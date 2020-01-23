Dr. Frank Roach Offers Industry-Leading BioHorizons Products for Patients Requiring Dental Implants

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated to offering his patients only the most comprehensive procedures in the field of dentistry, Dr. Frank Roach regularly upgrades office equipment and attends conferences and trainings to better his own craft. He employs BioHorizons implants in his offices, which are an industry-leader thanks to their durability and high level of performance.Dr. Frank Roach is one of Atlanta’s top dentists and has earned a high reputation among his peers and patients for his outstanding work in a range of dental procedures. Often, he works with patients who need to have teeth pulled and implants placed in order to eat food normally. He relies on BioHorizons products to meet these needs, trusting in their quality and strength over time.“BioHorizons has been a major force in dental products for years and today is trusted by dentists around the world to meet patient needs,” says Dr. Frank Roach . “The company is a trusted source of implants, prosthetics, biologics such as bone grafting, and high-performance equipment. I advise all my patients who need implants to look to the solutions created and perfected by BioHorizons.”BioHorizons had their start in 1994 when the dental research team first conducted work at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The original team consisted of Carl E. Misch, DDS, Martha Bidez, PhD and Todd Strong, who today serves as the COO of BioHorizons. With a strong executive team that has together brought new potentials to dentistry, BioHorizons has become a leader in the dental implant community. Today, BioHorizons is one of the largest and most successful dental implant companies in the world.Since it was formed, BioHorizons has focused on three key areas of development: science, innovation, and service. Dr. Frank Roach believes this focus has translated well into the company’s products, and he is adamant that their implants are the best around.“The materials BioHorizons use in their implants are incomparably durable and resistant towearing down over time,” says Dr. Frank Roach. “Because of their unique strength, patientsrequire fewer and smaller implants, which cuts down surgery time and the overall impact onpatients.”Recently, BioHorizons unveiled their newest lineup to innovative implant solutions: the all-new OD Secure abutment system. The abutment uses the industry's lowest profile connection to attach dentures and partial dentures to dental implants. The cuff heights of the company’s new products range from 0.5mm to 6mm, which provides attachment solutions for even the most challenging cases, they claim. This, along with products like the “All-on-Four” implants, set the bar high for competitors as they expedite processes for dentists and offer durable, comfortable solutions for patients.“There’s no other dental manufacturer delivering as many novel solutions and quality products as BioHorizons does,” says Dr. Frank Roach. “They have helped me exceed my patients’ expectations for years.”



