsat's Global Xpress network.

Based on aircraft type, the narrow-body aircraft is expected to dominate the in-flight entertainment market during the forecast period. The narrow-body aircraft captures a significant share of the in-flight entertainment type market and is growing continuously due to the increase in the operation of narrow-body aircraft. Also, with the rapid increase in air passengers across the globe, traveling to short and medium haul routes is generating substantial demand for both narrow-body aircraft and entertainment services.

