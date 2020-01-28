Tesla NanoCoatings’ Expectations High for 2020

Tesla NanoCoatings projects strong sales in 2020 after year of substantial growth in 2019.

MASSILLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Success launching and selling a new disruptive technology to oil & gas customers during the industry’s worst-ever economic downturn has Tesla NanoCoatings , Inc. forecasting a boom of activity in 2020.Todd Hawkins, President and Founder, said, “Tesla NanoCoatings has experienced substantial growth in the last year that will see even greater sales increases in 2020.”The company has developed corrosion-control coatings used to protect metal assets — such as offshore oil platforms, drill ships and other steel assets— in highly corrosive environments like seawater.“In the new year, the company expects to expand operations and double sales,” added Hawkins. Tesla also aims to increase its operations and sales in the Middle East through a joint venture in Saudi Arabia.“It’s exciting,” Hawkins said. “There’s a lot going on; things happen pretty quickly here.”One of the advantages of using Tesla NanoCoatings’ (“Teslan”) is its user-friendly application, Hawkins said. The coating includes a primer and a topcoat, which is applied directly after the primer, he said. Eliminating the waiting period between the two coats makes the application process more efficient and reduces the risk of contamination, Hawkins said.Joe Davis, vice president and sales engineer at Tesla, referred to the company’s coatings as the “next generation of technology.” Davis, an industry expert in the coatings industry for 30 years, spends at least 50% of the year traveling to sites where “Teslan” is used. While in the field, Davis works to generate additional business and trains clients in applying the product.About Tesla NanoCoatingsTesla NanoCoatings, Inc. ( www.teslanano.com ) is a technology company based in Massillon, Ohio. The company’s product line is Teslan, a highly effective corrosion control coating for structural steel utilizing carbon nanotubes, which self-assemble into rope structures, making them highly conductive, tough and flexible. Combined with an extensive intellectual property portfolio, Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. incorporates features that no other technology can deliver; offering validated corrosion control, world leading nanotechnology manipulation, and 2 x 1 Wet Edge application process.# # #For more information:Joe Barone, Vice President, MarketingTesla NanoCoatings, Inc.PO Box 1097Massillon, Ohio 44648Mobile: (330) 809-6701Email: Joseph.Barone@teslanano.com



