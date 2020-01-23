San Jose Clinic and Dispensary of Hope Celebrate Partnership Providing Healthcare in Houston

Working Together to Distribute Free Prescriptions to the Uninsured and Those in Need

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose Clinic and Dispensary of Hope joined with local elected officials, dignitaries, and supporters, including partners from the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry to celebrate a five-year-long collaboration which has provided free prescription medication to nearly 10,000 Houstonians every year, Christopher Palombo, Chief Executive Officer of Dispensary of Hope, announced today.

“Delivery of healthcare to the uninsured continues to be a challenge nationwide,” said Palombo. “This partnership, through which prescription medication is made available to those in need, is a one-of-a-kind collaboration. Our friends at San Jose Clinic show how local and national groups can work together effectively to fill a dire gap; and at the same time extend the reach of charity care dollars to help more people.”

All across the nation, between 28-30 million Americans are uninsured, of whom nearly 14 million are at or below 200% federal poverty level for household income. This creates significant barriers to care and medication access, and disproportionately higher chronic disease risks. People that do not have access to their medication suffer more and find themselves in the Emergency Room more, but when they do have access to medicine the cost burden to the healthcare system goes down and lives are saved and transformed.

Palombo continued, “Nearly 10,000 residents in the Houston and surrounding 20 counties benefit from the free prescription medications available through this partnership. And it simply would not be possible without the continued support of 30 pharmaceutical manufacturers who provide us with the medicine that we distribute to over 200 sites nationwide.”

The Dispensary of Hope is a Nashville, TN-based national non-profit organization dedicated to providing pharmacies and charitable clinics with reliable access to vital medication for the poor. All medication is generously donated by pharmaceutical manufacturers.

